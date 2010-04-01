Mama’s Pizza To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2
Omaha, NE 68136
Small
S-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
S-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
S-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
S-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
S-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
S- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
S-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
S-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
S-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
S-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
S-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
S-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
S-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
S-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
S-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
S-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
S-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
S-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
S-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Medium
M-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
M-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
M-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
M-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
M-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
M- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
M-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
M-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
M-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
M-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
M-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
M-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
M-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
M-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
M-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
M-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
M-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
M-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
M-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Large
L-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
L-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
L-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
L-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
L-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
L- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
L-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
L-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
L-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
L-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
L-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
L-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
L-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
L-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
L-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
L-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
L-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
L-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
L-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Jumbo
J-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
J-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
J-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
J-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
J-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
J- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
J-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
J-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
J-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
J-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
J-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
J-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
J-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
J-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
J-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
J-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
J-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
J-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
J-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Cauliflower (Small only)
CC-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
CC-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
CC-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
CC-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
CC-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
CC- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
CC-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
CC-Classic Beef
Fresh ground beef prepared daily with our own blend of spices topped with mozzarella cheese. An Omaha classic.
CC-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
CC-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
CC-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
CC-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
CC-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
CC-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
CC-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
CC-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
CC-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
CC-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
CC-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
CC-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Gluten Free (Small only)
GF-Build Your Own (Cheese Pizza Base)
Build your own classic Mama's Pizza. We love to load up your favorite toppings. **The base is a cheese pizza, please add toppings accordingly**
GF-All Meat
Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
GF-Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh ground beef, bacon, pickles, and red onion topped with cheddar cheese with either the classic ketchup and mustard or barbecue sauce.
GF-Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce topped with seasoned chicken and cheddar cheese. Try it with pineapple or red onion.
GF-Buffalo Chicken
Alfredo sauce with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses topped with buffalo seasoned chicken. Pair it with a side of our house dressing!
GF- 4 Cheese
Romano, parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar cheeses on either tomato or Alfredo sauce.
GF-Chicken Club
Alfredo sauce with chicken, bacon, Canadian bacon, and tomatoes with mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
GF-Classic Beef
Fresh ground beef prepared daily with our own blend of spices topped with mozzarella cheese. An Omaha classic.
GF-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
GF-Hawaiian
Canadian bacon and pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese.
GF-Mac and Cheese
Alfredo sauce with our homemade mac and cheese and topped with cheddar cheese and panko breadcrumbs.
GF-Mama's Combo
Our signature pizza with beef, pepperoni, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese.
GF-Margherita
Olive oil, garlic, basil, and tomato topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses with or without tomato sauce. Try it with chicken or bacon!
GF-Pizza Italiano
Sliced meatballs, tomatoes, and basil with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.
GF-Sausage Trio
Italian, pork, and spicy sausages all together and topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
GF-Taco Pizza
Fresh seasoned beef and taco sauce topped with red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and taco sauce.
GF-Vegetarian
Tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, and mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese. Try it with cream cheese!
GF-Zesty Italian
Hand pinched spicy Italian sausage with roasted Mancini peppers topped with mozzarella and Romano cheeses.
GF-Alfredo Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with an Alfredo sauce base.
GF-Tomato Sauce Half and Half Specialty
We can only split pizzas with the same sauce. This will be a pizza with a tomato sauce base.
Mini (Lunch only)
Starters
Onion Rings
Hand battered onion rings served with a side of homemade house dressing
Cheese Logs
Hand breaded cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce
Breaded Raviolis
Breaded beef ravioli, toasted and served with a side of marinara sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand battered dill pickle chips, served with a side of house dressing
Traditional Wings
10 bone-in wings in our signature buffalo or bbq sauce, served with house or bleu cheese dressing.
Boneless Wings
10 pieces in our buffalo or bbq sauce
Waffle Fries
Basket of large waffle fries.
Shoestring Fries
Basket of classic straight french fries.
Chicken Strips & French Fries
Tender strips of battered chicken, served with waffle or shoestring fries and house dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping
Cheese Bread
Garlic Bread
Pasta
Mostaccioli & Meatballs
Our homemade sauce and 3 meatballs served on mostaccioli pasta. Includes side salad and roll.
Mostaccioli & Meat Sauce
Our homemade sauce and 3 meatballs served on mostaccioli pasta. Includes side salad and roll.
Lasagna with Dinner Salad
Traditional favorite with four cheeses layered between lasagna pasta and baked in our homemade marinara meat sauce. Includes side salad and roll.
Macaroni & Cheese with Dinner Salad
Homemade cheese sauce with macaroni pasta. Includes side salad and roll.
Fettuccine Alfredo with Dinner Salad
Rich and creamy alfredo sauce served on penne pasta. Includes side salad and dinner roll.
Single Meatball
Order extra delicious meatballs!
Kids/Mini Meals
Salads
Chicken Salad
Fresh greens with green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, a blend of cheeses, and grilled or crispy chicken.
Dinner Salad
A side salad of fresh greens with your choice of dressing.
Family Salad
Serves 3-4. Fresh greens with green peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, a blend of cheeses, and comes with 4 sides of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Extra Dressings
Side of Mama’s House Dressing
Our famous homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing.
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Dorothy Lynch Dressing
Nebraska’s own classic dressing.
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Side of 1000 Island Dressing
Side of Marinara Sauce
Our homemade marinara sauce.
Side of Tomato Sauce
Side of Alfredo Sauce
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of BBQ Sauce
Pint of Mama's House Dressing
Our famous homemade creamy garlic ranch dressing. Take extra home!
Desserts
Apple Dessert Pizza
Glazed apples sprinkled with cinnamon and streusel with a drizzle of icing.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A soft classic cookie.
Jumbo Snickerdoodle Cookie
Rice Krispie Treat Plain
A homemade favorite.
Rice Krispie Treat Chocolate Frosted
A classic treat topped with rich swirled chocolate.
Brownie
Smooth and rich chocolate brownie with chocolate bits.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
