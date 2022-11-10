Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maggie Rita's

review star

No reviews yet

600 Travis St b1

Houston, TX 77002

Order Again

Popular Items

5.95 Grilled Chicken Salad
5.95 Crispy Tacos
Quesadillas

Thursday Special

Fajita Taco Special

$10.99

Burritos

El Burrito

$10.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, ground beef & cheese tapped with chile con queso.

El Barrio

$7.50

Bean and cheese burrito topped with our enchilada sauce.

La Zona Rosa

$10.50

Burrito stuffed with picadillo beef, beans and enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese.

El Callejon

$10.50

Burrito stuffed with ranchera chicken, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada gravy and Monterrey Jack cheese.

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Your choice of rice or Spanish rice, charro beans or black beans and choice of fajita, chicken, ground beef, or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Margaritas

The Millionaire Margarita

$19.95

Don Julio Reposado Margarita

$10.00

Anejo Sensation Margarita

$9.50

The Perfect Margarita

$9.50

Maggie's Parrothead Margarita

$7.95

Grand Gold Margarita

$7.00

Mango Maggierita

$7.00

Strawberry Maggierita

$7.00

Maggierita

$6.50

Pina Colada

$7.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Bud Light

$3.95

Miller Lite

$3.95

Mich ultra

$3.95

Modelo

$4.95

Corona

$4.95

Dos xxx

$4.95

Pitcher Margarita

$24.95

Flavored Pitcher margarita

$35.00

Liquor

Patrone

$9.50

Don Julio 1942

$29.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

House

$6.50

Don Julio Repesado

$10.50

Don Julio silver

$9.50

Don Julio anejo

$11.50

Casa Migos Blanco

$9.50

Casa Migos Repesado

$11.50

Titos

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Woodford

$9.50

Grey goose

$8.50

Mcallan scotch

$9.50

Ranch Water

$10.50

Appetizers

Lechuga Wraps

$9.50

Choice of grilled beef or chicken fajita served with lettuce leaves, chipotle ranch dressing

Guacamole

$9.50+

Topped with Shrimp, scallops & mixed peppers. reg. 9.99 lrg. 13.99

Nachos

Corn tortilla chips topped with Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole & jalapeños. With black bean or refried bean 9.00 (1/2) 6.00 With ground beef 12.95 (1/2) 8.95 With beef or chicken fajita 16.95 (1/2) 13.50

Quesadillas

Grilled crisp flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese served with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo 7.99 (1/2) 6.00 Vegetarian 11.00 (1/2) 8.00 With ground beef or shredded chicken 10.00 (1/2) 8.00 With beef or chicken fajita 14.99 (1/2) 11.99

Nacho Loco

$11.50

Fresh chips topped with chili con queso, ground beef, sliced jalapenos pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream 11.50 Add beef or chicken fajita 3.95

Chile con Queso

$7.95+

With ground beef reg. 9.95 lrg. 12.95 With beef or chicken fajita reg. 12.50 Lrg. 15.50

Queso Flameado

$9.95+

Melted Jack cheese casserole with chorizo (Mexican sausage). reg. 7.99 lrg. 10.99 With beef or chicken fajita reg. $9.95 lrg. 12.95

Jalapeños de Crema

$8.50+

6 jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese lightly battered & golden fried served with ranch dressing

Dos Camarones

$11.50

2 jalapeños stuffed with large shrimp and Monterrey Jack. Deep fried and served with ranch dressing.

Soups & Salads

Tortilla Soup

$7.99

Simmering stewed ranchero chicken & vegetable soup topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & crispy tortilla strip, served with Mexican rice.

Caldo de Pollo

$8.95

Hearty chicken & cilantro broth soup with diced fresh avocado & chicken, served with crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo & Mexican rice.

Ensalada Y Caldo Combo

$10.00

Casa ensalada served with a cup of either soup.

Caldo Y Taco Combo

$13.00

Grilled beef or chicken fajita taco and a cup of tortilla soup.

Casa Ensalada

$3.99

Our chilled house salad of mixed greens & tomatoes with choice of dressing. Add grilled shrimp

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$10.50

Mexican spiced cubed chicken, cilantro, Tomatoes, bell peppers and avocado over mixed greens topped with our homemade cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips.

Taco Ensalada

$10.50

Mixed greens & tomatoes with ground beef or chicken ranchero topped with guacamole, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.

Ceviche

$9.50

A festive mix of tasty shrimp, fish, scallops, onions, tomatoes & jalapeños, served with homemade chipotle cocktail sauce & crackers.

Empire Salad

$11.00

Lightly fried chicken fingers chopped over mixed greens & topped with shredded Monterrey Jack cheese, tomatoes & red onions.

Enchiladas

Served with Mexican rice & choice of black, refried or charro beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

Cheddar cheese with beef gravy

Suizas Enchiladas

$12.95

Chicken topped with creamy suiza sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, avocado, sour cream & green onions.

Al Carbon Enchiladas

$15.95

Beef or chicken fajita and cheddar cheese.

Granjas Enchiladas

$11.95

Ranchera chicken with sour cream. Topped with salsa ranchera & Monterrey Jack cheese.

Beef Enchiladas

$11.95

Picadillo beef with chile con carne and cheddar cheese.

Verdes Enchiladas

$11.00

Pork carnitas with tomatillo sauce, avocado slices & Monterrey Jack cheese.

Shrimp Enchilada

$15.50

3 enchiladas stuffed with hrimp topped with a ranchero sauce and jack cheese.

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.50

Sauteed spinach on corn tortilla topped with suiza sauce and monterey jack cheese, served with choice of rice or Spanish rice, charro beans or black beans.

Fajitas

Reg Beef Fajitas

$19.95

Lrg Beef Fajitas

$36.50

Reg Chicken Fajitas

$18.50

Lrg Chicken Fajitas

$32.50

Reg Beef & Chicken Fajitas

$19.95

Lrg Beef & Chicken Fajitas

$36.50

Reg Rico's Fajitas

$22.50

Grilled beef & chicken fajitas, jalapeño sausage & carnitas.

Lrg Rico's Fajitas

$33.50

Grilled beef & chicken fajitas, jalapeño sausage & carnitas.

Reg Seafood Fajitas

$17.00

Shrimp, scallops, fish sautéed with mixed peppers, and onions.

Lrg Seafood Fajitas

$29.95

Shrimp, scallops, fish sautéed with mixed peppers, and onions.

Reg Veggie Fajitas

$11.00

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato and mixed peppers.

Lrg Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato and mixed peppers.

Grill

Maggie Platter

$49.95+

Hearty sampling of our grilled items served on a sizzling platter. Grilled shrimp, jalapeño sausage, fried mushrooms, pork carnitas, baby back ribs, beef & chicken fajitas.

Carne Asada

$19.50

Wel done beef fajita skirt steak, cut very thin and broiled.

Camarones ala Tex Mex

$20.00

6 lightly battered deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with ranchero sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese served over a bed of grilled onions.

Pescado ala Mexicana

$14.50

Fish of the day, grilled & topped with diced tomatoes, bell peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese sautéed onions & mushrooms.

Alambre De Jesus

$17.00

Large grilled shish-kabob with vegetables, chicken & shrimp.

Chicken

All served with Mexican rice & black, refried or charro beans.

Pollo Caliente

$13.95

Grilled tender chicken basted in our spicy smoked jalapeno chipotle sauce. Topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack cheese, tomato slices & fresh avocado.

Pollo con Queso

$13.95

Grilled tender chicken topped with chile con queso & sliced avocado.

Pollo con Vegetables

$13.95

Grilled tender chicken topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, sauteed onion, bell peppers & mushrooms.

Tacos

All served with Mexican rice & black, refried or charro beans.

Los Tacos

$10.50

3 beef or chicken tacos stuffed your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese.

Tacos Del Mar

$11.50

Grilled fish stuffed in two corn tortillas served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & chipotle ranch.

Tacos Caliente

$11.50

2 corn tortilla tacos stuffed with grilled tender pork & diced fresh jalapenos. Served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh jalapenos & sour cream.

Tacos al Carbon

$16.50+

Large flour tortilla tacos filled beef or chicken fajita. Served with chile con queso, guacamole & pico de gallo.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.95

Tex Mex

Served with Mexican rice & black, refried or charro beans.

The Pepe

$13.50

Beef enchilada, beef crispy taco and a bean and cheese chalupa served with rice and your choice of beans.

El Clasico

$10.50

Cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso & guacamole.

Camarones Rellenos

$21.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese & jalapenos wrapped in bacon served over a bed of grilled onions.

La Chimichanga

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, ranchero chicken fried crisp & topped with choice of chile con queso or chile con carne.

Chalupas

$11.00

2 crispy corn tortillas topped with black or refried beans with choice ranchero chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese.

Las Flautas

$11.00

2 corn tortillas filled with ranchero chicken tightly rolled, grilled to perfection & topped with sour cream & guacamole.

Tamales

$12.00

3 Pork tamales topped with chile con carne and cheddar cheese.

Carnitas

$16.00

Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with sliced avocados, spicy verde sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream.

El Patron

$11.50

Cheddar cheese enchilada, pork tamale & crispy beef taco.

Texas Combo

$13.50

Beef or chicken fajitas with a crispy beef taco & cheese enchilada.

