Maven's Inn & Grill

13 Reviews

10530 FM 2673, Suite 200

Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Order Again

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$10.00

Medjool dates wrapped in bacon covered in bourbon glaze. Served with chipotle cream cheese.

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.00

Large baked pretzel top with kosher salt and served with beer cheese

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Wisconsin fried cheese curds served with ranch.

Dip Duo

$11.00

House-made tortilla chips served with your choice of dips.

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$9.00

French fries covered in garlic, parmesan and lemon zest.

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Fresh jalapeños halved and filled with cream cheese, wrapped in back and grilled.

Pickle Fries w/ Ranch

$11.00

Battered pickle spears fried and served with ranch.

French Fries - Appetizer

$8.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Grilled shrimp served with romaine lettuce and cucumber yogurt. Meant to be made into lettuce wraps.

Sweet Potato French Fry

$9.00

Tomatoes & Burrata

$15.00

Fresh burrata, tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil & maldon salt. Option to add grilled sourdough.

Sampler Platter

$15.00

Choice of three starters!

Potato Skins

$8.00

Potato skins filled with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.

Salad

Caesar - Full

$11.00

Romaine salad tossed in caesar dressing and topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

House - Full

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of dressing.

Strawberry Fields

$19.00

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, honey roasted walnuts, strawberries, blue cheese crumbles, and red onion. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Texas Steak Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens topped with red onion, tomato, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles and sirloin steak. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Caribbean Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, red onion, tomato and Caribbean jerk seasoned shrimp. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken strips, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes and cucumbers. Come with your choice of dressing.

Entrees

8oz Sirloin

$24.00

8 oz top sirloin topped with garlic butter. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Rainbow Trout

$25.00

Grilled seasoned rainbow trout topped with house made lemon burre blanc sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Pork Chop

$16.00

8 oz pork chop grilled and topped with house made peach chutney. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Bourbon Bacon Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with bourbon bacon glaze. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Caprese Chicken

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with slices of fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto and balsamic glaze. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed with house made pesto, parmesan and sautéed shrimp. Does not come with a side.

Sides

4oz Chicken Breast

$6.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$5.00

Cucumber, tomato, red onion marinated in olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Cin. Sugar Sweet Pots

$6.00

Side Country Potatoes

$5.00

Diced potatoes, bell peppers, and onions

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Garlic Parm FF

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veg

$6.00

Yellow squash and zucchini

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Soup

$8.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sourdough sandwich filled with cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

4 oz hamburger patty with cheddar and mayo on potato bun. Comes with choice of side.

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Fried chicken strips. Comes with choice of side.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Large tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese. Comes with choice of side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Bacon, pasta and house made cheese mix. Comes with choice of side.

Dessert

Brownie

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

NA Bev

Arnie Palmer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Mint Spritz

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.50

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Rambler Grapefruit

$3.00

Draft Beer

Altstadt Hefe

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Karbach Lovestreet

$6.00

McConauhaze Twisted X

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Yuengling!

$6.00

Obriens Red Ale

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Busweiser Btl

$4.00

Coors Light BTL

$4.00

Corona Extra BTL

$4.00

Corona Premier Btl

$4.00

East Cider - Pineapple

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Lone Star BTL

$5.00

Lone Star Light BTL

$5.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$4.00

Miller High Life BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Non - Alcoholic Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry BTL

$5.00

White Claw Watermelon BTL

$5.00

Yuengling Flight Btl

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

Cactus Blossom

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Coconut Punch

$11.00

Colorado Bulldog

$11.00

Coquito

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark N Stormy

$11.00

Erica's Margarita

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Floradora

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Georgia Tea

$9.00

House Margarita

$9.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Italian Lady

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Lavender Lemonade

$11.00

Pineapple Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Maker's Mark Basil Lemonade

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Maven's Margarita

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mind Eraser

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Peppermint Martini

$12.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Ranch Water

$8.00

Rocket Poptail

$9.00

Rye Manhatten- Cocktail List

$12.00

Sazerac W/ Bullit Rye

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Skyfall

$9.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

St. Pattys Drink Special

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Martini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Titos Mule

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Virgin Drink

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhatten

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Peach 75 Martini

$12.00

Peach Roll Up

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Cranberry Margarita

$11.00

Glass - White Wine

Blanc Bordeaux

$6.00

Eos Moscato (White)

$7.00

Ferrari Carano Fume Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Fini Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Five Acres Pinot Grigio

$6.00Out of stock

Fleurs de Prairie Rose

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco

$9.00

Mt. Beautiful Riesling

$8.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$7.00

Simi Sauv Blanc

$8.00

William Hill Chard

$8.00

Btl - Red Wine

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Cline Syrah

$32.00

BTL Columbia Merlot

$40.00

BTL Mondavi Cab Sauv

$44.00

BTL Saldo Zinfandel

$52.00

BTL Sebastiani Cab Sauv

$56.00

BTL Uno Malbec

$40.00

Btl - White Wine

BTL Barone Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Blanc Bordeaux

$24.00

BTL Columbia Chard

$36.00

BTL Five Acres Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Fleur de Prairie Rose

$36.00

BTL Fume Blanc

$36.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$29.00

BTL Mt. Beautiful Riesling

$36.00

BTL Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$28.00

BTL Simi Sauv Blanc

$36.00

BTL William Hill Chard

$36.00

BTL Eos Moscato (White)

$28.00

BTL Ruffino Prosecco

$28.00

Dressings, Sauces & Dips - Extra

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Bourbon Glaze

$2.00

Buerre Blanc

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Avocado Dip

$2.00

Grain Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

House / Lemon vinaigrette

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Peach Chutney

$2.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$2.00

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Spinach Dip

$2.00

Slice Of Sour Dough

$0.25

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Chicken

$5.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$25.00

Tank Top

$22.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated restaurant serving classic American food with a full bar. We have both indoor & outdoor space, live music and are family friendly.

Location

10530 FM 2673, Suite 200, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Directions

