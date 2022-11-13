Main picView gallery

Manderolas 1233 North 3rd St.

1233 North 3rd St.

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Breakfast

Baked Fava Beans

$13.50

*M* Feta cheese/Fresh cucumber/Bell Pepper/Fresh Herbs/Butter Flatbread

Spice Oat Porridge

$8.50

*F*

Blueberry Quinoa Porridge

$10.00

*K*

Labneh & Eggplant Flatbread

$7.00

*N*

Dips

Cauliflower & Caraway Dip

$5.50

*M* Cauliflower/Herb soft cheese/Cumin/Caraway/ Oregano Infused Oil

Roasted Pepper Walnut Dip

$8.00

*K* Feta/Goat cheese/Roasted Pepper/Walnut/Garlic/Fresh herbs/Thyme infused oil

Parsnip Dip

$7.00

*F* Parsnip/Garlic/Onion/Rout/Nutmeg/Sage Infused Oil

Beet Hummus Dip

$5.00

*N* Beets/Garlic/Tahini/Roasted Pumpkin Seed/Rosemary Infused Oil

Greens

Water Melian Salad

$9.00

Fresh Mint/Feta Cheese/Pumpkin Pesto/Peppermint Oil Fusion

Fennel and Zucchini Carpaccio

$11.00

*K* Smoked Salmon/ Dijon Mustard Dressing /Infused Thyme Oil

Grilled Zucchini and Pumpkin Pesto

$9.00

*N* Feta Cheese/Kalamata Olives/Mixed Greens/Fresh Herbs/With Lemon Herb Dressing

Lentil and Walnut Salad Wrap

$9.00

*F* Brown lentils/Roasted Pepper/Garlic/Fresh Parsley/Spinach/Spring onion/Walnut

Power Lunch

Thanksgiving Roll

$13.00

*M* Cream Cheese/Stuffing/Cranberry & Pomegranate Sauce

Veal Roll

$14.00

*K* Mushrooms Stuffing/Roasted Pepper/ with Cream Sauce

Gluten Free Lasagna

$16.00

*N* Authentic 20 year in the making lasagna with 3 Sauces:Bolognese/Marinara/Bechamel

Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Parmesan Cheese/Cream Cheese/White Cheese/Cauliflower Sauce/Turkey Bacon

Sweets

Match Cake with Date Molasses

$4.50

*M*

Dates and Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

*K*

Fresh Seasonal Fruit Salad

Semolina and Pumpkin Seeds Cake

$6.00

*F*

Blueberry Parfy

$6.00

*N*

Beverages

Turkish Coffee

$5.00

*M* "Frothy & Creamy" Served with a water and a Turkish delight

Butter Coffee

$4.00

*K* "Rich & Creamy" Hormone Free Butter with Fresh Espresso then Blended

Green Coffee

$6.00

*N* "Pure Awakening" Unroasted Coffee and Cardamon, served with a Stuffed Date

Adeni Chai

$6.00

*F* "Rich & Perfect" Rich and spicy with Cinnamon, Clove, Cardamom, and Milk served with a Butter Cookie

Sage and Wild Orange

$4.00

*M* Excellent for stress relief and focus

Hibiscus Rose

$4.00

*K* Refreshing and hydrating floral caffeine free

Almond Lemonade

$4.00

*N* A perfect mix of lemon and almond refresher

Basil Lemonade

$4.00

*F* The ancient flower that refreshes the palate

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Manderolas is a wellness and nutrition food movement company known for “Food is Power” It’s fundamental purpose is to provide healthy and nutritional alternative food choices to all consumers, our niche is to provide foods that leaves our customers SATISFIED.

Location

1233 North 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17102

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

