Chelan restaurants you'll love

Chelan restaurants
  • Chelan

Must-try Chelan restaurants

BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery image

 

BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery

3519 Highway 150, Chelan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
7" Round Pan of Corn Bread$5.00
7” round pan of cornbread
with butter and honey
Macaroni & Cheese$9.00
Rich and creamy cheddar cheese sauce with smoked provolone and cheese curds, topped with bread crumbs.
BBQ Sides for Two$16.00
Large Baked Beans, large Coleslaw and
a 7” pan of Cornbread with honey and butter.
More about BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery
Consumer pic

 

Karma Vineyards

1681 S Lakeshore Rd, Chelan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Karma Vineyards
The Vogue Coffee Bar image

 

The Vogue Coffee Bar

117 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Pesto$11.00
Turkey, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella & house pesto on a ciabatta.
Coffee Chiller$4.75
Blended espresso & vanilla shake mix
Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Egg, smoked ham, Tillamook aged white cheddar & homemade garlic aioli on ciabatta.
More about The Vogue Coffee Bar
Tin Lilly image

 

Tin Lilly

229 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

Avg 4 (646 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Tin Lilly
County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin image

 

County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin

312 E Woodin Ave, Chelan

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin
