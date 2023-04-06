  • Home
  • /
  • Chelan
  • /
  • Marcela's Cocina Mexicana - 119 E Woodin Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marcela's Cocina Mexicana 119 E Woodin Ave

review star

No reviews yet

119 E Woodin Ave

Chelan, WA 98816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner

Appetizers

Spicy Queso Dip

$9.95

Taquitos Locos

$11.00

Crispy chicken and cheese taquitos (flour) served with sour cream, tomato and guacamole

App-Flautitas

$9.95

Three extra crispy corn taquitos topped with Mexican crema, lettuce, and cotija cheese and avocado. Chicken or shredded beef

Sauteed Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.95

Crisp flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, green onion, tomato and cheese served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla De Asada

$17.95

Delicious jack cheese and tender skirt steak in a crisp flour tortilla served with sour cream and guacamole

Quesadillas Al Pastor

$16.75

Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese and pork al pastor served with sour cream and avocados

Nachos

$10.00+

Thick corn chips with refried beans, tomatillo salsa, jack cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadillas Doradas De Camaron

$14.95

(3) Corn quesadillas filled with shrimp, onions, tomato, and jack cheese. Served with crema, avocado and cotija

L-Pollito Chipotle

$9.95

Breaded chicken served with our signature chipotle cream sauce

Camarongos - Small

$13.00

Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in garlic, butter and cilantro

Camarongos - Large

$18.00

Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in garlic, butter and cilantro

Shrimp Diablito

$14.00+

Crispy shrimp bites sauteed in tangy chipotle cream garnished with cilantro

To Go

$0.65

App-Quesadilla

$13.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine, corn, olives, red peppers, tomatoes, avocado and jack cheese house cilantro vinaigrette on the side

Black Bean Soup (Small)

$7.00

Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado

Black Bean Soup (Large)

$10.00

Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado

Soup and Salad

$13.00

House salad & small bowl tortilla or black bean soup

Tortilla Soup (Small)

$8.00

Tomato-vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado tortilla strips served on the side

Tortilla Soup (Large)

$10.50

Tomato-vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado tortilla strips served on the side

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side

Grilled Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled steak, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side

Mexican Chop Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, lettuce,spinach, red onion, tomato, olives, jack cheese, cucumber, avocado and tortilla strips served with our spicy salsa ranch

Tropical Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp over fresh romaine with corn, mango, cucumber, peppers, tomato, black beans, avocado and cheese

Ensalada Fresca

$12.95

Fresh romaine, topped with black beans, tomato, peppers, corn, cucumbers, fresh mango, avocado, cheese and our house cilantro vinaigrette

Cactus Salad

$14.00

Romaine, grilled cactus, iceberg, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, pumpkin seeds and cotija cheese, served with mango vinaigrette on the side

Burritos

Burrito Al Pastor

$15.95

Burrito filled with rice, beans pork al pastor, topped with cheese, red sauce, lettuce, avocados red cabbage, sour cream and cotija cheese

Chef's Burrito

$22.95

(The beast) grilled carne asada, sauteed shrimp and chicken fajitas, mushrooms, rice and beans inside a flour tortilla topped with creamy chipotle, tomato and onion

Carnitas Burrito

$16.95

Filled with carnitas and topped with sauce, sour cream, guacamole and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Burrito Express

$14.95

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, ground beef, shredded beef or chicken topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomato

Wet Burrito (1)

$12.95

Choose, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with jack cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans

Wet Burrito (2)

$15.50

Choose, ground beef, chicken or shredded beef topped with jack cheese and mild sauce. Served with rice and beans

Relleno Burrito

$20.00

Rice beans, shredded beef, rice, whole beans, and a chile relleno wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce, chipotle drizzle and cilantro

Burrito Chile Verde

$14.95

Burrito Chile Colorado

$14.95

Marcela's Burrito

$14.95

Enchiladas Y Mas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$14.95

Two enchiladas one topped with our tomatillo salsa and the other topped with a tasty Spanish red sauce, topped with cheese, crema Mexicana and onions

Toriador

$14.50

Enchilada Verde paired with a crispy flauta both topped with crema Mexcicana and onions

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$15.50

Two enchiladas topped with a complex sauce made up of many spices, bitter sweet chocolate topped with Mexican crema, and onions and Mexican cheese

El Matador

$16.00

Enchilada verde topped with crema Mexicana and onions paired with a cheesy chile relleno topped with Spanish sauce

Chimichangas

$15.95

Two crispy rolled flour tortillas filled with meat and cheese topped with tomatoes, green onions, grated cheese and crema Mexicana and guacamole

Enchiladas Veganas Mole

$17.00

Two flour tortillas filled with beyond meat crumbles and mole sauce topped with sesame seeds served with rice and beans

Flautas

$14.50

Two extra crispy corn taquitos filled with shredded beef or chicken topped with crema Mexicana, guacamole, onions and cotija

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.95

Enchiladas verdes two enchiladas topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, onions and melted jack cheese

Enchilada Trio

$17.95

One mole, one with red sauce and one with salsa verde. Topped with a crema drizzle, cortija and onions

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$15.95

Topped with creamy chipotle sauce and cheese

Combos

Marcela's Combo

$14.99

Choose any two: enchilada, taco, tamale, chile relleno

Rosa's Combo

$15.95

Choose one: avocado tostada, chimichanga or burrito. With your choice of one: enchilada, taco, chile relleno, tamale

Grande Combo

$17.25

Choose any three: enchilada, taco, tamale or flat

Chile Y Mas

$19.00

Your choice of: chile verde or chile Colorado with your choice of one: enchilada, taco, tamale, or flauta

Vegetarianos

Spinach Rellenos

$19.00

Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with jack cheese, wrapped with a light egg coating. Topped with a medley of spinach, mushrooms and onions, and Spanish sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans

Burrito Loco

$13.95

Whole wheat tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, topped with mild sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, peppers, sour cream, and guacamole

Spinach Enchiladas

$16.00

Two corn tortillas filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema Mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans

Chimichangas Vegetarianas

$15.75

Two crispy, rolled flour tortillas filled with black beans, jack cheese, corn, and peppers, topped with cheese, crema mexicana, guacamole, tomatoes, green onions and corn. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. No tortilla

Veggie Sopes

$15.95

Two home made corn patties topped with whole black beans, Jack cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole. Rice and whole beans on the side

Tacos De Papa

$13.50

Two crispy tacos filled with seasoned mashed potato and cheese, topped with lettuce, cotija, crema Mexicana and Spanish sauce. Served with rice and beans

Sauteed Vegetable Burrito

$18.00

Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and carrots rice, black beans and cheese inside. Topped with verde sauce guacamole, corn, olives, and cotija cheese. Served with rice and beans

Vegan Adobada Tacos

$18.00

(2) Beyond meat crumbles sauteed in a chili pineapple adobo served in a corn tortilla with cilantro, onions, avocado and purple cabbage. Rice and beans

Vegan Burro

$17.00

Flour tortilla filled with beyond meat crumbles, mole sauce, rice, black beans topped with more mole sauce, cilantro, red cabbage, avocado and pickled onion on the side

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Three eggs over easy atop a corn tortilla with melted cheese and a chile tomato sauce

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Poblano pepper filled with Jack cheese coated with egg batter and topped with a mild vegetable tomato sauce, Mexican crema drizzled on top and cilantro

Chile Relleno De Camarón

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp atop a delicious cheese filled poblano with chipotle sauce. Served with black beans

Del Mar

Tacos De Pescado

$18.00

Three soft corn tortillas filled with boiled cod filet, mango salsa, crema sauce and cilantro dressing served with whole beans, and rice and beans

Tacos De Camaron

$18.00

Large shrimp sauteed with green onions and tomato, chopped to pieces and served in three corn tortillas with crema sauce, cilantro dressing and mango pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Apretalados

$22.00

Large shrimp wrapped with bacon, tossed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and topped with melted cheese and mild tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas De Camaron

$19.00

Large shrimp sauteed with green onions and tomatoes, chopped and served in two flour tortillas topped with, tomatillo sauce, cheese, crema Mexicana, and onions. Served with avocado, rice and beans

Arroz Con Camarones

$18.00

Sauteed shrimp, onions, tomato, and mushroom over a bed of rice and Jack cheese

Camarones Tropicales

$18.00

Large shrimp sauteed with onions, mushrooms and peppers in a cilantro-wine vinaigrette with mango. Served with whole pinto beans, and rice and beans

Burrito Acapulco

$24.00

Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, crab, scallops, onions, tomato, peppers, cilantro, and mushrooms. Topped with tomatillo sauce, crema mexicana, onions, tomatoes, and avocado. Served with rice and beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$18.00

Large shrimp and mushrooms served with our spicy, tangy, slightly sweet sauce. Served with whole pinto beans. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Al Fuego

$18.00

Large shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in our spicy habanero sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Large shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in a garlic butter sauce. Served with whole pinto beans, and rice and beans

Camarones Chipotle

$18.00

Shrimp and mushrooms sauteed in our signature creamy chipotle sauce. Served with black beans, and rice and beans

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

(Warm soup) shrimp cooked in a tasty, spicy tomato broth served with onions, tomato, cilantro, avocado and limes!

Mariscos a La Diabla

$22.00

D- Beer batter fish tacos

$19.00

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp and Cod Fajitas

$21.95

Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Veggie Fajitas

$14.95

With carrots and mushroom

Chicken Fajitas

$17.50

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Chorizo, Steak and Chicken Fajitas

$22.00

Steak, Chicken, Shrimp & Carnitas Fajitas

$29.00

Parillada Fajita

$38.00

Juicy carne asada, chicken, shrimp wrapped with bacon, jalapenos, chorizo and cactus topped with melted cheese and sauce. Served bubbling in our fajita platter with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole on the side

Taco Plates

App-(2)Pansita Tacos

$11.00

Corn tortilla, guacamole, seared pork belly, roasted salsa, cilantro and pickled onion dusted with cotija

Cactus Tostadas

$10.00

Fresh cabbage, cilantro, lime, tomato, mango and grilled cactus with tostadas on the side

App(2)Beer Batter Fish Tacos

$9.95

Cod, corn tortilla smothered with beans topped with chipotle cream, purple cabbage, pico and pickled onion

App(2)Steamed Fish Tacos

$9.95

Cod topped with crema fresca, mango pico De gallo & cilantro dressing

Avocado and Cheese Grilled Taco

$7.95

Avocado and cheese grilled tacos topped with cheese, lettuce, crema & cotija

App(2)Asada Tacos

$9.95

With cilantro and onions. Pico de gallo on the side

(2)appSauteed Shrimp Tacos

$9.50

Shrimp, onions and tomato, topped with crema fresca, cilantro dressing, mango pico

(2)appCarnitas Tacos

$8.95

Cilantro, onions and pico de gallo

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Shrimp, green onions and tomato sauteed with avocado and crema fresca. Choose your sauce: garlic cilantro or a la diabla

App(2)Vegan Adobada Tacos

$9.95

Pollo

Pollo a La Crema

$17.00

Chicken breast, onions, peppers, carrots and mushrooms in a mild creamy sauce, served with rice and whole beans

Pollo en Mole

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast topped mole sauce slightly sweetened by bitter-sweet chocolate and spiced up with a blend of chiles and spices topped with onions

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, tomato and green onions, over a bed of rice, with Jack cheese and mild sauce, served with sour cream, guacamole and black beans

Pollo Picado

$17.00

Sauteed chicken, onions, tomato, peppers mushrooms in a mild red sauce

Pollo Al Carbon

$18.00

Tender grilled chicken breast sliced and covered with our delicious chipotle cream sauce, garnished with red peppers and accompanied with black beans

Pollo en Crema Verde

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast sliced and tossed with crema, salsa verde and topped with cilantro and cotija

Carne

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Three corn tortillas filled with marinated al pastor pork topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and whole beans

Carne Asada

$19.00

Lightly marinated tender skirt steak served with rice, beans, green onions, jalapeno and guacamole

Carnitas De Puerco

$17.00

Tender pulled pork served with a mild chile sauce, cilantro, onions and tortillas on the side

Tacos Al Carbon

$19.00

Four corn tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, topped with mild sauce and cheese, served with guacamole rice and refried beans

Plato Loco

$23.95

Carne asada accompanied by garlic butter shrimp and mushrooms, and guacamole

Steak Picado

$19.00

Slices of tender steak sauteed with tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a mild tomato sauce

Chile Verde

$16.00

Pork peices simmered to tender in a tomatillo sauce with onions and jalapenos

Tacos Carne Asada Dinner

$18.00

(4) carne asada tacos on corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions, served with pico de gallo and guac

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Beef slowly simmered in a delicous sauce of spices, garlic and mild chiles served with cilantro, onions and lime

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

With dipping sauces: caramel, chocolate and strawberry

Crisp Apple Rolls

$8.00

Served warm with ice cream, cinnamon, caramel and sugar

Caramel Brownie and Ice Cream

$8.00

Platos Pequenos

P-Tostada

$11.95

P-Chimichanga

$11.00

P-Taco Dorado

$9.99

P-Flauta (Corn)

$9.95

Taco Salad

$10.00

Chorizo con Huevos

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

P-Enchilada verde

$11.00

P-Tamale

$10.00

P-Chile Relleno

$13.00

P-Enchilada Mole

$11.00

P-Enchilada Roja

$11.00

Molcajetes

Molcajete

$30.00

Molcajete Dos

$39.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Sprite

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Coffee - Decaf

$3.95

shirly temple

$3.99

Roy Roger

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Hot tea

$3.95

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Horchata

$3.99

agua fresca

$3.99

Squirt

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Juices

Apple juice

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Ruby Red

$3.25

Lunch

Small Plates

L-Flautitas

$9.00

Three extra crispy corn taquitos topped with Mexican crema, lettuce, and cotija cheese. Chicken or shredded beef

L-Pollito Chipotle

$9.95

Breaded chicken served with our signature chipotle cream sauce

L-Carnitas Tacos

$8.95

Topped with cilantro and onions and served with pico de gallo on the side

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Shrimp, green onions and tomato sauteed with avocado and crema fresca. Choose your sauce: garlic cilantro or a la diabla sauce

Carne Asada Tostada sola

$9.00

Corn tostada topped with beans, carne asada, cotija cheese, crema, radish and cilantro

Beer Batter Fish Tacos

$9.75

Filet over a corn tortilla smothered with beans topped with chipotle cream, purple cabbage & pico

Salads/Soup

House Salad

$7.50

Romaine, corn, olives, red peppers, tomatoes, avocado and Jack cheese. House cilantro vinaigrette on the side

Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Black beans served in their broth with rice, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime and avocado

Soup and Salad

$12.95

House salad & small bowl tortilla or black bean soup

Small Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Tomato, vegetable broth with chicken, jack cheese and avocado and cilantro. Tortilla strips served on the side

Large Tortillas Soup

$10.00

L-Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast, over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side

L-Grilled Steak Salad

$12.75

Steak over lettuce, tomato, corn, red peppers and avocado dusted with grated cheese and house cilantro vinaigrette on the side

L-Mexican Chop Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, red onion, tomato, olives, jack cheese, cucumber, avocado and tortilla strips served with our spicy salsa ranch

L-Tropical Shrimp Salad

$13.75

Sauteed shrimp over fresh romaine with corn, mango, cucumber, peppers, tomato, black beans, avocado and cheese

L-Ensalada Fresca

$11.75

Fresh romaine, topped with black beans, tomato, peppers, corn, cucumbers, fresh mango, avocado, cheese and our house cilantro vinaigrette

L-Cactus Salad

$12.00

Romaine, grilled cactus, iceberg, spinach, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, pumpkin seeds and Cotija cheese, served with mango vinaigrette on the side

Veggie Salad Bowl

$11.00

Romaine, iceberg, spinach, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, mushrooms, tomato, avocado black beans and pumpkin seeds, served with spicy ranch

Taco Salad

$10.00

Pequenos

L-Tostada

$11.00

Tostada topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, light sauce, crema and avocado. Choose: chicken, ground or shredded beef. Served with rice and beans

L-Pollito Chipotle

$12.95

Poblano pepper filled with jack cheese coated with egg batter and topped with a mild vegetable tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans

L-Chimichanga

$11.00

Topped with sour cream, guacamole, tomato and onions. Served with rice and beans

L-Taco

$11.00

One of the above with beans and rice

L-Enchilada

$11.00

One of the above with beans and rice

L-Tamale

$11.00

One of the above with beans and rice

L-Flauta

$11.00

One of the above with beans and rice

L-Taquitos Loco Meal

$11.95

Crispy chicken and cheese taquitos (flour) topped with light sauce and cotija served with sour cream, tomato and guacamole. Served with rice and beans

L-Tacos Dorados Con Ensalada

$12.00

Two crisp chicken tacos with cheese, salsa, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro served with a green salad

L-Nopal Fundido

$12.00

Grilled cactus pad topped with salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, corn, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

L-Quesa-Picas

$12.95

Three corn tortillas filled with juicy shredded beef (picadillo) and melted cheese. Topped with cilantro, onions, crema and salsa on the side

L-Huarache

$13.00

Large corn patty, topped with a layer of beans, melted cheese, carnitas, crema, avocado and cilantro

L-Carnitas Quesadillas

$12.95

Choose One

$10.95

Vegetarian

L-Burrito Loco

$10.95

Whole wheat tortilla filled with rice, pinto beans, topped with mild sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, peppers, sour cream, and guacamole

L-Spinach Enchilada

$9.95

Corn tortilla filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans

L-Spinach Enchiladas (2)

$13.95

Corn tortilla filled with a medley of sauteed spinach, onions, mushrooms and garlic. Topped with our delicious tomatillo salsa, crema mexicana, cheese, onions and avocado. Served with rice and beans

L-Vegetarian Chimichanga

$10.95

Crispy, rolled flour tortilla filled with black beans, Jack cheese, corn, and peppers, topped with cheese, crema mexicana, guacamole, tomatoes, green onions and corn. Served with rice and beans

L-Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Black beans, rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and avocado. No tortilla

L-Tacos De Papa

$12.95

Two crispy tacos filled with seasoned mashed potato and cheese, topped with lettuce, cotija, crema mexicana and tomato sauce. Served with rice and beans

L-Nopal Fundido

$12.00

Grilled cactus pad topped with salsa verde, melted Jack cheese, corn, crema, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Plato Fuerte

L-Camarones Al Gusto

$13.95

Sauteed shrimp and mushrooms with your choice of sauce

L-Pollo Al Carbon

$12.00

Tender grilled chicken breast sliced and covered with our delicious chipotle cream sauce, garnished with red peppers and accompanied with black beans and rice

L-Pollo Asado

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with mild sauce served with guac, green onions and pico de gallo

L-Carne Asada

$13.95

Lightly marinated tender skirt steak served with rice, beans, green onions, jalapeno and guacamole

L-Carnitas De Puerco

$12.95

Tender pulled pork served with a mild chile sauce, cilantro onions and tortillas on the

L-Dos Tacos Al Carbon

$13.95

Four corn tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, topped with mild sauce and cheese, served with guacamole rice and refried beans

L-Steak Picado

$13.95

Slices of tender steak sauteed with tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms in a mild tomato sauce

L-Chile Verde

$12.00

Pork pieces simmered to tender in a tomatillo sauce with onions and jalapenos

L-Chile Colorado

$12.00

Beef slowly simmered in a delicoussauce of spices, garlic and mild chiles

L-Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

Sauteed chicken, mushrooms, tomato and green onions, over a bed of rice, with jack cheese and mild sauce, served with sour cream, guacamole and black beans

L-Pollo Picado

$13.00

Sauteed chicken, onions, tomato, peppers mushrooms in a mild red sauce

L-Pollo a La Crema

$12.75

Chicken breast, onions, peppers, carrots and mushrooms in a mild creamy sauce, served with rice and whole beans

Brunch

Starters

Cafe De Olla

$3.95

Coffee, with cinnamon and brown sugar

Chocolate Caliente

$3.95

Hot chocolate made with ibarra bitter sweet chocolate

Horchata

$3.95

Horchata De Sabor

$4.95

Chocolate strawberry coffee

Orange Juice

$3.95

Special Mimosas

$8.00

Spiked Mexican Chocolate

$9.00

With rumchata, and tequila

Blood Orange Paloma

$11.00

Epolon Blanco, blood orange puree, lime juice and squirt

Breakfast Bottle Service

$32.00

Bottle of Campo Viejo champagne with three juice sides: grapefruit, guava blood orange, hibiscus

(3) Margarita Sampler

$21.00

Tamarind, habiscus, grapefruit jalapeño

Mimosa Rita

$18.00

20 oz mimosa with a champagne mini bottle

Alcohol Free Rose

$6.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Tacos/Burritos

Breakfast Tacos

$14.95

Three flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, egg and chorizo. Topped with avocado, cilantro, crema and cotija

Avocado and Egg Huarache

$15.95

Corn patty, with black beans, avocado, and two eggs over easy. Topped with salsa, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Scrabbled egg, ham, red peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom, and cheese served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Vegan Tacos

$14.95

Three flower tortillas filled with vegan meat strips, tomato, and black beans, topped with cilantro, corn and avocado

Enfrijoladas

$13.95

Corn tortillas filled with black beans and cotija cheese, topped with refried bea