Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company 12945 Village Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

12945 Village Blvd

Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Pickle Spears
Totchos
Cheeseburger Slider

Bottles & Macro Brews

“Dubious Intentions” Bourbon Barrel Imperial Brown

$17.00

Rum Barrel Barleywine

$17.00

Rum Barrel Pirate Booty Mead

$17.00Out of stock

Pirate Booty 1L Orange Blossom Mead

$35.00

Sevora Red Sangria Bottle

$22.00

Cabia White Sangria Bottle

$22.00

Wasa Watermelon Sangria Bottle

$22.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Corona Premier

$5.50

Bud/Bud Lt/Ultra Bucket

$16.00

Corona/Premier Bucket

$20.00

O'Douls Non-Alcoholic

$4.00

Crowlers - To Go Only

#Amber Ale - Crowler

$13.00

6% Malty amber ale. Rich caramel, toffee, bread crust, and malt that pairs well with a wide variety of food

Banana Hammock - Hefeweizen Crowler

$13.00

Belgian Wheat Ale brewed with Coriander and Orange. Floral, Citrus, and Belgian yeast spiciness.

Bark at the Moon - Imperial Stout Crowler

$24.00

Coco Sidra - Coconut Cider Crowler

$13.00

Czech Yo Self Crowler

$13.00

German Pils. 6.4%ABV

Dolphin Drool - Pale Ale Crowler

$13.00

Goin Yam Crowler

$24.00

Gose - Sour Crowler

$13.00

Sour ale brewed with watermelon, strawberry, guava, raspberry, and plums

Golden Hash Crowler

$16.00

Hazy IPA brewed with Guava

I Yam What I Yam - Sweet Potato Crowler

$24.00

I'm Toasted Crowler

$12.00

Kalypso - key lime cider Crowler

$13.00

Kiss My Lemongrass Saison - Crowler

$14.00

Levique - Light Lager Crowler

$11.00

American light lager. 4.5% ABV. Light in body and calories but more flavor than mass produced lagers.

Life's a Beach - Orange Wheat Crowler

Life's a Beach - Orange Wheat Crowler

$13.00

Wheat Ale brewed with orange. 5% ABV. Very drinkable and perfectly balanced

Mad Mojito - Mint Lime Mead Crowler

$13.00

Madeira Vice - IPA Crowler

$16.00

Maracuya Haze Crowler

$16.00

Hazy ipa brewed with Passionfruit

Munich Helles Lager Crowler

$13.00

Passionfruit Cider - Crowler

$13.00

Blood Orange Cider - Crowler

$13.00

Schwarzbier Crowler

$13.00

Singularity Crowler

$24.00

12% ABV. Brewed with peanut butter and chocolate

Yall Need Jesus Crowler

$24.00

Winter lager using specialty malts to give a brown color and complex flavor. 7.5% ABV. Malty with just a hint of bitterness.

Watermelon lemonade - Crowler

$13.00

Wet Centennial Crowler

$16.00

Appetizers

Matt's Beer Cheese

Matt's Beer Cheese

$8.50

Our house beer cheese served with toasted pretzel baguette.

GF Boneless Wings

$12.00

6 crisp chicken tenders tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing.

Chips n Dips

Chips n Dips

$10.50

House cut & fried tortilla chips, taqueria style salsa, guacamole & our house beer cheese.

Crispy Pickle Spears

Crispy Pickle Spears

$7.50

Hand breaded buttermilk pickle spears served with our homemade ranch.

Fish Spread

Fish Spread

$9.50

Tim Nachman's legendary recipe. Served with saltines, pickled jalapeno and lemon.

Gluten Free Totchos

$9.50

Seasoned tots, our house black beans, shredded Cojack cheese & cilantro-lime crema.

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Homemade with the chunks to prove it. Topped with pico de gallo and served with lemon and warm pita points.

Jalapeno Mac n Cheese

Jalapeno Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Corkscrew pasta, white cheddar cheese sauce, roasted jalapeno & bacon.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$9.50

Our spin on the Peruvian street food. Seasoned tots, sliced Nathan's hot dog, IPA Mustard, Smokey BBQ sauce & Lagered sour cream.

Side Beans & Rice

Side Beans & Rice

$4.50

Our southwest seasoned black bean recipe served over steamed rice and topped with pico de gallo. *Gluten Free*

Nachos

Nachos

$13.50

Fresh tortilla chips, slow roasted pulled pork, pico de gallo, our house beer cheese, cilantro-lime crema & pickled jalapenos.

Totchos

Totchos

$9.50

Seasoned tots, beef chili, our house beer cheese and Lagered sour cream.

Vegetarian Salchipapas

$11.50

Seasoned tots, sliced Beyond Brat, IPA Mustard, Lagered sour cream & guacamole.

Wings

Wings

$12.00

8 wings tossed in our sweet heat wing sauce and served with celery and house blue cheese dressing. *Not available only drummys or only flappers*

Greens

1/2 Weggie

$4.00

A perfect side salad. A half portion of our Beach Weggie salad. Iceberg, blue cheese dressing, diced tomato, bacon & blue cheese crumbles.

Beach Weggie

Beach Weggie

$8.50

Wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce, house blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomato wedges and blue cheese crumbles

Mad House Salad

Mad House Salad

$8.50

Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, mandarin orange, cucumber, cojack cheese and choice of Ranch or Mango-Rum Vinaigrette. Add a protein to make it a full meal!

Rum Runner Cobb Salad

Rum Runner Cobb Salad

$13.00

Chopped iceberg, diced tomato, onion, & bacon tossed in our mango-rum vinaigrette. Finished with mandarin orange, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles and jerk chicken breast.

Entree

Beyond Brat Entree

Beyond Brat Entree

$12.00

Beyond tasty! Oven roasted Beyond Meat Bratwurst, peppers & onion served with IPA mustard and black beans & rice. *vegan & gluten free*

Black Beans & Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$7.50

Our southwest seasoned, slow simmered black beans served over steamed rice and topped with pico de gallo and Lagerered sour cream. Make it a meal by adding one of our proteins! *gluten free w/o the Lagered sour cream*

Fish n Tots

Fish n Tots

$16.00

Beer battered cod, 4 pieces to an order. Served with our seasoned tots, lemon wedge, Ken's tartar sauce. Malt vinegar available upon request.

Mahi Mahi Entreee

Mahi Mahi Entreee

$16.00

Seared or blackened filet of Mahi Mahi, served with black beans and rice and cilantro-lime crema. *gluten free*

You're Not a Jerk Chicken Dinner

You're Not a Jerk Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Jerk chicken breast topped with a warm mango chutney. Served with black beans & rice. *gluten free*

Burgers & Sandwiches

Mad Smash Single

Mad Smash Single

$7.50

1/4 lb fresh, never frozen ground chuck, fully seasoned & smashed. Served with lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche roll. Are you sure one patty is enough!? Look at the double or triple! Don't forget to add the bacon & cheese! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side, or not at all*

Mad Smash Double

Mad Smash Double

$10.50

Two 1/4 lb ground chuck smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion & a toasted brioche bun. Don't forget the bacon and cheese! Or are you up to the challenge of the Triple Smash Burger?! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side or not at all*

Mad Smash Triple

Mad Smash Triple

$12.50

Three 1/4 lb ground chuck smash burgers, lettuce, tomato, onion & a toasted brioche bun. Don't forget to add the bacon & cheese! *LTO only available on the burger, on the side, or not at all*

Jelly Donut Burger

Jelly Donut Burger

$15.00

Don't deny yourself! Two 1/4 lb smash burgers, two slices of cheddar, two strips of bacon, raspberry jam and glazed donuts for buns. Powdered sugar garnish.

Cheese & Chong

Cheese & Chong

$14.00

The #1 cheat meal! Two 1/4 lb smash burgers, two slices of swiss, two strips of bacon & ranch stuffed between two sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwiches.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.00

1/4 lb Beyond Meat Patty, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted Udi's gluten free bun. *vegetarian* *vegan w/o the Udi's bun which contains egg white powder* *LTO only available on the burger, on the side or not at all*

Buff Chicken

Buff Chicken

$12.50

Buttermilk breaded boneless chicken breast, our sweet heat Buffalo sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch on a toasted brioche bun. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*

You're Not A Jerk Sandwich

You're Not A Jerk Sandwich

$11.00

Jerk chicken breast, warm mango chutney, cilantro-lime crema, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche bun. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Beer battered cod, swiss, cilantro-lime crema, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted brioche bun. Available with seared or blackened Mahi in place of the beer battered cod. *LTO only available on the sandwich, on the side or not at all*

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pulled pork, smokey Texas BBQ sauce & our beer cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

12" Nathan's all beef hot dog, toasted Amoroso roll, homemade beef chili & our beer cheese.

Footlong

$8.00

12" Nathan's all beef hot dog, toasted Amoroso roll.

Kids

Hamburger Slider

Hamburger Slider

$5.00

Smash burger slider, toasted brioche bun & seasoned tots. *cheeseburger slider shown*

Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00

Smash burger, cheddar, toasted brioche roll & seasoned tots.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwich & seasoned tots.

Chicken Tendies

Chicken Tendies

$5.00

Boneless fried chicken tenders, seasoned tots & ranch dressing. *gluten free*

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

12oz Ice Water

Kids AJ

$1.50

Kids OJ

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Cherry Coke

$1.50

Kids Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hats

Cork Hat

$20.00

Black Logo Hat

$20.00

Pink Logo Hat

$20.00

Glassware

Belgian Logo PInt

$5.00

Wine Glass

$5.00

Stein

$10.00

Silipint

$12.00

Metal Tumbler

$35.00

Misc

Sticker

$0.50

Metal Sign

$20.00

Gaiter

$10.00

Flag

$15.00

Shirts

Classic Black Men's Shirt

$20.00

Dubious Intentions

$20.00

Jelly Donut

$20.00

Men's Tank

$20.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

Classic Black Women's Shirt

$20.00

V-Neck Women's Rashguard

$35.00

Octopus Rashguard

$35.00

Black Logo Rashgueard

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family friendly restaurant and brewery. 2020 Best Brewpub in Florida 2020 Best Small Brewery in Florida

Location

12945 Village Blvd, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Directions

Gallery
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company image
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company image
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip & Scoop
orange starNo Reviews
13015 Village Blvd Suite C Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
COPPER CLOVER PUB - JOHNS PASS
orange starNo Reviews
111 Boardwalk Place West #203 Maderia Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Cuban Paradise Cigar & Café
orange starNo Reviews
12933 Village Boulevard Suite A Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Sculley's Waterfront Grille / The Hut Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
190 Boardwalk Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Caddy's John's Pass
orange starNo Reviews
195 Boardwalk Place Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Madeira Beach
orange star4.0 • 72
14080 Gulf Blvd Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madeira Beach

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madeira Beach
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (313 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston