MC's Tap House - Lino Lakes
617 Apollo Drive Suite 110
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Appetizers
Pepperoni Meatballs
Two 4oz pepperoni stuffed meatballs in our marinara sauce, smothered with our 5-cheese blend and baked to a golden brown. Served with garlic buttered French bread.
Southwestern Crab Dip
A three cheese blend mixed with peppers, green onions, southwestern spices and sweet blue crab. Served with fried to order white corn tortilla chips.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Ground chicken sauteed with green onions, water chestnuts, red pepper and Asian flavors. Served with Bibb Lettuce Wraps.
Adobo Wings
Adobo marinated and grilled served with a roasted pineapple salsa, celery sticks and bleu cheese dressing.
Bavarian Pretzel
Everything bagel seasoned soft pretzel fries served with a bacon jalapeno cream cheese dip and a sweet Bavarian mustard sauce.
Whiskey Glazed Potstickers
Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze. Served with our creamy cider vinegar slaw.
Loaded Tots
Golden fried tater tots topped with our house cheese sauce, adobo barbacoa, chopped bacon, pickled onions and fresh sliced avocado.
Duck Wontons
Stuffed with roasted corn, cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.
Adobo Chicken Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with our homemade queso blanco sauce, Adobo marinated chicken, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Curds
Choose from our classic Ellsworth white cheddar or spice it up with our ghost pepper jack curds. Served with our homemade berry ketchup.
Baked Shrimp Toast
Rustic ciabatta bread topped with a blend of shrimp and cream cheese with scallions and basil. Baked to a golden brown.
Boneless Wings
Basket Of Spicy Dilly Fries
Basket Of Buffalo Ranch Fries
Basket of Fries
Salads & Soup
Berry Chicken Salad
Candied almonds, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette
The Wedge
Iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled bleu cheese, roma tomato, chopped bacon, French and bleu cheese dressings. Add a dozen sauteed shrimp for $7 or Grilled chicken breast for $5
Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, craisins, diced chicken and red onions all tossed together with a sweet and creamy TB dressing.
Miso Ginger Salad
Tender bibb lettuce tossed with a miso ginger vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber and sliced avocado. Topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.
Steak Salad
An eight ounce sirloin, grilled and topped on a bed of mixed greens tossed with bleu cheese crumbles, red onions, chopped hard boiled eggs and a dijon balsamic vinaigrette.
Louisiana Chowder
Chili
Chicken Noodle Soup
Soup Du Jour
Side Salad
Sandwiches
Monte Cristo
Ham, Turkey, Swiss & American cheese on Texas toast, dipped in a sweet egg batter and grille. Topped with powdered sugar and served with a raspberry marshmallow sauce.
The Muddy Clucker 2.0
Breadded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a Long John donut bun with house pickles, cider slaw and honey Sriracha mayo.
Steak Sandwich
An eight ounce sirloin, glazed with balsamic vinaigrette and grilled. Served on a garlic buttered char grilled onion bun with grilled red onion and roasted garlic aioli.
Smoked Salmon BLT
Honey Smoked Salmon on a toasted everything seasoned bagel with Bibb lettuce, sliced roma tomato, crispy bacon and whipped Philadelphia cream cheese.
Turkey Club
Grilled Texas toast piled high with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and Swiss cheese with blackberry BBQ sauce and mayo.
Brisket Dip
Smoked beef briskit on a crunchy french roll with swiss cheese and Alabama white sauce. served with side side of au jus.
Grilled Cheese
Excited Southerner
Honey buttered jalapeno cornmeal bread, grilled with ghost pepperjack cheese. Loaded with smoked beef briskit, Mac and Cheese and our house pickles.
The Cheesy Italian
Garlic Buttered Focaccia bread. Grilled with provolone cheese, salami, pepperoni, fresh roma tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and fresh burrata mozzerella.
The Only Juan
Char-grilled ciabatta bread with manchego cheese, ham, blueberry habanero aioli with grilled red onions and jalapenos.
The Three Little Piggyback
A triple decker of cheesy joy, grilled white bread layered with grilled tomatoes, six slices of appplewood smoked bacon and american cheese.
Tacos
Quessa Birria
Slow cooked beef brisket on Monterey-jack cheese grilled corn tortillas. Topped with pickled onions and fresh cilantro. Served with Guajillo chili au jus for dipping.
Baja Fish Tacos
Beer battered pollock in a char grilled flour tortilla with red cabbage, fresh avocado, Monterey jack, fresh cilantro and baja sauce.
Cons Chicken Tacos
Adobo marinated chicken tenders with red cabbage, pico de gallo, Monterey jack, chipotle mayo and fresh cilantro in a corn tortilla.
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Pan fried blackened Mahi-Mahi on corn tortillas with shredded red cabbage, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and Lupe's mango corn salsa.
Flatbreads
Holy Pepperoni!!!
American pepperoni, old world pepperoni, pepperoni confit, 5-cheese blend and marinara sauce.
Lupe's Avocado Chicken
Grilled flat bread topped with fresh avocados, grilled marinated chicken, Lupe's mango corn salsa, pickled onions, queso fresco and fresh cilantro.
