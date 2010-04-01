Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mama's Pizza To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2

Omaha, NE 68136

Popular Items

L-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Onion Rings
M-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

Small

S-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$9.70

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

S-All Meat

$15.50

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

S-Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

S-Barbecue Chicken

$12.60

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

S-Buffalo Chicken

$12.50

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

S- 4 Cheese

$12.50

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

S-Chicken Club

$15.30

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

S-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$12.50

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

S-Hawaiian

$12.50

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

S-Mac and Cheese

$13.90

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

S-Mama's Combo

$15.30

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

S-Margherita

$12.50

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

S-Pizza Italiano

$12.50

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

S-Sausage Trio

$15.30

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

S-Taco Pizza

$15.30

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

S-Vegetarian

$13.90

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

S-Zesty Italian

$15.30

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

S-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$15.50

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

S-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$15.70

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Medium

M-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$11.70

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

M-All Meat

$18.30

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

M-Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.30

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

M-Barbecue Chicken

$15.00

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

M-Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

M- 4 Cheese

$15.00

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

M-Chicken Club

$18.30

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

M-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

M-Hawaiian

$15.00

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

M-Mac and Cheese

$16.65

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

M-Mama's Combo

$18.30

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

M-Margherita

$15.00

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

M-Pizza Italiano

$15.00

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

M-Sausage Trio

$18.30

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

M-Taco Pizza

$18.30

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

M-Vegetarian

$16.65

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

M-Zesty Italian

$18.30

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

M-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$17.85

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

M-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$18.30

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Large

L-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$13.70

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

L-All Meat

$21.10

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

L-Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.10

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

L-Barbecue Chicken

$17.40

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

L-Buffalo Chicken

$17.40

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

L- 4 Cheese

$17.40

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

L-Chicken Club

$21.10

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

L-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$17.40

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

L-Hawaiian

$17.40

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

L-Mac and Cheese

$19.25

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

L-Mama's Combo

$21.10

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

L-Margherita

$17.40

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

L-Pizza Italiano

$17.40

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

L-Sausage Trio

$21.10

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

L-Taco Pizza

$21.10

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

L-Vegetarian

$19.25

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

L-Zesty Italian

$21.10

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

L-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$20.40

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

L-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$21.10

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Jumbo

J-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$15.70

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

J-All Meat

$23.90

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

J-Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.90

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

J-Barbecue Chicken

$19.80

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

J-Buffalo Chicken

$19.80

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

J- 4 Cheese

$19.80

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

J-Chicken Club

$23.90

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

J-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$19.80

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

J-Hawaiian

$19.80

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

J-Mac and Cheese

$21.85

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

J-Mama's Combo

$23.90

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

J-Margherita

$19.80

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

J-Pizza Italiano

$19.80

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

J-Sausage Trio

$23.90

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

J-Taco Pizza

$23.90

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

J-Vegetarian

$21.85

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

J-Zesty Italian

$23.90

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

J-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$22.95

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

J-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

$23.90

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Cauliflower (Small only)

CC-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$11.10

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

CC-All Meat

$16.70

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

CC-Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.70

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

CC-Barbecue Chicken

$13.90

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

CC-Buffalo Chicken

$13.90

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

CC- 4 Cheese

$13.90

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

CC-Chicken Club

$16.70

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

CC-Classic Beef

$13.90

Fresh ground beef prepared daily with our own blend of spices topped with mozzarella cheese. An Omaha classic.

CC-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$13.90

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

CC-Hawaiian

$13.90

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

CC-Mac and Cheese

$15.30

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

CC-Mama's Combo

$16.70

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

CC-Margherita

$13.90

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

CC-Pizza Italiano

$13.90

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

CC-Sausage Trio

$16.70

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

CC-Taco Pizza

$16.70

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

CC-Vegetarian

$15.30

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

CC-Zesty Italian

$16.70

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

CC-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

CC-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Gluten Free (Small only)

GF-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$11.10

Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**

GF-All Meat

$16.70

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

GF-Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.70

Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.

GF-Barbecue Chicken

$13.90

Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.

GF-Buffalo Chicken

$13.90

Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!

GF- 4 Cheese

$13.90

Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.

GF-Chicken Club

$16.70

Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.

GF-Classic Beef

$13.90

Fresh ground beef prepared daily with our own blend of spices topped with mozzarella cheese. An Omaha classic.

GF-Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$13.90

Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.

GF-Hawaiian

$13.90

Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.

GF-Mac and Cheese

$15.30

Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.

GF-Mama's Combo

$16.70

Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.

GF-Margherita

$13.90

Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!

GF-Pizza Italiano

$13.90

Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

GF-Sausage Trio

$16.70

Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

GF-Taco Pizza

$16.70

Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.

GF-Vegetarian

$15.30

Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!

GF-Zesty Italian

$16.70

Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.

GF-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.

GF-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty

We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.

Mini (Lunch only)

Mini-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)

$4.50

Starters

Onion Rings

$8.49+

Hand battered onion rings served with a side of homemade house dressing

Cheese Logs

$6.99

Hand breaded cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce

Breaded Raviolis

$6.99

Breaded beef ravioli, toasted and served with a side of marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Hand battered dill pickle chips, served with a side of house dressing

Traditional Wings

$9.95+

10 bone-in wings in our signature buffalo or bbq sauce, served with house or bleu cheese dressing.

Boneless Wings

$9.95+

10 pieces in our buffalo or bbq sauce

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Basket of large waffle fries.

Shoestring Fries

$4.99

Basket of classic straight french fries.

Chicken Strips & French Fries

$7.95

Tender strips of battered chicken, served with waffle or shoestring fries and house dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping

Cheese Bread

$6.49

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Pasta

Mostaccioli & Meatballs

$8.99

Our homemade sauce and 3 meatballs served on mostaccioli pasta. Includes side salad and roll.

Mostaccioli & Meat Sauce

$8.99

Our homemade sauce and 3 meatballs served on mostaccioli pasta. Includes side salad and roll.

Lasagna with Dinner Salad

$9.99

Traditional favorite with four cheeses layered between lasagna pasta and baked in our homemade marinara meat sauce. Includes side salad and roll.

Macaroni & Cheese with Dinner Salad

$8.99

Homemade cheese sauce with macaroni pasta. Includes side salad and roll.

Fettuccine Alfredo with Dinner Salad

$8.99

Rich and creamy alfredo sauce served on penne pasta. Includes side salad and dinner roll.

Single Meatball

$1.70

Order extra delicious meatballs!

Kids/Mini Meals

Kid’s Mostaccioli Bowl

$4.29

Our homemade sauce served on mostaccioli pasta.

Kid’s Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 tender strips of battered chicken, served with fries and house dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping

Kid’s Macaroni and Cheese

$5.94

Homemade cheese sauce with macaroni pasta.

Salads

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Fresh greens with green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, a blend of cheeses, and grilled or crispy chicken.

Dinner Salad

$3.49

A side salad of fresh greens with your choice of dressing.

Family Salad

$9.49

Serves 3-4. Fresh greens with green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, a blend of cheeses, and comes with 4 sides of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.49

Extra Dressings

Side of Mama’s House Dressing

$0.79

Our famous homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing.

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Side of Dorothy Lynch Dressing

$0.79

Nebraska’s own classic dressing.

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.79

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.79

Side of 1000 Island Dressing

$0.79

Side of Marinara Sauce

$0.79

Our homemade marinara sauce.

Side of Tomato Sauce

$0.79

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$0.79

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Pint of Mama's House Dressing

$4.99

Our famous homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing. Take extra home!

Desserts

Apple Dessert Pizza

$12.50+

Glazed apples sprinkled with cinnamon and streusel with a drizzle of icing.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79Out of stock

A soft classic cookie.

Jumbo Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.79Out of stock

Rice Krispie Treat Plain

$1.95Out of stock

A homemade favorite.

Rice Krispie Treat Chocolate Frosted

$2.29Out of stock

A classic treat topped with rich swirled chocolate.

Brownie

$2.29Out of stock

Smooth and rich chocolate brownie with chocolate bits.

NA Beverages

Coke - 2 liter

$3.29

Diet Coke - 2 liter

$3.29

Sprite - 2 liter

$3.29

Pibb Xtra - 2 liter

$3.29Out of stock

Coke - 20 oz

$1.50

Diet Coke - 20 oz

$1.50

Coke Zero - 20 oz

$1.50

Sprite - 20 oz

$1.50

Water - 20 oz

$1.50

Powerade - 20 oz

$1.50

Monster Energy - 16 oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

An Omaha classic - To Go!

Location

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha, NE 68136

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

