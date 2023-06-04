Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magic Cup - Arlington

review star

No reviews yet

3970 North Collins Street

160

Arlington, TX 76005

Popular Items

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.50

Iced Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste

Blended Drinks

Cha-Signature

Cha-Mango

$6.95

Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Pineapple

$6.95

Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Strawberry

$6.95

Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Watermelon

$6.95

Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw

Cha-Guava

$6.95

Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw

Smoothie 1

Avocado Smoothie

$6.45

Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk

Watermelon Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Mango Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Guava Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Pineapple Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Peach Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Banana Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients

Smoothie 2

Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Peach Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Mango Guava Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie

$6.45

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.45

Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit packed with vitamins and nutrients.

Frappes

Oreo Vanilla Frappe

$6.45

America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk

Viet Frappe

$6.45

Our vietnamese coffee, also known as Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe

Cafe Frappe

$6.45

Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk

Dark Chocolate Frappe

$6.45

Our favorites frappe with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Your favorites frappe with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream

Teas

Special-Teas Iced

Iced Nuoc Mat

$5.95

Iced Nuoc Sam Tea

$5.95

Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly

Iced Fruit Tea Madness

$5.95

Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly

Iced Tropical Paradise Tea

$5.95

Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits

Iced Strawberry Peach Tea

$5.95

Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits

Iced Aloe Chia Tea

$5.95

Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds

Iced Vera Blossom Tea

$5.95

Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits

Bubble Teas Iced

Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding

$5.65

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.65

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.65

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion Tea 1

Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.65

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.65

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.65

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor

Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.65

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Fusion Tea 2

Iced Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.65

Iced Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.65

Iced Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.65

Hot Teas

Bubble Teas Hot

Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding

$5.65

Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer.

Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note

Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.65

Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer

Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly

$5.65

A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea

Fusion Teas Hot

Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Jasmine green tea

Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba

$4.95

Freshly brew Oolong black tea

Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera

$5.65

Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor

Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits

$5.65

Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor

Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba

$5.65

Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor

Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly

$5.65

Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor

Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba

$5.65

Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds

$5.65

Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor

Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits

$5.65

Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor

Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly

$5.65

Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste

Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Iced Black Viet Coffee

$4.95

Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee

Iced Cold Brew

$4.95

Slow steeped in cool water for twelve hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee

Iced Americano

$3.95

Triple Espresso shots over hot water

Iced Latte

$4.95

Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning

Iced Honey Caramel Latte

$5.95

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$5.95

Iced Coconut White Mocha

$5.95

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream

Iced Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Hot Coffee

Hot Light Cafe Sua Da

$4.95

Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste

Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da

$5.45

Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk

Hot Black Viet Coffee

$4.95

Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee

Double Shot Espresso

$2.95

Double Shot Espresso

Hot Cappuccino

$4.95

Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk

Hot Americano

$3.95

Triple Espresso shots over hot water

Hot Latte

$4.95

Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam

Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups

Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte

$5.25

A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning

Hot Honey Caramel Latte

$5.95

Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte

$5.95

Hot Coconut White Mocha

$5.95

Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream

Coffee Seasonal

Hot Andes Mint Cocoa

$5.45

Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk

Hot Andes Mint Mocha

$5.45

Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Iced Andes Mint Cocoa

$5.45

Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk

Iced Andes Mint Mocha

$5.45

Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream

Dessert

Muffins

Cinnamon Walnut

$3.25

Blueberry Cobbler

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk

$3.25

Cake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95

Carrot Cake

$7.95

Cheesecake Basque

$6.95

Macarons

Cereal Milk

$7.50

Lavender

$7.50

Vanilla Bean

$7.50

Cookies N Cream

$7.50

Strawberry Coconut Sorbet

$7.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$7.50

Food Items

Sandwiches

Chicken Waffle

$5.95

Ham Egg Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Sausage Egg Cheese Croissant

$5.50

Ham Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.50

Sausage Egg Cheese Muffin

$5.50

Butter Croissant

$2.95

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Fruit Cup

Mango Fruit Cup

$4.45

Extras

Ramen

$5.00

Pocky

$2.00

Popcorn Cracker Jack

$3.00

Mixed Nuts

$3.95

Bottle Water

$3.55

Mango Fan

$1.50

Candy Straw

$1.00

Gallon Tea

1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas

1/2 Gallon House Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$28.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1 Gallon Bubble Teas

1 Gallon House Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Thai Green Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Jasmine Milk Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Taro Milk Tea

$38.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas

1/2 Gallon Nuoc Sam Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$28.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$28.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

1 Gallon Fusion Teas

1 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Nuoc Sam Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Mango Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Peach Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Lychee Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea

$38.00

1 Gallon Sweet Green Tea

$38.00

Per Scoop of Boba

$0.59

Per Scoop of Jellies

$0.59

Retail

Reusable Straws Kit

Reusable Straws Kit

$9.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3970 North Collins Street, 160, Arlington, TX 76005

Directions

