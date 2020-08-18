The Waterfall Lounge
10208 South 168th Avenue
Omaha, NE 68136
Appetizers
Fried Pickles with Cajun Dip
Hand Breaded fried pickle chips
Nachos
Corn or Flour chips w/ choice of Beef or Chicken with shredded cheese, jalapenos,black olives, tomatos, red onions,sour cream and salsa on the side
Philly Style Nachos
Corn Tortilla chips piled high with chicken or steak, melted jack and mozzeralla cheese with grilled onions and green peppers. Sour cream and salsa on the side. Add mushrooms or japenos for 1
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with Cheese and Ranch
Mozzeralla Sticks
Breaded Mozzarella stick deep fried . Served with Marinara.
Egg Rolls
With choice of sauce
Pretzel Breadsticks
Served with Cheese sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A blend of Spinach & artichokes in a white sauce, served with corn or flour chips
Chips and Salsa
House made cheese dip with fresh pico, choice of corn or flour chips. Add beef for $2.
Cheese Curds
Garlic Cheese curds served with your choice of ranch.
Jalepeno poppers
Breaded Jalepeno stuffed with cream cheese deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of ranch.
Breaded Mushrooms
Triple Dip Flight
Quesadilla
Chips and Queso
Wings
Sandwiches
Authentic Beef Gyro
With onions, tomatoes, shredded lettuce and side of cucumber dressing.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin
Pork Tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo on the side on toasted sourdough bread.
Buffalo Chicken Pita or Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with a side of ranch on flatbread.
Chicken Caesar Pita or Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken, lettuce, cheese and tomato with Caesar dressing on flatbread.
Club
With ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta bread.
French Dip
On a hoagie bun with a side of Au Jus
Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Pita or Wrap
Grilled chicken with bacon and cheddar cheese. Lettuce and tomatoes on the side.
Philly Chicken Sandwich
With grilled onions. Green peppers and swiss cheese on a hoagie bun. Add mushrooms or jalapenos for $1.00
Philly Steak Sandwich
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese ad 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread
S.O.B.
Roast beed topped with grilled onions, bacon, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Half-Pound Angus Burgers
Classic Burger
Beach
With bacon, egg and American cheese.
Swiss Mushroom
House roasted mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese.
5 Alarm
With jalapenos and covered with pepper jack cheese with side of buffalo sauce.
Bourbon Bacon Cheddar
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and swiss cheese on marbly rye bread.
Frisco Melt
Bacon and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.
Kahuna
Crab Rangoon Burger
Pizza
Small Plates
Salads
Dinner Salad (side)
Crisp greens, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and croutons with dressings.
Dinner Salad (Large)
Crisp greens, tomato, shredded cheddar jack and croutons with dressings.
Chicken Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese and croutons with dressing.
Street Cobb Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with avocado, bacon, egg, blue cheese and croutons with dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo suace on crisp greens wth tomatoes, onions, shredded cheddar jack, blue cheese crumbles and croutons with dressing.
Caesar Salad
Grilled or breaded chicken on crisp greens with tomatoes, parmesan cheese, croutons with dressing on the side.
Philly Salad
Steak or chicken on crisp greens with grilled onions and green peppers, mozarella, croutons and dressing. Add mushrooms or jalapenos for $1.00.
Chef Salad
Crisp greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onions, hard-boiled egg, croutons and dressing.
Taco Salad
Beef or chicken, shredded lettuce in a taco bowl with shredded cheddar jack cheese, jalapenos, tomato. Served with Pico or salsa, sour creeam and dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad
Soups & Sides
Soup & Salad Special
(cup)Soup of the Day or Chili
(seasonal)
(bowl)Soup of the Day or Chili
(seasonal)
Fries (side)
Fries (basket)
Tater Tots (side)
Tater tots (basket)
Waffle fries (side)
Waffle fries (basket)
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
Onion Rings (side)
Onion Rings (Basket)
With Cajun Dip
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Dressings/Sauces
Lunch Specials
Lunch Cod Sandwich
with fries or tots choice with soup or salad choice comes with soda,tea,coffee
Lunch Pork Tenderloin
Lunch Quesadilla
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lunch Meatloaf Special
Pulled Pork Special
Burger of the Day, with side and bev
Fish/Shrimp Taco Lunch
fish or shrimp tacos side, soup or salad and bev 13.25
Lunch Enchilada
4 enchiladas comes with choice of beans or rice choice of soup or salad comes with bev
Bourbon Philly
Burger Special
Husker Specials
Taco Tuesday
Bottles
Coors Light Btl
Miller Light Btl
Bud Light Btl
Budweiser Bottle
Busch Light Btl
Ultra Btl
Bud Select Btl
Angry Orchard
Bud light Lime
Coors Banquet Chubbie
Corona light
Corona Extra
Corona Premier Btl
Dos XX Lager
Dos XX
Deschutes Fresh Squeez IPA
Fat Tire
Heineken
Heineken 0.0 N/A
Lagunitas
Mikes Hard Black Cherry
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Modelo
Stella
Vanilla Porter
New Castle
Sam Adams Btl
Seltzers
