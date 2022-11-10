Maggie Rita's
600 Travis St b1
Houston, TX 77002
Burritos
El Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, ground beef & cheese tapped with chile con queso.
El Barrio
Bean and cheese burrito topped with our enchilada sauce.
La Zona Rosa
Burrito stuffed with picadillo beef, beans and enchilada gravy and cheddar cheese.
El Callejon
Burrito stuffed with ranchera chicken, beans and chili con queso topped with enchilada gravy and Monterrey Jack cheese.
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of rice or Spanish rice, charro beans or black beans and choice of fajita, chicken, ground beef, or shredded chicken topped with lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Margaritas
The Millionaire Margarita
Don Julio Reposado Margarita
Anejo Sensation Margarita
The Perfect Margarita
Maggie's Parrothead Margarita
Grand Gold Margarita
Mango Maggierita
Strawberry Maggierita
Maggierita
Pina Colada
Strawberry Daquiri
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Mich ultra
Modelo
Corona
Dos xxx
Pitcher Margarita
Flavored Pitcher margarita
Liquor
Appetizers
Lechuga Wraps
Choice of grilled beef or chicken fajita served with lettuce leaves, chipotle ranch dressing
Guacamole
Topped with Shrimp, scallops & mixed peppers. reg. 9.99 lrg. 13.99
Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole & jalapeños. With black bean or refried bean 9.00 (1/2) 6.00 With ground beef 12.95 (1/2) 8.95 With beef or chicken fajita 16.95 (1/2) 13.50
Quesadillas
Grilled crisp flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese served with sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo 7.99 (1/2) 6.00 Vegetarian 11.00 (1/2) 8.00 With ground beef or shredded chicken 10.00 (1/2) 8.00 With beef or chicken fajita 14.99 (1/2) 11.99
Nacho Loco
Fresh chips topped with chili con queso, ground beef, sliced jalapenos pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream 11.50 Add beef or chicken fajita 3.95
Chile con Queso
With ground beef reg. 9.95 lrg. 12.95 With beef or chicken fajita reg. 12.50 Lrg. 15.50
Queso Flameado
Melted Jack cheese casserole with chorizo (Mexican sausage). reg. 7.99 lrg. 10.99 With beef or chicken fajita reg. $9.95 lrg. 12.95
Jalapeños de Crema
6 jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese lightly battered & golden fried served with ranch dressing
Dos Camarones
2 jalapeños stuffed with large shrimp and Monterrey Jack. Deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Simmering stewed ranchero chicken & vegetable soup topped with Monterrey Jack cheese & crispy tortilla strip, served with Mexican rice.
Caldo de Pollo
Hearty chicken & cilantro broth soup with diced fresh avocado & chicken, served with crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo & Mexican rice.
Ensalada Y Caldo Combo
Casa ensalada served with a cup of either soup.
Caldo Y Taco Combo
Grilled beef or chicken fajita taco and a cup of tortilla soup.
Casa Ensalada
Our chilled house salad of mixed greens & tomatoes with choice of dressing. Add grilled shrimp
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mexican spiced cubed chicken, cilantro, Tomatoes, bell peppers and avocado over mixed greens topped with our homemade cilantro lime dressing and tortilla strips.
Taco Ensalada
Mixed greens & tomatoes with ground beef or chicken ranchero topped with guacamole, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.
Ceviche
A festive mix of tasty shrimp, fish, scallops, onions, tomatoes & jalapeños, served with homemade chipotle cocktail sauce & crackers.
Empire Salad
Lightly fried chicken fingers chopped over mixed greens & topped with shredded Monterrey Jack cheese, tomatoes & red onions.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Cheddar cheese with beef gravy
Suizas Enchiladas
Chicken topped with creamy suiza sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese, avocado, sour cream & green onions.
Al Carbon Enchiladas
Beef or chicken fajita and cheddar cheese.
Granjas Enchiladas
Ranchera chicken with sour cream. Topped with salsa ranchera & Monterrey Jack cheese.
Beef Enchiladas
Picadillo beef with chile con carne and cheddar cheese.
Verdes Enchiladas
Pork carnitas with tomatillo sauce, avocado slices & Monterrey Jack cheese.
Shrimp Enchilada
3 enchiladas stuffed with hrimp topped with a ranchero sauce and jack cheese.
Spinach Enchiladas
Sauteed spinach on corn tortilla topped with suiza sauce and monterey jack cheese, served with choice of rice or Spanish rice, charro beans or black beans.
Fajitas
Reg Beef Fajitas
Lrg Beef Fajitas
Reg Chicken Fajitas
Lrg Chicken Fajitas
Reg Beef & Chicken Fajitas
Lrg Beef & Chicken Fajitas
Reg Rico's Fajitas
Grilled beef & chicken fajitas, jalapeño sausage & carnitas.
Lrg Rico's Fajitas
Grilled beef & chicken fajitas, jalapeño sausage & carnitas.
Reg Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, scallops, fish sautéed with mixed peppers, and onions.
Lrg Seafood Fajitas
Shrimp, scallops, fish sautéed with mixed peppers, and onions.
Reg Veggie Fajitas
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato and mixed peppers.
Lrg Veggie Fajitas
Mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomato and mixed peppers.
Grill
Maggie Platter
Hearty sampling of our grilled items served on a sizzling platter. Grilled shrimp, jalapeño sausage, fried mushrooms, pork carnitas, baby back ribs, beef & chicken fajitas.
Carne Asada
Wel done beef fajita skirt steak, cut very thin and broiled.
Camarones ala Tex Mex
6 lightly battered deep fried jumbo shrimp topped with ranchero sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese served over a bed of grilled onions.
Pescado ala Mexicana
Fish of the day, grilled & topped with diced tomatoes, bell peppers, Monterrey Jack cheese sautéed onions & mushrooms.
Alambre De Jesus
Large grilled shish-kabob with vegetables, chicken & shrimp.
Chicken
Pollo Caliente
Grilled tender chicken basted in our spicy smoked jalapeno chipotle sauce. Topped with grilled onions, Monterrey Jack cheese, tomato slices & fresh avocado.
Pollo con Queso
Grilled tender chicken topped with chile con queso & sliced avocado.
Pollo con Vegetables
Grilled tender chicken topped with Monterrey Jack cheese, sauteed onion, bell peppers & mushrooms.
Tacos
Los Tacos
3 beef or chicken tacos stuffed your choice of crispy corn or soft flour tortillas topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese.
Tacos Del Mar
Grilled fish stuffed in two corn tortillas served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & chipotle ranch.
Tacos Caliente
2 corn tortilla tacos stuffed with grilled tender pork & diced fresh jalapenos. Served with sliced avocado, pico de gallo, grilled onions, fresh jalapenos & sour cream.
Tacos al Carbon
Large flour tortilla tacos filled beef or chicken fajita. Served with chile con queso, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Tex Mex
The Pepe
Beef enchilada, beef crispy taco and a bean and cheese chalupa served with rice and your choice of beans.
El Clasico
Cheese enchilada, crispy beef taco, chile con queso & guacamole.
Camarones Rellenos
Grilled jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese & jalapenos wrapped in bacon served over a bed of grilled onions.
La Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef, ranchero chicken fried crisp & topped with choice of chile con queso or chile con carne.
Chalupas
2 crispy corn tortillas topped with black or refried beans with choice ranchero chicken or ground beef topped with lettuce tomato, sour cream, guacamole, Monterrey Jack & cheddar cheese.
Las Flautas
2 corn tortillas filled with ranchero chicken tightly rolled, grilled to perfection & topped with sour cream & guacamole.
Tamales
3 Pork tamales topped with chile con carne and cheddar cheese.
Carnitas
Tender pork chunks cooked to perfection. Served with sliced avocados, spicy verde sauce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
El Patron
Cheddar cheese enchilada, pork tamale & crispy beef taco.
Texas Combo
Beef or chicken fajitas with a crispy beef taco & cheese enchilada.
The Oscar
Chicken taco, chicken flauta and cheese enchilada served with rice and your choice of beans.
Burrito Bowl
Sides
Pico de Gallo
Pickled Jalapeños
Grilled Onions
Sour Cream
Cheddar
Monterrey Jack
Fresh peppers
CCQ
Guacamole
Rice
Refried beans
Charro beans
Black beans
Lettuce
Sliced avocados
Grilled jalapeños
Dz Corn Tortillas
Dz Flour Tortillas
1 Corn Tortilla
1 Flour tortilla
Tamale
Cheese enchilada
Chk enchilada
Beef Enchilada
Beef carbon enchilada
Chk carbon enchilada
Beef soft taco
Chk soft taco
Beef crispy taco
Chk crispy taco
Beef carbon taco
Chk carbon taco
Grilled shrimp
Flauta
Fish taco
Beef chalupa
Chk chalupa
Bean chalupa
Fj Beef chalupa
Fj Chk Chalupa
Ranchero Chicken
A la Carte
Dzn Tortilla
6 Tortilla
1 Taco
1 Fajita Enchilada
1 Chalupa Ranchero
1 Fajita Chalupa
1 Bean Chalupa
1 Enchilada
1 Cheese Enchilada
1 Fajita Taco
1 Flauta
1 Tamale
1 Cheese Chile Relleno
1 Fajita Chile Relleno
1 Chile Relleno Ranchero
4 Grilled Shrimp
1 Fish Taco
1 Musico Taco
1 Quail
1 Bowl Bean Soup
4oz Beef Fajita
4oz Chicken Fajita
½Lb Beef Fajita
½Lb Chicken Fajita
1Lb Beef Fajita
1Lb Chicken Fajita
1 Suiza Ench
1 Suiza Fajita Chicken
1 Ground Beef Enchilada
1 Ranchero Chicken Enchilada
1 Enchilada Al Carbon Fajita Beef
1 Enchilada Al Carbon Fajita Chicken
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Party Packs
Fruit Trays
Side Orders
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:30 pm
Mexican
600 Travis St b1, Houston, TX 77002