Sigillo Cellars - Chelan 2037 W Woodin Ave

2037 W Woodin Ave

Chelan, WA 98816

Wine

Red Wine by the Glass

Awesome, 2020 - Glass

$16.00

Cabernet Franc - Glass

$13.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 - Glass

$14.00

Carmenere, 2020 - Glass

$14.00

Cinsault, 2020 - Glass

$14.00

Confluence, 2020 - Glass

$12.00

EVO, 2020 - Glass

$14.00

Generations, 2020 - Glass

$15.00

Grenache, 2020 - Glass

$12.00

GSM, 2020 - Glass

$13.00

Malbec, 2020 - Glass

$13.00

Petit Verdot, 2019 - Glass

$14.00

Petite Sirah - Glass

$13.00

RaRa Rose, 2022 - Glass

$12.00

Relativity, 2020 - Glass

$12.00

Sangiovese, 2020 - Glass

$13.00

Tempranillo, 2020 - Glass

$14.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Awesome, 2020 - Bottle

$60.00

Cabernet Franc - Bottle

$38.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 2020 - Bottle

$45.00

Carmenere, 2020 - Bottle

$40.00

Cinsault, 2020 - Bottle

$40.00

Confluence, 2020 - Bottle

$35.00

EVO, 2020 - Bottle

$40.00

Generations, 2020 - Bottle

$50.00

Grenache, 2020 - Bottle

$36.00

GSM, 2020 - Bottle

$38.00

Malbec, 2019 - Bottle

$38.00

Malbec, 2020 - Bottle

$38.00

Petit Verdot, 2019 - Bottle

$40.00

Petite Sirah, 2020 - Bottle

$36.00

RaRa Rose, 2022 - Bottle

$28.00

Relativity, 2020 - Bottle

$32.00

Rowan Tree Cabernet - Bottle

$27.00

Sangiovese, 2020 - Bottle

$36.00

Tempranillo, 2020 - Bottle

$38.00

White Wine by the Glass

Oaked Chardonnay, 2021 - Glass

$12.00

Riesling 2022 - Glass

$11.00

Roussanne, 2022 - Glass

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - Glass

$12.00

Sparkling Viognier, 2021 - Glass

$13.00

Unoaked Chardonnay, 2022 - Glass

$12.00

White Wine by the Bottle

Oaked Chardonnay, 2021 - Bottle

$26.00

Prosecco, Mini - Bottle

$7.00

Riesling 2022 - Bottle

$24.00

Roussanne 2022 - Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc 2022 - Bottle

$26.00

Snovalley, 2021 - Bottle

$24.00

Sparkling Viognier, 2021 - Bottle

$38.00

Unoaked Chardonnay, 2022 - Bottle

$26.00

Happy Hour Wine

Red Glass, rotating

$8.00

White Glass, rotating

$6.00

Beer & Cider

Beer

Bale Breaker Topcutter

$5.00

Bale Breaker Pilsner

$5.00

Icicle Bootjack IPA

$5.00

Icicle Alpenhaze IPA

$5.00

12 oz Icicle Dirtyface Amber

$5.00

16 oz Icicle Dirtyface Amber

$7.00

Cider

Yonder Hard Cider

$7.00

ACE Pineapple Cider

$5.00

NA Beverages

San Pellegrino Can, Assorted Flavors

$2.00

Daytrip Soda

$6.00

Happy Hour

HH Wine

Sparkling Viognier, 2021 - Glass

$7.00

Red Wine by the glass, rotating

$8.00

White Wine by the glass, rotating

$6.00

HH Beer

HH 12 oz Beer

$4.00

HH Food

HH Charcuterie Board

$15.00

HH Cheese Board

$12.00

Merchandise

Logo'd Wine Glass

$9.00

2 Bottle Tote (Black)

$15.00

Stainless Wine Tumbler (Black)

$19.00

3 Bottle Pine Box

$25.00

3 Little Figs Jam

$12.00

2-Bottle Carriers

$1.25

Women's Vest

$55.00

6 Bottle Crate

$40.00

Women's Lightweight Zip-up

$42.00

Men's 1/4 Zip (Grey)

$45.00

Men's T-shirt (Black)

$20.00

Dâ€™Olivo - Oil

$14.00

Dâ€™Olivo - Balsamic

$14.00

12 Bottle Crate

$50.00

Raspberry Jelly

$8.00

Coasters (set of 4)

$15.00

Wine Bottle Lights

$5.00

Wine Bottle Socks

$5.50

Misc Merchandise

Wine Sign

Sigillo Public House Food

Boards

Cheese & Fruit Board

$15.00

Chef's selection of domestic & imported cheeses, olives, grapes, local honey, crackers

Charcuterie

$25.00

Salami, prosciutto, Beecher’s white cheddar & smoked gouda served with seasoned mixed nuts & warm pita

Kids Board

$10.00

From the Garden

Roasted Roots

$10.00

Asparagus

$14.00

Spanish Potatoes

$12.00Out of stock

From the Land

Chicken Lollipops

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Baos

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Tartare

$14.00Out of stock

From the Sea

Ceviche

$16.00

Saffron Clams

$18.00

Prawn Skewers

$12.00Out of stock

Sweets

Schoolhouse S'mores

$10.00

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Orange Dream

$14.00

Sides

Side of Crackers

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Nuts

$3.00

Side of focaccia

$5.00

Tasting Menu

Member Tasting

Member

Member Guest

Industry Tasting

Industry Tasting per person

Tasting Special

Tasting Special

$15.00

Events

Wine Pairing Dinners

5/25 Wine Pairing Dinner

$175.00

Event Menu

Charcuterie

$10.00

Bruschetta

$4.50

Skewers

$3.00

Green Salad

$5.00

Beet Salad

$5.00

Caesar

$5.00

Braised Short Rib

$16.00

Beef Tenderloin

$16.00

Roasted Chicken Breast

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Thigh

$10.00

Columbia River Steelhead

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Roasted Fingerling

$3.00

Herbed Farro

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.50

White Rice

$1.50

Panna Cotta

$5.00

Lemon Meringue

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2037 W Woodin Ave, Chelan, WA 98816

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

