Main picView gallery

MC's Tap House - Lino Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

617 Apollo Drive Suite 110

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pepperoni Meatballs

$14.42

Two 4oz pepperoni stuffed meatballs in our marinara sauce, smothered with our 5-cheese blend and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic buttered French bread.

Southwestern Crab Dip

$13.39

A three cheese blend mixed with peppers, green onions, southwestern spices and sweet blue crab. Served with fried to order white corn tortilla chips.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$14.42

Ground chicken sauteed with green onions, water chestnuts, red pepper and Asian flavors. Served with Bibb Lettuce Wraps.

Adobo Wings

$16.48

Adobo marinated and grilled served with a roasted pineapple salsa, celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.33

Everything bagel seasoned soft pretzel fries served with a bacon jalapeno cream cheese dip and a sweet Bavarian mustard sauce.

Whiskey Glazed Potstickers

$13.39

Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with our creamy cider vinegar slaw.

Loaded Tots

$15.45

Golden fried tater tots topped with our house cheese sauce, adobo barbacoa, chopped bacon, pickled onions and fresh sliced avocado.

Duck Wontons

$12.36

Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.

Adobo Chicken Nachos

$14.42

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso blanco sauce, Adobo marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Cheese Curds

$13.39+

Choose from our classic Ellsworth white cheddar or spice it up with our ghost pepper jack curds. Served with our homemade berry ketchup.

Baked Shrimp Toast

$12.36

Rustic ciabatta bread topped with a blend of shrimp and cream cheese with scallions and basil. Baked to a golden brown.

Boneless Wings

$11.33

Basket Of Spicy Dilly Fries

$7.21

Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries

$7.21

Basket of Fries

$7.21

Salads & Soup

Berry Chicken Salad

$14.42

Candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette

The Wedge

$11.33

Iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese, roma tomato, chopped bacon, French and bleu cheese dressings. Add a dozen sauteed shrimp for $7 or Grilled chicken breast for $5

Chopped Salad

$14.42

Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.

Miso Ginger Salad

$17.51

Tender bibb lettuce tossed with a miso ginger vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and sliced avocado. Topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.

Steak Salad

$20.60

An eight ounce sirloin, grilled and topped on a bed of mixed greens tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs and a dijon balsamic vinaigrette.

Louisiana Chowder

$7.21+

Chili

$7.21+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.18+

Soup Du Jour

$6.18+

Side Salad

$5.15

Sandwiches

Monte Cristo

$14.42

Ham, Turkey, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast, dipped in a sweet egg batter and grille. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry marshmallow sauce.

The Muddy Clucker 2.0

$15.45

Breadded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a Long John donut bun with house pickles, cider slaw and honey Sriracha mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$19.57

An eight ounce sirloin, glazed with balsamic vinaigrette and grilled. Served on a garlic buttered char grilled onion bun with grilled red onion and roasted garlic aioli.

Smoked Salmon BLT

$19.57

Honey Smoked Salmon on a toasted everything seasoned bagel with Bibb lettuce, sliced roma tomato, crispy bacon and whipped Philadelphia cream cheese.

Turkey Club

$14.42

Grilled Texas toast piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese with blackberry BBQ sauce and mayo.

Brisket Dip

$18.54

Smoked beef briskit on a crunchy french roll with swiss cheese and Alabama white sauce. served with side side of au jus.

Grilled Cheese

Excited Southerner

$15.45

Honey buttered jalapeno cornmeal bread, grilled with ghost pepperjack cheese. Loaded with smoked beef briskit, Mac and Cheese and our house pickles.

The Cheesy Italian

$15.45

Garlic Buttered Focaccia bread. Grilled with provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, fresh roma tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and fresh burrata mozzerella.

The Only Juan

$15.45

Char-grilled ciabatta bread with manchego cheese, ham, blueberry habanero aioli with grilled red onions and jalapenos.

The Three Little Piggyback

$15.45

A triple decker of cheesy joy, grilled white bread layered with grilled tomatoes, six slices of appplewood smoked bacon and american cheese.

