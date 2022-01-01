Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sculley's Waterfront Grille / The Hut Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

190 Boardwalk

Place E

Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grouper Bites - The Hut
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Grouper Nuggets

$12.95

Crab Cake Appetizer

$13.95

Boneless Wings

$11.45

Calamari

$12.95

Spinach Dip

$12.45

Big Pretzel

$12.45

Trio Dip

$13.45

Ahi Tuna

$14.45

Peel-N-Eat

$22.45+

Ceviche

$14.95

Fish Spread

$10.95

Beach Nachos

$14.95

Salad/Soup

Chowder

$5.45+

House Salad

$4.95+

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Black & Bleu Salad

$17.95

Handhelds

Grouper Sandwich

$22.45

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Caddy Burger

$13.95

Bacon BBQ Burger

$14.45

Grouper Reuben

$22.45

Mahi Tacos

$13.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Crab BLT

$14.95

CoolRanch Wrap

$12.95

House Specialties

Sirloin Dinner

$20.45Out of stock

Tenders Basket

$13.45

Fish & Chips

$17.45Out of stock

Grouper Dinner

Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$14.45

Coconut Shrimp

$16.45

Snapper Dinner

$22.45Out of stock

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$18.45Out of stock

$$ Misc

Crackers

$1.00

Kettle Chips

$1.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Wasabi

$0.50

Wing Veg

$2.00

Extra Dressing/Sauce

Extra Jalapenos

$1.00

Side

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Greek Medley

$5.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95

Pineapple Upside down Cake

$7.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.95

Ice Cream

$4.00

N/A Beverage

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Kid’s menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.96

Kids Hamburger

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.95

Beer

Beach Blonde Can

$6.50

Big Wave Can

$6.50

Blue Moon Can

$4.50Out of stock

Bud Lt Can

$4.50

Budweiser Can

$4.50

Coors Lt Can

$4.50

Landshark Can

$4.50

Mich Ultra Can

$4.50

Miller Lt Can

$4.50

PBR Can

$4.50

Shock Top Can

$4.50Out of stock

Angry Orchard Can

$6.00

Corona Can

$7.00Out of stock

Corona Premier Can

$7.00

Free Dive Can

$6.50

Hein 0.0 Can

$6.00

Heineken Can

$6.00

Jai Alai Can

$6.50Out of stock

Modelo Can

$4.00

Reef Donkey Can

$6.50Out of stock

Graffiti Orange

$6.50

BL Seltzer

Out of stock

High Noon

Out of stock

White Claw

Out of stock

Truly

Out of stock

Swell

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Well Rum Dark

$5.50

Well Tequila

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

New Amsterdam

Stoli

Titos

$7.00

151 Rum

$8.00

Bacardi

Cpt Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00Out of stock

Papas Pilar

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00Out of stock

Crown Royal

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

Jameson

$8.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00Out of stock

Screwball

$7.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00Out of stock

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Waterloo

$7.00

Milagro

Cazadores

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Amaretto

$5.50

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Irish Creme

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Rum Chata

$10.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Liquor Double

Well Vodka DBL

$10.00

Well Rum DBL

$10.00

Well Rum Dark DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila DBL

$10.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$10.00

Well Gin DBL

$10.00

New Amsterdam DBL

Titos DBL

$13.00

Stoli DBL

$11.00

Grey Goose DBL

$19.00

Waterloo DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$15.00

Hendricks DBL

$19.00

Bacardi DBL

Malibu DBL

$15.00

Cpt Morgan DBL

$15.00

Sailor Jerry DBL

$13.00

Papas Pilar DBL

$17.00

Milagro DBL

Cazadores DBL

Patron Silver DBL

$19.00

Don Julio DBL

Crown Royal

$18.00

Fireball

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$26.00

Screwball

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$16.00

Woodford

$20.00

Jagermeister

Amaretto

Kahlua

Irish Creme

Peach Schnapps

Wine

Conventi PG

$10.00+Out of stock

Ecco Domani PG

$8.00+Out of stock

Groth Cab

$12.00+

Groth SB

$12.00+

Josh Cab

$8.00+

Josh Chard

$8.00+

La Crema PN

$9.50+

Notorious Pink

$8.00+

Oyster Bay SB

$8.00+

Moet

$75.00Out of stock

House Chard

$6.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Sangria

$6.00

House Prosecco

$6.00

Caddys Specialty Drinks

Rocky Margarita

$11.00

Caddylac Margarita

$14.00

Tropical Margarita

$11.00

Classic Mojito

$11.00

Cucumber Mojito

$11.00

Pain Killer

$11.00

Havana Nights

$11.00

Beach Storm

$11.00

Rum Runner

$11.00

Gulf Sunset

$11.00

Strawberry Infusion

$11.00

Champagne Fresh

$11.00

Loosey Googey

$11.00

Suncoast Sunset

$7.50

Shark Bite

$7.50

Berry Lemonade

$7.50

Orange Crush

$7.50

Caddys Collins

$7.50

Beach Punch

$8.00

Frose

$11.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Miami Vice

$11.00

Slushy Margarita

$11.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Bahama Mama Bucket

$17.00

Banana Cabana Bucket

$17.00

Gulf Cooler Bucket

$17.00

Coconut Mojito Bucket

$17.00

Deep Blue Sea Bucket

$17.00

Dragon Mojito Bucket

$17.00

Mai Tai Bucket

$17.00

Cazadores Marg Bucket

$17.00

The Hut Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$14.45

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.45

Beach Nacho

$14.95

Caribbean Coconut Shrimp - The Hut

$13.00

Mango Habanero Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Celery Hot • Buffalo • Mango Habanero • Teriyaki • BBQ Blue Cheese Dressing

