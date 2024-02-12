The Landing Cafe & BBQ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Open for lunch, The Landing Cafe and BBQ offers salads, sandwiches, and meals featuring “R Shack BBQ” meats and sides
Location
1 Pangborn Drive, East Wenatchee, WA 98802
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SOUTH - Wenatchee - Pybus Public Market
No Reviews
7 N Worthen St. #E15 Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant
Zebra Brasserie - 112 North Wenatchee Avenue
No Reviews
112 North Wenatchee Avenue Wenatchee, WA 98801
View restaurant
More near East Wenatchee