Smoked Salmon Flatbread
Honey Smoked Salmon, everything bagel seasoned with whipped cream cheese, chopped hard boiled egg and pickled onions. Finished with fresh chopped parley and lemon zest.
Margherita Flatbread
Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and garlic olive oil.
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Choose from Cheddar, Swiss, Smoked Gouda, Bleu cheese crumbles, Montamore, Pepper-jack or American.
Flammin Blue Berry
Our Twin Cities Buger Battle entry. Our stead burger topped with smoked Gouda cheese, applewood smoked bacon, blueberry habanero aoli and a bleu cheese crisp.
Rodeo Cow
Cheddar cheese, bacon, a jumbo onion ring and our homemade blackberry BBQ sauce.
Southwest Turkey Burger
Ground turkey stuffed with green chilis and southwest spices, topped with pepper-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado on a pub bun with Baja sauce.
Bacon Curd
Topped with grilled Ellsworth cheese curds and thick cut bacon with roasted garlic aoli.
The Mad Cow
3 quarter pound burgers, raw onion, quick pickles and 3 slices of American cheese.
Drunken Portabella & Swiss
Thick sliced portabella mushrooms sauteed in our whiskey sauce with melted Swiss cheese and roasted garlic aoli.
Barbacoa Bessie
Pepperjack Cheese, Barbacoa Beef, Sliced Avocado, Pickled Onions and Baja Sauce.
Pit & Spit
Adobo Rotisserie Chicken
Adobo marinated and spit roasted half chicken served with fresh grilled corn tortillas and spanish rice.
1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs
Smoked in house and finished with our blackberry BBQ sauce. Served with cider slaw, tap house fries and grilled jalapeno cornbread.
Beef Brisket
Slow smoked to perfection, served on garlic buttered Texas toast with our grape jelly bbq sauce. Served with tap house fries and cider slaw
Al Pastor
Layers of adobo marinated pork with fresh sliced pineappple slow roasted on our spit and sliced to order. Served with fresh corn tortillas and Spanish rice.
Italian Rotisserie Pork Chop
Slow spit roasted with garlic herb butter and sliced to order. Served with brown butter and sweet potato dumplings
Mac Attack
Classic Mac
Cavatappi Pasta Tossed in our Four Cheese Cream Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our four cheese cream sauce spiced up with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with boneless buffalo wings.
The Italian
Sauteed bell peppers, red onions, pepperoni and spicy Italian sausage with cavatappi pasta in a creamy Rosa sauce.
South of the Border
Adobo beef and pico de gallo with cavatappi pasta in a southwestern cream sauce.
Entrées
Andouille Rigatoni
Sauteed bell peppers and onions with ground Andouille sausage and rigatoni pasta in a spicy tomato sauce. Served with grilled French bread.
Power Bowl
Stir-fry vegetables, ancient grains and kale. Choice of grilled all white meat chicken breast of blackened Mahi-Mahi.
Blackened Catfish
Pan-fried blackened catfish fillet served over a creole fried rice and finished with an avocado corn relish.
Herb's Roasted Garlic Ribeye
A 14 oz cast iron seared ribeye, basted with a roasted garlic herb butter. Served with a loaded baked potato.
Grilled Salmon Risotto
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet served over a fresh tomato basil risotto.
Truffle Ravioli
A three cheese and truffle mushroom stuffed ravioli with red onion, portabella mushrooms and bacon in a cabernet cream sauce.
Desserts
Dueling Beignets
The French Quarter classic powdered sugar style paired with a twist on an Indian classic. lavender corriander honey glaze. Both will melt in your mouth.
Cherry Chocolate Crepe Jubilee
Dark chocolate crepes filled with cherry mousse and topped with brandy flamed cherries.
Liftbridge Rootbeer Float
Kids
Sides
Ranch
Blue Cheese
BBQ
Mayo
Horseradish Sauce
Garlic Aioli
Marinara
Berry Ketchup
Spicy Mustard
Raspberry Marshmallow
Black Berry Habenero
Baja
Chipotle Mayo
Marmalade
Syrup
Gravy
Sour Cream
Seasoned Sour Cream
Small Side Queso
Large Side Queso
Sd Buffalo Sauce
Yum Yum
Alabama White Sauce
Thai Chili Sauce
Diablo
Ballistic Blueberry
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Raspberry Vinaigrette
French
Ranch
Blue Cheese
TB
Miso Ginger
1000 Island
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Pickle
Jalapenos
Avocado
Mango Salsa
Green Peppers
Egg
Crutons
Limes
Lemons
Pico
Red Peppers
Pepperoni Slices
Cheddar
Swiss
Smoked Gouda
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Montamore
Pepper Jack
American
Parmesan
Chicken
Shrimp
Lobster
Bacon
Hamburger Patty
French Bread
Fry Bread
Mussel Bread
Texas Toast
Side of Kettle Chips
Bowl of Kettle Chips
Side of Fries
Side of Dilly Fries
Side of Buffalo Ranch Fries
Side of Tots
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Cheese Curds
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Cottage Cheese
Side of Fruit
Side of Chef's Veggie
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato
Side Sweet Potato Dumplings
Side Salad
617 Apollo Drive Suite 110, Lino Lakes, MN 55014