Burke restaurants you'll love
Burke's top cuisines
Must-try Burke restaurants
More about Curry House
Curry House
5765 C Burke Centre Parkway, Burke Virginia
|Popular items
|CHANA MASALA 🌱
|$13.00
Chickpeas curry cooked with Indian spices.
|Raita 8oz
|$3.00
Homemade creamy yogurt blended with cucumber and herbs.
|CKN STEAMED MOMO
|$10.00
Steamed dumplings filled with minced marinated chicken in Himalayan spices served with tomato chutney.
More about El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant
El Pueblo Mexican & Spanish Restaurant
9550 Old Keene Mill Road, Burke