Margaritas Grill 9526 Burke Rd
No reviews yet
9526 Burke Rd
Burke, VA 22015
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Carry Out Lunch Menu
Lunch
T/O Lunch Tacos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Burritos
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Enchiladas
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Quesadillas
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Ensalada Con Pollo
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken and cheese. Choice of dressing
T/O Tacos de Chorizo
Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
T/O Lunch Pollo Saltado
Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries
T/O Lunch Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs, chorizo with peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans
T/O Lunch Pollo a la Parrilla
One marinated chicken breast, salsa Verde and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
T/O Lunch Tipico Salvadoreno
Pork and cheese pupusas, chicken tamale and fried plantains. Black beans and rice
T/O Lunch Chicken Taco Bowl
Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and refried beans
T/O Lunch Huevos con Tomate
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes. Refried beans, rice, queso fresco
Food Menu
Platos Salvadorenos
Carne Asada
Marinated steak in Chef special sauce, tomatillo cilantro sauce, pico de gallo
Carne Asada C/T
Margaritas Mixto Platter
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & a pork & cheese pupusa on a salad
Lomo Saltado
Strips of fajita steak sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Lomo Mixto
Strips of steak, chicken & shrimp sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Mar Y Tierra
A NY steak grilled topped with shrimp
Jacob's Platter
A seasoned grilled N.Y. Strip Steak, topped with mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter sauce & salad
Margaritas Parrillada Mixta
N.Y. Strip, Pork Chop, Chicken and sauteed chipotle lime shrimp. Served with vegetable medley and rice
Parrillada Al Carbon
A combo of 5oz NY Steak, grilled chicken & Salvadoran sausage, with garlic butter sauce & yucca
Parrillada Rio Grande
For Up To 3 People Combination of carne asada, chicken breast, pork chop, and sausage on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas
Chuletas De Puerco
Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions in our signature sauce & plantain
El Tipico
A pork & cheese pupusa, chicken tamale, plain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage
Tipico Vegetariano
A cheese pupusa, corn tamale, plantain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage
Pollo A La Parrilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatillo green sauce and pico de gallo
Pollo Saltado
Strips of chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos
Pollo A La Crema
Grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty white wine cream sauce with cilantro
Pollo al Ajillo
Tender chicken breast tossed in a Poblano garlic olive sauce with mushrooms
Kid's Menu
Side Orders
Tortilla a Mano
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Side Flour Tortillas
Side Corn Tortillas
Chile Con Queso side
French Fries
Yellow Rice
White Rice
Platano side
Side of Yucca
Side of Guacamole
Sour Cream
Plato de Vegetales
Shredded Cheese
Chile queso con carne side
Chile Toriado
Avocado Side
Pico de Gallo side
Chorizo
Camarones
Salsa Ranchera side
Avocado Ranch
Salsa verde side
Jalapeño Side
Curtido Side
Chicharon side
Queso fresco
Crema Salvadorena
Mayonesa side
Ketchup Side
Ranch Dressing
Salsa side
Salsa Cup
Salsa Pint
Salsa Quart
Bag of Chips
Tacos
Carne Asada Tacos
Chicken Tacos
Tacos Mexicanos
Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos
Spicy Fish Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
A served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde
Al Pastor (Pork) Tacos
Served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde
Taco Trio
One Carne Asada Taco
One Chicken Taco
One Shrimp Taco
One Fish Taco
One Ground beef Taco
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Burritos
Fajitas
Combinaciones
Salvadorean Appetizers
Mexican Appetizers
Soups & Ensaladas
Mariscos (Sea food)
Specials
Drink Menu
Margaritas
House Margarita
Cadillac Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Patron Margarita
1800 Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
Cointreau Margarita
Blue Coast Margarita
Patrona Margarita
Virgin Margarita
Happy Hour Margarita
Patron Rep Margarita
Don Julio Rep Margarita
Frozen Margaritas
Daiquiris
Tequila Shots
Beer
Liquor Mixed Drinks
Hennessey
Grand Marnier
Bombay
Beefeater
Crown Royal
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Jim Beam
Jack Daniel's
Fireball
Jameson
Absolut
Belvedere
Ciroc
Tito's
Grey Goose
Malibu Coconut
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Don Julio Shot
Tres Generaciones Shot
Patron Shot
1800 Tequila Silver Shot
Hornitos Tequila
Tequila Herradura
Jose Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Reposado
Patron Reposado
1800 Tequila Reposado
Long Island Iced Tea
Blue Hulk
Blue Motorcycle
Salvadorian Refreshments
Sodas (In The Can)
Refreshments (Free Refills)
Juices
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thank you your business !
9526 Burke Rd, Burke, VA 22015