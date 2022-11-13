Manderolas 1233 North 3rd St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Manderolas is a wellness and nutrition food movement company known for “Food is Power” It’s fundamental purpose is to provide healthy and nutritional alternative food choices to all consumers, our niche is to provide foods that leaves our customers SATISFIED.
Location
1233 North 3rd St., Harrisburg, PA 17102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ward of Health - Broad Street Market
No Reviews
1233 North 3rd Street Harrisburg, PA 17102
View restaurant
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar - 1233 N 3rd street
No Reviews
1233 N 3rd street Harrisburg, PA 17102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Harrisburg
More near Harrisburg