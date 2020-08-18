Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Waterfall Lounge

10208 South 168th Avenue

Omaha, NE 68136

Popular Items

Philly Steak Sandwich
14" Large Pizza
Fried Pickles with Cajun Dip

Appetizers

Fried Pickles with Cajun Dip

$9.50

Hand Breaded fried pickle chips

Nachos

$12.50

Corn or Flour chips w/ choice of Beef or Chicken with shredded cheese, jalapenos,black olives, tomatos, red onions,sour cream and salsa on the side

Philly Style Nachos

$13.00

Corn Tortilla chips piled high with chicken or steak, melted jack and mozzeralla cheese with grilled onions and green peppers. Sour cream and salsa on the side. Add mushrooms or japenos for 1

Breaded Cauliflower

$10.50

Served with Cheese and Ranch

Mozzeralla Sticks

$9.50

Breaded Mozzarella stick deep fried . Served with Marinara.

Egg Rolls

$10.50

With choice of sauce

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.50

Served with Cheese sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.50

A blend of Spinach & artichokes in a white sauce, served with corn or flour chips

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House made cheese dip with fresh pico, choice of corn or flour chips. Add beef for $2.

Cheese Curds

$9.25

Garlic Cheese curds served with your choice of ranch.

Jalepeno poppers

$9.50

Breaded Jalepeno stuffed with cream cheese deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of ranch.

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.50

Triple Dip Flight

$12.50

Quesadilla

$10.50

Chips and Queso

$11.50

Wings

Boneless Wings (8 oz.)

$9.00

All wings come with celery and carrots and 1 ranch or blue cheese. Charred for $1.02

6 Piece Bone In

$9.50

12 Piece Bone In

$14.25

Sandwiches

Authentic Beef Gyro

$10.25

With onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and side of cucumber dressing.

BLT

$9.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin

$11.00

Pork Tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on the side on toasted sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Pita or Wrap

$12.25

Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with a side of ranch on flatbread.

Chicken Caesar Pita or Wrap

$12.25

Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with Caesar dressing on flatbread.

Club

$12.25

With ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta bread.

French Dip

$12.00

On a hoagie bun with a side of Au Jus

Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Pita or Wrap

$12.25

Grilled chicken with bacon and cheddar cheese. Lettuce and tomatoes on the side.

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

With grilled onions. Green peppers and swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Add mushrooms or jalapenos for $1.00

Philly Steak Sandwich

$12.25

Reuben

$11.25

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese ad 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread

S.O.B.

$11.25

Roast beed topped with grilled onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Half-Pound Angus Burgers

Classic Burger

$11.00

Beach

$13.00

With bacon, egg and American cheese.

Swiss Mushroom

$12.00

House roasted mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese.

5 Alarm

$13.00

With jalapenos and covered with pepper jack cheese with side of buffalo sauce.

Bourbon Bacon Cheddar

$13.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Grilled onions and swiss cheese on marbly rye bread.

Frisco Melt

$11.00

Bacon and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

Kahuna

$13.00

Crab Rangoon Burger

$14.00

Pizza

10" Small Pizza

$12.00

14" Large Pizza

$18.00

Flat Bread Pizzas

$14.00

BYO 10" Pizza

$11.00

BYO 14" Pizza

$16.00

BYO Flatbread

$11.00

Small Plates

7" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Additional toppings .50 cents

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With fries or tots

Small Chicken Tender

$7.00

With dipping sauce and fries or tots

1/4 Pound Angus Burger with cheese

$8.00

Salads

Dinner Salad (side)

$4.50

Crisp greens, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and croutons with dressings.

Dinner Salad (Large)

$6.50

Crisp greens, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and croutons with dressings.

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons with dressing.

Street Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese and croutons with dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo suace on crisp greens wth tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack, blue cheese crumbles and croutons with dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons with dressing on the side.

Philly Salad

$14.00

Steak or chicken on crisp greens with grilled onions and green peppers, mozarella, croutons and dressing. Add mushrooms or jalapenos for $1.00.

Chef Salad

$14.00

Crisp greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onions, hard-boiled egg, croutons and dressing.

Taco Salad

$14.00

Beef or chicken, shredded lettuce in a taco bowl with shredded cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, tomato. Served with Pico or salsa, sour creeam and dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Soups & Sides

Soup & Salad Special

$8.95

(cup)Soup of the Day or Chili

$2.50

(seasonal)

(bowl)Soup of the Day or Chili

$4.00

(seasonal)

Fries (side)

$2.75

Fries (basket)

$5.50

Tater Tots (side)

$2.75

Tater tots (basket)

$5.50

Waffle fries (side)

$3.00

Waffle fries (basket)

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Side)

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)

$6.00

Onion Rings (side)

$3.50

Onion Rings (Basket)

$7.00

With Cajun Dip

Coleslaw

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Dessert

Funnel Fries

$6.25

Dusted with Powdered Sugar

Chocolatey Chip Cookie Cake

$7.25

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$12.25

Beer Battered Cod

$13.25

Butterflied Shrimp

$12.25

Dressings/Sauces

EXTRA SIDE DIPPING

Lunch Specials

Lunch Cod Sandwich

$13.25

with fries or tots choice with soup or salad choice comes with soda,tea,coffee

Lunch Pork Tenderloin

$13.25

Lunch Quesadilla

$13.25

Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Lunch Meatloaf Special

$14.25

Pulled Pork Special

$13.25

Burger of the Day, with side and bev

Fish/Shrimp Taco Lunch

$13.25

fish or shrimp tacos side, soup or salad and bev 13.25

Lunch Enchilada

$13.25

4 enchiladas comes with choice of beans or rice choice of soup or salad comes with bev

Bourbon Philly

$13.25

Burger Special

$12.00

Husker Specials

14" Husker Single Topping

$14.00

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$1.50

Chicken Taco

$1.50

Buffalo Taco

$2.00

Side Tots with cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Bottles

Coors Light Btl

$4.00

Miller Light Btl

$4.00

Bud Light Btl

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light Btl

$4.00

Ultra Btl

$4.25

Bud Select Btl

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bud light Lime

$4.00

Coors Banquet Chubbie

$4.00

Corona light

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier Btl

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeez IPA

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 N/A

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Vanilla Porter

$5.00

New Castle

$5.00

Sam Adams Btl

$6.00

Seltzers

Truly Vodka Cherry & Lime

Truly Vodka Cherry & Lime

Truly Vodka Peach & Tangerine

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Vodka Pineapple & Cranberry

$6.00Out of stock

Truly Vodka Blackcherry & Lemon

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

Ultra Seltzer

$5.00

Cans

Busch N/A

$4.00

Buschlight Can

$4.00

Buschlight Tallboy

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

PBR Tallboy

$4.50

Fairy Nectar

$7.00

Glacial Till Strawberry Rhubarb

$7.00

Infusion Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Keg Creek Moongold Apricot

$5.00

Kinkaider Sun Beast

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Mango

$6.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry

$5.00

Truly Vodka Blackcherry & Lemon

$6.00

Ultra Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Buschlight Tallboy Wednesday

$3.00

PBR Tallboy Wednesday

$3.00

Domestic Buckets (6)

Coors Light Bucket

$24.00

Miller Light Bucket

$24.00

Bud Light Bucket

$24.00

Busch Light Bucket

$24.00

Ultra Bucket

$24.00

Coors Banquet Bucket

$24.00

Budweiser Bucket

$24.00

Bud Select Bucket

$24.00

Bud Light Lime Bucket

$24.00

Import Buckets(6)

Corona Reg Bucket

$30.00

Corona Light Bucket

$30.00

Corona Premier Bucket

$30.00

Dos XX Bucket

$30.00

Modelo Bucket

$30.00

GIN

Brickway Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Revelton Mullberry Gin

$8.00

DBL Brickway Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

CORDIALS

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Blackhaus Blackberry

$5.00

Bol's Amaretto

$5.00

Bol's Blue Curacao

$5.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Dr Mcgill Apple

$5.00

Dr mcgill Cherry

$5.00

Dr mcgill Mint

$5.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Effen Blood Orange

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Gionelli Apple

$5.00

Gionelli Creme de Cacao

$5.00

Gionelli Melon

$5.00

Gionelli Triple Sec

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Goldshlagger

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Hypnotic

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister Cold brew

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Leroux Blackcherry

$5.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Mr. Boston Peach

$5.00

Mr. Boston Triple Sec

$5.00

Mr. Boston Watermelon

$5.00

OR-G Liqueur

$6.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Revelton Whisky & Cream

$8.00

RUM

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$6.00

Bacardi White

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cruzan light

$5.00

Cruzan Mango

$6.00

Kracken

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers dark rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$9.00

