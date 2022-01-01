Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marufuku Ramen - Austin

No reviews yet

1900 Aldrich Street#180

Austin, TX 78723

Order Again

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

Hakata Tonkotsu

$16.50

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

Hakata Tonkotsu DX

$20.50

Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.

Chicken Paitan

Chicken Paitan

$16.50

Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

Chicken Paitan DX ( Limited 15 order)

$20.50

Chicken Ramen with Rich White “Paitan” Broth Regular toppings (chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) & grilled chicken leg on a sizzling plate, sweet corn, and nori seaweed*.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$17.00

Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle

$3.50

KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup. PLEASE ORDER A KAE-DAMA BEFORE YOU FINISH YOUR FIRST SERVING. NO EXTRA BROTH IS SERVED SO PLEASE SAVE YOUR SOUP!

KAE-DAMA-Extra Veg Noodle (Spinach)

KAE-DAMA-Extra Veg Noodle (Spinach)

$3.50

Extra Veggie Noodle (Spinach)

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

Extra Tonkotsu Broth

$7.00

Hakata Style Rich Pork Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

Extra Chicken Broth

$7.00

Rich White “Paitan” Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

Extra Veggie Broth

$7.00

Creamy Vegetable Broth

Small Bites

Gyoza 7pc

Gyoza 7pc

$8.00

Pan-fried pot stickers

**Edamame**

**Edamame**

$5.50

Green Soybeens

**Chicken Karaage**

**Chicken Karaage**

$8.50

Japanese style fried chicken

**Takoyaki 5pc**

**Takoyaki 5pc**

$7.50

Octopus balls (5pcs)

**Ika Karaage**

**Ika Karaage**

$9.50

Fried squid legs

**Fried Shishito**

**Fried Shishito**

$7.50

Fried shishito pepper

**Marufuku Bites**

**Marufuku Bites**

$8.50+

Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu

**Large Salad**

**Large Salad**

$8.50

Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor

**Small Salad**

$4.50

Rice Bowl

""Kakuni Bowl""

""Kakuni Bowl""

$7.50

Braised Thick Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

""Mentaiko Bowl""

""Mentaiko Bowl""

$7.00

Spicy Seasoned Cod Roe Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed, kaiware sprout and nori seaweed*

""Chashu Bowl""

""Chashu Bowl""

$7.00

Chopped Pork Belly Over Rice Green onion, sesame seeds, kaiware sprout, pickled ginger and nori seaweed*

""Karaage Bowl""

""Karaage Bowl""

$7.00

Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*

""Steamed Rice""

""Steamed Rice""

$3.50

Steamed white rice

Soft Drink

Mexi-Cola

$2.95

Diet Mexi-Cola

$2.95

Lemon-Up

$2.95
Calpico

Calpico

$4.00

Beer

Echigo - Koshihikari 17oz

$10.00

Echigo - Premium Red Ale 11.8oz

$9.00

Echigo - Flying IPA 11.8oz

$9.00

Kyoto - White Yuzu Ale 11.2oz

$12.00

Kyoto - Matcha IPA 11.2oz

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Marufuku proudly serves the authentic Hakata-style ramen—featuring a rich & milky, premium Tonkotsu broth cooked for over 20+ hrs to extract umami flavor.

1900 Aldrich Street#180, Austin, TX 78723

