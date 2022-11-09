Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Victors Mexican Grille - Fulshear

1,889 Reviews

$$

8525 FM 359 S

Fulshear, TX 77441

BRUNCH

GARCIA OMELETTE

$12.00

HUEVO RANCHEROS

$9.00

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$9.00

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$9.00

MIGAS CON HUEVOS

$10.00

STEAK RANCHERO

$15.00

CHILAQULES

$11.00

EGGCHILADAS

$11.00

BARBACOA TACOS

$9.95

BREAKFAST TACOS

$2.75

BRUNCHDILLAS

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

BLOODY MARY

$3.00

FRESH FRUIT

$3.00

ENCHILADA & TACO PACKS

ENCHILADA PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

ENCHILADA PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

TACO PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

TACO PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

ENCHILADA PACK FOR FOUR

Out of stock

TACO PACK FOR FOUR

Out of stock

MEXICAN STREET TACOS

FLAUTA PACK

VICTORS PARTY PACKS

FAJITA PACK #1

$79.95

FAJITA PACK #2

$159.95

FAJITA PACK #3

$239.95

FAJITA PACK #4

$319.95

FAJITA PACK #5

$399.95

FAJITA PACK #6

$189.95

FAJITA PACK #7

$319.95

CHIP & DIP PACKS

APPETIZER PACK

Out of stock

CHIP & DIP PACK #1

$13.95

CHIP & DIP PACK #2

$25.95

APPETIZERS

TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

MD CCQ

LG CCQ

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$8.00

BOTANA MIXTA

$15.00

QUESO FLAMEADO

$10.00

STUFF JALAPENOS

$12.00

AGUJAS

$12.00

QUESADILLAS

BEEF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.00

COMBO QUESADILLA

$17.00

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

PORK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$13.00

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$13.00

SEAFOOD COCKTAILS

CEVICHE

$12.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

SOUP & SALADS

CUP CHARROS

$3.00

BOWL CHARROS

$5.00

BOWL TORTILLA SOUP

$7.00

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

STEAK TACO SALAD

$17.00

TACO SALAD

VICTOR'S COBB SALAD

$13.00

NACHOS

LG BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$19.00

LG CHICKEN FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

LG COMBO FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

LG PORK FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

LG COMPUESTO NACHO

$14.00

LG MATAMOROS NACHO

$10.00

MED BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

MED CHICKEN FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MED COMBO FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MED PORK FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MED COMPUESTO NACHO

$10.00

MED MATAMOROS NACHO

$8.00

TACOS

CRISPY TACOS

$13.00

FLAUTAS

$13.00

FAJITA TACOS

$14.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

TACOS AL CARBON

$15.00

AL PASTOR TACOS

$10.95Out of stock

STREET TACOS

$10.00

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS MOLE

$13.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.00

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

VERDE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SWISS ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$11.00

ENCHILADA TRIO

$17.00

ENCHILADAS AL CARBON

$14.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.00

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$17.00

AVOCADO ENCHILADAS

$13.00

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$13.00Out of stock

PLATOS COMBINADOS

DON JUAN

$13.00

EL PRESIDENTE

$13.00

EL RICO

GUADLAJARA

$13.00

MARIACHI

$21.00

MEXICAN DINNER

$15.00

MONTERREY DINNER

$16.00

NORTENO

$14.00

SAN JUAN

$27.00

TAMALES

$12.00

TAMPIQUENA

$19.00

THREE AMIGOS

$16.00

TIA JUANA

$16.00

XOCHIMILCO DINNER

$13.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA (1)

$20.00

CHICKEN FAJITA (2)

$35.00

PORK FAJITA (1)

$20.00

PORK FAJITA (2)

$35.00

COMBO FAJITA (1)

$23.00

COMBO FAJITA (2)

$45.00

BEEF FAJITA (1)

$25.00

BEEF FAJITA (2)

$49.00

LB BARBACAO

$29.00

VEGGIE FAJITA (1)

$14.00

VEGGIE FAJITA (2)

$27.00

SHRIMP FAJITA (1)

$22.00

SHRIMP FAJITA (2)

$43.00

CARNE ASADA

$25.00

CARNE ASADA MEXICANA

$27.00

ALAMBRE

$23.00

EL VAQUERO

$30.00

PLATO AMOR

$44.95

PLATO REYNA

$29.95

GREAT ADDITIONS

ADD JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$5.00

ADD (3) GRILL SHRIMP

$7.00

ADD (3) BROCHETTE SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD (3) DIABLO SHRIMP

$9.00

ADD GRILL QUAIL

$13.00

ADD 1/2 RACK RIBS

$18.00

ADD (3) STUFF JALAPENOS

$9.00

PARILLADA

PARILLADA GARCIA

$114.95

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP DIABLO

$21.00

SHRIMP EMBROCHETTE

$21.00

FRESH GULF RED SNAPPER

$25.95

CHIKCEN, QUAIL & RIBS

(2) CODORNICES

$23.00

(3) CODORNICES

$27.00Out of stock

POLLO CON QUESO

$17.00

POLLO PARILLA

$17.00

POLLO VALLARTA

$21.00

POLLO GARCIA

$17.00

MILANESA

$19.00Out of stock

LAREDO HALF RACK

$21.00

PLATOS TEX-MEX

PLATO CARNITAS

$17.00

CHILE RELLENO RANCHERO

$12.00

BURRITO

CHALUPAS CON TODO

CHIMICHANGA

CARNE GUISADA

$17.00

FAJITA RELLENO

$21.00

EL GORDO

3 COURSE 1/2 RIBS

$20.00Out of stock

3 COURSE 4 OZ CHICKEN

$20.00Out of stock

3 COURSE 4 OZ FILET

$20.00Out of stock

MEXICAN HAMBURGER

$12.00

DESERTS

TRES LECHES

$7.00

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

FLAN

$5.00

BEVERAGES

SODAS

$2.95

MEXICAN SODAS

$3.75

TEA

COFFEE

$2.95

WATER

JUICE

LEMONADE

$2.95

KIDS BEVERAGE

NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

$5.00

BULK BEVERAGE

$9.95

OTHER BEVERAGE

$3.00

CAN SODAS

$1.50

Milk

$3.00

16 oz MICHELADA MIX

$7.00

8 Oz MICHELADA Mix

$3.50

SIDE ORDERS

RICE

$2.00

BEANS

$2.00

TORTILLAS

$1.50

FLOUR CHIPS

$2.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

GUACAMOLE

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

GRATED CHEESE

$1.50

JALAPEÑOS

LETTUCE

$0.75

TOMATOES

$0.75

CHOP ONION

CILANTRO

$0.50

GRILL ONIONS

$1.00

GRILLED VEGGIES

$4.95

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$1.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

SALSA ATOMICA

$2.00

ROASTED STREET CORN

$5.95

4 OZ GROUND BEEF

$2.50

4 OZ BFX

$9.95

4 OZ POCO QUESO

$3.00

4 OZ GRAVY

$1.50

4 OZ TOMATILLO SAUCE

$2.00

4 OZ SOUR CREAM SAUCE

$3.50

4 OZ MOLE SAUCE

$3.50

ONE EGG

$2.50

SIDE BACON

$2.95

ROASTED POTATOES

$2.50Out of stock

PEPINO

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

DRESSING

MEXICAN LIME BUTTER

SALSA & CHIPS

$3.50

SALSA MEXICANA

$3.50

VALLARTA SAUCE

$7.95

FAJITA SET UP

$4.95

DESERTS

FLAN

$4.50

TRES LECHES

$6.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.00

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$1.25

BIRTHDAY DESERT

$1.50

ICE CREAM

$2.95

Kids Menu

KIDS #1

$7.00

KIDS #2

$7.00

KIDS #3

$7.00

KIDS #4

$7.00

Holloween Kids Free

KIDS #6

$7.00

KIDS #7

$7.00

KIDS #8

$7.00

KIDS #9

$7.00

BULK ITEMS TO-GO ONLY

40 LBS GROUND BEEF

$300.00

DZ BEEF ENCHILADA

$42.00

DZ BEEF FAJITA ENCHILADA

$66.00

DZ BEEF FLAUTAS

$36.00

DZ CHEESE ENCHILADA

$42.00

DZ CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$42.00

DZ CHICKEN FAJITA ENCHILADA

$66.00

DZ CHICKEN FLAUTA

$36.00

DZ FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.75

DZ GRILL QUAIL

$108.00

DZ GRILL SHRIMP

$30.00

DZ SHRIMP DIABLO

$30.00

DZ SHRIMP EMBROCHETTE

$39.00

DZ TAMALES

$12.00

GALLON AVOCADO RANCH

$52.00

GALLON CCQ

$54.00

GALLON CHARROS

$30.00

GALLON CHEESE

$24.00

GALLON CHILE GRAVY

$54.00

GALLON GUACAMOLE

$59.00

GALLON PICO DE GALLO

$32.00

GALLON RED SALSA

$26.00

GALLON REFRIED BEANS

$24.00

GALLON RICE

$24.00

GALLON SALSA VERDE

$32.00

GALLON SOUR CREAM

$30.00

GALLON TEA

$9.95

HALF FRUIT TRAY

$25.00

H GALLON AVOCADO RANCH

$27.00

H GALLON CCQ

$28.00

H GALLON CHEESE

$12.00

H GALLON CHILI GRAVY

$28.00

H GALLON GUACAMOLE

$36.00

H GALLON PICO DE GALLO

$17.00

H GALLON RED SALSA

$13.50

H GALLON REFRIED BEANS

$14.00

H GALLON RICE

$14.00

H GALLON SALSA VERDE

$17.00

H GALLON SOUR CREAM

$20.00

H PINT HABANERO SAUCE

$9.00

H PINT RED SALSA

$2.50

H PINT SALSA VERDE

$3.50

HOUSE SALAD 12 GUEST

$25.00

LB BEEF FAJITAS

$40.00

LB CHICKEN FAJITAS

$30.00

LB CHIPS

$4.75

PINT AVOCADO RANCH

$7.00

PINT CCQ

$8.00

PINT CHARROS

$6.00

PINT CHEESE

$3.00

PINT CHILE GRAVY

$7.50

PINT GROUND BEEF

$10.00

PINT GUACAMOLE

$9.00

PINT JALAPENOS

$4.00

PINT PICO DE GALLO

$4.50

PINT RED SALSA

$3.50

PINT REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

PINT RICE

$3.00

PINT SALSA VERDE

$4.50

PINT SOUR CREAM

$5.00

PINT VEGETABLES

$7.00

QT AVOCADO RANCH

$14.00

QT CCQ

$15.00

QT CHARROS

$10.00

QT CHEESE

$6.00

QT CHILE GRAVY

$15.00

QT GUACAMOLE

$18.00

QT PICO DE GALLO

$8.75

QT POBLANA TOPPING

$20.00

QT RED SALSA

$6.50

QT REFRIED BEANS

$7.00

QT RICE

$7.00

QT SALSA VERDE

$8.75

QT SOUR CREAM

$10.00

RIBS FULL RACK

$29.00

TACO SALAD SHELLS

$3.50

WIRE CHAFING RACKS

$50.00

DESERT

Tres Leches serves 36

$64.95

Vanilla Flan serves 24

$54.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

SERVING GREAT MEXICAN FOOD & THE BEST MARGARITAS IN TOWN SINCE 1979!

Location

8525 FM 359 S, Fulshear, TX 77441

Directions

