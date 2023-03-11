Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maverick's - Canton 42820 Ford Road

42820 Ford Road

Canton, MI 48187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Cali Bowl
BYO Burger
Boneless Wings

Food

APPETIZERS

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Chipolte BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Black & Blue Flatbread

$13.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$10.00

German Pretzel

$12.50

Loaded Tots

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Nachos

$11.00

Traditional Wings 5pc

$8.50

Traditional Wings 10pc

$16.00

Traditional Wings 20pc

$27.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Mav Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

TACOS

Mav Tacos (2)

$9.00

Mav Tacos (3)

$12.00

Mahi Tacos (2)

$10.00

Mahi Tacos (3)

$13.00

PIZZA

12" Cheese

$11.00

12" Cheese - Toppings

$11.00

12" Cheese Unlimited Toppings

$15.00

12" Very Veggie

$15.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

12" Goat Cheese & Bacon

$15.00

HANDHELDS

BYO Burger

$12.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Korean Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

FRESH GREENS

Cobb Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Ahi Salad

$15.00

ENTREE

Steak Frites

$20.00

Salmon

$19.00

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Cali Bowl

Ribeye

$26.00

FIsh & Chips

$16.00

Blackened Mahi

$21.00

Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Wildfire Pasta

$16.00

SOUPS & SIDES

Soup- CUP

$4.00

Soup- BOWL

$7.00

Chili - CUP

$4.00

Chili- BOWL

$7.00

French Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Jasmin Rice

$2.50

Broccoli

$4.00

Broccoli w/ Beer Cheese

$5.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Loaded Fries

$4.50

Side Loaded Tots

$4.50

BRUNCH ALA CARTE

Texas Toast

$2.00

Fruit

$3.50

Bacon

$2.50

Pancake (1)

$3.00

Eggs Ala Carte (1)

$1.00

Sausage

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

BRUNCH

Breakfast Skillet

$14.00

Sweet Cream Pancakes (3)

$9.00

Truck Stop Breakfast

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

Bottomless Choice

$18.00

Bottomless Refill

Mav's French Toast Sticks

$10.00

KIDS

Kid Flat

$5.00

Kid Slider

$5.00

Kid Tender

$5.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid Mac

$5.00

Kid Soda

$1.50

Kid Milk

$2.00

Kid Juice

$2.25

DESSERT

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Blondie's Cheesecake

$9.00

TO GO SIDES

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

SILVERWARE

MAYO

Drink Menu

Bottled Beer

2nd Shift LSD

$9.00

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Ayinger Celebrator Doppelbock

$7.00

bilbequet brassier scotch ale

$7.00

Black Project Grizzly

$9.00

brassiere de munde maple porter

$7.00

Brew Detroit Pander Bear

$8.00

Brew Detroit Pineaple Cloud 19

$7.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

bud lite seltzer seasonal

Budweiser

$3.00

City Built Canal Street

$9.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Delirium Tremens

$9.00

Eastern Market 313 IPA

$7.00

Evil Twin Blue Raspberry

$8.00

Foundation Coffee Burnside

$10.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

founders backwood bastard

$8.50

Founders Cerise

$3.00

Founders KBS Cinnamon Vanilla Cocoa

$13.00

Founders KBS Espresso

$12.00

Founders Panther Cub

$7.50

ginger beer

$4.00

Greens Quest Tripel

$10.00

Guiness

$6.50

Heineken 0.0

$3.00

High Noon

$6.50

Hopewell Fun Punch

$7.50

Kasteel Nitro Rouge

$7.00

Kwak

$8.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Lagunita's Hoppy Regresher

$3.00

Lord Hobo Meat & Potatoes

$8.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Mikkeller Diamond Waves

$10.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Modelo

$4.00

Modern Times Black House

$8.00

New Belgium Fat Tire

$6.00

New Holland Dragon's Milk

$10.50

nutrl

$6.00

oddside seltzer

Old nation m43 strawberry

$8.00

Omission Pale Ale

$4.00

PBR N/A

$4.00

Pohjala Here Comes The Night

$13.00

Prairie Blue Raspberry

$8.00

Ranch Waters

$4.50

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.00

Short's Local Light

$4.50

Shorts soft parade

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$3.00

Smooj Berry Blast

$8.00

Smooj Pina Colada

$8.00

Smooj Strawberry Banana

$8.00

Smooj Tropical Vacation

$8.00

sonic seltzers

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

stone seltzers

$5.50

Topo-chico

$4.00

Transient Poppin Pastels

$9.00

Transient Sparkle Water

$6.00

truly

$4.00

Uberon

$4.50

Untitled Art Florida Seltzer

$7.50

Urban Artifact Centerpiece

$8.00

Vizzy

$4.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Original

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Pils

$2.00

Whiner Bubble Tub

$8.00

Whiner Elevator

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

white claw surge

$7.00

pixie mix

$7.00

long drink

$4.00

Forbidden Fruit

$5.00

truly vodka seltzers

$5.00

guiness zero

$5.00

Hoop Tea

$4.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Hudson, NY

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Draft Beer

*4 Pack Cans

$14.00

*6 Pack Cans

$16.00

3 Floyd's Zombie Dust

3 floyds alpha king

3 floyds pillar of beasts Coco

Alaskan Amber

Atwater Dirty Blonde

Bavik Super Wit

Bell's Two Hearted

Blackgrass Fineapple cider

blakes grand cherry

blakes triple jam

Out of stock

Blue Moon

broad leaf chromatic shatter

Bud Light

Coors Light

darkhorse winter warmer

drafting table 2 point perspective

drafting table pineapple brewlious

Out of stock

Dragonmead Final Absolution

Out of stock

eastern market flannel weather

eastern market sweater weather

Out of stock

eastern market sweater weather

founders breakfast nitro stout

founders rubaeus

founders sweet respute

Framboise

Out of stock

griffin claw double reserve

Out of stock

Griffin Claw Flying Buffalo Coffee

Out of stock

griffin claw flying buffalo german chocolate

Out of stock

Guiness

hoegarden

Out of stock

jolly pumpkin bam biere

Kona Big Wave

Kona Big Wave

Lindeman's Framboise

Lone pine oh-j

Michelob Ultra

mikkeller passion pool

Miller Lite

Modelo Draft

Modelo Tigers Games

New Holands Dragon's Milk

Pigeon hill s.c.p

Out of stock

prairie neopolitan squueze

Out of stock

Rhinegeist Bubbles

right brain nitro ceo stout

roak watusi moon shot

Out of stock

saugatuck peanut butter porter

sierra nevada hazy little things

Sierra Rose Sangria

St. Bernardus Abt 12

Stella

storm cloud birdwalker blonde

The bruery frucht

The Mav Blonde

The Mav IPA

The Mav Red

transient time science

Weihenstephaner

witches hat big doedish

Central Waters S'getti

Shorts Humongous Huma

Fair State Strata

transient Ruckley Reserve

Transient This shouldn't be

Watermark Floro Jelly

Out of stock

Ludington Vanilla Jitter Bean

BroadLeaf Sour Lake GPO

KBS Chocolate Cherry

O'Donoghue's Irish Red ale

Goose Island Bourbon Country

Leinenkugel Honey Lemon Light

Darkhorse Pineapple IPA

mad farmer Peach Berry

Saugatuck Maggie's Irish Ale

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendrick's

$7.00

Knickerbocker Gin

$7.00

Plymouth

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Well Gin

$3.75

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Disaronno

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Coconut

$6.00

Bacardi Raspberry

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Cruzan

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$3.75

Scotch

Balvenie

$9.00

Dewar's

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Well Scotch

$3.75

Shots

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$7.00

Grand Tito Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Johnny Vegas

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Mini Beer

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00Out of stock

WAP shot

$7.00

Tequila

Anteel Coconut Lime Blanco

$9.00

Anteel Reposado

$10.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Camarena

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Milagro

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Sauza

$6.00

Well Tequila

$3.75

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Effen Black Cherry

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel Oranje

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Stoli Cucumber

$7.00

Stoli Raz

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$3.75

Stoli citron

$7.00

stoli lime

$7.00

Stoli blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

High West

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Luca Mariano

$8.00

Luca Mariano Rye

$8.00

Luca Mariano Single Barrel

$9.00

Old Grandad

$6.00

Rittenhouse

$5.00

Screwball

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Tullamore Dew 14yr

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$3.75

Candian club

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Sierra mist

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Vernors

$4.00

Water

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$4.00

New Mav Cocktails

Baja Cranberry

$12.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Bourbon Smash

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Grand Margarita

$13.00

House Cosmo

$7.00

House Margarita

$7.00

House Mojito

$7.00

House Old Fashioned

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Lucky Mule

$10.00

Malibu Mule

$10.00

Mav Rita

$9.00

Mavberry Mojito

$9.00

Mavs Red Sangria

$9.00

Mavs White Sangria

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Orange Crush Cosmo

$11.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

SangriaRita

$10.00

Star Hill Farms Old Fashioned

$12.00

lemon drop martini

New Mav Shots

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Orange Dream Shot

$7.00

Washington Apple Shot

$7.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$7.00

Happy Hour Menu

mav blonde

$3.00

mav ipa

$3.00

mav red

$3.00

jack daniels

$5.00

captain morgan

$5.00

camerena

$5.00

bacardi

$5.00

absolute

$5.00

tanqueray

$5.00

New Wine Menu

19 Crimes-Banished Red Blend 6 oz

$7.00

19 Crimes-Banished Red Blend 9 oz

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Mirrassou Moscato 6oz

$7.00

Mirrassou Moscato 9oz

$10.00

Guenoc Cabernet 6 oz

$5.00

Guenoc Cabernet 9 oz

$7.00

Josh's Cabernet 6 oz

$7.00

Josh's Cabernet 9 oz

$10.00

Trinity Oaks Pino Noir 6 oz

$5.00

Trinity Oaks Pino Noir 9oz

$7.00

Parducci Pinot Noir 6 oz

$7.00

Parducci Pino Noir 9 oz

$10.00

Guenoc Chardonnay 6 oz

$5.00

Geunoc Chardonnay 9 oz

$7.00

Josh's Chardonnay 6 oz

$7.00

Josh's Chardonnay 9 oz

$10.00

Haymarket Sauvignon Blanc 6 oz

$7.00

Haymarket Sauvignon Blanc 9 oz

$10.00

Guenoc Pino Grigio 6 oz

$5.00

Guenoc Pino Grigio 9 oz

$7.00

Josh's Pino Grigio 6 oz

$7.00

Josh's Pino Grigio 9 oz

$10.00

Stemarri rose 6 oz

$7.00

Stemarri rose 9 oz

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

42820 Ford Road, Canton, MI 48187

Directions

Maverick's - Canton image

