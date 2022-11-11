A map showing the location of Manditos Round TopView gallery

Manditos Round Top

review star

No reviews yet

102 Washington St

Round Top, TX 78954

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chili Con Queso - Small

Chili Con Queso - Small

$6.99

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato

Chili Con Queso - Large

Chili Con Queso - Large

$9.99

Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$10.99

Homemade flour tortillas with mozzarella cheese and your choice of sautéed vegetables or chorizo

Guacamole - Small

Guacamole - Small

$7.99

Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice

Guacamole - Large

Guacamole - Large

$10.99

Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice

Quesadillas

$12.99

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Nachos

Nachos

$13.99

Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side

Soup & Salad Bowl

Mandito's 'World Famous' Burrito Bowl

Mandito's 'World Famous' Burrito Bowl

$14.99

Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips

Tortilla Soup - Cup

$6.99

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro

Tortilla Soup - Bowl

Tortilla Soup - Bowl

$14.99

Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili gravy sauce and cheddar cheese

Beef Enchiladas

$13.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with ground beef and topped with chili con queso

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of verde or ranchero sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese, salsa verde and sour cream

Spinach Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and creamy leek sauce

Tres Hombres Enchiladas

Tres Hombres Enchiladas

$14.99

One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one ground beef enchilada topped with chili con queso

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$16.99

Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and mole sauce

Tex-Mex Classics

Burrito

Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, twice refried beans and cheese, topped with chili con queso and pico de gallo

Crispy Tacos

Crispy Tacos

$13.99

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese

Chalupa

$12.99

Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with twice refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheeses, and your choice of meat, filled with guacamole and sour cream

Flautas

$14.99

Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and filled with shredded lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

El Palacio

$14.99

One ground beef chalupa, one crispy ground beef taco and one chicken enchilada topped with salsa ranchera, served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Lulu's

$14.99

One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and two soft flour chicken tacos with chili con queso and pico de gallo

Tacos al Carbon

$13.99

Two homemade flour tortillas with your choice of meat, served with chili con queso, guacamole, mixed onions and cilantro

Fajitas

$16.99

Served on a sizzling skillet with grilled onions, peppers and tomato, with fresh flour tortilla

Carne

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$28.00

Grilled steak with ranchero sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with grilled shrimp

Seafood

Baja Tacos

$14.99

Three corn tortillas with battered and lightly fried tilapia, topped with red cabbage, chipotle mayo and queso fresco, served with gallo pinto

Ceviche

$15.99

Fresh seafood mixed with pico de gallo and green olives, tossed with lime juice

Blackened Tilapia

$14.99

8-oz. blackened tilapia filet served over white rice and black beans, topped with guacamole and pico de gallo

Kid's Menu

Kids Cripy Taco

$6.99

Crispy ground beef taco filled with lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with Mexican rice

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese and served with Mexican rice

Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Chocolate abuelita and cajeta

Tres Leches

$7.00

Light and delicate sponge cake soaked with Mandito’s signature tres leches

Sides

Side of Corn Tortillas

$1.75

Side of Flour Tortillas

$1.75

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Picosa

$2.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Beans

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.75

Side of Verde

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Fresh Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Family Packs

Fajitas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)

$90.00

Enchiladas (Family Pack, Serves 4-6)

$60.00

Beer

Corona

$5.50

Dos XX

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Shinner Bock

$4.50

Karbach Love Street

$4.50

Import

$6.00

Domestic

$5.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Topochico

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 Washington St, Round Top, TX 78954

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lulu's Round Top
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Mill Street Round Top, TX 78954
View restaurantnext
Welcome General Store - 12528 Farm to Market Road 109
orange starNo Reviews
12528 Farm to Market Road 109 Industry, TX 78944
View restaurantnext
Smitty's Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
4355 Hwy 290 W Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Truth BBQ - Brenham - 2990 US-290
orange starNo Reviews
2990 US-290 Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Lone Star Southern Grill - Brenham
orange starNo Reviews
2120 U.S. 290 Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Country Sunshine
orange starNo Reviews
110 W Main Brenham, TX 77833
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Round Top
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Bastrop
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Bryan
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston