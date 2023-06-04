Magic Cup - Arlington
3970 North Collins Street
160
Arlington, TX 76005
Blended Drinks
Cha-Signature
Cha-Mango
Spicy mango smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Pineapple
Spicy pineapple smoothie topped with pineapple fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Strawberry
Spicy strawberry smoothie topped with strawberry fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Watermelon
Spicy watermelon smoothie topped with watermelon fruit bits and candy straw
Cha-Guava
Spicy pink guava smoothie topped with mango fruit bits and candy straw
Smoothie 1
Avocado Smoothie
Creamy fresh avocado blend with ice and sweet milk
Watermelon Smoothie
Refreshing icy blends of fresh fruit. packed with vitamins and nutrients
Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Guava Smoothie
Pineapple Smoothie
Peach Smoothie
Banana Smoothie
Passion Fruit Smoothie
Smoothie 2
Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry Peach Smoothie
Mango Peach Smoothie
Mango Pineapple Smoothie
Mango Passion Fruit Smoothie
Mango Guava Smoothie
Watermelon Strawberry Smoothie
Watermelon Pineapple Smoothie
Pina Colada Smoothie
Frappes
Oreo Vanilla Frappe
America's favorite cookie mixed with caffeine-free vanilla bean, ice and milk
Viet Frappe
Our vietnamese coffee, also known as Cafe Sua Da, made with an icy twist and milk for an extra sweet and caffeinated frappe
Cafe Frappe
Premium cold brew coffee blend with gourmet frappe mix, ice and milk
Dark Chocolate Frappe
Our favorites frappe with a dark chocolate twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Caramel Frappe
Your favorites frappe with a caramel twist! A blend of milk, premium sauce and topped with whipped cream
Teas
Special-Teas Iced
Iced Nuoc Mat
Iced Nuoc Sam Tea
Fresh pandan leaf brew with sugarcane sweetened with raw cane sugar and agar jelly, chia seeds, and grass jelly
Iced Fruit Tea Madness
Strawberry mango lychee iced tea with mango, strawberry, and rainbow jelly
Iced Tropical Paradise Tea
Fresh fruit iced tea with mango, strawberry, and pineapple bits
Iced Strawberry Peach Tea
Strawberry peach iced tea with strawberry and peach fruit bits
Iced Aloe Chia Tea
Pineapple lychee iced tea with aloe vera and chia seeds
Iced Vera Blossom Tea
Mango peach iced tea with aloe vera and mango fruit bits
Bubble Teas Iced
Iced House Milk Tea w/ Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Iced Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Iced Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Iced Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Iced Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Tea 1
Iced Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Iced Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Iced Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Iced Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Iced Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
Iced Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Iced Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Iced Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Boba
Iced Lychee Green Tea w/ Boba
Iced Strawberry Green Tea w/ Boba
Iced Pineapple Green Tea w/ Boba
Fusion Tea 2
Hot Teas
Bubble Teas Hot
Hot House Milk Tea w/ Egg Pudding
Premium Oolong black tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer.
Hot Thai Milk Tea w/ Boba
Classic Thai tea topped with fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of spicy note
Hot Thai Green Milk Tea w/ Boba
Thai green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and fresh half and half for a creamy taste with a hint of minty note
Hot Jasmine Milk Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Jasmine green tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non-dairy creamer
Hot Taro Milk Tea w/ Lychee Jelly
A non-caffeinated creamy taro tea sweetened with raw cane sugar and non dairy creamer
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Tea w/ Boba
Hot Coffee Milk Tea w/ Boba
Our bold vietnamese coffee infused with premium Oolong milk tea
Fusion Teas Hot
Hot Jasmine Green Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Jasmine green tea
Hot Oolong Black Tea w/ Boba
Freshly brew Oolong black tea
Hot Peach Green Tea w/ Aloe Vera
Jasmine green tea infused with peach fruity flavor
Hot Mango Oolong Tea w/ Peach Bits
Oolong black tea infused with mango fruity flavor
Hot Honey Oolong Tea w/ Crystal Boba
Oolong black tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Honey Green Tea w/ Boba
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with honey flavor
Hot Wintermelon Green Tea w/ Herbal Jelly
Oolong non dairy milk tea infused with winter melon flavor
Hot Mango Green Tea w/ Boba
Hot Mango Passion Fruit Green Tea w/ Chia Seeds
Jasmine green tea infused with mango passion fruity flavor
Hot Strawberry Lychee Green Tea w/ Strawberry Bits
Jasmine green tea infused with strawberry lychee fruity flavor
Hot Pineapple Strawberry Green Tea w/ Mango Jelly
Jasmine green tea infused with pineapple and strawberry fruity flavor
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Iced Light Cafe Sua Da
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
Iced Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Iced Black Viet Coffee
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
Iced Cold Brew
Slow steeped in cool water for twelve hours to creates a perfectly balanced and distinctively smooth cup of black coffee
Iced Americano
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
Iced Latte
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
Iced Vanilla Latte
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
Iced Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Iced Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Iced Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
Iced Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Hot Coffee
Hot Light Cafe Sua Da
Our Dark Roast Cafe Sua Da infused with milk for a lighter and creamier taste
Hot Dark Cafe Sua Da
Dark roast house blend coffee using our slow drip brewing method for a strong flavor, sweetened with condensed milk
Hot Black Viet Coffee
Vietnamese coffee using slow drip brewing method for a strong rich cup of black coffee
Double Shot Espresso
Hot Cappuccino
Triple espresso shots with hot creamy milk
Hot Americano
Triple Espresso shots over hot water
Hot Latte
Espresso blend of sweetness and acidity, rock sugar aroma, milk chocolate finish pair with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam
Hot Vanilla Latte
Sweeten your latte with our pure, simple, preservative-free Vanilla French syrups
Hot Lavender Vanilla Latte
A unique, refreshing floral flavor combined with espresso and steamed milk, perfect for a relaxing morning
Hot Honey Caramel Latte
Rich honey flavored with espresso and steamed milk drizzled with artificial-free caramel sauce to create a delightfully sweet latte experience
Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
Rich espresso combined with our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Hot Tiger Oat Milk Latte
Hot Coconut White Mocha
Creamy coconut over espresso and white chocolate sauce pair with steamed milk and sweetened with whipped cream
Hot Chocolate
Premium sweet ground chocolate with hot creamy milk and whipped cream
Coffee Seasonal
Hot Andes Mint Cocoa
Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk
Hot Andes Mint Mocha
Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Iced Andes Mint Cocoa
Premium sweet ground chocolate infused with crushed andes mint candies and hot creamy milk
Iced Andes Mint Mocha
Rich espresso combined infused with crushed andes mint candies, our premium dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk, top it off with whipped cream
Food Items
Sandwiches
Fruit Cup
Extras
Gallon Tea
1/2 Gallon Bubble Teas
1 Gallon Bubble Teas
1/2 Gallon Fusion Teas
1/2 Gallon Nuoc Sam Tea
1/2 Gallon Nuoc Mat Tea
1/2 Gallon Mango Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Peach Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Passion Fruit Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Lychee Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Strawberry Green Tea
1/2 Gallon Sweet Green Tea
Per Scoop of Boba
Per Scoop of Jellies
1 Gallon Fusion Teas
Retail
Reusable Straws Kit
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
3970 North Collins Street, 160, Arlington, TX 76005