Mattingly's - Florissant 8108 N Lindbergh Blvd

Order Again

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
Mattingly's Burger

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$8.99

Our spicy cheese blend with spinach. Served with tortilla chips.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Three baked pretzel sticks with a trio of dips - nacho cheese, beer cheese, and mustard.

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.99

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Our steak fries topped with melted American and cheddar cheeses.

Cheese Fries - Bacon & Ranch

$5.99

Cheese fries topped with bacon and served with a side of ranch.

Cheese Fries - Chili & Cheese

$6.99

Topped with our house made chili and more cheese.

Cheese Garlic Bread

$2.99

French bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella.

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.

Chips N Salsa

$2.99

Fried Clams

$7.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Served with ranch or horsey sauce.

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.99

Hand-breaded and served with horsey sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$7.99

A generous portion of our ale battered shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Matt Chips

$3.99

Our crispy kettle style chips lightly seasoned.

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Served with nacho cheese and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Breaded cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Nachos

$5.99

Crispy tortilla chips with nacho cheese.

Onion Rings

$4.99

Breaded and served with southwest sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Topped with a blend of cheeses and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

A St. Louis favorite. Served with a side of marinara.

Wings

Bone-In Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Bacon Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Taco Meat Quesadilla

$9.99

Choose one cheese and one ingredient.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Choose up to three cheeses.

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Choose one cheese and two ingredients.

Soup & Salads

Chili

$3.99

Topped with cheddar cheese and onion.

Cup of Chili

$2.50

French Onion Soup

$3.99

A bubbling crock of our French onion soup with melted cheese and a toasted crouton.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Buff Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

1/2 Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Iceberg lettuce piled high with turkey, ham, pepperoni, green peppers, red onions, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, egg, croutons, and pepperoncinis.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Grilled chicken breast served on a bed of iceberg lettuce with cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and egg, garnished with pepperoncinis.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Crispy Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Buffalo Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Half Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Half Crispy Caesar Salad

$5.99

Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.

Half Buffalo Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese and croutons.

Spring Salad

$3.99+

Fresh field greens, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon, red onions, and tomatoes.

Dinner Salad

$3.99+

Iceberg lettuce topped with provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and black olives garnished with pepperoncinis and croutons.

Deluxe Caesar Salad

$4.99+

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with diced tomatoes, bacon, provel cheese, and croutons.

Taco Salad

$8.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, taco meat, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.99

A crispy tortilla shell filled with iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a side of salsa.

Cobb Salad

$6.99+

Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar and crumbled bleu cheese.

Southwest Salad

$6.99+

Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and southwest sauce served over a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with ranch.

Dinner Salad w/Entree

$2.99

Spring Salad w/Entree

$2.99

Caesar Salad w/Entree

$2.99

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy fried chicken strips wrapped in a flour tortilla with iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with a side of ranch. Try it Buffalo style.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Deluxe Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, bacon, provel cheese, diced tomatoes, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Blackened grilled chicken, sauteed with onions, green peppers, and salsa then wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Philly Wrap - Chicken

$10.99

Chicken grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Philly Wrap - Beef

$10.99

Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, and provel cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch. Try it buffalo style.

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Sandwiches

5 Alarm Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Spicy grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos, and southwest sauce.

Blackened Chicken Philly

$8.99

Our blackened chicken breast, diced and sauteed with green peppers, onions, and melted provel cheese.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Three slices of toast stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

BLT w/2 pieces toast

$6.99

Our delicious BLT with less carbs!

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our original hot sauce and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun with a side of ranch.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese. Served on cheese garlic bread.

Chicken Philly

$7.99

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and American cheeses with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted wheat.

Crispy Chicken Melt

$8.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Served on grilled Texas toast with a side of ranch.

French Dip

$8.99

Hand sliced roast beef on a split top hoagie, topped with melted swiss cheese and served with a side of au jus.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$7.99

Hand breaded cod served on a split top hoagie with tartar sauce on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on our brioche bun.

Hot Ham 'n' Cheese

$7.99

Sliced ham grilled and topped with American cheese. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Italian Sausage

$9.99

Our special recipe Italian sausage grilled and served on cheese garlic bread.

Matt's Steak Special

$16.99

Our center cut Certified Angus Beef reibeye seasoned and grilled, served on cheese garlic bread and topped with an onion ring.

Philly Sandwich

$8.99

Thin slices of Certified Angus Beef grilled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provel cheese.

Reuben

$8.99

Our signature corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye.

Spicy Florentine Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken breast topped with our spicy spinach dip, bacon, and sliced tomato on a brioche bun.

Turkey Club

$8.99

Turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on three slices of white toast.

Turkey Club w/2 pieces toast

$7.99

Our delicious Turkey club with less carbs!

Turkey Melt

$8.99

Grilled turkey breast topped with bacon and tomatoes, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing on grilled Texas toast.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella, grilled tomato slices, and our tomato-basil mayo.

Burgers

Mattingly's Burger

$6.99

Hand pattied Certified Angus Beef grilled and served on a split top kaiser roll. Add Cheese for $0.79

Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Topped with mushrooms and Swiss Cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.99

Topped with American Cheese and thick crispy bacon.

BBQ Burger

$7.49

Topped with BBQ sauce. Add Cheese for $0.79

Black & Bleu Burger

$9.99

Blackened burger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Our hand pattied burger topped with Swiss and American cheeses, sauteed onions and served on grilled rye bread. Try it wtth 1000 Island dressing.

Chili Burger

$8.99

Smothered in chili and cheddar cheese.

Western Burger

$10.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring, served on Texas Toast.

Nacho Burger

$8.99

Topped with nacho cheese, jalapenos, lettuce and salsa.

5 Alarm Burger

$8.99

Spicy seasoned patty topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy jalapenos and southwest sauce.

Entrees

Bourbon Sirloin

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Fish 'n' Chips

$10.99

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Open Faced Roast Beef

$11.99

Ribeye Steak

$17.99

Smothered Chicken

$11.99

Tilapia Platter

$12.99

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$6.99+

Deluxe

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives.

Meat Lover's

$14.99+

Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, hamburger, and bacon.

BBQ Chicken

$12.99+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella, and provel cheese. Topped with cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99+

Original hot sauce, grilled chicken, and provel cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$13.99+

Alfredo sauce, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, spinach, and provel cheese.

Veggie

$13.99+

Onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and diced tomatoes.

Hawaiian

$11.99+

Ham and pineapple.

Mexican Pizza

$13.99+

Salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, black olives, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Reuben Pizza

$12.99+

1000 island dressing topped with Swiss cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut.

Philly Pizza

$14.99+

Chopped sirloin, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provel cheese.

Sweet-Za

$13.99+

Thai chili sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and provel cheese.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.99+

BBQ sauce, hamburger, bacon, red onions, cheddar, and provel cheeses.

A La Carte Sides

Applesauce

$2.49

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Extra Pickle Spears

$1.00

Extra Toasties

$1.00

Extra Tort Chips

$1.00

Green Beans

$2.49

Mandarin Oranges

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Matt Chips

$2.49

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$2.49

Side Spinach Dip

$3.99

Skinny Fries

$2.49

Steak Fries

$2.49

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Vegetable Medley

$2.49

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Potato Salad

$2.49Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Dino Nuggets

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$3.99

Kids Pep Pizza Bread

$3.99

Extras

Dressing

Wing Sauce

Dipping Sauce

Fish Sauce

Lent Specials

Po Boy Sandwich

$9.99

Basket Cajun Shrimp

$10.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water

Strong Brew Coffee

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Energy Drink

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Red Bull Trop

$4.00

Juice/Milk

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Kid Drink

Kids Bev with Meal

Kids Bev

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant, MO 63031

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