DBL Bacardi Raspberry

$9.00

DBL Bacardi White

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.00

DBL Captain Morgan Coco

$9.00

DBL Cruzan Blueberry Lemon

$9.00

DBL Cruzan Light

$8.00

DBL Cruzan Mango

$9.00

DBL Kracken

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

DBL Malibu Coco

$9.00

DBL Meyers dark rum

$9.00

SCOTCH

Aberlour A'Bunadh

$16.00

Buchanan's 12yr

$12.00

Chivas 12yr

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Oban

$16.00

Tomatin

$16.00

DBL Aberlour A'Bundadh

$19.00

DBL Buchanan's 12yr

$15.00

DBL Chivas 12yr

$10.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12yr

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet 12y

$15.00

DBL J & B

$10.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Oban

$19.00

DBL Tomatin

$19.00

TEQUILA

Azunia

$16.00

Clase Azul

$32.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Montezuma Gold

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Cafe

$7.00

Patron Lime

$7.00

Patron Mango

$7.00

Patron Orange

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

DBL Azunia

$13.00

DBL Cincoro Anejo

$16.00

DBL Clasa Azul

$39.00

DBL Don Julio

$15.00

DBL Hornitos

$13.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$9.00

DBL Montezuma Gold

$11.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$18.00

DBL Patron cafe

$10.00

DBL Patron Lime

$10.00

DBL Patron Mango

$10.00

DBL Patron Orange

$10.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$17.00

DBL Patron silver

$15.00

VODKA

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut Raspberry

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Brickway Vodka

$5.00

Firefly Sweet tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Citron

$9.00

Grey Goose La Poire

Grey Goose La Poire

Grey Goose Melon

$9.00

Grey Goose Vanilla

$9.00

Karkov Vodka

$5.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One Citron

$7.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$7.00

Ketel One Grapefruit Rose

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber

$6.00

Three Olive Cherry

$7.00

Three Olive Grape

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

UV

$5.00

UV Apple

$5.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$5.00

UV Cherry

$5.00

UV Grape

$5.00

UV Lemonade

$5.00

Revelton Honey Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Absolut Mandrin

$10.00

DBL Absolut Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.00

DBL Brickway Vodka

$8.00

$8.00

DBL Firefly Sweet tea

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose Melon

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose Pear

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose Vanilla

$12.00

DBL Karkov Vodka

$8.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.00

DBL Ketel One Citron

$10.00

DBL Ketel One Cucmber

$10.00

DBL Ketel One Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Pearl Cucumber

$9.00

DBL Three olive cherry

$10.00

DBL Three Olive Grape

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL UV Apple

$8.00

DBL UV Blue Raspberry

$8.00

DBL UV Cherry

$8.00

DBL UV Grape

$8.00

DBL UV Lemonade

$8.00

WHISKEY

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Buschmills Honey

$8.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack D Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack D Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tempeleton Rye

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Windsor

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Jack D Black

$7.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$6.00

Smoregasm

$6.00

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Revelton Honey Whiskey

$9.00

Red Stag- Jim Beam

$5.00

Brickway Single Malt Whisky

$12.00

Brickway Sherry Cask Yellow Whisky

$11.00

Brickway Rye Whisky

$9.00

Brickway Bourbon Red

$9.00

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$11.00

DBL Buschmills Honey

$11.00

DBL Canadian Club

$8.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Jack Apple

$9.00

DBL Jack D Black

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

DBL Jack Honey

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Knob Creek Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Pendelton

$11.00

DBL Revel Smoregasm

$9.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$8.00

DBL Seagrams vo

$8.00

DBL Skrewball PB

$11.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$8.00

DBL Tempeleton Rye

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

DBL Wild Turkey Honey

$11.00

DBL Windsor

$8.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$13.00

Cocktails

Sunday Bloody Mary

$4.00

Margarita Tuesday

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Ammeretto Sour

$5.50

Black Russian

$7.50

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty Shirly

$6.00

Football Fizz

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Hurricane

$10.00

Husker Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Irish mule

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kentucky mule

$7.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Mandrin Martini

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$7.50

Martini

$9.00

Melon Ball

$5.50

Mexican mule

$7.50

Baby Beer Shot

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

OTR Espresso Martini

$10.00

OTR Pineapple Jalapeno Marg

$10.00

muttle jalapenos

PB & Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Raspberry Martini

$9.00

Screwdrivder

$8.00

Sex on the beach

$7.50

Skinny Marg

$8.00

Titos Kickoff

$7.50

Titos Fall Mule

$7.50

Titos Harvest Moon

$7.50

Titos Punch

$7.50

Touchdown Punch

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Troy Bomb

$7.00

Waterfall

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$7.50

Shots

Apple Pie shot

Apple Pie shot

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Smoregasm

$6.00

Baby Beer Shot

$6.00

Troy Bomb

$7.00

Husker Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.50

Goldshlagger

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

JELLO SHOTS

JELLO SHOTS

Wine

Sutter Cabernet

$7.00

Sutter Chardonnay

$7.00

Sutter Moscato

$7.00

Sutter Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sutter Pinot Noir

$7.00

Sutter Sweet Reisling

$7.00

Sutter White Zin

$7.00

Woodbridge Cabernet

$7.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

Woodbridge Merlot

$7.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$14.00

Wycliff Brut glass

$7.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$7.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Half Bottle

$15.00

N/a Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sugar free red bull

$4.00

Yellow Red bull

$4.00

Red Redbull

$4.00

White monster

$4.00

Green Monster

$4.00

Regular Monster

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet 7up