Tacos

Quessa Birria

$15.45

Slow cooked beef brisket on Monterey-jack cheese grilled corn tortillas. Topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Guajillo chili au jus for dipping.

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.48

Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.

Cons Chicken Tacos

$14.42

Adobo marinated chicken tenders with red cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$16.48

Pan fried blackened Mahi-Mahi on corn tortillas with shredded red cabbage, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and Lupe's mango corn salsa.

Flatbreads

Holy Pepperoni!!!

$13.39

American pepperoni, old world pepperoni, pepperoni confit, 5-cheese blend and marinara sauce.

Lupe's Avocado Chicken

$14.42

Grilled flat bread topped with fresh avocados, grilled marinated chicken, Lupe's mango corn salsa, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$14.42

Honey Smoked Salmon, everything bagel seasoned with whipped cream cheese, chopped hard boiled egg and pickled onions. Finished with fresh chopped parley and lemon zest.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.36

Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and garlic olive oil.

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.33

Cheeseburger

$12.36

Choose from Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Gouda, Bleu cheese crumbles, Montamore, Pepper-jack or American.

Flammin Blue Berry

$15.45

Our Twin Cities Buger Battle entry. Our stead burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.

Rodeo Cow

$15.45

Cheddar cheese, bacon, a jumbo onion ring and our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.

Southwest Turkey Burger

$14.42Out of stock

Ground turkey stuffed with green chilis and southwest spices, topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a pub bun with Baja sauce.

Bacon Curd

$15.45

Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.

The Mad Cow

$17.51

3 quarter pound burgers, raw onion, quick pickles and 3 slices of American cheese.

Drunken Portabella & Swiss

$14.42

Thick sliced portabella mushrooms sauteed in our whiskey sauce with melted Swiss cheese and roasted garlic aoli.

Barbacoa Bessie

$16.48

Pepperjack Cheese, Barbacoa Beef, Sliced Avocado, Pickled Onions and Baja Sauce.

Pit & Spit

Adobo Rotisserie Chicken

$20.60

Adobo marinated and spit roasted half chicken served with fresh grilled corn tortillas and spanish rice.

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$24.72

Smoked in house and finished with our blackberry BBQ sauce. Served with cider slaw, tap house fries and grilled jalapeno cornbread.

Beef Brisket

$25.75

Slow smoked to perfection, served on garlic buttered Texas toast with our grape jelly bbq sauce. Served with tap house fries and cider slaw

Al Pastor

$20.60

Layers of adobo marinated pork with fresh sliced pineappple slow roasted on our spit and sliced to order. Served with fresh corn tortillas and Spanish rice.

Italian Rotisserie Pork Chop

$28.84Out of stock

Slow spit roasted with garlic herb butter and sliced to order. Served with brown butter and sweet potato dumplings

Mac Attack

Classic Mac

$13.39

Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in our Four Cheese Cream Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken

$17.51

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our four cheese cream sauce spiced up with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with boneless buffalo wings.

The Italian

$16.48

Sauteed bell peppers, red onions, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage with cavatappi pasta in a creamy Rosa sauce.

South of the Border

$16.48

Adobo beef and pico de gallo with cavatappi pasta in a southwestern cream sauce.

Entrées

Andouille Rigatoni

$17.51

Sauteed bell peppers and onions with ground Andouille sausage and rigatoni pasta in a spicy tomato sauce. Served with grilled French bread.

Power Bowl

$17.51

Stir-fry vegetables, ancient grains and kale. Choice of grilled all white meat chicken breast of blackened Mahi-Mahi.

Blackened Catfish

$19.57

Pan-fried blackened catfish fillet served over a creole fried rice and finished with an avocado corn relish.

Herb's Roasted Garlic Ribeye

$32.96

A 14 oz cast iron seared ribeye, basted with a roasted garlic herb butter. Served with a loaded baked potato.

Grilled Salmon Risotto

$25.75

Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet served over a fresh tomato basil risotto.

Truffle Ravioli

$21.63

A three cheese and truffle mushroom stuffed ravioli with red onion, portabella mushrooms and bacon in a cabernet cream sauce.

