4240 Hwy 6 N, Suite F

Houston, TX 77084

Popular Items

Arroz paisa made in medellin (4Lb)

Juices

Mango

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.50

Mora

$3.50

Guanabana

$3.50

Guayaba

$3.50

Fresa

$3.50

Cafe

$2.50

Aguapanela

$2.50

Limonada de coco

$5.00

Jugo de borojo

$5.00

Lulo

$3.50

Milo

$3.50

Limonada

$3.50

Jugo de naranja

$3.50

Sodas

Pony malta

$2.50

colombiana

$3.00

manzana

$3.00

soda de maquina

$2.50

Bretana

$3.50

Bebida especial

$5.00Out of stock

Uva

$3.50

Appetizers

Empanadas de pollo

$1.75

Empanadas de res

$1.75

Chorizo

$8.00

Chicharron

$8.50

Chicharron al horno

$9.50

Salchipapa

$8.00

Mandingas

$9.50

Todo terreno

$10.00

Arepas con hogao

$5.00

Papa choreada

$5.00

Yuca choreada

$6.00

Maduro con queso

$5.00

Ceviche de chicharron

$10.00

Arepa de choclo

$10.00

Arepa con queso

$5.00

Deditos de queso x 3

$6.00

Deditos de queso x 6

$11.00

Agucate relleno

$9.00

Morcilla

$9.00

Poderoso

$10.00

Ceviche de camaron

$9.00

Lunch (all time)

Lunch Express

$8.60

1/4 pollo +sopa+ arroz +ensalada

$8.50

Kids lunch

$6.00

Soups

Frijol cargamanto + arroz

$6.00

Sopa del dia + arroz

$6.00

Consome de pollo + arroz

$6.00

Pollo a las brasas

1 pollo entero (papa cocidas y arepitas)

$16.50

1/2 pollo

$13.00

1 Pollo entero + 3 sides + 2 sodas

$27.50

1/2 pollo + 3 small sides+ 2 sodas

$19.50

1/4 pollo (papa-arepa)

$6.00

Tipicos

Bandejita paisas

$13.00

Bandeja Made in medellin

$17.00

Cazuelas de frijoles

$10.00

Arroz con pollo (3lb)

$20.00

Arroz paisa made in medellin (4Lb)

$24.00

Higado Encebollado

$12.00

Bistec a caballo

$14.50

Chuleta de cerdo empanizada

$15.00

Chuleta de pollo empanizada

$14.00

Pescado en salsa de camarones

$16.00

Tilapia frita

$14.00

Filete de pescado empanizado o a la plancha

$13.30

Sancocho de pescado

$13.00

Asados

Punta de Anca

$17.00

Carne Asada

$14.00

Pechuga de pollo

$12.50

Lomo de cerdo asado

$12.00

Pechuga asada con salsa de queso

$13.00

Lomo de cerdo en salasa de queso

$14.00

Picada 2 personas

$16.00

Picada 4 personas

$30.00

Chuzo de pollo

$8.00

Chuzo de res

$8.00

Salads

Ensalada tropical

$10.00

Ensalada de pollo

$10.00

Ensalada de la casa

$8.00

Pork belly

1/2 libra de chicharron asado

$11.00

1 libra de chicharron

$16.00

1 Libra de chicharron (3 small side)

$19.50

Hamburguer and Hot dogs

Hamburguesa colombiana

$9.00

Hamburguesa Made in medellin

$11.50

Doble chesse burguer

$11.00

Arepa burguer sencilla

$7.00

Arepa burguer colombiana

$8.00

Arepa Paisas chicken

$9.00

Hot dog made in medellin

$8.00

Hot dog colombiano

$7.00

Hot dog sencillo

$6.00

Super perro

$7.00

Perra

$8.00

Choriperro

$7.50

Combo de perro criollo x 2 (mas papas fritas)

$8.00

Desserts

tres leches

$3.50

tres leches milo

$3.50

obleas

$4.00

arroz con leche

$3.50

flan de coco

$3.50

alfajores

$2.50

Sides

Arroz

$3.50

Maduro

$3.50

Ensalada

$3.50

Arepas

$3.50

Aguacate

$3.50

Frijoles

$3.50

Yuca

$3.50

Papa cocida

$3.50

Papas fritas

$3.50

ensalada verde

$3.50

Tacita de sopa

$3.50

Helados

Mora

$3.50

Arequipe

$3.50Out of stock

ron con pasas

$3.50

maracuya

$3.50

queso arequipe

$3.50

queso bocadillo

$3.50

mani

$3.50

oreo

$3.50

guanabana

$3.50

guayaba bocadillo

$3.50Out of stock

coco

$3.50

mango

$3.50Out of stock

Salpicon

$3.50

Kids menu

Mini salchipapa

$4.00

Hot dog (kids)

$4.00

1/4 de pollo

$4.00

Lunch kids

$5.00

Desayunos

Caldo de costilla

$8.00

Changua

$7.00

Calentado Made in medellin

$13.00

Calentado sencillo made in medellin

$9.00

Calentado Montanero made in medellin

$11.00

Desayuno colombiano

$8.00

Desayuno casero

$7.00

Los repetidos (desayuno)

$11.00

Higado asado

$11.00

Panaderia

Pan de bono

$1.99

Bunuelos

$1.99

Croissant de queso

$2.50

Pan con queso grande

$5.60

Roscon de arequipe

$3.50

Roscon de guayaba

$3.50

Pasteles de guayaba

$1.99

Palitos de queso

$1.50

Pastel de arequipe

$2.50

Brazo de reina

$2.50

Ojaldre

$2.50

Especiales (Sabados y Domingos)

Sacocho de cola

$14.50

Sancoho de gallina

$13.00

Lechona

$13.00

Miselania

Cafe sello rojo 500gr

$10.00Out of stock

Cafe sello rojo 250gr

$8.00

Leche klim

$9.75

Parrilla para arepas

$7.00

Parques

$25.00

Brevas

$8.00

Chocotera

$70.00

Cafe sello dojo pequeno

$6.00

Chocolisto

$4.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Doria

$2.50

Bocadillo

Cafe Made in Medellin

$11.50

Chocolate corona 500gr

$7.00

Colcafe instantaneo

$7.00

Tostones

Natilla Maizena

$6.00

Tarrito rojo

$15.00

Mantequilla RAMA

$13.00

Guasca

$7.00

Mecato

Achiras

$2.00

Arequipe

$6.00

Barrilete

$0.50

Boliqueso cheetos

$1.50

Bon bon bum

$0.50

Bubbaloo

$0.50

Cheetos horneados

$1.50

Choclito Grande

$3.10Out of stock

Choclitos

$1.50

Chocmelos

$3.99

Chocobrake

$6.50Out of stock

Chocobrake unidas

$0.50

Chocolatina (caja) jumbo grande

$10.60

Chocolatina jet

$0.50

Chocolatina jumbo mani

$3.20

Chocolatina mini jumbo mani

$2.00

Chocolatina(caja) jumbo mini

$9.60

Chokis

$1.50

wafer jet

$1.00

Detodito azul

$2.50Out of stock

Detodito rojo

$2.50Out of stock

Festival fresa

$0.50Out of stock

Festival vainilla

$0.50

Golpe con todo ranchero

$2.50

Gudiz

$1.50Out of stock

Limoncitas (Paquete)

$6.00

Mani moto

$2.00

Margarita bbq

$2.00

Margarita de pollo

$2.00

Margaritas de limon

$2.00

Milo Galletas

$8.20

Milo unidad

$1.00

Nucita

$0.50Out of stock

Panderitos

$7.20Out of stock

Quipitos

$1.00

Quipitos caja

$11.00

Rosquillas

$2.00

Snacky

$2.00

Sparkle bubaloo

$1.00

Super coco paquete

$7.00

Todo Rico

$2.50Out of stock

Todo rico bbq

$2.50Out of stock

Tostacos

$1.20

Trululu 4 unidades

$1.00

Yupis

$1.50

Yupis grande

$2.50

Ducales dos tacos

$3.50

Tocinetas

$2.00

Lecherita balleta RAMO (paquete)

$6.00Out of stock

Burbuja chocolatina paquete

$8.00

Cocosette

$1.50

Frunas

$11.50Out of stock

De todito de limon

$2.50Out of stock

Saltinas

$7.00

Tubito de lecherita

$2.00

Arequipe pequeno unidad

$2.00Out of stock

De todito de limon

$2.50

Maizitos

$1.50

Chocolate Corona

$4.00

Ducales tree tacos grande

$7.00Out of stock

Saltines tres tacos grande

$9.00

Chocorramo paquete

$12.00

Yupis grande

$2.50

Chico krispis

$4.00

Chocorramo unidad

$1.50Out of stock

Nucita tricolor

$0.50

De todito limon

$2.50

Trocitos de pollo

$2.00

Todo Rico limon

$2.50

Mini chips paquete

$8.00Out of stock

Chocorramo unidad

$3.00

Tostones de ajo

$4.00

Todo Rico de limon

$2.50

Festival coconut

$0.50Out of stock

Super coco bon bom

Cucas paquete

Brige vainilla

$3.50

Bridge fresa

$3.50

Cucas galleta

$8.00

Chips platain (rojo)

$2.00

Rosquillas calima

$2.00

Chocorramo bolsa

$10.00Out of stock

Brownie. Chocorramo mini bolsa

$14.00

Maduritos

$2.00

Plantain chips (Verde)

$2.00

Avena alpina

$2.50

Avena alpine grande

$6.80

Bon yurt

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
