Middle Eastern

Maiwand Kabob - Hanover 7698 dorchester blvd ste 206

review star

No reviews yet

7698 dorchester blvd ste 206

hanover, MD 21076

Appetizers

Aushak

$5.99

Chickpea Curry

$5.99

Eggplant

$5.99

Falafel

$5.99

Fried Bolani

$5.99

Green Pea & Potato Curry

$5.99

Hummus

$5.99

Hummus With Bread

$6.99

Lentils

$5.99

Mantu

$5.99

Pumpkin

$5.99

Samosas

$5.99

Side Ground Beef

$6.99

Spinach

$5.99

Entrees

Beef Kabob

$16.49

Beef Wrap

$14.99

Chicken Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Platter

$13.99

Seekh Kabob

$14.99

Chicken Malai

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Lamb Kabob

$16.49

Lamb Chops

$22.99

Lamb Wrap

$14.99

Kofta Kabob

$14.99

Kofta Wrap

$13.99

Falafel Wrap

$12.99

SEEKH WRAP

$13.99

Tikka Kabob

$14.99

Vegetable Platter

$14.49

KOFTA & SEEKH

$14.99

Daily Specials

$13.99

Combos

BEEF/BEEF

$21.99

BEEF/CHICKEN

$19.99

BEEF/TIKKA

$19.99

CHICKEN/CHICKEN

$19.49

CHICKEN & TIKKA

$19.49

KOFTA/ BEEF

$20.99

KOFTA & LAMB

$19.99

KOFTA & CHICKEN

$18.99

KOFTA & TIKKA

$18.99

LAMB & BEEF

$19.99

LAMB & CHICKEN

$19.99

LAMB & TIKKA

$19.99

LAMB/ LAMB

$21.99

MALAI & CHICKEN

$19.49

MALAI & KOFTA

$18.99

MALAI & LAMB

$19.99

MALAI & SEEKH

$18.99

TIKKA/TIKKA

$19.49

MALAI & TIKKA

$18.99

SEEKH/CHICKEN

$18.99

SEEKH/LAMB

$19.99

SEEKH & TIKKA

$18.99

Just Meat

Just Beef/beef

$17.99

Just Chicken

$12.99

Just 1 Skewer Kofta

$7.50

Just Beef Kabob

$13.99

Just Beef/Chicken

$17.99

Just Chicken / Chicken

$17.49

Just Chicken Malai

$12.99

Just Kofta / Lamb

$16.99

Just Kofta Kabob

$12.99

Just Kofta/Chicken

$16.99

Just Lamb Kabob

$13.99

Just Lamb/Chicken

$17.99

Just Salmon

$19.99

Just Seekh Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka Kabob

$12.99

Just Tikka/Tikka

$17.49

Just Chops

$19.99

Just Lamb/lamb

$17.99

Extra Sides

Brown Rice

$3.99

Cilanto Yogurt

$0.50

Salad Dressing

$0.50

Mint yogurt

$0.50

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Special

$7.99

Tandoori Bread (Naan)

$1.89

White Rice

$3.99

Fries

$4.99

Garlic yogurt

$0.50

Desserts

Baklava

$5.99

Rice Pudding

$5.99

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.89

Barbican

$4.50

Bottle Tea Drinks

$2.79

Can Soda

$1.25

Drink Upcharge

$1.00

Fountain Soda

$2.49

Mango Shake

$5.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Yogurt Drink

$3.99

Pomegranate

$4.75

Baklava Shake

$7.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

7698 dorchester blvd ste 206, hanover, MD 21076

Directions

