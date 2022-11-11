Maven's Inn & Grill
13 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Locally owned and operated restaurant serving classic American food with a full bar. We have both indoor & outdoor space, live music and are family friendly.
Location
10530 FM 2673, Suite 200, Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Canyon Lake