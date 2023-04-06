Marcela's Cocina Mexicana 119 E Woodin Ave
119 E Woodin Ave
Chelan, WA 98816
Dinner
Appetizers
Spicy Queso Dip
Taquitos Locos
Crispy chicken and cheese taquitos (flour) served with sour cream, tomato and guacamole
App-Flautitas
Three extra crispy corn taquitos topped with Mexican crema, lettuce, and cotija cheese and avocado. Chicken or shredded beef
Sauteed Shrimp Quesadilla
Crisp flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, green onion, tomato and cheese served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla De Asada
Delicious jack cheese and tender skirt steak in a crisp flour tortilla served with sour cream and guacamole
Quesadillas Al Pastor
Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and pork al pastor served with sour cream and avocados
Nachos
Thick corn chips with refried beans, tomatillo salsa, jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadillas Doradas De Camaron
(3) Corn quesadillas filled with shrimp, onions, tomato, and jack cheese. Served with crema, avocado and cotija
L-Pollito Chipotle
Breaded chicken served with our signature chipotle cream sauce
Camarongos - Small
Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in garlic, butter and cilantro
Camarongos - Large
Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in garlic, butter and cilantro
Shrimp Diablito
Crispy shrimp bites sauteed in tangy chipotle cream garnished with cilantro
To Go
App-Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Soups and Salads
House Salad
Romaine, corn, olives, red peppers, tomatoes, avocado and jack cheese house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
Black Bean Soup (Small)
Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado
Black Bean Soup (Large)
Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado
Soup and Salad
House salad & small bowl tortilla or black bean soup
Tortilla Soup (Small)
Tomato-vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado tortilla strips served on the side
Tortilla Soup (Large)
Tomato-vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado tortilla strips served on the side
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
Mexican Chop Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, lettuce,spinach, red onion, tomato, olives, jack cheese, cucumber, avocado and tortilla strips served with our spicy salsa ranch
Tropical Shrimp Salad
Sauteed shrimp over fresh romaine with corn, mango, cucumber, peppers, tomato, black beans, avocado and cheese
Ensalada Fresca
Fresh romaine, topped with black beans, tomato, peppers, corn, cucumbers, fresh mango, avocado, cheese and our house cilantro vinaigrette
Cactus Salad
Romaine, grilled cactus, iceberg, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, pumpkin seeds and cotija cheese, served with mango vinaigrette on the side
Burritos
Burrito Al Pastor
Burrito filled with rice, beans pork al pastor, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, avocados red cabbage, sour cream and cotija cheese
Chef's Burrito
(The beast) grilled carne asada, sauteed shrimp and chicken fajitas, mushrooms, rice and beans inside a flour tortilla topped with creamy chipotle, tomato and onion
Carnitas Burrito
Filled with carnitas and topped with sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Burrito Express
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, ground beef, shredded beef or chicken topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato
Wet Burrito (1)
Choose, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with jack cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
Wet Burrito (2)
Choose, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with jack cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
Relleno Burrito
Rice beans, shredded beef, rice, whole beans, and a chile relleno wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, chipotle drizzle and cilantro
Burrito Chile Verde
Burrito Chile Colorado
Marcela's Burrito
Enchiladas Y Mas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchiladas one topped with our tomatillo salsa and the other topped with a tasty Spanish red sauce, topped with cheese, crema Mexicana and onions
Toriador
Enchilada Verde paired with a crispy flauta both topped with crema Mexcicana and onions
Enchiladas Mole Poblano
Two enchiladas topped with a complex sauce made up of many spices, bitter sweet chocolate topped with Mexican crema, and onions and Mexican cheese
El Matador
Enchilada verde topped with crema Mexicana and onions paired with a cheesy chile relleno topped with Spanish sauce
Chimichangas
Two crispy rolled flour tortillas filled with meat and cheese topped with tomatoes, green onions, grated cheese and crema Mexicana and guacamole
Enchiladas Veganas Mole
Two flour tortillas filled with beyond meat crumbles and mole sauce topped with sesame seeds served with rice and beans
Flautas
Two extra crispy corn taquitos filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with crema Mexicana, guacamole, onions and cotija
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas verdes two enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, onions and melted jack cheese
Enchilada Trio
One mole, one with red sauce and one with salsa verde. Topped with a crema drizzle, cortija and onions
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
Topped with creamy chipotle sauce and cheese
Combos
Marcela's Combo
Choose any two: enchilada, taco, tamale, chile relleno
Rosa's Combo
Choose one: avocado tostada, chimichanga or burrito. With your choice of one: enchilada, taco, chile relleno, tamale
Grande Combo
Choose any three: enchilada, taco, tamale or flat
Chile Y Mas
Your choice of: chile verde or chile Colorado with your choice of one: enchilada, taco, tamale, or flauta
Vegetarianos
Spinach Rellenos
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with jack cheese, wrapped with a light egg coating. Topped with a medley of spinach, mushrooms and onions, and Spanish sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans
Burrito Loco
Whole wheat tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, topped with mild sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, peppers, sour cream, and guacamole
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema Mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans
Chimichangas Vegetarianas
Two crispy, rolled flour tortillas filled with black beans, jack cheese, corn, and peppers, topped with cheese, crema mexicana, guacamole, tomatoes, green onions and corn. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. No tortilla
Veggie Sopes
Two home made corn patties topped with whole black beans, Jack cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole. Rice and whole beans on the side
Tacos De Papa
Two crispy tacos filled with seasoned mashed potato and cheese, topped with lettuce, cotija, crema Mexicana and Spanish sauce. Served with rice and beans
Sauteed Vegetable Burrito
Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and carrots rice, black beans and cheese inside. Topped with verde sauce guacamole, corn, olives, and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans
Vegan Adobada Tacos
(2) Beyond meat crumbles sauteed in a chili pineapple adobo served in a corn tortilla with cilantro, onions, avocado and purple cabbage. Rice and beans
Vegan Burro
Flour tortilla filled with beyond meat crumbles, mole sauce, rice, black beans topped with more mole sauce, cilantro, red cabbage, avocado and pickled onion on the side
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs over easy atop a corn tortilla with melted cheese and a chile tomato sauce
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with Jack cheese coated with egg batter and topped with a mild vegetable tomato sauce, Mexican crema drizzled on top and cilantro
Chile Relleno De Camarón
Sautéed shrimp atop a delicious cheese filled poblano with chipotle sauce. Served with black beans
Del Mar
Tacos De Pescado
Three soft corn tortillas filled with boiled cod filet, mango salsa, crema sauce and cilantro dressing served with whole beans, and rice and beans
Tacos De Camaron
Large shrimp sauteed with green onions and tomato, chopped to pieces and served in three corn tortillas with crema sauce, cilantro dressing and mango pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Apretalados
Large shrimp wrapped with bacon, tossed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and topped with melted cheese and mild tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas De Camaron
Large shrimp sauteed with green onions and tomatoes, chopped and served in two flour tortillas topped with, tomatillo sauce, cheese, crema Mexicana, and onions. Served with avocado, rice and beans
Arroz Con Camarones
Sauteed shrimp, onions, tomato, and mushroom over a bed of rice and Jack cheese
Camarones Tropicales
Large shrimp sauteed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a cilantro-wine vinaigrette with mango. Served with whole pinto beans, and rice and beans
Burrito Acapulco
Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, crab, scallops, onions, tomato, peppers, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Served with rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Large shrimp and mushrooms served with our spicy, tangy, slightly sweet sauce. Served with whole pinto beans. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Al Fuego
Large shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in our spicy habanero sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Large shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a garlic butter sauce. Served with whole pinto beans, and rice and beans
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in our signature creamy chipotle sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans
Spicy Shrimp Cocktail
(Warm soup) shrimp cooked in a tasty, spicy tomato broth served with onions, tomato, cilantro, avocado and limes!
Mariscos a La Diabla
D- Beer batter fish tacos
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp and Cod Fajitas
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
With carrots and mushroom
Chicken Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Chorizo, Steak and Chicken Fajitas
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Carnitas Fajitas
Parillada Fajita
Juicy carne asada, chicken, shrimp wrapped with bacon, jalapenos, chorizo and cactus topped with melted cheese and sauce. Served bubbling in our fajita platter with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side
Taco Plates
App-(2)Pansita Tacos
Corn tortilla, guacamole, seared pork belly, roasted salsa, cilantro and pickled onion dusted with cotija
Cactus Tostadas
Fresh cabbage, cilantro, lime, tomato, mango and grilled cactus with tostadas on the side
App(2)Beer Batter Fish Tacos
Cod, corn tortilla smothered with beans topped with chipotle cream, purple cabbage, pico and pickled onion
App(2)Steamed Fish Tacos
Cod topped with crema fresca, mango pico De gallo & cilantro dressing
Avocado and Cheese Grilled Taco
Avocado and cheese grilled tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, crema & cotija
App(2)Asada Tacos
With cilantro and onions. Pico de gallo on the side
(2)appSauteed Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, onions and tomato, topped with crema fresca, cilantro dressing, mango pico
(2)appCarnitas Tacos
Cilantro, onions and pico de gallo
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Shrimp, green onions and tomato sauteed with avocado and crema fresca. Choose your sauce: garlic cilantro or a la diabla
App(2)Vegan Adobada Tacos
Pollo
Pollo a La Crema
Chicken breast, onions, peppers, carrots and mushrooms in a mild creamy sauce, served with rice and whole beans
Pollo en Mole
Boneless chicken breast topped mole sauce slightly sweetened by bitter-sweet chocolate and spiced up with a blend of chiles and spices topped with onions
Arroz Con Pollo
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, tomato and green onions, over a bed of rice, with Jack cheese and mild sauce, served with sour cream, guacamole and black beans
Pollo Picado
Sauteed chicken, onions, tomato, peppers mushrooms in a mild red sauce
Pollo Al Carbon
Tender grilled chicken breast sliced and covered with our delicious chipotle cream sauce, garnished with red peppers and accompanied with black beans
Pollo en Crema Verde
Grilled chicken breast sliced and tossed with crema, salsa verde and topped with cilantro and cotija
Carne
Tacos Al Pastor
Three corn tortillas filled with marinated al pastor pork topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and whole beans
Carne Asada
Lightly marinated tender skirt steak served with rice, beans, green onions, jalapeno and guacamole
Carnitas De Puerco
Tender pulled pork served with a mild chile sauce, cilantro, onions and tortillas on the side
Tacos Al Carbon
Four corn tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, topped with mild sauce and cheese, served with guacamole rice and refried beans
Plato Loco
Carne asada accompanied by garlic butter shrimp and mushrooms, and guacamole
Steak Picado
Slices of tender steak sauteed with tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a mild tomato sauce
Chile Verde
Pork peices simmered to tender in a tomatillo sauce with onions and jalapenos
Tacos Carne Asada Dinner
(4) carne asada tacos on corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions, served with pico de gallo and guac
Chile Colorado
Beef slowly simmered in a delicous sauce of spices, garlic and mild chiles served with cilantro, onions and lime
Desserts
Platos Pequenos
Molcajetes
Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
Lunch
Small Plates
L-Flautitas
Three extra crispy corn taquitos topped with Mexican crema, lettuce, and cotija cheese. Chicken or shredded beef
L-Pollito Chipotle
Breaded chicken served with our signature chipotle cream sauce
L-Carnitas Tacos
Topped with cilantro and onions and served with pico de gallo on the side
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Shrimp, green onions and tomato sauteed with avocado and crema fresca. Choose your sauce: garlic cilantro or a la diabla sauce
Carne Asada Tostada sola
Corn tostada topped with beans, carne asada, cotija cheese, crema, radish and cilantro
Beer Batter Fish Tacos
Filet over a corn tortilla smothered with beans topped with chipotle cream, purple cabbage & pico
Salads/Soup
House Salad
Romaine, corn, olives, red peppers, tomatoes, avocado and Jack cheese. House cilantro vinaigrette on the side
Black Bean Soup
Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado
Soup and Salad
House salad & small bowl tortilla or black bean soup
Small Tortilla Soup
Tomato, vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado and cilantro. Tortilla strips served on the side
Large Tortillas Soup
L-Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
L-Grilled Steak Salad
Steak over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side
L-Mexican Chop Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, olives, jack cheese, cucumber, avocado and tortilla strips served with our spicy salsa ranch
L-Tropical Shrimp Salad
Sauteed shrimp over fresh romaine with corn, mango, cucumber, peppers, tomato, black beans, avocado and cheese
L-Ensalada Fresca
Fresh romaine, topped with black beans, tomato, peppers, corn, cucumbers, fresh mango, avocado, cheese and our house cilantro vinaigrette
L-Cactus Salad
Romaine, grilled cactus, iceberg, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, pumpkin seeds and Cotija cheese, served with mango vinaigrette on the side
Veggie Salad Bowl
Romaine, iceberg, spinach, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, mushrooms, tomato, avocado black beans and pumpkin seeds, served with spicy ranch
Taco Salad
Pequenos
L-Tostada
Tostada topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, light sauce, crema and avocado. Choose: chicken, ground or shredded beef. Served with rice and beans
L-Pollito Chipotle
Poblano pepper filled with jack cheese coated with egg batter and topped with a mild vegetable tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans
L-Chimichanga
Topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomato and onions. Served with rice and beans
L-Taco
One of the above with beans and rice
L-Enchilada
One of the above with beans and rice
L-Tamale
One of the above with beans and rice
L-Flauta
One of the above with beans and rice
L-Taquitos Loco Meal
Crispy chicken and cheese taquitos (flour) topped with light sauce and cotija served with sour cream, tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
L-Tacos Dorados Con Ensalada
Two crisp chicken tacos with cheese, salsa, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro served with a green salad
L-Nopal Fundido
Grilled cactus pad topped with salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, corn, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
L-Quesa-Picas
Three corn tortillas filled with juicy shredded beef (picadillo) and melted cheese. Topped with cilantro, onions, crema and salsa on the side
L-Huarache
Large corn patty, topped with a layer of beans, melted cheese, carnitas, crema, avocado and cilantro
L-Carnitas Quesadillas
Choose One
Vegetarian
L-Burrito Loco
Whole wheat tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, topped with mild sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, peppers, sour cream, and guacamole
L-Spinach Enchilada
Corn tortilla filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans
L-Spinach Enchiladas (2)
Corn tortilla filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans
L-Vegetarian Chimichanga
Crispy, rolled flour tortilla filled with black beans, Jack cheese, corn, and peppers, topped with cheese, crema mexicana, guacamole, tomatoes, green onions and corn. Served with rice and beans
L-Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. No tortilla
L-Tacos De Papa
Two crispy tacos filled with seasoned mashed potato and cheese, topped with lettuce, cotija, crema mexicana and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans
L-Nopal Fundido
Grilled cactus pad topped with salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, corn, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Plato Fuerte
L-Camarones Al Gusto
Sauteed shrimp and mushrooms with your choice of sauce
L-Pollo Al Carbon
Tender grilled chicken breast sliced and covered with our delicious chipotle cream sauce, garnished with red peppers and accompanied with black beans and rice
L-Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast topped with mild sauce served with guac, green onions and pico de gallo
L-Carne Asada
Lightly marinated tender skirt steak served with rice, beans, green onions, jalapeno and guacamole
L-Carnitas De Puerco
Tender pulled pork served with a mild chile sauce, cilantro onions and tortillas on the
L-Dos Tacos Al Carbon
Four corn tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, topped with mild sauce and cheese, served with guacamole rice and refried beans
L-Steak Picado
Slices of tender steak sauteed with tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a mild tomato sauce
L-Chile Verde
Pork pieces simmered to tender in a tomatillo sauce with onions and jalapenos
L-Chile Colorado
Beef slowly simmered in a delicoussauce of spices, garlic and mild chiles
L-Arroz Con Pollo
Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, tomato and green onions, over a bed of rice, with jack cheese and mild sauce, served with sour cream, guacamole and black beans
L-Pollo Picado
Sauteed chicken, onions, tomato, peppers mushrooms in a mild red sauce
L-Pollo a La Crema
Chicken breast, onions, peppers, carrots and mushrooms in a mild creamy sauce, served with rice and whole beans
Brunch
Starters
Cafe De Olla
Coffee, with cinnamon and brown sugar
Chocolate Caliente
Hot chocolate made with ibarra bitter sweet chocolate
Horchata
Horchata De Sabor
Chocolate strawberry coffee
Orange Juice
Special Mimosas
Spiked Mexican Chocolate
With rumchata, and tequila
Blood Orange Paloma
Epolon Blanco, blood orange puree, lime juice and squirt
Breakfast Bottle Service
Bottle of Campo Viejo champagne with three juice sides: grapefruit, guava blood orange, hibiscus
(3) Margarita Sampler
Tamarind, habiscus, grapefruit jalapeño
Mimosa Rita
20 oz mimosa with a champagne mini bottle
Alcohol Free Rose
Mimosa
Tacos/Burritos
Breakfast Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, egg and chorizo. Topped with avocado, cilantro, crema and cotija
Avocado and Egg Huarache
Corn patty, with black beans, avocado, and two eggs over easy. Topped with salsa, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro
Breakfast Burrito
Scrabbled egg, ham, red peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, and cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Vegan Tacos
Three flower tortillas filled with vegan meat strips, tomato, and black beans, topped with cilantro, corn and avocado
Enfrijoladas
Corn tortillas filled with black beans and cotija cheese, topped with refried bea