Desserts

Dueling Beignets

$8.24

The French Quarter classic powdered sugar style paired with a twist on an Indian classic. lavender corriander honey glaze. Both will melt in your mouth.

Cherry Chocolate Crepe Jubilee

$9.27

Dark chocolate crepes filled with cherry mousse and topped with brandy flamed cherries.

Liftbridge Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.17

Kids Corn Dog

$6.17

Kids CHEESE Burger

$6.17

Kids Hamburger

$6.17

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.17

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.17

Kids Pizza

$6.17

Sides

Ranch

$0.77

Blue Cheese

$0.77

BBQ

$0.77

Mayo

$0.77

Horseradish Sauce

$0.77

Garlic Aioli

$0.77

Marinara

$1.03

Berry Ketchup

$0.77

Spicy Mustard

$0.77

Raspberry Marshmallow

$0.77

Black Berry Habenero

$0.77

Baja

$0.77

Chipotle Mayo

$0.77

Marmalade

$0.77

Syrup

$0.77

Gravy

$1.03

Sour Cream

$0.77

Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.55

Small Side Queso

$1.55

Large Side Queso

$3.09

Sd Buffalo Sauce

$0.77

Yum Yum

$0.77

Alabama White Sauce

$0.77

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.77

Diablo

$0.77

Ballistic Blueberry

$0.77

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.77

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.77

French

$0.77

Ranch

$0.77

Blue Cheese

$0.77

TB

$0.77

Miso Ginger

$0.77

1000 Island

$0.77

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Pickle

$0.77

Jalapenos

$0.77

Avocado

$1.03

Mango Salsa

$1.55

Green Peppers

$0.77

Egg

$1.55

Crutons

$0.77

Limes

$0.77

Lemons

$0.77

Pico

Pico

$1.55

Red Peppers

$0.77

Pepperoni Slices

$3.09

Cheddar

$1.03

Swiss

$1.03

Smoked Gouda

$1.03

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.03

Montamore

$1.03

Pepper Jack

$1.03

American

$1.03

Parmesan

$1.03

Chicken

$6.18

Shrimp

$6.18

Lobster

$6.18

Bacon

$1.55

Hamburger Patty

$6.18

French Bread

$2.58

Fry Bread

$2.58

Mussel Bread

$2.58

Texas Toast

$2.58

Side of Kettle Chips

$4.12

Bowl of Kettle Chips

$6.18

Side of Fries

$4.12

Side of Dilly Fries

$5.15

Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries

$5.15

Side of Tots

$5.15

Side of Onion Rings

$5.15

Side of Cheese Curds

$6.18

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.21

Side of Cottage Cheese

$6.18

Side of Fruit

$6.18

Side of Chef's Veggie

$6.18

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.21

Baked Potato

$6.18Out of stock

Side Sweet Potato Dumplings

$7.21

Side Salad

$6.18

Drinks

HH Mich

$3.61+

HH Busch

$3.61+

HH Craft

$6.18+

Titos

$6.18

Captain Morgan

$6.18

HH Merlot

$5.15

HH Chard

$5.15

HH Jack Daniels

$5.15

HH Tito's Bloody

$6.00

Food

Boneless Wings

$11.33
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 Apollo Drive Suite 110, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Tavern On Main
orange star3.9 • 114
8001 Lake Dr Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View restaurantnext
Campanelle Restaurant & Bar
orange star3.8 • 7
7114 Otter Lake Rd #150 Lino Lakes, MN 55038
View restaurantnext
The Blue Heron Grill
orange starNo Reviews
14725 Victor Hugo Blvd Hugo, MN 55038
View restaurantnext
Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center - North Oaks
orange starNo Reviews
5959 Centerville Rd North Oaks, MN 55127
View restaurantnext
The Tipsy Steer - Blaine - 2025 105th Avenue Northeast
orange starNo Reviews
2025 105th Avenue Northeast Blaine, MN 55449
View restaurantnext
Invictus Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 492
2025 105th Ave NE Blaine, MN 55449
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lino Lakes
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston