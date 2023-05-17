Restaurant header imageView gallery

Maynard's

review star

No reviews yet

2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd

Silverdale, WA 98383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

M's Cafe

Starters

Pepperoni Pizza Dip

$13.99

Hearth oven dip with aged provolone, cream cheese, mozzarella, fontina, marinara and east coast cup pepperoni served with our garlic bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.99

Tater tot Nachos

$14.99

Small Crispy Tater tots

$7.99

Large Crispy Tater Tots

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Entree's & Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan

Entrée Caesar Salad

Entrée Caesar Salad

$13.99

Romaine, housemade caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan. Featured pairing - iris vineyards pinot Gris

Side Mixed Green Salad

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.99

Local mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, tomato, shaved carrot. Featured pairing - king estates sauvignon Blanc

Entrée Mixed Green Salad

Entrée Mixed Green Salad

$13.99

Local mixed greens, cucumber, red bell pepper, tomato, shaved carrot. Featured pairing - king estates sauvignon Blanc

Tuna Poke Salad

$21.99

Sashimi tuna, baby greens, shaved carrot, avocado, crispy wontons, sesame seeds and sesame ginger dressing. Our friends at the Kitsap health department would like to remind you that eating raw or undercooked food may be dangerous

Grilled White Cheddar Chicken Burger

$16.99

M’s Mac N’ Cheese

$19.99

Classic cheeseburger

$9.99

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Deep Dish Pizza 10 in

10" Meat Lovers

$18.00

10" Loaded Combo

$20.00

10" Veggie Lovers

$18.00

10" Chicken Bacon

$18.00

10" Double Pepperoni

$17.00

10" Spicy chicken

$18.00

10" Hawaiian

$17.00

10" Classic Three Cheese

$14.00

10" Meatball Pizza

$16.00

Deep Dish Pizza 12 in

12" Meat Lovers

$22.00

12" Loaded Combo

$24.00

12" Veggie Lovers

$22.00

12" Chicken Bacon

$22.00

12" Double Pepperoni

$21.00

12" Spicy chicken

$22.00

12" Hawaiian

$21.00

12" Classic Three Cheese

$18.00

12" Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Cafe Drinks

Cafe Blood Orange Drop

$12.99

Cafe White Sangria

$14.99

Cafe Red Sangria

$14.99

Cafe Maynard's Manhattan

$13.99

Cafe Maynard's Rum Punch

$15.99

Cafe Maynard's Mai Tai

$15.99

Cafe King Estates Sauvignon Blanc

$33.99

Cafe Michael David "Freakshow" Chardonnay

$31.99

Cafe Bombino Bianco

$33.99

Cafe La Spinetta Moscato

$33.99

Cafe Inscription Pinot Noir

$35.99

Cafe Twenty Acres Cabernet Sauvigono

$31.99

Cafe Martin Raye Pinot Noir

$31.99

BTL Coors Light

$5.49

BTL Heineken

$6.49

BTL Heineken 0.0

$4.99

BTL Corona

$6.49

BTL Guinness

$7.49

BTL White Claw

$6.49

BTL Rainier

$4.49

N/A Beverage

$2.99

Coffee & Pastries

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.25+

Pink Elephant

$4.50+

Coffee Traveler

$19.99

Hot Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$4.50+

Tea Latte

$4.25+

Steamer

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Red Bull Spritzers

$4.99

Aha

$2.99

Minute Made

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.99

Fresh Baked Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Maynards Signature Doughnuts

$12.99+

Assorted Pastries

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Cookies

$1.00

Muffin

$1.00

Merchandise

Pickles

$7.99

Magnet

$7.99

Esel

$9.99

Frozen Doughnut Hot Sauce

$8.99

1000

$7.99

Ranch

$7.99

Tartar

$7.99

Shirt

$19.99

Tote Bag

$11.99

Wood Card Sign

$9.99

Maynard's Water Bottle

$9.99

Shot Glass

$9.99

Paper Cards

$4.99

M's Cafe Mug

$9.99

Glass Paper Weight

$9.99

Olive Oil (small)

$10.99

Olive Oil (large)

$10.99

Balsamic Vinegar

$10.99

Salt & Pepper Shaker

$29.99

Bottle Aerator

$19.99

Post Card

$0.49

Tazo Tea

$9.99

Spices (small)

$5.99

Spices (large)

