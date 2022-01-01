Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mari Luna Mexican Grill

830 Reviews

$$

102 Reistertown Rd

Pikesville, MD 21208

Order Again

Popular Items

TACOS
QUESADILLAS
BURRITOS

Appetizers

GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$12.99

CEVICHE MIXTO

$12.99

CHORIZO FLAMEADO

$10.99

EMPANADAS

$10.99

FLAUTAS

$8.99

PUPUSAS

$9.99

TAMALES

$11.99

CHILE CON QUESO

$10.99

Quesadillas & Nachos

NACHOS

$9.00

QUESADILLAS

$9.00

Soups

SOPA DE TORTILLA

SOPA DE CAMARON

WHITE TURKEY CHILI

SOPA DE FRIJOLES

SOPA DE POLLO

$17.49

SOPA DE RES

$18.49

MENUDO

$18.49

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

MARISCADA

$32.99

Salads

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$9.99

COBB SALAD

$11.99

CAESAR SALAD

$9.99

TACO SALAD

$9.99

Regional Specialties

COSTILLAS DE PUERCO

$23.99

CORDERO JALISCO

$22.99

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

TILAPIA FILET

$19.99

CARNITAS URUAPAN

$18.99

SALMON VERACRUZANO

$23.49

PERUVIAN CHICKEN

$16.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$22.99

POLLO EN MOLE

$16.99

Sides Dishes

1/2 Avocado

$3.99

16oz Guacamole

$11.99

16oz Salsa

$10.99

32oz Guacamole

$20.99

32oz Salsa

$15.99

8oz Salsa

$5.99

Bandera

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.99

Bread

$3.49

By Hand Tortillas

$1.49

Chipotle sauce

$1.00

Chips

$3.49

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Cold Veggies

$4.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.49

Flour Tortillas

$1.49

Fried Onions

$4.50

Frijoles Charros

$3.99

Guacamole 4oz

$3.99

Mango Papaya

$5.99

QUESO

$5.99

Mexican Fries

$4.99

Mexican Rice

$3.99

Mini chipotle sauce

$0.50

Mini Guacamole

$1.00

Mini Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Mini Sour Cream

$1.00

Mixed Vegetables

$5.49

Pep & Onions

$4.99

Pico de Gallo 4oz

$2.99

Plantains Fritos

$4.99

Refried Beans

$4.49

Side Jalapeño

$2.99

Side of Cheese

$2.49

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salsa

$1.99

Sour Cream 4oz

$2.49

Spanish Slaw

$4.49

Veggie Pie

$4.49

Yuca Frita

$3.99

Side of Lime

$1.00

RICE & BEANS

$5.00

4oz CONSOMÉ

$1.75

Burritos & Chimichangas

BURRITOS

CHIMICHANGA

FAJITA BURRITO

$1.00

FAJITA CHIMICHANGA

$1.00

Fresh From the Grill

FAJITAS AL CARBON

SHISH-KA-BOB

Rice Dishes

PAELLA VALENCIANA

$32.99

PAELLA DE MARISCOS

$24.99

PAELLA VEGETARIANA

$19.99

ARROZ

Tacos & Comida de Calle

TACOS

CHALUPA

$5.49

GORDITA

$5.49

1 CHILE RELLENO

$6.49

Enchiladas

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS MIX

$18.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

TORTA DE POLLO

$11.99

TORTA DE PESCADO

$14.99

TORTA MILANESA

EMPAREDADO CUBANO

$11.49

FAJITA WRAP

CALIFORNIA CLUB WRAP

Desserts

CAJETA

$6.00

CHURROS

$8.00

FLAN

$6.00

FRIED VANILLA ICE CREAM

$6.00

MEXICAN LAVA CAKE

$8.00

SOPAPILLA

$6.00

TRES LECHES

$6.00

Special Apps

Coconut Shrimp

$12.50

Mussels

$12.00

Mussels Gauchos

$13.00

Kids Menu

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

BOTTLE COKE

$4.00

Can Soda

$1.50

COKE

$2.85

DIET COKE

$2.85

Ginger Ale

$2.85

JARRITOS

$3.75

LEMONADE

$2.85

Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

To-Go Drink

$2.00

Cup of ice

$1.00

Cup of water

$1.00

Soda water

$2.85

HOT TEA

$2.50

ICE TEA

$2.85

COFFEE

$2.85

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

HORCHATA

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

TAMARINDO

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottle water

$1.00

Alcohol

CORONA EXTRA

$5.00

PACIFICO

$5.00

CORONA LIGHT

$5.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$5.00

NEGRA MODELO

$5.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$5.00

VICTORIA

$5.00

DOS XX LAGER

$5.00

DOS XX AMBER

$5.00

TECATE (CAN)

$4.00

6 Pack of Beers

$13.00

Heineken

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Bucket of Beers

$18.00

Liter of White Sangria

$28.00

Liter of Red Sangria

$28.00

Liter of Margarita

$38.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

102 Reistertown Rd, Pikesville, MD 21208

Directions

