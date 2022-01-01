Magnolia Bakery Hudson Yards
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Visit Magnolia Bakery at The Shops at Hudson Yards to pick up your favorite desserts, all perfectly packaged to enjoy on the go. From cups of banana pudding and slices of red velvet cakes to cups of Bluestone Lane Coffee, the shop has something for everyone.
Location
20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York, NY 10001
