Marini's Empanada Kitchen

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Spicy Pulled Pork

$3.75

Pulled pork, chipotle peppers, lime, cilantro, and diced onions.

Beef Gaucho

$3.75

Ground beef, onions, hard boiled egg, green olives, and spices.

Meat Empanadas

Pinto beans, chives, serrano peppers, bacon, cilantro, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Beef Gaucho

$3.75

Ground beef, onions, hard boiled egg, green olives, and spices.

Hot Tia Maria

$3.75

Chopped brisket, diced bell peppers, diced onions, jalapeno peppers, tomato sauce, and spices.

Texan Barbeque

$3.75

Chopped brisket cooked in our homemade smokey BBQ sauce.

Chuckwagon

$3.75

Chopped brisket, tomatoes, mushrooms, and red wine sauce.

Nacho Especial

$3.75

Refried beans, ground beef, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.

English

$3.75

Ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, spices, and worcestershire sauce.

Bacon Burger

$3.75

Ground beef, bacon, fresh tomatoes, diced onions, cheddar cheese.

Spicy Pulled Pork

$3.75

Pulled pork, chipotle peppers, lime, cilantro, and diced onions.

Italian Marcello

$3.75

Italian sausage, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Honey BBQ Pulled Pork

$3.75

Pulled pork cooked in our homemade honey BBQ sauce.

Hippie Argentino

$3.75

Diced salami, sauteed onions, raisins, and spices.

Charro

$3.75

Pinto beans, chives, serrano peppers, bacon, cilantro, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Diablo

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, diced onions, diced bell peppers, tomato sauce, and spices.

Chicken Barbeque

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast cooked in our homemade smokey BBQ sauce.

Chicken Poblana

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast cooked in our homemade mole sauce.

Chicken al a Queen

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, mushrooms, and white wine sauce.

Chicken Florentine

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, spinach, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Spicy Asian Chicken

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, habanero peppers, and soy sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, prosciutto, Swiss cheese, and cream sauce.

Chicken Pot Pie

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, peas, diced carrots, chopped celery, and cream sauce.

Chicken Inferno

$3.75

Shredded chicken breast, green onions, habanero peppers, diced potatoes, garlic, and tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Empanadas

Vegetarian

$3.65

Diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced bell peppers, oregano, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Spinach

$3.65

Cooked chopped spinach, lemon juice, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Avocado

$3.65

Avocado, diced tomatoes, diced onions, garlic, and spices.

Demichelli

$3.65

Avocado, diced tomatoes, diced onions, garlic, mushrooms, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Fugazetta

$3.65

Sauteed onions, mozzarella, provolone cheese and spices.

New Yorker

$3.65

Chopped broccoli, cream sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Tomato Basil

$3.65

Diced tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Humita

$3.65

Sweet corn, cream sauce, diced onions, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and spices.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$3.65

Diced eggplant, diced onions, basil, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Asparagus

$3.65

Chopped asparagus, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Cheese Empanadas

Ham & Cheese

$3.65

Diced ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Viva Zapata

$3.65

Refried beans, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno peppers.

Pancho Villa

$3.65

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno peppers.

Four Cheese

$3.65

Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and asiago cheese.

Plain Cheese

$3.65

Mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Southwest Black Bean

$3.65

Black beans, sweet corn, diced poblano peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Hawaiian

$3.65

Diced ham, grilled pineapple, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.

Rajas

$3.65

Diced poblano peppers, sauteed onions, garlic, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Mushroom & Olive

$3.65

Sauteed mushrooms, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and asiago cheese.

Mac & Cheese

$3.65

Macaroni with our four cheese cream sauce.

Pizza

$3.65

Diced ham, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and our homemade pizza sauce.

Dessert Empanadas

Apple

$3.00

Diced Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar.

Banana

$3.00

Sliced bananas with cinnamon and sugar.

Dulce de Leche

$3.00

Our homemade caramel.

Pumpkin

$3.00Out of stock

Our version of pumpkin with cinnamon.

Sweet Potato

$3.00

Cooked sweet potatoes with vanilla.

Chocolate

$3.00

Filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.

Blueberry

$3.00

Homemade blueberry compote.

Guava

$3.00

Filled with Guava paste.

Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Our homemade peach compote.

Pineapple

$3.00

Our homemade pineapple compote.

Strawberry

$3.00

Our homemade strawberry compote.

Cherry

$3.00

Our homemade cherry compote.

Apricot

$3.00Out of stock

Our homemade apricot compote.

Blackberry

$3.00

Our homemade blackberry compote.

Raspberry

$3.00

Our homemade raspberry compote.

Mango

$3.00

Our homemade mango compote.

Specialty Dessert Empanadas

Apple w/Everything

$3.35

Diced Granny Smith apples, mozzarella cheese, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins.

Apple Gabriela

$3.35

Diced Granny Smith apples, dulce de leche, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and walnuts.

Apple Dulce de Leche

$3.35

Diced Granny Smith apples with our homemade caramel.

Banana w/Everthing

$3.35

Sliced bananas, mozzarella cheese, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins.

Banana Dulce de Leche

$3.35

Sliced bananas with our homemade caramel.

Coconut w/Dulce de Leche

$3.35

Shredded coconut with our homemade caramel.

Banana-Strawberry w/ CC

$3.35

Sliced bananas, homemade strawberry compote with cream cheese.

Cheese w/Cinnamon Sugar

$3.35

Mozzarella cheese with cinnamon and sugar.

Fig w/Cheese & Walnuts

$3.35

Fig preserve with mozzarella cheese and walnuts.

Smores

$3.35

Mini marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and graham cracker crumbs.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$3.35

Jif peanut butter and your choice of fruit.

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.35

Jif peanut butter and Ghirardelli chocolate chips.

Snickers

$3.35

Chopped Snickers, dulce de leche, and Jif peanut butter.

Lemon Curd Cheesecake

$3.35

Our homemade lemon curd, cream cheese, and graham cracker crumbs.

Double Dessert Empanadas

Apple Special

$4.95

Diced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar, raisins, mozzarella, cream cheese, dulce de leche, and side of whipped cream.

Banana Special

$4.95

Sliced bananas, cinnamon, sugar, raisins, mozzarella, cream cheese, dulce de leche, and side of whipped cream.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Churrasco Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Thin sliced grilled New York strip on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.

Choripan

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Italian sausage on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.

Beef Milanesa Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Thin sliced breaded beef strip on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.

Chicken Milanesa Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Thin sliced breaded chicken on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.

Salads and Sides

Churrasco Salad

$10.50Out of stock

Thin sliced grilled New York strip on top of spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75Out of stock

Thin sliced grilled chicken breast on top of spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Sm. House Salad

$2.25

Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Med. House Salad

$2.95

Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Lg. House Salad

$3.95

Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Curly Fries

$2.50

Regular Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Mini Empanadas

Mini Empanada

$1.85

1/2 Dz. Mini Empanada

$9.00

Dz. Mini Empanada

$18.00

Jars and Cookies

Chimichurri Jar

$7.50

16 oz. jar of our homemade Chimichurri sauce. Ingredients: Fresh basil, Italian parsley, garlic, crushed red pepper, salt, canola oil, and red wine vinegar.

Dulce de Leche Jar

$7.50

16 oz jar of our homemade caramel. Ingredients: Condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla.

Honey Lime Jar

$4.95

16 oz jar of our homemade Honey Lime dressing. Ingredients: Canola oil, honey, fresh lime juice, garlic, and salt.

Alfajore de Maizena

$2.25

Chocolate Alfajore

$2.50

Dz. Mini Alfajores

$10.50

2 Dz. Mini Alfajores

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 Dz. Alfajore de Maizena

$12.00Out of stock

Extras

Side Chimichurri

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Extra Churrasco

$5.00

Extra Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Extra Beef Milanesa

$4.50

Extra Chicken Milanesa

$4.50

Extra Choripan

$3.50

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Americano

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6423 Commerce Street, Wallis, TX 77485

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

