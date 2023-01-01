Beer

domestic

coors light

$3.75

budweiser

$3.75

lonestar

$3.75

lonestar light

$3.75

miller light

$3.75

bud light

$3.75

domestic bucket

$21.00

premiums

ultra gold

$4.25

high noon

$4.50

smirnoff

$4.00

yuengling

$4.25

twisted tea

$4.00

ultra

$4.25

dos xx

$4.25

white claw

$4.00

corona premier

$4.25

corona

$4.25

premium bucket

$22.50

liquor

vodka

grey goose

$7.50

titos

$6.25

mccormick raspberry

$4.50

well vodka

$4.00

deep eddy lemon

$6.25

deep eddy ruby red

$6.25

pinnacle

$6.00

whiskey / bourbon / scotch

jameson orange

$6.25

jameson

$6.25

jim

$5.50

four roses

$7.00

blantons

$8.00

seagrams 7

$5.50

jack

$5.50

crown apple

$6.50

makers

$7.00

eagle rare

$7.00

crown

$6.50

well whiskey

$4.25

buffalo trace

$7.00

rum

captain morgan

$6.00

malibu

$6.00

well rum

$4.50

bacardi

$6.50

cruzan vanilla

$6.00

gin

well gin

$4.25

ford's gin

$6.00

cordials

fireball

$6.00

jager

$6.00

rum chata

$5.00

tequila

don julio

$7.00

el jimador

$5.50

well tequila

$4.50

shots

dragon pussy

$6.00

pineapple upside down

$4.50

cinnamon toast crunch

$5.50

buttery nipple

$5.00

orange tea

$6.00

watermelon tea

$6.00

white tea

$6.00

mexican candy

$6.00

magoo-goo

$4.50

monkey on speed

$6.00

star fucker

$6.00

vegas bomb

$6.50

lemon drop

$6.00

jolly-rancher

$6.00

salty balls

$6.00

Washington apple

$6.00

sex with an alligator

$7.00

hello kitty

$6.00

green tea

$6.00

Mixed Drinks

Margarita (well)

$5.00

Margarita (call)

$6.00

L.I.T.

$7.50

Non Alcoholic Drinks

sodas

Bloody Mary mix

$2.50

Michy Add On

$2.50

soda

$2.00

bottled water

$2.00

Wine

Red

$4.25

White

$4.25

Rose

$4.25

Josh Cab

$5.50

Sparkling Rose

$5.50