Marini's Empanada Kitchen
6423 Commerce Street
Wallis, TX 77485
Meat Empanadas
Beef Gaucho
Ground beef, onions, hard boiled egg, green olives, and spices.
Hot Tia Maria
Chopped brisket, diced bell peppers, diced onions, jalapeno peppers, tomato sauce, and spices.
Texan Barbeque
Chopped brisket cooked in our homemade smokey BBQ sauce.
Chuckwagon
Chopped brisket, tomatoes, mushrooms, and red wine sauce.
Nacho Especial
Refried beans, ground beef, onions, sour cream, and jalapenos.
English
Ground beef, peas, carrots, potatoes, spices, and worcestershire sauce.
Bacon Burger
Ground beef, bacon, fresh tomatoes, diced onions, cheddar cheese.
Spicy Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, chipotle peppers, lime, cilantro, and diced onions.
Italian Marcello
Italian sausage, our homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Honey BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork cooked in our homemade honey BBQ sauce.
Hippie Argentino
Diced salami, sauteed onions, raisins, and spices.
Charro
Pinto beans, chives, serrano peppers, bacon, cilantro, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Chicken Empanadas
Chicken Diablo
Shredded chicken breast, diced onions, diced bell peppers, tomato sauce, and spices.
Chicken Barbeque
Shredded chicken breast cooked in our homemade smokey BBQ sauce.
Chicken Poblana
Shredded chicken breast cooked in our homemade mole sauce.
Chicken al a Queen
Shredded chicken breast, tomatoes, mushrooms, and white wine sauce.
Chicken Florentine
Shredded chicken breast, spinach, garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Spicy Asian Chicken
Shredded chicken breast, chopped broccoli, shredded carrots, habanero peppers, and soy sauce.
Buffalo Chicken
Shredded chicken breast, Frank's Red Hot Buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Shredded chicken breast, prosciutto, Swiss cheese, and cream sauce.
Chicken Pot Pie
Shredded chicken breast, peas, diced carrots, chopped celery, and cream sauce.
Chicken Inferno
Shredded chicken breast, green onions, habanero peppers, diced potatoes, garlic, and tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Empanadas
Vegetarian
Diced tomatoes, diced onions, diced bell peppers, oregano, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Spinach
Cooked chopped spinach, lemon juice, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Avocado
Avocado, diced tomatoes, diced onions, garlic, and spices.
Demichelli
Avocado, diced tomatoes, diced onions, garlic, mushrooms, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Fugazetta
Sauteed onions, mozzarella, provolone cheese and spices.
New Yorker
Chopped broccoli, cream sauce, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Tomato Basil
Diced tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Humita
Sweet corn, cream sauce, diced onions, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and spices.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Diced eggplant, diced onions, basil, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Asparagus
Chopped asparagus, sauteed mushrooms, garlic, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Cheese Empanadas
Ham & Cheese
Diced ham, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Viva Zapata
Refried beans, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno peppers.
Pancho Villa
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar cheese, and jalapeno peppers.
Four Cheese
Mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and asiago cheese.
Plain Cheese
Mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Southwest Black Bean
Black beans, sweet corn, diced poblano peppers, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Hawaiian
Diced ham, grilled pineapple, mozzarella, and provolone cheese.
Rajas
Diced poblano peppers, sauteed onions, garlic, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Mushroom & Olive
Sauteed mushrooms, black olives, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and asiago cheese.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni with our four cheese cream sauce.
Pizza
Diced ham, mozzarella, provolone cheese, and our homemade pizza sauce.
Dessert Empanadas
Apple
Diced Granny Smith apples with cinnamon and sugar.
Banana
Sliced bananas with cinnamon and sugar.
Dulce de Leche
Our homemade caramel.
Pumpkin
Our version of pumpkin with cinnamon.
Sweet Potato
Cooked sweet potatoes with vanilla.
Chocolate
Filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
Blueberry
Homemade blueberry compote.
Guava
Filled with Guava paste.
Peach
Our homemade peach compote.
Pineapple
Our homemade pineapple compote.
Strawberry
Our homemade strawberry compote.
Cherry
Our homemade cherry compote.
Apricot
Our homemade apricot compote.
Blackberry
Our homemade blackberry compote.
Raspberry
Our homemade raspberry compote.
Mango
Our homemade mango compote.
Specialty Dessert Empanadas
Apple w/Everything
Diced Granny Smith apples, mozzarella cheese, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins.
Apple Gabriela
Diced Granny Smith apples, dulce de leche, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, and walnuts.
Apple Dulce de Leche
Diced Granny Smith apples with our homemade caramel.
Banana w/Everthing
Sliced bananas, mozzarella cheese, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins.
Banana Dulce de Leche
Sliced bananas with our homemade caramel.
Coconut w/Dulce de Leche
Shredded coconut with our homemade caramel.
Banana-Strawberry w/ CC
Sliced bananas, homemade strawberry compote with cream cheese.
Cheese w/Cinnamon Sugar
Mozzarella cheese with cinnamon and sugar.
Fig w/Cheese & Walnuts
Fig preserve with mozzarella cheese and walnuts.
Smores
Mini marshmallows, Ghirardelli chocolate chips, and graham cracker crumbs.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Jif peanut butter and your choice of fruit.
Peanut Butter Cup
Jif peanut butter and Ghirardelli chocolate chips.
Snickers
Chopped Snickers, dulce de leche, and Jif peanut butter.
Lemon Curd Cheesecake
Our homemade lemon curd, cream cheese, and graham cracker crumbs.
Double Dessert Empanadas
Sandwiches
Churrasco Sandwich
Thin sliced grilled New York strip on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.
Choripan
Grilled Italian sausage on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.
Beef Milanesa Sandwich
Thin sliced breaded beef strip on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.
Chicken Milanesa Sandwich
Thin sliced breaded chicken on French bread with chimichurri, lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Choice of side salad or fries.
Salads and Sides
Churrasco Salad
Thin sliced grilled New York strip on top of spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Thin sliced grilled chicken breast on top of spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Sm. House Salad
Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Med. House Salad
Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Lg. House Salad
Spring mix with Roma tomatoes. Choice of dressing.
Curly Fries
Regular Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Jars and Cookies
Chimichurri Jar
16 oz. jar of our homemade Chimichurri sauce. Ingredients: Fresh basil, Italian parsley, garlic, crushed red pepper, salt, canola oil, and red wine vinegar.
Dulce de Leche Jar
16 oz jar of our homemade caramel. Ingredients: Condensed milk, sugar, and vanilla.
Honey Lime Jar
16 oz jar of our homemade Honey Lime dressing. Ingredients: Canola oil, honey, fresh lime juice, garlic, and salt.
Alfajore de Maizena
Chocolate Alfajore
Dz. Mini Alfajores
2 Dz. Mini Alfajores
1/2 Dz. Alfajore de Maizena
Extras
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
