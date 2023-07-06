Main picView gallery

Margaritas Grill 9526 Burke Rd

9526 Burke Rd

Burke, VA 22015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Carry Out Lunch Menu

Lunch

T/O Lunch Tacos

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Burritos

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Enchiladas

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Quesadillas

$10.95

Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Ensalada Con Pollo

$10.95

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chicken and cheese. Choice of dressing

T/O Tacos de Chorizo

$10.95

Sauteed with peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream

T/O Lunch Pollo Saltado

$10.95

Grilled chicken sauteed with onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos and fries

T/O Lunch Huevos con Chorizo

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo with peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans

T/O Lunch Pollo a la Parrilla

$10.95

One marinated chicken breast, salsa Verde and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

T/O Lunch Tipico Salvadoreno

$10.95

Pork and cheese pupusas, chicken tamale and fried plantains. Black beans and rice

T/O Lunch Chicken Taco Bowl

$10.95

Shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo and refried beans

T/O Lunch Huevos con Tomate

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes. Refried beans, rice, queso fresco

Food Menu

Platos Salvadorenos

Served with white rice and black beans.

Carne Asada

$17.50

Marinated steak in Chef special sauce, tomatillo cilantro sauce, pico de gallo

Carne Asada C/T

$17.95

Margaritas Mixto Platter

$18.50

Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp & a pork & cheese pupusa on a salad

Lomo Saltado

$17.50

Strips of fajita steak sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Lomo Mixto

$18.50

Strips of steak, chicken & shrimp sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Mar Y Tierra

$18.95

A NY steak grilled topped with shrimp

Jacob's Platter

$17.95

A seasoned grilled N.Y. Strip Steak, topped with mushrooms sauteed in garlic butter sauce & salad

Margaritas Parrillada Mixta

$20.95

N.Y. Strip, Pork Chop, Chicken and sauteed chipotle lime shrimp. Served with vegetable medley and rice

Parrillada Al Carbon

$18.50

A combo of 5oz NY Steak, grilled chicken & Salvadoran sausage, with garlic butter sauce & yucca

Parrillada Rio Grande

$42.95

For Up To 3 People Combination of carne asada, chicken breast, pork chop, and sausage on a hot skillet. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

Chuletas De Puerco

$15.95

Two grilled pork chops topped with sautéed onions in our signature sauce & plantain

El Tipico

$14.50

A pork & cheese pupusa, chicken tamale, plain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage

Tipico Vegetariano

$14.50

A cheese pupusa, corn tamale, plantain, yucca, sour cream & pickled cabbage

Pollo A La Parrilla

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, tomatillo green sauce and pico de gallo

Pollo Saltado

$14.50

Strips of chicken sauteed with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fries & jalapenos

Pollo A La Crema

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast tossed in a zesty white wine cream sauce with cilantro

Pollo al Ajillo

$14.95

Tender chicken breast tossed in a Poblano garlic olive sauce with mushrooms

Kid's Menu

Ages 12 & Under Includes drink, rice ad beans or fries

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kid Chicken Tacos

$6.95

2 Chicken or 2 Beef Tacos

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Chicken tenders & fries

Kid Chicken Burrito

$6.95

Chicken or Beef Burrito

Kid Beef Burrito

$6.95

Kid Beef Tacos

$6.95

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla

3 Kid Chicken Tacos

$8.95

Side Orders

Tortilla a Mano

$0.50

Refried Beans

$1.95

Black Beans

$1.95

Side Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Chile Con Queso side

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Yellow Rice

$1.95

White Rice

$1.95

Platano side

$2.95

Side of Yucca

$4.95

Side of Guacamole

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Plato de Vegetales

$3.95

Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Chile queso con carne side

$3.95

Chile Toriado

$0.50

Avocado Side

$1.25

Pico de Gallo side

$0.50

Chorizo

$1.50

Camarones

$1.00

Salsa Ranchera side

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Salsa verde side

$0.50

Jalapeño Side

$0.50

Curtido Side

$1.95

Chicharon side

$3.95

Queso fresco

$1.00

Crema Salvadorena

$1.00

Mayonesa side

$0.50

Ketchup Side

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Salsa side

$0.50

Salsa Cup

$2.95

Salsa Pint

$4.95

Salsa Quart

$9.95

Bag of Chips

$2.25

Tacos

Served with refried beans and Mexican yellow rice Three soft tacos filled with your choice. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.25

Chicken Tacos

$13.50

Tacos Mexicanos

$12.95

Camarones (Shrimp) Tacos

$13.95

Spicy Fish Tacos

$13.50

Carnitas Tacos

$13.95

A served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde

Al Pastor (Pork) Tacos

$13.95

Served with corn tortillas, black beans, yellow rice. Picadillo and salsa verde

Taco Trio

$14.95

One Carne Asada Taco

$3.95

One Chicken Taco

$3.50

One Shrimp Taco

$3.50

One Fish Taco

$3.25

One Ground beef Taco

$2.95

Enchiladas

Two corn tortillas stuffed with the following choices Covered with sauce and melted Mexican cheeses, served with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cheese Enchilada

$12.50

Chicken Enchilada

$13.50

Ground Beef Enchilada

$12.50

Shrimp Enchilada

$13.95

Steak Enchiladas

$13.95

Vegetables Enchilada

$12.50

Chimichangas

A large flour tortillas filled with your choice and Mexican cheeses then rolled and deep-fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.95

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$13.50

Steak Chimichanga

$14.95

Shrimp Chimichanga

$13.95

Carnitas Chimichanga

$13.95

Served with green sauce

Burritos

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice, topped with sauce & melted Mexican cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, & pico de gallo.