Truly Vodka Cherry & Lime
Truly Vodka Peach & Tangerine
Truly Vodka Pineapple & Cranberry
Truly Vodka Blackcherry & Lemon
White Claw Mango
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Watermelon
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Mango
High Noon Lime
High Noon Grapefruit
Ultra Seltzer
Cans
Busch N/A
Buschlight Can
Buschlight Tallboy
Guinness
PBR Tallboy
Fairy Nectar
Glacial Till Strawberry Rhubarb
Infusion Vanilla Bean
Alaskan Amber
Keg Creek Moongold Apricot
Kinkaider Sun Beast
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Lime
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passionfruit
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Topo Chico Strawberry
Truly Vodka Blackcherry & Lemon
Ultra Seltzer
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Grapefruit
White Claw Mango
Buschlight Tallboy Wednesday
PBR Tallboy Wednesday
Domestic Buckets (6)
Import Buckets(6)
GIN
CORDIALS
Baileys Irish Cream
Blackhaus Blackberry
Bol's Amaretto
Bol's Blue Curacao
Cointreau
Disaronno
Dr Mcgill Apple
Dr mcgill Cherry
Dr mcgill Mint
Drambuie
Effen Blood Orange
Frangelico
Gionelli Apple
Gionelli Creme de Cacao
Gionelli Melon
Gionelli Triple Sec
Godiva Chocolate
Goldshlagger
Grand Marnier
Hypnotic
Jagermeister
Jagermeister Cold brew
Kahlua
Leroux Blackcherry
Licor 43
Mr. Boston Peach
Mr. Boston Triple Sec
Mr. Boston Watermelon
OR-G Liqueur
Rumchata
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
Revelton Whisky & Cream
RUM
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Raspberry
Bacardi White
Captain Morgan Spiced
Cruzan
Cruzan Blueberry Lemonade
Cruzan light
Cruzan Mango
Kracken
Malibu Coconut
Malibu
Meyers dark rum
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Raspberry
DBL Bacardi White
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Captain Morgan Coco
DBL Cruzan Blueberry Lemon
DBL Cruzan Light
DBL Cruzan Mango
DBL Kracken
DBL Malibu
DBL Malibu Coco
DBL Meyers dark rum
SCOTCH
Aberlour A'Bunadh
Buchanan's 12yr
Chivas 12yr
Dewars
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenlivet 12yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Oban
Tomatin
DBL Aberlour A'Bundadh
DBL Buchanan's 12yr
DBL Chivas 12yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenfiddich 12yr
DBL Glenlivet 12y
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Oban
DBL Tomatin
TEQUILA
Azunia
Clase Azul
Don Julio
Hornitos
Jose Cuervo Gold
Montezuma Gold
Patron Anejo
Patron Cafe
Patron Lime
Patron Mango
Patron Orange
Patron Reposado
Patron silver
Casamigos Reposado
DBL Azunia
DBL Cincoro Anejo
DBL Clasa Azul
DBL Don Julio
DBL Hornitos
DBL Jose Cuervo
DBL Montezuma Gold
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron cafe
DBL Patron Lime
DBL Patron Mango
DBL Patron Orange
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron silver
VODKA
Absolut
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Raspberry
Belvedere
Brickway Vodka
Firefly Sweet tea
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose La Poire
Grey Goose Melon
Grey Goose Vanilla
Karkov Vodka
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit Rose
Pearl Cucumber
Three Olive Cherry
Three Olive Grape
Titos
UV
UV Apple
UV Blue Raspberry
UV Cherry
UV Grape
UV Lemonade
Revelton Honey Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Grapefruit
DBL Absolut Mandrin
DBL Absolut Raspberry
DBL Belvedere
DBL Brickway Vodka
DBL Firefly Sweet tea
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Grey Goose Melon
DBL Grey Goose Pear
DBL Grey Goose Vanilla
DBL Karkov Vodka
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Citron
DBL Ketel One Cucmber
DBL Ketel One Grapefruit
DBL Pearl Cucumber
DBL Three olive cherry
DBL Three Olive Grape
DBL Titos
DBL UV Apple
DBL UV Blue Raspberry
DBL UV Cherry
DBL UV Grape
DBL UV Lemonade
WHISKEY
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Buschmills Honey
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Fireball
Jack D Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack D Honey
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Tempeleton Rye
Wild Turkey 101
Windsor
Woodford Reserve
Jack D Black
Wild Turkey Honey
Smoregasm
Yukon Jack
Revelton Honey Whiskey
Red Stag- Jim Beam
Brickway Single Malt Whisky
Brickway Sherry Cask Yellow Whisky
Brickway Rye Whisky
Brickway Bourbon Red
DBL Bulliet Bourbon
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Buschmills Honey
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Royal Apple
DBL Crown Royal Peach
DBL Fireball
DBL Jack Apple
DBL Jack D Black
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek Bourbon
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendelton
DBL Revel Smoregasm
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams vo
DBL Skrewball PB
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Tempeleton Rye
DBL Wild Turkey 101
DBL Wild Turkey Honey
DBL Windsor
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Yukon Jack
Cocktails
Sunday Bloody Mary
Margarita Tuesday
Bloody Mary
Ammeretto Sour
Black Russian
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Bulldog
Cosmopolitan
Dirty Shirly
Football Fizz
Fuzzy Navel
Hurricane
Husker Bomb
Irish Car Bomb
Irish mule
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Kentucky mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Iced Tea
Mandrin Martini
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Melon Ball
Mexican mule
Baby Beer Shot
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
OTR Espresso Martini
OTR Pineapple Jalapeno Marg
muttle jalapenos