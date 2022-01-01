Restaurant header imageView gallery

Magnolia Bakery Hudson Yards

No reviews yet

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420

New York, NY 10001

Banana Pudding

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

Classic Banana Pudding Small to go

$4.95

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 4 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

Classic Banana Pudding Medium to go

$6.95

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 12 ounces.

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

Classic Banana Pudding Large to go

$8.45

Layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas and creamy vanilla pudding. 16 ounces.

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Small to go

$5.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Medium to go

$7.45

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

Pumpkin Spice Pudding Large to go

$8.95

Creamy pumpkin pudding layered with vanilla wafers

Cupcakes

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

Classic Cupcake Assortment - 3 Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream + 3 Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream to go

$24.90

Three Vanilla Cupcakes with vanilla buttercream: rich, buttery, old-fashioned cake with a light crumb. Our most popular cupcake! Three Chocolate Cupcakes with chocolate buttercream: rich moist cake with a smooth velvety texture and dark chocolate flavor. Icing colors and sprinkles chosen by store.

I Cupcake New York 6 Pack to go

I Cupcake New York 6 Pack to go

$23.70

1 Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream 1 Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream 1 Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream 1 Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream 2 Red Velvet Cupcakes with Whipped Vanilla

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

2 Van/Van Cupakes to go

$8.10

Two of our famous Van/Van Cupcakes (Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream) Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go

$8.10

2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream! Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

2 Red Velvet Cupcakes to go

$8.10

Two of our amazing Red Velvet Cupcakes topped with our Whipped Vanilla Buttercream.

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

1 Van/Van + 1 Choc/Choc Cupcake to go

$8.10

One of our delicious Vanilla Cupcakes with Vanilla Buttercream, and One Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate buttercream. Vanilla Buttecream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery. Sprinkles and Vanilla Buttecream color chosen by the bakery.

Cake Slices

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

Van/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

Van/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Our Vanilla Cake topped with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream. Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

Choc/Van Cake Slice to go

$6.45

Chocolate Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by bakery.

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

Red Velvet Cake Slice to go

$7.45

Red Velvet Cake with Whipped Vanilla Buttercream

Carrot Cake Slice to Go

Carrot Cake Slice to Go

$7.25

Freshly grated carrot, coconut, pineapple, raisins and walnuts mean that every bit of this cake is chock-full of goodness! Finished with our cream cheese icing and toasted walnuts.

Cookies and Bars

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

Chocolate Chunk Cookie to go

$2.00

Classic chocolate chip cookies, but made with chunks, not chips!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie to go

$2.00

A classic oatmeal cookie made with old fashioned rolled oats and raisins with a hint of cinnamon.

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

Peanut Butter Cookie to go

$2.00

A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chunk to go

Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chunk to go

$3.50

A thick chocolate chunk cookie topped with homemade caramel candy and sea salt.

Double Fudge Brownie to go

Double Fudge Brownie to go

$3.50

A soft chewy chocolate brownie. Classic!

Chocolate Chunk Blondie to go

Chocolate Chunk Blondie to go

$3.50

Traditional blond brownie made with brown sugar and butter and chocolate chunks.

Magic Bar to go

Magic Bar to go

$3.50

Graham cracker crust with chocolate chips, walnuts and coconut baked with sweetened condensed milk

Lemon Bar to go

Lemon Bar to go

$3.50

Shortbread cookie crust with a tart lemon filling, covered with powdered sugar.

Cheesecakes/Refrigerated Desserts

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

Vanilla Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake finished with a graham cracker crust.

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Rich vanilla bean cheesecake topped with caramel and toasted pecans, finished with a graham cracker crust.

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

Red Velvet Cheesecake to go

$8.25

Our popular red velvet cheesecake sits atop a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

Peanut Butter Icebox Bar to go

Peanut Butter Icebox Bar to go

$8.00

Vanilla wafer crust layered with caramel and peanut butter whipped cream cheese filling, topped with Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Rich and delicious! 

Key Lime Icebox Bar to go

Key Lime Icebox Bar to go

$7.00

Our handmade graham cracker crust with classic Key lime custard filing. Tart and sweet!

Blueberry Jamboree Bar to go

Blueberry Jamboree Bar to go

$7.00

Pecan shortbread crust layered with a cream cheese and whipped cream filling with a fresh blueberry topping.

Merchandise + Miscellaneous

Candle to go

Candle to go

$0.50

A candle to help you celebrate! Color chosen by the bakery

Happy Birthday Pick to go

Happy Birthday Pick to go

$0.50

Say "Happy Birthday!" with one of our picks! Color chosen by the bakery.

Beverages

Coffee to Go

$2.50+

Cappuccino to Go

$4.00+

Latte to Go

$4.00+

Caramel Latte to Go

$4.75+

A delicious latte made with our homemade caramel sauce!

Mocha to Go

$4.75+

Vanilla Latte to Go

$4.75+

Chai to Go

$4.75+

Made using Dona Chai! DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Hot Tea to Go

$3.00+

We serve Harney & Sons fine teas

Hot Cocoa to Go

$3.75+

Iced Coffee to Go

$4.25+

Iced Latte to Go

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Mocha to Go

$5.50+

Made with Magnolia Bakery's custom made cocoa powder!

Iced Vanilla Latte to Go

$5.50+

Iced Chai to Go

$5.25+

Made using Dona Chai DONA Masala Chai is slow steeped with spices that are ground fresh. Every cup has notes of each flavor: organic black tea, green cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn.

Iced Tea to Go

$3.50+

Call the bakery for the flavor of the day!

Lemonade to Go

$3.75+

Arnold Palmer to Go

$3.75+

A mix of our homemade lemonade and the iced tea of the day!

Bottled Water to go

Bottled Water to go

$2.75
Coke to go

Coke to go

$3.00

8 delicious ounces of Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

Diet Coke to go

Diet Coke to go

$3.00

8 delicious ounces of Diet Coca Cola in a vintage glass bottle.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Visit Magnolia Bakery at The Shops at Hudson Yards to pick up your favorite desserts, all perfectly packaged to enjoy on the go. From cups of banana pudding and slices of red velvet cakes to cups of Bluestone Lane Coffee, the shop has something for everyone.

Location

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York, NY 10001

Directions

