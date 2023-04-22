Mariola Italian 365 E Liberty St, Unit 100

Restaurant info

Mariola Italian is the newest concept from award-winning Chef, Mike Mariola. The restaurant, located in the emerging Liberty-Beall neighborhood in historic downtown Wooster, OH, was inspired by his family’s Italian-American roots. Mariola Italian is a restaurant where old school Italian is served day and night, surrounded by a bright upbeat atmosphere; a fresh take on a classic red sauce joint. The menu will feature classic Italian-American dishes, including spaghetti and pizza pie, with several chef-driven twists.