The Oscar

$13.50

Chicken taco, chicken flauta and cheese enchilada served with rice and your choice of beans.

Burrito Bowl

$10.50

Desserts

Sopapillas (4)

$4.99

Light & fluffy fried pastry puffs dusted with powdered sugar & cinnamon, served with honey.

Sopapillas Single

$1.50

Light & fluffy fried pastry puffs dusted with powdered sugar & cinnamon, served with honey.

Sides

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Pickled Jalapeños

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Cheddar

$1.50

Monterrey Jack

$1.50

Fresh peppers

$0.99

CCQ

$2.95

Guacamole

$3.19

Rice

$2.75

Refried beans

$2.75

Charro beans

$2.75

Black beans

$2.75

Lettuce

$0.99

Sliced avocados

$3.25

Grilled jalapeños

$3.25

Dz Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Dz Flour Tortillas

$3.50

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.35

1 Flour tortilla

$0.35

Tamale

$3.50

Cheese enchilada

$2.95

Chk enchilada

$3.50

Beef Enchilada

$3.50

Beef carbon enchilada

$4.75

Chk carbon enchilada

$4.75

Beef soft taco

$3.50

Chk soft taco

$3.50

Beef crispy taco

$3.50

Chk crispy taco

$3.50

Beef carbon taco

$6.00

Chk carbon taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp

$15.95

Flauta

$4.25

Fish taco

$5.00

Beef chalupa

$4.50

Chk chalupa

$4.50

Bean chalupa

$3.50

Fj Beef chalupa

$6.00

Fj Chk Chalupa

$6.00

Ranchero Chicken

$2.00

Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.55

Soft Drinks

$2.55

Coffee

$2.55

Minute Made Orange Juice

$2.95

Topo Chico

$3.50

Evian Premium Bottled Water

$5.99

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.99

Coke Can

$1.50

Dr PepperCcan

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

$5.95 Specials

5.95 Cheese Enchilada

$5.95

5.95 Chicken Enchilada

$5.95

5.95 Beef Enchilada

$5.95

5.95 Crispy Tacos

$5.95

5.95 Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.95

5.95 Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.95

A la Carte

Dzn Tortilla

$3.99

6 Tortilla

$2.50

1 Taco

$2.50

1 Fajita Enchilada

$4.50

1 Chalupa Ranchero

$4.50

1 Fajita Chalupa

$5.95

1 Bean Chalupa

$3.50

1 Enchilada

$2.85

1 Cheese Enchilada

$2.50

1 Fajita Taco

$5.95

1 Flauta

$4.50

1 Tamale

$3.95

1 Cheese Chile Relleno

$3.95

1 Fajita Chile Relleno

$6.95

1 Chile Relleno Ranchero

$5.95

4 Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

1 Fish Taco

$4.99

1 Musico Taco

$4.99

1 Quail

$6.95

1 Bowl Bean Soup

$4.99

4oz Beef Fajita

$13.00

4oz Chicken Fajita

$12.00

½Lb Beef Fajita

$19.00

½Lb Chicken Fajita

$18.00

1Lb Beef Fajita

$34.95

1Lb Chicken Fajita

$29.00

1 Suiza Ench

$3.95

1 Suiza Fajita Chicken

$4.95

1 Ground Beef Enchilada

$3.95

1 Ranchero Chicken Enchilada

$3.95

1 Enchilada Al Carbon Fajita Beef

$5.95

1 Enchilada Al Carbon Fajita Chicken

$5.95

Breakfast

Huevos Al Gusto

$6.95

Huevos Ranchero

$6.95

Chilaquiles

$6.95

Huevos Fajitas

$9.95

Cheese Omelet

$6.75

Mush/Swiss Omelet

$7.50

Western Omelet

$7.50

Spanish Omelet

$7.50

Garden Omelet

$7.50

Cancun Omelet

$7.50

Breakfast Plate

$7.50

Breakfast Tacos

Potato Egg Taco

$1.29

Bacon Egg Taco

$1.79

Sausage Egg Taco

$1.79

Chorizo Egg Taco

$1.79

Fajita Egg Taco

$2.69

A La Carte

Hash Browns

$2.95

Ham

$2.25

Bacon

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

One Egg

$1.50

Party Packs

Party Pack

$15.95

Box Lunches

Wrap Box

$10.95

Big Wrap Box

$11.95

Salad Box Lunch

$10.95

Fruit Trays

Small Fruit Tray

$39.00

Large Fruit Tray

$69.00

Side Orders

Chile con Queso

Guacamole

Red Sauce

Green Sauce

Pico de Gallo

Rice

Refried Beans

Black Beans

Charro Beans

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.75

Gallon of Tea

$15.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican

Location

600 Travis St b1, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

