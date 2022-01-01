Tria Restaurant, Bar and Event Center North Oaks
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Inspired by French Americana, our St. Paul American restaurant and bar's adventurous approach to seasonal ingredients creates a unique dining experience nothing short of extraordinary.
5959 Centerville Rd, North Oaks, MN 55127
