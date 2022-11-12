Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mac’s Music City Raceway

review star

No reviews yet

3302 Ivy Point Road

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Order Again

Drinks

20 oz

$3.50

32 oz

$5.00

Gatorade

$4.00

Monster

$5.00

yoohoo

$3.00

bottled water

$3.00

Burgers&Dogs

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Corn Dog

$3.50

Chicken

Chicken Basket

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

1 tender

$3.00

Fries, Snacks

Fries

$4.50

Nachos

$5.00

Popcorn

$3.00

Pretzel

$5.00

Slim Jim

$2.50

Chips

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Sweets

Churros

$5.00

Sno Kone

$3.00

Candy/Gum

$2.50

Ring Pop

$2.00

Not4Eatin

ear plugs

$2.00

window paint

$5.00

sticker

$5.00

rule book

$5.00

t shirt

$20.00

Misc.

dipping sauce

$0.50

side cup chili

$1.50

side cup cheese

$1.50

1 piece bacon

$1.50

side jalapenos

$0.75

$0.25

$0.25

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

Sweet Treats

Shaved Ice

$5.00

Funnel Cake

$8.00

Snacks

Ring Pop

$2.00

Slim Jim

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
call for catering, weddings, and events!

Location

3302 Ivy Point Road, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Directions