$7.99

Onesies

$20.00

Hats

$14.99

Cutting Board

$9.99

Green Mount Olives

$6.99

Sundried Tomatoes

$4.99

Bloody Mary Olives

$5.99

S&P Shakers

$29.99

Pegasus Coffee

$15.99

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$6.99

Romano Cheese

$7.50

Sweet Heat Cheese

$5.99

Youngsters Cheese

$6.49

Go Board Cheese

$11.99

Fennel Salami

$7.50

Cheese Flight

$11.99

Hot & Spicy Salami

$7.50

Feta Cheese Block

$5.25

Salame Beer Flight

$16.49

Madelyn's Menu

Madelyn's Lunch/Dinner

Apple Slices with Chocolate Chips & Honey

$3.99

Kids Mac n’ cheese

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.99
Kids All Beef Hot Dog

Kids All Beef Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99
Kids Burger with fries

Kids Burger with fries

$5.99

Kids Noodles

$6.99

Kids Drinks

$1.99

Cookies and Milk

$3.99

Brownie & Ice Cream

$3.99

Additional side

Smores Kits

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.99

Dessert & After Dinner Drinks

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

$11.99

Served with a strawberry-orange puree and whipped cream

Maynard's Brownie

$6.99Out of stock

Housemade brownie served Ala mode

Buddha's Bread Pudding

$8.99

Housemade and topped with our bourbon sauce

Creme Brulee

$10.99

Classic dessert with a caramelized sugar top

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.99

Flourless cake, chocolate silk, white chocolate mousse topped with flourless brownie bites and chocolate ganache

Chocolate Hazelnut Gelato

$11.99

Smooth hazelnut gelato swirled with rich chocolate sauce presented in a flute glass

Brown Butter Pear Tart

$14.99

A brown butter pear tart served a la mode and drizzled with more brown butter

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.99

Tres Leches

$9.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$11.99

Tart key lime custard baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with a sweet meringue

NA Beverages & Mocktails

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.49

DIET COKE

$3.49

SPRITE

$3.49

ROODBEER

$3.49

DR PEPPER

$3.49

LEMONADE

$3.49

ICED TEA

$3.49

FANTA

$3.49

MILK

$3.49

APPLE JUICE

$3.49

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.49

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.49

ORANGE JUICE

$3.49

HOT TEA

$3.49

COFFEE

$3.49

GINGER BEER

$3.99

RED BULL

$3.99

Mocktails

Linda's Strawberry Spritzer

$6.99

A mix of strawberry puree, lemonade and splash of soda

The Renee

$6.99

A combination of blueberry, mango and pineapple with sprite

Michelle's Citrus Sunrise

$6.99

Lemonade, orange juice, blueberry and grenadine syrups with sprite

Zero Proof / Low Abv Cocktails

Ginless Gimlet

$10.00

A refreshing non-alcoholic take on a classic cocktail. Featuring dhos gin, sweet & sour mix and simple syrup

Mocktini

$10.00

This low abv cocktail is reminiscent of an aviation. It combines dhos gin, creme de violette, luxardo and sweet & sour mix

Mockhattan

$10.00

Low abv version of a classic Manhattan. Featuring wissen whiskey, sweet vermouth and bitters

Zero-fashioned

$10.00

Our non-alcoholic version of an old fashioned. Wissen whiskey, bitters and simple syrup

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Approachable, locally sourced, uncomplicated, bold flavors, occasional world influences; reflecting modern tastes of our community. The restaurant menus incorporate what is seasonal and local whenever possible and will source the highest quality, wholesome, raw ingredients producing scratch made meals. Food & beverages are graciously prepared, presented and served in an environment which offers extraordinary experiences.

Website

Location

2251 NW Bucklin Hill Rd, Silverdale, WA 98383

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aladdin's Palace
orange starNo Reviews
9399 Ridgetop Blvd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Silverdale
orange star4.2 • 863
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Silverdale
orange starNo Reviews
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3 Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
Silver City Restaurant and Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
2799 NW Myhre Rd Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
The Hub - Byron St
orange starNo Reviews
3388 NW Byron St #100 Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
KettleFish - Old Town Silverdale
orange star4.0 • 109
3607 NW Byron St Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Silverdale

Hops n Drops - Silverdale
orange star4.2 • 863
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
KettleFish - Old Town Silverdale
orange star4.0 • 109
3607 NW Byron St Silverdale, WA 98383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Silverdale
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (686 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston