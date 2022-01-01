Middle Eastern
Maiwand Kabob - Hanover 7698 dorchester blvd ste 206
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7698 dorchester blvd ste 206, hanover, MD 21076
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurant
Nora's Grill & Bistro - Sykesville MD
4.5 • 1,697
6300 Georgetown Blvd Sykesville, MD 21784
View restaurant