Grouper Bites - The Hut

$13.00

Fried Grouper served with Tartar Sauce

Boneless Wings

$11.45

Celery Hot • Buffalo • Mango Habanero • Teriyaki • BBQ • Breaded & Blackened Blue Cheese Dressing

Key West-Style Conch Fritters

$12.00Out of stock

Horseradish Crema

Kobe Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Dijonnaise, Pickle Chip, toasted Potato Slider Bun, Onion String Nest

Onion Rings

$7.00

Peel and Eat

$12.45+

Smoked Fish Spread- The Hut

$12.00

Locally sourced, Pickled Onions, Jalapenos, Buttery Crackers

Southwestern Egg Rolls

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken, Black Bean, Corn, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Bell Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crispy Wonton Shell, Baja Sauce

Spinach Dip

$12.45

Trip Dip

$13.45

Zucchini Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Served with Spicy Thousand Island Dressing

Ceviche

$14.95Out of stock

Calamari

$12.95Out of stock

Crab Cake App

$13.95

The Hut Quesadilla & Tacos

Quesadilla

Served with Baja Sauce

Tacos - The Hut

Chicken • Shrimp • Grouper (2) Flour Tortillas, Cabbage, Cheddar-Jack, Baja Sauce, Tomato, Lime-Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

The Hut Sandwiches

Classic Hamburger - The Hut

$12.00Out of stock
Grouper Sandwich - The Hut

Grouper Sandwich - The Hut

$17.00Out of stock

Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Potato Bun, Tartar, Choice of Side

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.95

Choice of Beef or Chicken Onions, Peppers, White American, Toasted Hoagie

Islander Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Never-Ever Chicken Breast, Provolone, Grilled Pineapple, Teriyaki Glaze, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Potato Bun, Choice of Side.

Western Burger - The Hut

Western Burger - The Hut

$15.00Out of stock

Short Rib-Brisket Beef Blend, Cheddar, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Potato Bun, Choice of Side

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Premium Claw and Super Lump Crab Meat, Cabbage, Horseradish Crema, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Potato Bun, Choice of Side

The Stinger

$11.95Out of stock

Philly Beef, White American, Chicken Tenders, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Hoagie Hot • Buffalo • Mango Habanero • Teriyaki • BBQ Blue Cheese Dressing • Mayo

Fried Lobster Po' Boy

$20.95Out of stock

Maine Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat, Dijonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Baguette, Choice of Side

Smash Burger

$16.00Out of stock

(2) Butter-Smashed Short Rib-Brisket Burger, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Thousand Island Dressing, Toasted Potato Bread, Choice of Side

Fried Cobia Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

(2) Pickled Slaw, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Toasted Potato Sliders, Choice of Side

The Hut Kids

Kids Drink - The Hut

Kids Chicken Tenders - The Hut

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp - The Hut

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Cheeseburger - The Hut

$6.00

Burger with American Cheese, served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese - The Hut

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Dog

$6.00

Served with Fries

Kids Mac

$6.00

The Hut Sides

SD Beans - The Hut

$3.00

SD Beans & Rice - The Hut

$4.50

SD Celery

$1.50

SD Chicken - The Hut

$6.00

SD Corn & Black Bean Salad - The Hut

$3.00

SD Fries - The Hut

$3.00

SD Grouper - The Hut

$15.00

SD Rice - The Hut

$3.00

SD Shrimp - The Hut

$6.00

SD Mandarin Oranges

$3.00

SD Crackers

$1.50

Side House Salada

$2.50

Side Ceaser Salad

$2.50

Slaw

$3.00

SD of Beer CHez

$2.00

SD OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

The Hut Salads

House Salads

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side House Salad

$4.95

Chowder

$5.45+

Black & Blue

$17.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.95

Pineapple Upside down Cake

$6.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service Particularly, Sculley's Waterfront Restaurant, is located along the boardwalk in the historic fishing village of John's Pass. Overall, we are a Gulf to Table dining experience. With this in mind, we provide a fresh catch right off of our own boat, The Dagger. In fact, our plates compliment these exact elements that patrons can experience during their meal. Furthermore, our culinary team uses high quality ingredients to create exciting, eclectic dishes, which bring out the seasonal ingredients Florida has to offer.

Website

Location

190 Boardwalk, Place E, Madeira Beach, FL 33708

Directions

Gallery
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image
Sculley's Waterfront Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip & Scoop
orange starNo Reviews
13015 Village Blvd Suite C Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Mad Beach Craft Brewing Company - 12945 Village Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
12945 Village Blvd Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
COPPER CLOVER PUB - JOHNS PASS
orange starNo Reviews
111 Boardwalk Place West #203 Maderia Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Cuban Paradise Cigar & Café
orange starNo Reviews
12933 Village Boulevard Suite A Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Caddy's John's Pass
orange starNo Reviews
195 Boardwalk Place Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext
Caddy's Madeira Beach
orange star4.0 • 72
14080 Gulf Blvd Madeira Beach, FL 33708
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madeira Beach

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madeira Beach
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Anna Maria
review star
No reviews yet
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Tampa
review star
Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)
Ellenton
review star
Avg 3 (7 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston