Las Montañas

205 S Mill St

#306

Aspen, CO 81611

Order Again

Popular Items

Tortilla Basket (4)
Green Chicken Enchiladas
Guacamole Classico

Appetizers

Smashed Cucumbers

$8.00

lime, tajin, serrano peppers

Guacamole Classico

$18.00

queso fresco, cilantro, fresh tostados

Queso a la Polvos

$18.00

roasted green chiles, pico de gallo, picadillo, guacamole, fresh tostadas

Tony Montañas Nachos

$23.00

refried beans, jack cheese, sour cream, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$39.00

pico de gallo, queso oaxaca, charred tomatillo

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$16.00

guajillo broth, corn, queso monterey, crispy tortilla

Ensaladas

Caesar Salad a la Tomas

$19.00

chile de arbol crunch, white anchovy

Crunchy Greens

$16.00

jicama, beets, baby lettuces, cumin-avocado dressing, tortilla crisps

Specialties

Grilled Fish Tacos

$29.00

red snapper, chipotle slaw, veggie black beans

Enchiladas de San Antone

$27.00

cheese enchiladas, chile con carne, white onion, shredded lettuce, tomato, cumin rice & refried beans

Green Chicken Enchiladas

$28.00

braised chicken, jack cheese, sour cream, tomatillo sauce, pickled onions, cumin rice & refried beans

Picadillo Enchiladas

$29.00

beef picadillo, salsa ranchera, shredded lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cumin rice & refried beans

Barbacoa Plate

$45.00

braised beef cheeks, fried potatoes, refried beans, guacamole salad

Marjorie's Favorite

$25.00

green chicken enchilada, crispy beef taco, guacamole salad

Tio Lorenzo's Platter

$31.00

chicken enchiladas con carne, crispy beef taco, bacon-wrapped quail diablo, cumin rice & refried beans

Red Snapper

$36.00

tomato - serrano vinaigrette, grilled lime

Cab Ribeye

$56.00

14oz Cab Ribeye, guajillo lime steak butter

Garlic Herb Shrimp

$34.00

habanero escabeche, salsa negra

Skirt Steak

$38.00

10oz Skirt Steak, grilled scallion, salsa matcha

Fajitas

No.1 Steak Arrachera

$55.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

No.2 Achiote Chicken

$40.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

No.3 Pineapple Ribeye

$62.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

No.4 Veggie Fajitas

$35.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

No.5 Gulf Shrimp

$45.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

No.6 Steak & Chicken Combo

$95.00

housemade tortillas, garlic jalapeno butter, sour cream, pico de gallo, queso fundido & chile toreado, rice & refried beans

Desserts

Flan

$12.00

mezcal caramel, amaranth crisp

Buñuelo

$12.00

fried dough, mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry

Coconut Tres Leches

$12.00

local berries, mint

Ice Cream

$6.00

choice of mexican vanilla, mint chocolate chip, horchata, or hibiscus sorbet

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Kids Rice and Steak Bowl

$16.00

Kids Nachos

$12.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$14.00

Kids Beef Taco

$12.00

Sides

Crispy Beef Taco

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, queso fresco

Chicken Chalupa

$12.00

corn tortilla, refried beans, jack cheese, cubed chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, cholula vinaigrette

Papas Monterrey

$9.00

Escabeche, pickled jalapeno, chimichurri, jack cheese, cilantro

Tortilla Basket (4)

$4.00

Single Tortilla

$1.00

Guacamole Salad

$9.00

Side Guacamole

$9.00

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veggie Beans

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Location

205 S Mill St, #306, Aspen, CO 81611

Directions

