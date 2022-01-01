Que Pasa - Orrville

- Home
859 Reviews
$
525 N Main St
Orrville, OH 44667
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos
Nachos topped with melted cheese
Nachos Fajita
Both mixed with grilled onions, peppers, and tomatoes.
Queso Fundido
A large portion of melted cheese and chorizo (Mexican sausage). served with three corn tortillas.
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese.
Sm Cheese dip
Melted Cheese.
Med Cheese Dip
Lg Cheese Dip
Sm Guacamole Dip
Med Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Bean Dip
Beans And melted cheese.
Spinach Dip
Spinach and melted cheese
Quesadilla
Quesadilla with white american cheese.
Large Quesadilla
Large quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Mozzarella Sticks
sticks and marinara sauce.
Sample Platter
Side of cheese dip, guacamole dip, cheese quesadilla, and 4 jalapeno poppers.
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four rolled up corn tortillas deep fried, two shredded chicken, two beef tips. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Chicken Wings (12)
Dozen of Bone in wings.(buffalo or BBQ)
Chicken Wings (6)
6 bone in wings
Soup & Salad
Tortilla Soup
Bowl of homemade chicken broth base. Topped with crunchy tortilla strips. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
Chicken Soup
Bowl of homemade chicken broth with generous shredded chicken breast and rice. Served with pico de gallo on the side.
Small Tossed Salad
lettuce, fresh onions, tomatoes & shredded cheese.
Chicken Fiesta Salad
This grand salad features grilled chicken or steak cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes on a bed of lettuce & covered with grated white American cheese.
Steak Fiesta Salad
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce & covered in grated white American cheese.
Que Pasa Salad
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes & onions on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded white American cheese.
Seafood Salad
Grilled shrimp, scallops, imitation crab, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese.
Grill Salad
Grilled zucchini, squash, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese.
Grill Salad With Chicken
Grilled zucchini, squash, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese. plus Grilled chicken on top
Chipotle Salad
Chicken strips smothered in spicy chipotle sauce, fresh tomatoes, onions, & peppers on a bed of lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese.
Pozole
Special Hominy and beef soup (not hot but spicy)
Lunch #1-20
1. Lunch Chimichanga
One flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole, Spanish rice and refried beans.
2. Super Burrito
One ground beef or shredded chicken burrito topped with burrito sauce and shredded white American cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, and rice.
3. Huevos Con Chorizo
Two scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and three flour tortillas.
4. Huevos Rancheros
Two sunny side up eggs topped with Ranchero sauce. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, and three flour tortillas.
5. Speedy Gonzales
One ground beef hard taco (with lettuce and cheese) and one ground beef enchilada served with rice and refried beans.
6. Beef Burrito
One ground beef burrito covered with tomato sauce and shredded white American cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
7. Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated white American cheese, and sour cream.
8. Wet Burrito
Fill your burrito with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, or refried beans, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
9. Taquitos Mexicanos
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled up, one beef tips, one shredded chicken, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
10. Burrito & Enchilada
One ground beef burrito covered with tomato sauce and one ground beef enchilada both topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
11. Eric's Burrito
Shredded pork, sauteed onions, chipotle sauce, covered with melted cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes.
12. Fajita Lunch
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and three flour tortillas.
13. Big Lunch Burrito
A big burrito stuffed with rice, beans, and your choice of steak or grilled chicken with melted cheese on top. Served with guacamole, lettuce and sour cream.
14. Fajita Burrito
Choice of grilled chicken or sliced steak, cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions. Topped with delicious cheese sauce, served with Spanish rice or refried beans.
15. El Grande Chimichanga
Chimichanga filled with both shredded chicken & beef tips. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
16. Chile Relleno & One Hard Taco
Poblano pepper stuffed with white American cheese, covered with fried egg and red tomato sauce. Served with rice and a hard taco filled with ground beef, shredded white American cheese, and lettuce.
17. Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of grilled chicken or sliced steak. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole.
18. Carnitas Burrito
A flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas cooked with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes. Rolled and topped with cheese sauce. served with a side of rice, lettuce and sour cream.
19. Arroz Con Pollo
Bed of Spanish rice topped with grilled chicken or steak strips covered in melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
20. Pollo ala Parrilla
grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions. served with rice and guacamole salad.
A La Carte
Burrito (1)
Burrito topped with red sauce and cheese
Burrito (2)
Enchiladas (1)
rolled up corn tortilla topped with enchilada sauce and cheese.
Enchiladas (3)
Toastadas (1)
Flat crispy tortilla with meat. topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and cheese.
Toastadas (2)
Tamale (1)
Savory pork filling corn meal wrapped around corn husks. very low steamed. topped with enchilada sauce and cheese
Tamale (3)
Flauta (1)
Corn tortilla stuffed with meat and deep fried.
Flauta (3)
Hard Taco (1)
Crunchy taco with lettuce and cheese
Hard Taco(2)
Hard Taco (3)
Soft Taco (1)
Soft taco with ground beef or chicken with lettuce and cheese
Soft Taco (2)
Soft Taco(3)
Fajita Taco (1)
Grilled meat with lettuce and cheese
Fajita Taco (2)
Grilled meat with lettuce and cheese
Chile Relleno (1)
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and wrapped around an egg casing topped with special ranchero sauce.
Chile Relleno (2)
Super Burrito(1)
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken (Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes)
Quesadilla Fajita(1)
Grilled meat of choice cooked with onion, green peppers, and tomatoes.
Burrito Asada(1)
Steak burrito topped with melted cheese
ChimiChanga(1)
Deep Fried Tortilla stuffed with choice of meat topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
#21-39 Specialities of the house
21. Special Mi Casa
A little bit of everything. One beef tostada with guacamole salad, one chile relleno, one beef taco, one enchilada, one tamale, one chicken burrito, Spanish rice and beans.
22. Burrito Mojado
Fill your burrito with ground beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans. Topped with special enchilada sauce and cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
23. Enchiladas Pork
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans with special enchilada sauce.
Enchiladas Mexico
Three enchiladas, one cheese, one shredded chicken, one shredded pork. Topped with three delicious sauces: red sauce, cheese sauce, and green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
24. Burritos Tipicos
Two burritos, one chicken, one beef tips. Topped with cheese dip. Served with beans and guacamole salad.
25. Two Flour Fried Burritos
One beef tips, one shredded chicken. Topped with special ranchera sauce and creamy cheese sauce. Served with a side order of lettuce, Spanish rice, sour cream, and tomatoes.
26. Guadalajara Special
One pork tamale, two taquitos mexicanos (one shredded chicken, one beef tips). Served with nacho chips covered with shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese sauce, refried beans and Spanish rice. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.
27. Taquitos Mexicanos
Four corn fried taquitos, two beef tips, two shredded chicken. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream.
28. Quesadilla Supreme
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beef tips or shredded chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and a side order of rice.
29. Enchilada Supreme
Supreme combination consists of one shredded chicken enchilada, one ground beef enchilada, one cheese enchilada, and one bean enchilada. Topped with cheese, special enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with Spanish rice.
30. Burrito California
One pork burrito covered with your choice of Chili Colorado or Chili Verde. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
31. Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy fried flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of steak strips or grilled chicken, cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
32. Nacho Supreme
Corn tortilla chips, covered with a delicious blend of melted cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken, and refried beans. All covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
33. Chimichanga
Two chimichangas (one beef tips, one shredded chicken) topped with ranchero sauce and creamy cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, Spanish rice, and refried beans.
34. Burrito Deluxe
Order of two burritos, one shredded chicken and one ground beef , both with a little touch of refried beans. Both topped with special burrito sauce, and covered with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
35. Carnitas
Fried pork tips, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and 3 flour tortillas.
36. Ohio Special
One Chile Relleno stuffed with cheese, one shredded chicken chimichanga, one pork tamale, and one shredded chicken burrito.
