  • Mariola Italian - 365 E Liberty St, Unit 100
Mariola Italian 365 E Liberty St, Unit 100

No reviews yet

365 E Liberty St, Unit 100

Wooster, OH 44691

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Mariola Italian is the newest concept from award-winning Chef, Mike Mariola. The restaurant, located in the emerging Liberty-Beall neighborhood in historic downtown Wooster, OH, was inspired by his family’s Italian-American roots. Mariola Italian is a restaurant where old school Italian is served day and night, surrounded by a bright upbeat atmosphere; a fresh take on a classic red sauce joint. The menu will feature classic Italian-American dishes, including spaghetti and pizza pie, with several chef-driven twists.

365 E Liberty St, Unit 100, Wooster, OH 44691

