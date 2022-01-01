BG picView gallery

Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center North Oaks

5959 Centerville Rd

North Oaks, MN 55127

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pot Pie
Beef Bourguignon Sliders
Beet Salad

Appetizers

No Utensils

Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Crab Cake App

$17.95

Escargot

$11.95

Mussels

$15.95

Poutine

$13.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Walleye Fingers

$15.95

Soup & Salad

Prime Top Sirloin Salad

$27.95

Bread Basket

French Onion

$9.95

Beet Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.95

Handhelds

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.95

Beef Bourguignon Sliders

$17.95

Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Fish & Seafood

Crab Cake Entree

$29.95

Coldwater Lobster Tail

$31.95

Twin Lobster Tails

$41.95

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$31.95

Beluga Lentil Pilaf, Arugula, Roasted Corn Puree & Chive Oil

Walleye

$29.95

Haricot Verts, Roasted Radish, Shallots & Beurre Noisette

Add Lobster Tail

$28.95

Poultry

Chicken Française

$23.95

Duck Breast

$29.95

Pasta & Risotto

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.95

Fettuccine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$19.95

Lobster Spaghetti

$39.95

Classic & Specialty

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.95

Pork Chop

$25.95

Beef Bourguignon

$29.95

Steaks

Au Poivre

$43.95

Oscar

$45.95

Ribeye

$49.95

Steak Diane

$41.95

Prime Top Sirloin

$29.95

4oz Filet Mignon

$31.95

6oz Filet Mignon

$39.95

8oz Filet Mignon

$45.95

Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf Crab Cake

$43.95

Surf & Turf Lobster Tail

$49.95

Surf & Turf Walleye Fillet

$41.95

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$10.95

Béarnaise

$1.95

Creamy Leek Potatoes

$5.95

House Cut Fries With Bearnaise

$5.95

Haricot Verts

$7.95

Lentil Pilaf

$7.95

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Demi Glace

$2.95

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.95

1 Scoop Sorbet

$3.95

Apple and Rhubarb Crisp

$8.95

Chocolate Ganache Cake

$6.95

Chomeur Pudding

$5.95

Creme Brulee

$6.95

Fudge Sundae

$6.95

Ice Cream

$6.95

Kids Sundae

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.95

Sorbet

$6.95

Kids

Kids Pasta

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Kids Mini Burgers

$9.95

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95

Kids Beef Tenderloin

$19.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by French Americana, our St. Paul American restaurant and bar's adventurous approach to seasonal ingredients creates a unique dining experience nothing short of extraordinary.

Website

Location

5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks, MN 55127

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