37. El Paso Special
wo quesedillas, one shredded chicken, one beef tips, both with cheese. Served with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
38. Chile Colorado or Verde
Chunks of pork with delicious red or green sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
39. Carlos Loco
Chicken breast grilled with savory Mexican sausage. Topped with delicious melted cheese. Served with side of Spanish rice, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
#40-47 Fajita Dinners
40. Quesadilla Fajita
One large quesadilla with grilled steak or grilled chicken, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
41. Fiesta Fajitas
This fajita is a mix of grilled chicken and grilled steak strips with white American cheese on top. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
42. Que Pasa Fajita
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp, savory Mexican sausage, cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
43. Texan Fajita
Tender sliced steak, grilled chicken, and grilled shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refriedbeans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
44. Fajita
Tender sliced steak or grilled chicken, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
45. Mixed Fajita
Tender sliced steak and grilled chicken cooked with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
46. Shrimp Fajita
Fresh grilled shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
Molcajete Parrillada
Todo Fajita
Grilled steak, chicken, shrimp, Mexican sausage, and "Carnitas" pork tips. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
Fajita Del Mar
Grilled scallops and shrimp, cooked with green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
Fajita Del Mar (For 2)
Pina Special
Tropical Fajita
Grilled chicken, shrimp, scallops and pineapple, cooked with onions, peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
Parrillada
Sizzling plate of chicken breast, tender piece of steak, shrimp & chorizo. served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de Gallo and 3 flour tortillas
#48-59 Steak & Beef Dinners
Orrville Steak and Shrimp
12 oz. T-bone steak & 6 grilled shrimp covered with creamy white cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
48. Steak ala Mexicana
12 oz. T-bone steak cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
49. Nachos Locos
Nacho chips with grilled steak and grilled chicken, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
50. Beef Steak Ranchero
12 oz. T-bone steak cooked with special ranchero sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
51. El Grande Burrito
A big burrito stuffed with Spanish rice & refried beans. Your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken with creamy melted cheese on top. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
52. Carne Asada
Tender grilled steak topped with sauteed onions. Served with refried beans, Spanish rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, tomatoes, and 3 flour tortillas.
53. Tacos De Carne Asada
Three tacos with a soft corn tortilla, stuffed with grilled steak strips. Served with refried beans and a side of pico de gallo.
54. Tacos Al Pastor
Three tacos soft corn tortillas stuffed with marinated pork, cooked with "pastor sauce". Served with refried beans, and pico de gallo.
55. Gizo Mexicano
Sliced steak cooked with savory Mexican sausage covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
56. Carne ala Mexicana
Grilled steak strips cooked with onions, tomatoes, and hot jalapeño peppers. Covered ranchera sauce. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
57. Oscars Burger
Beef or chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayonnaise, white american cheese & french fries.
58. Quesadilla Ranchera
Strips of grilled steak, cooked with onions, diced poblano peppers. All smothered with cheese sauce and served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
59. The Red Riders Steak
12 oz. T-bone steak cooked with scallions, bacon, and one over easy egg. Served with french fries.
#60-69 Chicken Dinners
60. George Special
Flour tortilla topped with sliced grilled chicken, savory Mexican sausage, sliced pineapple, and covered with creamy cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
61. Yolanda
Grilled chicken breast with sauteed onions, cheese sauce on top, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
62. Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas served with Spanish rice, sour cream, lettuce and green sauce.
63. Chipotle Pollo
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, cheesy chipotle sauce. served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
64. Chicken ala Mexicana
Whole chicken breast grilled with jalapeno peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
65. Labaja Especial
Chicken breast, onions, zucchini, squash, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese sauce. served rice, lettuce, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
66. Enchiladas Tapatias
Three enchiladas with shredded chicken. Topped with special enchilada sauce and shredded cheese served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
67. Pollo ala Crema
Grilled sliced chicken breast with Poblano peppers, mushrooms in a special creamy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
67. Shrimp ala Crema
Grilled shrimp with Poblano peppers, mushrooms in a special creamy sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
68. Pollo Ranchero
This traditional dish features sliced grilled chicken with mushrooms, onions, and Ranchera sauce, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
69. Michoacan Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with nacho cheese and mushrooms. Served with Spanish rice, guacamole, lettuce and 3 flour tortillas.
Espinoza's Special
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple slices, Chorizo crumbles, and a hint of cheese sauce on top. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
Tropical Chicken
Chicken breast cooked with pineapple and covered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
XXL Burrito
Filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
Chicken Popeye
chicken breast topped with spinach and creamy cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
#70-#79 Shrimp And Seafood
70. Shrimp Enchiladas
Three bean enchiladas with grilled shrimp. Topped with creamy cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.
71. Seafood Enchiladas
Three cheese or bean enchiladas covered with grilled shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
72. Grilled Tilapia Fish
Grilled fillet and vegetables consisting of mushrooms, poblano peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with Spanish rice.
73. Fish Tacos
Three soft tacos filled with grilled tilapia with lettuce and cheese. Served with refried beans and pico de gallo.
73. Shrimp Tacos
Three soft tacos filled with grilled Shrimp with lettuce and cheese. Served with refried beans and pico de gallo.
74. El Molcajete
Grilled shrimp and diced steak cooked with mushrooms, poblano peppers, and onions. Smothered with special ranchera sauce and mozzarella cheese bubbling over in a molcajete. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 3 flour tortillas.
75. Large Shrimp Cocktail
Classic Mexican shrimp cocktail. Served with avocado, pico de gallo, lime, cilantro, and saltine crackers.
76. Camarones ala Veracruzana
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, poblano peppers, green zucchini, and special red sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
77. Camarones Tapatios
Grilled shrimp, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms on a bed of rice & covered with melted cheese . served with lettuce and sour cream
78. Camarones ala Diabla
Shrimp cooked with special "Diablo" (hot sauce) served with Spanish rice, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas. also fries.
Plato Del Mar
Shrimp and scallops with special ranchero sauce. Served on a bed of Spanish rice and covered with creamy cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and 3 flour tortillas.
79. Fireball Shrimp
Shrimp, jalapeno, cheese wrapped with bacon. covered with melted cheese and served with French fries.
Combination Dinner Pick 2 or 3
V#11-V#20 Vegetarian
V#11 Cheese Burrito, Cheese Enchilada
CHEESE BURRITO, CHEESE ENCHILADA. SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE & REFRIED BEANS
V#12. Cheese & Vegetables Quesadilla, One Bean Chalupa
CHEESE & VEGETABLES QUESADILLA, ONE BEAN CHALUPA. SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE.
V#13. One Bean Toastada, One Cheese Enchilada
ONE BEAN TOSTADA, ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA. SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE & REFRIED BEANS.
V#14. One Chile Relleno, One Bean Burrito
ONE CHEESE AUTHENTIC POBLANO CHILE RELLENO, ONE BEAN BURRITO. SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE & REFRIED BEANS.
V#15. Vegetarian Fajitas
A light combination of fresh grilled zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, and guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, refried beans, and 3 flour tortillas.
V#16. Two Chiles Relleno with Cheese
TWO CHILES RELLENO WITH CHEESE. SERVED WITH SPANISH RICE, REFRIED BEANS, & 3 FLOUR TORTILLAS.
V#17. Wet Burrito
A 12 inch flour tortilla filled with grilled onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes and rice. covered with enchilada sauce and cheese sauce.
V#18. Two Cheese Burritos
TWO CHEESE BURRITOS SERVED WITH A SIDE ORDER OF SPANISH RICE
V#19 Vegetarian Enchiladas Beans
Three bean enchiladas topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
V#19. Vegetarian Enchiladas Cheese
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled onion, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
20. Three Bean Enchiladas
Three bean enchiladas covered with spinach & melted cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
20. Three Cheese Enchiladas
Three cheese enchiladas covered with spinach & melted cheese sauce. Served with Spanish rice, lettuce, and sour cream.
Kids Menu
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Chicken Nuggets (5)
Kids Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)
Kids Mini Corn Dogs (5)
Kids Cheese Sticks (4)
Kids Mini Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Soft Taco
Kids Enchilada
Kids Taco
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Burrito
Extras / Sides
(1)Mushrooms
Grilled Shrimp (6)
(1)Chorizo
Lettuce with Sour Cream
Guacamole Salad
(1)Spanish Rice
(1)Refried Beans
(1)French Fries
(1)Shredded Cheese
(1)Pico De Gallo
(1)french Fries With Qdip
(1)Rice with Cheese Dip
Chiles Toreados (3)
(1)Avocado
Bacon & Tomatoes
(1)Sour Cream
(1)Cebolla
(1)cilantro
(1)Lettuce
(1)Tomate
Jalapeno Lata
(1)jalapeno Fresco
(1) Grilled Chicken Side
Side Steak
Applesauce
Grilled Jalepenos
Pickled Jalepenos
(1)Q Rayado
Tortillas
(1)salsa Picosa
Tortilla Maiz
Side Faja Salad
Vegetales Y Shrimp(6)
(1)chipotle
(1)Guaca Salad With Sour Cream And Pico
TO GO Items
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
525 N Main St, Orrville, OH 44667