Maverick's - Canton 42820 Ford Road
No reviews yet
42820 Ford Road
Canton, MI 48187
Popular Items
Food
APPETIZERS
Margherita Flatbread
$13.00
Chipolte BBQ Chicken Flatbread
$13.00
Black & Blue Flatbread
$13.00
Mac & Cheese Bites
$10.00
German Pretzel
$12.50
Loaded Tots
$11.00
Loaded Fries
$11.00
Nachos
$11.00
Traditional Wings 5pc
$8.50
Traditional Wings 10pc
$16.00
Traditional Wings 20pc
$27.00
Boneless Wings
$12.00
Mav Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$12.00
Side Beer Cheese
$2.50
Brussel Sprouts
$10.00
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
Tuna Sashimi
$12.00
PIZZA
HANDHELDS
ENTREE
SOUPS & SIDES
Soup- CUP
$4.00
Soup- BOWL
$7.00
Chili - CUP
$4.00
Chili- BOWL
$7.00
French Fries
$3.50
Tater Tots
$3.50
Mac & Cheese
$4.50
Jasmin Rice
$2.50
Broccoli
$4.00
Broccoli w/ Beer Cheese
$5.00
Green Beans
$4.00
Side House Salad
$4.00
Side Caesar Salad
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Coleslaw
$2.50
Side Loaded Fries
$4.50
Side Loaded Tots
$4.50
BRUNCH ALA CARTE
BRUNCH
KIDS
TO GO SIDES
Drink Menu
Bottled Beer
2nd Shift LSD
$9.00
Ace Pineapple
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$3.50
Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock
$7.00
bilbequet brassier scotch ale
$7.00
Black Project Grizzly
$9.00
brassiere de munde maple porter
$7.00
Brew Detroit Pander Bear
$8.00
Brew Detroit Pineaple Cloud 19
$7.50
Bud Light Bottle
$3.00
Bud Light Seltzer
$4.00
bud lite seltzer seasonal
Budweiser
$3.00
City Built Canal Street
$9.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corona Premier
$4.00
Delirium Tremens
$9.00
Eastern Market 313 IPA
$7.00
Evil Twin Blue Raspberry
$8.00
Foundation Coffee Burnside
$10.00
Founders All Day IPA
$6.00
founders backwood bastard
$8.50
Founders Cerise
$3.00
Founders KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa
$13.00
Founders KBS Espresso
$12.00
Founders Panther Cub
$7.50
ginger beer
$4.00
Greens Quest Tripel
$10.00
Guiness
$6.50
Heineken 0.0
$3.00
High Noon
$6.50
Hopewell Fun Punch
$7.50
Kasteel Nitro Rouge
$7.00
Kwak
$8.00
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Labatt Blue Light
$4.00
Lagunita's Hoppy Regresher
$3.00
Lord Hobo Meat & Potatoes
$8.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle
$3.00
Mikkeller Diamond Waves
$10.00
Miller High Life
$3.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$3.00
Modelo
$4.00
Modern Times Black House
$8.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$6.00
New Holland Dragon's Milk
$10.50
nutrl
$6.00
oddside seltzer
Old nation m43 strawberry
$8.00
Omission Pale Ale
$4.00
PBR N/A
$4.00
Pohjala Here Comes The Night
$13.00
Prairie Blue Raspberry
$8.00
Ranch Waters
$4.50
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
$4.00
Short's Local Light
$4.50
Shorts soft parade
$6.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$3.00
Smooj Berry Blast
$8.00
Smooj Pina Colada
$8.00
Smooj Strawberry Banana
$8.00
Smooj Tropical Vacation
$8.00
sonic seltzers
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
stone seltzers
$5.50
Topo-chico
$4.00
Transient Poppin Pastels
$9.00
Transient Sparkle Water
$6.00
truly
$4.00
Uberon
$4.50
Untitled Art Florida Seltzer
$7.50
Urban Artifact Centerpiece
$8.00
Vizzy
$4.00
Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier
$5.00
Weihenstephaner Original
$5.00
Weihenstephaner Pils
$2.00
Whiner Bubble Tub
$8.00
Whiner Elevator
$6.00
White Claw
$4.00
white claw surge
$7.00
pixie mix
$7.00
long drink
$4.00
Forbidden Fruit
$5.00
truly vodka seltzers
$5.00
guiness zero
$5.00
Hoop Tea
$4.00
Bourbon
Draft Beer
*4 Pack Cans
$14.00
*6 Pack Cans
$16.00
3 Floyd's Zombie Dust
3 floyds alpha king
3 floyds pillar of beasts Coco
Alaskan Amber
Atwater Dirty Blonde
Bavik Super Wit
Bell's Two Hearted
Blackgrass Fineapple cider
blakes grand cherry
blakes triple jam
Out of stock
Blue Moon
broad leaf chromatic shatter
Bud Light
Coors Light
darkhorse winter warmer
drafting table 2 point perspective
drafting table pineapple brewlious
Out of stock
Dragonmead Final Absolution
Out of stock
eastern market flannel weather
eastern market sweater weather
Out of stock
eastern market sweater weather
founders breakfast nitro stout
founders rubaeus
founders sweet respute
Framboise
Out of stock
griffin claw double reserve
Out of stock
Griffin Claw Flying Buffalo Coffee
Out of stock
griffin claw flying buffalo german chocolate
Out of stock
Guiness
hoegarden
Out of stock
jolly pumpkin bam biere
Kona Big Wave
Kona Big Wave
Lindeman's Framboise
Lone pine oh-j
Michelob Ultra
mikkeller passion pool
Miller Lite
Modelo Draft
Modelo Tigers Games
New Holands Dragon's Milk
Pigeon hill s.c.p
Out of stock
prairie neopolitan squueze
Out of stock
Rhinegeist Bubbles
right brain nitro ceo stout
roak watusi moon shot
Out of stock
saugatuck peanut butter porter
sierra nevada hazy little things
Sierra Rose Sangria
St. Bernardus Abt 12
Stella
storm cloud birdwalker blonde
The bruery frucht
The Mav Blonde
The Mav IPA
The Mav Red
transient time science
Weihenstephaner
witches hat big doedish
Central Waters S'getti
Shorts Humongous Huma
Fair State Strata
transient Ruckley Reserve
Transient This shouldn't be
Watermark Floro Jelly
Out of stock
Ludington Vanilla Jitter Bean
BroadLeaf Sour Lake GPO
KBS Chocolate Cherry
O'Donoghue's Irish Red ale
Goose Island Bourbon Country
Leinenkugel Honey Lemon Light
Darkhorse Pineapple IPA
mad farmer Peach Berry
Saugatuck Maggie's Irish Ale
Gin
Liqueurs
Rum
Shots
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00
Elijah Craig
$8.00
Fireball
$5.00
High West
$6.00
Jack Daniel's
$6.00
Jameson
$7.00
Luca Mariano
$8.00
Luca Mariano Rye
$8.00
Luca Mariano Single Barrel
$9.00
Old Grandad
$6.00
Rittenhouse
$5.00
Screwball
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Tullamore Dew
$8.00
Tullamore Dew 14yr
$14.00
Well Whiskey
$3.75
Candian club
$6.00
N/A Beverage
New Mav Cocktails
Baja Cranberry
$12.00
Beermosa
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Bourbon Smash
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Grand Margarita
$13.00
House Cosmo
$7.00
House Margarita
$7.00
House Mojito
$7.00
House Old Fashioned
$7.00
Long Island
$8.00
Lucky Mule
$10.00
Malibu Mule
$10.00
Mav Rita
$9.00
Mavberry Mojito
$9.00
Mavs Red Sangria
$9.00
Mavs White Sangria
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Orange Crush Cosmo
$11.00
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
SangriaRita
$10.00
Star Hill Farms Old Fashioned
$12.00
lemon drop martini
New Mav Shots
Happy Hour Menu
New Wine Menu
19 Crimes-Banished Red Blend 6 oz
$7.00
19 Crimes-Banished Red Blend 9 oz
$10.00
La Marca Prosecco
$10.00
Mirrassou Moscato 6oz
$7.00
Mirrassou Moscato 9oz
$10.00
Guenoc Cabernet 6 oz
$5.00
Guenoc Cabernet 9 oz
$7.00
Josh's Cabernet 6 oz
$7.00
Josh's Cabernet 9 oz
$10.00
Trinity Oaks Pino Noir 6 oz
$5.00
Trinity Oaks Pino Noir 9oz
$7.00
Parducci Pinot Noir 6 oz
$7.00
Parducci Pino Noir 9 oz
$10.00
Guenoc Chardonnay 6 oz
$5.00
Geunoc Chardonnay 9 oz
$7.00
Josh's Chardonnay 6 oz
$7.00
Josh's Chardonnay 9 oz
$10.00
Haymarket Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz
$7.00
Haymarket Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz
$10.00
Guenoc Pino Grigio 6 oz
$5.00
Guenoc Pino Grigio 9 oz
$7.00
Josh's Pino Grigio 6 oz
$7.00
Josh's Pino Grigio 9 oz
$10.00
Stemarri rose 6 oz
$7.00
Stemarri rose 9 oz
$10.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
42820 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187