Chicken Burrito

$13.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.50

Steak Burrito

$14.94

Shrimp Burrito

$14.95

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Served with green sauce

Vegetables Burrito

$13.95

Fajitas

A sizzling hot skillet served with your choice of Fajitas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas

(Chicken) Fajitas

$16.95

De Carne (Steak) Fajitas

$17.95

Fajita Combo

$18.95

Chicken, Steak and Shrimp

Vegetable Fajitas

$13.95

De Camarones (Shrimp) Fajitas

$16.95

Shrimp and Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Shrimp and Steak Fajita

$18.95

Steak and Chicken Fajita

$18.95

Combinaciones

All combinations are served with sour cream and pico de gallo

Combinacion Mexicana

$14.95

1 Cheese enchilada 1 Ground beef enchilada 2 Crispy chicken taco

Trio Enchilada

$15.95

1 Chicken enchilada 1 Steak enchilada 1 Shrimp enchilada

Combinacion Tio Platter

$16.95

Carne asada, shrimp, a crisp chicken taco and avocados

Pupusas

Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Pupusa Revuelta

$3.25

Bean and Cheese Pupusa

$3.25

Salvadorean Appetizers

Tamal de Pollo

$3.25

Yucca Con Chicharron

$8.95

Tamal de Elote

$3.25

Platanos Fritos

$4.95

Taste of Margarita's

$19.95

Carnitas Al Grill

$8.95

Camarones Al Ajillo

$8.95

Mexican Appetizers

Nachos

$7.75+

Quesadillas

$7.25+

Guacamole Dip

$6.25

Chile Con Queso

$6.25

Taquitos De Carne Molida

$7.50

Taquitos de Pollo

$7.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

Soups & Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup

$6.75+

Sopa De Res

$14.50

Sopa De Mariscos

$17.95

Sopa de Mariscos con crema

$18.95

Ensalada De La Casa

$5.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.95

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Seared Salmon Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad

$12.95+

Side Salad

$3.95

Mariscos (Sea food)

Mariscos Chepito

$17.95

Tilapia Con Camarones

$16.95

Camarones A La Crema

$16.95

Mojarra Frita

$14.95

Camarones A La Plancha

$16.95

Mariscos A La Mexicana

$16.95

Salmon Campeche

$18.50

Camarones Al Sarten

$16.50

Dessert

Tres Leches

$4.95

Flan

$3.95

Sopapillas

$5.95

Mexican Churros

$4.95

Ice Cream

$2.95

Toffee Cake

$6.95

Specials

Southwest Salad

$8.95

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.95

Southwest Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Southwest Steak Salad

$13.95

South Salmon Salad

$14.95

Costillitas de Res

$20.95

Drink Menu

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.95+

Cadillac Margarita

$10.95+

Pineapple Margarita

$8.75+

Hornitos Margarita

$8.95+

Patron Margarita

$10.75+

1800 Margarita

$8.95+

Don Julio Margarita

$10.75+

Cointreau Margarita

$9.95+

Blue Coast Margarita

$8.75+

Patrona Margarita

$12.95

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Happy Hour Margarita

$6.95

Patron Rep Margarita

$11.95+

Don Julio Rep Margarita

$11.95+

Frozen Margaritas

Lemon-Lime Margarita

$8.95+

Strawberry Margarita

$8.95+

Swirl (Lime & Strawberry) Margarita

$8.95+

Sangria-Twist Margarita

$8.95+

Mango Margarita

$8.95+

Peach Margarita

$8.95+

Daiquiris

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$4.75+

Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.75+

Peach Daiquiri

$4.75+

Mango Daiquiri

$4.75+

Tropico

$4.95+

Tequila Shots

Tres Generaciones Shot

$9.95

Hornitos Shot

$7.95

Don Julio Shot

$9.95

Patron Shot

$9.50

1800 Shot

$8.95

House Wines

Merlot

$6.95

Pinot Grigio

$6.95

Cabernet

$6.95

Red-Sangria

$6.95

Chardonney

$6.95

Beer

Corona

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

XX Lager

$4.95

Pacifico

$4.95

Miller Light

$4.75

Dos Equis Amber

$4.95

Corona Light

$4.95

XX Amber

$4.95

6 Mixed Beers

$26.95

Michelada

$7.95

Liquor Mixed Drinks

Hennessey

$9.95

Grand Marnier

$10.50

Bombay

$8.95

Beefeater

$8.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.95

Jim Beam

$9.95

Jack Daniel's

$9.95

Fireball

$6.95

Jameson

$9.95

Absolut

$8.95

Belvedere

$9.95

Ciroc

$8.95

Tito's

$8.95

Grey Goose

$9.95

Malibu Coconut

$7.95

Bacardi

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Don Julio Shot

$9.95

Tres Generaciones Shot

$9.95

Patron Shot

$9.50

1800 Tequila Silver Shot

$5.95

Hornitos Tequila

$7.95

Tequila Herradura

$8.95

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.95

Don Julio Reposado

$9.95

Patron Reposado

$9.95

1800 Tequila Reposado

$6.95

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.95

Blue Hulk

$10.95

Blue Motorcycle

$8.95

Salvadorian Refreshments

Horchata

$2.95

Maranon

$2.95

Sodas (In The Can)

Inca Cola

$1.75

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.25

Diet Coke

$1.65

Coke

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Refreshments (Free Refills)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Cherry Temple

$2.95

Juices

Apple

$1.95

Orange

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.95

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Cherry Temple

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Additional Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.95

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you your business !

Location

9526 Burke Rd, Burke, VA 22015

Directions

Main pic

