Maria's Tex Mex
831 Auburn Rd #700
Dacula, GA 30019
Dinner
Dips
Appetizers
- 3 Way Maria's Queso Dip$12.99
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp covered with cheese dip, pico de gallo, and tortillas
- Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Maria's Fresh Guacamole$10.99
Freshly made with avocado, cilantro, onions, tomatoes, mango, and queso
- Chicharrón De Queso
Grilled cheese filled with grilled steak or chicken, poblano peppers, and onions. Side of spicy sauce. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Queso Poblano$9.99
Grilled panela cheese served over a bed of salsa verde topped with poblano pepper strips, roasted corn, and sour cream. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chicken Flautas$10.99
Four rolled crispy corn tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and cream
- Empanadas
Three fried empanadas, filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Side of chipotle cream sauce
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$10.99
Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ
- 15 Pieces Chicken Wings$18.99
Served your choice of mild, hot, and BBQ
Fajitas
- Veggie Fajitas$14.49
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.99
- Steak Fajitas$15.99
- Chicken Fajitas$15.99
- Fajitas for Two$30.98
- 3 Way Fajitas for one$17.99
- 3 Way fajitas for 2$32.99
- For One Ultimate Fajitas$18.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas
- For Two Ultimate Fajitas$36.99
Steak, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, and carnitas
Sopas
Salads
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell, with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and sour cream
- Fajita Taco Salad
Cooked with bell peppers and onions, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Spring Salad
Spring mix with avocado, tomatoes, and jicama. Side of mango citrus dressing
- Tropical Salad$8.50
Spring mix, orange slices, avocado, queso fresco, and cilantro dressing
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
- Shredded Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$11.49
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$13.49
- Carnitas Quesadilla$12.99
- Brisket Quesadilla Quesadilla$12.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$12.99
- Fajita Quesadilla
With grilled bell peppers and onions
- Ultimate Fajita Quesadilla$18.99
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, shrimp, and chorizo cooked with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and rice
Tacos & More
- Three Street Tacos$14.99
All tacos served with rice and black beans or charro beans and topped with onion, cilantro, lettuce, cheese, and a side of spicy sauce. Corn or flour tortillas
- Classic Chimichanga
Deep-fried flour tortilla covered with cheese dip and served with rice, black beans or charro beans, and salad
- Cantina Bowl
Grilled steak or chicken served with rice, black beans, lettuce, roasted corn, avocado, and drizzled chipotle dressing
- Tamales Chilangos$14.99
Three lightly fried chicken or pork tamales, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado
- Tortas
Combos
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Bandera$13.99
Three enchiladas, one with carnitas with salsa verde, one chicken with cheese dip and one beef with red sauce served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas with salsa verde, queso fresco, and sour cream served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas De Mole$13.99
Three chicken enchiladas with mole sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream, served with rice and refried beans
Nachos
Burritos
- Special Burrito$13.99
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with burrito sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and your choice of rice or refried beans
- Burrito Al Carbón
Grilled skirt steak burrito topped with cheese dip, a side of rice and refried beans
- Maria's Big Burrito$16.99
Grilled steak & chicken, rice, black, grilled beans, bell peppers, and onions topped with cheese dip and drizzled chipotle BBQ sauce. Your choice of rice or fries
- Fajita Burritos
Grilled onions and bell peppers topped with cheese dip and a side of rice and salad
- Brisket Burrito$15.99
Covered with half cheese dip, half salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad
- Carnitas Burrito$14.99
Covered with half cheese dip and half with salsa verde, a side of rice, and salad
- Three way burrito$17.99
Seafood
- Three Shrimp Tacos$18.99
Shrimp cooked in adobo sauce with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese, topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with a side of rice, zucchini, and squash
- Maria's Shrimp$18.99
Bacon-wrapped grilled shrimp served on a bed of creamy chipotle sauce and a side of rice and spring mixed salad with tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.99
Cooked shrimp chilled in citrus tomato juice, mixed pico de gallo, and avocado slices
- Maria's Tilapia$16.99
Tilapia fillet blackened on the grill, drizzled with chipotle cream, topped with three shrimps with a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash
- Shrimp Poblano Asado
Poblano pepper filled with shrimp, pico de gallo, mushrooms, shredded cheese, and wrapped on your choice of grilled chicken or steak and topped with chipotle creamy sauce and a side of rice and grilled zucchini squash
- Salmon Tropical$18.99
Grilled salmon topped with grilled shrimp covered with pico de gallo, served with rice and spring mixed salad, tomatoes, queso fresco, and Maria's dressing on the side
- Tilapia Huasteca$16.99
Tilapia fillet over a bed of cactus leaves topped with pasilla sauce, rice, avocado slices, and vegetables
- Camarones Al Ajillo$18.99
Giant shrimp cooked in garlic mojo sauce with a touch of pasilla peppers served with rice and fresh avocado
- Camarones a La Crema$18.99
Jumbo shrimp sauté with onions and mushrooms in sour cream sauce and white sauce served with rice, beans, tomato, and avocado
Chicken
- Pollo Fiesta$15.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo on top, served with your choice of rice and beans or salad (lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese
- Pollo Divorciado$17.99
Grilled chicken breast covered with poblano peppers, roasted corn, and mushrooms, covered with salsa verde, pasilla sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans or charro beans
- Pollo Mole$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with mole sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds, served with rice and black beans
- Poblano Relleno$15.99
Poblano pepper light battered topped with red sauce and sour cream served with rice and black beans. Your choice of beef, cheese, or chicken
- Arroz Con Pollo$15.99
Rice topped with grilled chicken, diced onions, bell peppers, cheese dip, and avocado slices
Steaks
- Cochinita Pibil$18.99
Pork marinated with achiote seeds and citrus juices, baked with banana leaves and served with rice, black beans, or charro beans, and habanero sauce
- Mexico City Asada$18.99
Thin grilled steak topped with a sunny-side-up egg, served with chilaquiles in tomatillo sauce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and black beans or charro beans
- Tampiqueña$18.99
Thin steak served with Mexican rice, black beans or charro beans, grilled poblano pepper, onions, grilled panela cheese, mole cheese enchilada, and guacamole
- Puntas Aztecas$18.99
Beef tips cooked with cactus, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and ranchero sauce (lightly hot) served with rice and black beans or charro beans
- Carnitas*$18.99
Fried pork chunks served with rice and black beans or charro beans with a side of pico de gallo and habanero sauce
- Molcajete$24.99
A steaming volcanic pot filled with our fresh-green tomatillo sauce, grilled onion, tomatoes, nopal (cactus leaf), and slices of avocado and panela cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, or charro beans
Desserts
- Sopapilla$2.99
- Birthday Sopapilla
- Tres Leches$6.75
A delicious sponge cake, soaked in three different milks: evaporated condensed and heavy cream
- Maria's Brownie Sundae$6.75
Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate, and caramel salsa
- Fried Ice Cream$6.75
Vanilla ice cream rolled in bread crumbs, chocolate, and caramel drizzle
- Flan$6.75
Caramel custard
- Mexican Churros$6.75
Doughnuts-like sticks, a mix of sugar and cinnamon, and chocolate dip
Sides
- 4oz Brisket$4.99
- 4oz Chicken$4.99
- 4oz Chorizo$3.50
- 4oz Ground Beef$3.59
- 4oz Shredded Chicken$3.59
- 4oz Steak$5.99
- Enchilada$2.99
- Half Avocado$2.50
- Regular Taco$2.99
- Side Arbol$2.00
- Side BBQ Side$2.00
- Side Burrito$5.99
- Side Burrito Sauce$2.00
- Side Chalupa$5.99
- Side Chippotle Side$2.00
- Side Cilanto$2.00
- Side Dressing$2.00
- Side Enchilada Salsa$2.00
- Side Fajitas Salad$4.99
- Side Fresh Jalapeño$2.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Side Habenero Sauce$2.00
- Side Jalapeños$2.00
- Side of Black Beans$2.50
- Side of Charros Bean$2.50
- Side of Cheese Dip$2.50
- Side of Guac$2.50
- Side of Lettuce$2.50
- Side of Mushrooms$2.50
- Side of Pico$2.00
- Side of Refried Beans$2.50
- Side of Rice$2.50
- Side of Roasted Corn$2.50
- Side of Shrimp$5.99
- Side of Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Spinach$2.50
- Side of Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Zuk/Squa$3.99
- Side Onions$2.00
- Side Quesadilla$5.99
- Side Queso Fresco$2.00
- Side Queso Panela$3.99
- Side Salad$3.50
- Side Salsa Verde$2.00
- Side Serrano Pepper$2.00
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Side Steak Burrito$6.99
- Side Suprem$2.50
- Side Sweet Plantains$4.99
- Side Tamal$3.99
- Side Tomatos$2.00
- Side Toreados$5.99
- Side Tostata$4.99
- Side Veggies$5.99
- Street Taco$4.25
- Taco Tuesday$2.99
- Side Cebollitas Azadas$2.50
- Bell pepper$2.00
PROMOS
PROMO- FOOD
PROMO- DRINKS
Kid drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
