Mattingly's - Florissant 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd
Florissant, MO 63031
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spinach Dip
Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Three baked pretzel sticks with a trio of dips - nacho cheese, beer cheese, and mustard.
Breaded Cauliflower
Served with ranch or horsey sauce.
Cheese Fries
Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.
Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch
Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.
Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese
Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.
Cheese Garlic Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.
Chicken Strips
Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.
Chips N Salsa
Fried Clams
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch or horsey sauce.
Fried Pickle Chips
Hand-breaded and served with horsey sauce.
Fried Shrimp
A generous portion of our ale battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.
Matt Chips
Our crispy kettle style chips lightly seasoned.
Mini Tacos
Served with nacho cheese and salsa.
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.
Onion Rings
Breaded and served with southwest sauce.
Potato Skins
Topped with a blend of cheeses and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Toasted Ravioli
A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.
Quesadillas
Steak Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Chicken Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Bacon Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Taco Meat Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and one ingredient.
Cheese Quesadilla
Choose up to three cheeses.
Veggie Quesadilla
Choose one cheese and two ingredients.
Soup & Salads
Chili
Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.
Cup of Chili
French Onion Soup
A bubbling crock of our French onion soup with melted cheese and a toasted crouton.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Buff Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Chef Salad
Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Crispy Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Buffalo Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Half Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Half Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Half Crispy Caesar Salad
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
Half Buffalo Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.
Spring Salad
Fresh field greens, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, red onions, and tomatoes.
Dinner Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.
Deluxe Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, provel cheese, and croutons.
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar and crumbled bleu cheese.
Southwest Salad
Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and southwest sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with ranch.
Dinner Salad w/Entree
Spring Salad w/Entree
Caesar Salad w/Entree
Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Deluxe Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.
Philly Wrap - Chicken
Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Philly Wrap - Beef
Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Sandwiches
5 Alarm Chicken Sandwich
Spicy grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, and southwest sauce.
Blackened Chicken Philly
Our blackened chicken breast, diced and sauteed with green peppers, onions, and melted provel cheese.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Three slices of toast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
BLT w/2 pieces toast
Our delicious BLT with less carbs!
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.
Chicken Philly
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted wheat.
Crispy Chicken Melt
Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.
French Dip
Hand sliced roast beef on a split top hoagie, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Hand breaded cod served on a split top hoagie with tartar sauce on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.
Hot Ham 'n' Cheese
Sliced ham grilled and topped with American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Italian Sausage
Our special recipe Italian sausage grilled and served on cheese garlic bread.
Matt's Steak Special
Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.
Philly Sandwich
Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.
Reuben
Our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.
Spicy Florentine Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with our spicy spinach dip, bacon, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun.
Turkey Club
Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white toast.
Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast
Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!
Turkey Melt
Grilled turkey breast topped with bacon and tomatoes, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing on grilled Texas toast.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, grilled tomato slices, and our tomato-basil mayo.
Burgers
Mattingly's Burger
Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79
Mushroom Burger
Topped with mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.
BBQ Burger
Topped with BBQ sauce. Add Cheese for $0.79
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened burger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.
Patty Melt
Our hand pattied burger topped with Swiss and American cheeses, sauteed onions and served on grilled rye bread. Try it wtth 1000 Island dressing.
Chili Burger
Smothered in chili and cheddar cheese.
Western Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring, served on Texas Toast.
Nacho Burger
Topped with nacho cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and salsa.
5 Alarm Burger
Spicy seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and southwest sauce.
Entrees
Pizza
BYO Pizza
Deluxe
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.
Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, and bacon.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provel cheese. Topped with cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken
Original hot sauce, grilled chicken, and provel cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, spinach, and provel cheese.
Veggie
Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and diced tomatoes.
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple.
Mexican Pizza
Salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.
Reuben Pizza
1000 island dressing topped with Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut.
Philly Pizza
Chopped sirloin, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provel cheese.
Sweet-Za
Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and provel cheese.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
BBQ sauce, hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and provel cheeses.
A La Carte Sides
Applesauce
Celery Sticks
Coleslaw
Corn
Extra Pickle Spears
Extra Toasties
Extra Tort Chips
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Mashed Potatoes
Matt Chips
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Side Spinach Dip
Skinny Fries
Steak Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Tater Tots
Vegetable Medley
Mac N Cheese
Potato Salad
Kids Menu
Lent Specials
Soft Drinks
Energy Drink
Juice/Milk
Kid Drink
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO 63031