Restaurant header imageView gallery

Washington Square Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4736 Washington Sq

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

NA Beverage

Soft Drinks

$Kids Drinks$

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Barqs RB

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Hot Tea Caffeine

$5.50

Kiddy Cocktail

Lemonade Mango

$4.50

Lemonade Peach

$4.50

Lemonade Raspberry

$4.50

Lemonade Strawberry

$4.50

Tonic

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea Mango

$4.50

Ice Tea Raspberry

$4.50

Ice Tea Strawberry

$4.50

Ice Tea Peach

$4.50

Juice+Milk

OJ

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Clamato Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

SM Milk

$2.50

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.50

SM OJ

$2.75

SM Pineapple Juice

$2.75

SM Apple Juice

$2.75

SM Cranberry Juice

$2.75

SM Clamato Juice

$2.75

SM Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

SM Tomato Juice

$2.75

Cans+Bottles

Northern Black Cherry

$4.00

Northern Cream Soda

$4.00

Northern Gingerale

$4.00

Northern Orange

$4.00

Northern Purple Sunday

$4.00

Northern Root Beer

$4.00

Redbull

$6.50

San Pellegrino

$6.00

SF Red Bull

$6.50

Ginger BEER

$5.00

Mocktails

Vir Bloody Mary

$5.00

Vir Margarita

$5.00

Vir Pina Colada

$5.00

Vir Straw Daiquiri

$5.00

Small Plates

Basket Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket Fries

$6.75

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Basket Tots

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Deluxe Nachos

$10.50

Queso Dip

$10.00

Kielbasa

$10.00

Wings

$10.50

Cheese Curds

$10.50

Chicken Bites

$10.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Tuna Tataki

$13.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$13.00

Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Chips And Salsa

$5.75

Sandwiches

Full BBQ Pork

$15.00

Pulled pork smothered in tangy BBQ sauce & topped with coleslaw

Full BLT

$13.75

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread

Full Classic Grill Cheese

$11.50

Swiss & American cheese on your choice of bread

Full Club

$17.25

Ham, lettuce, turkey, tomatoes, bacon & mayo on your choice of bread

Full Pesto Grill Cheese

$12.75

Swiss & American cheese and our basil pesto blend grilled with tomatoes on your choice of bread

Full Portabella

$15.50

Grilled portabella mushroom cap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, sprouts, guacamole & pepperjack cheese on your choice of bread

Full Rachel

$17.25

Turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island dressing on black Russian rye

Full Reuben

$17.25

Hand cut corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island dressing on black Russian rye

Full Tuna Melt

$15.25

Tuna salad with American cheese grilled on your choice of bread

Full Turkey Cobbie

$18.00

Turkey, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, romaine, sprouts, onions, tomatoes & guacamole on your choice of bread

Cajun Shrimp BLT

$18.50

Classic BLT kicked up with spicy grilled shrimp & guacamole on your choice of bread

Philly Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Steak strips with peppers, onions, mushrooms & Swiss on a hoagie with a side of au jus

Walley Sandwich

$19.50

Breaded, grilled or blackened on a hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & tartar sauce

Burgers

1/3 Hamburger

$12.50

1/2 Hamburger

$15.00

1/3 Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/2 Cheeseburger

$15.75

1/3 Mushroom Swiss

$13.50

1/2 Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

1/3 Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

1/2 Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.50

1/3 Jack Daniels Burger

$16.00

1/2 Jack Daniels Burger

$18.00

1/3 Diablo Burger

$14.75

1/2 Diablo Burger

$16.75

1/3 Guacamole Burger

$16.00

1/2 Guacamole Burger

$18.00

Garlic Burger

$17.00

Patty Melt

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.75

Turkey Burger

$16.75

Chicken & Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.50

Chicken breast marinated in Teriyaki sauce and then grilled with side of Teriyaki.

Hawaiian Chicken

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & grilled fresh pineapple

Buffalo Chicken

$15.75

Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special buffalo sauce with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Naughty Chicken

$16.25

Kick up our Buffalo Chicken with a sprinkling of jerk seasoning

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast with jerk seasoning, red & green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes & Swiss cheese

Hickory Chicken

$17.25

Grilled chicken breast with cheddar cheese, smoky bacon & a side of tangy BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese

Jack Daniel's Chicken

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese topped with our homemade Jack Daniel’s sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Plain grilled chicken breast

Caesar Wrap

$15.50

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken & Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy homemade Caesar dressing

Avocado and Ham Wrap

$16.50

With queso fresco, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, ham & avocado with an avocado ranch dressing

Turkey Wrap

$16.25

Turkey, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pepperjack cheese with ranch dressing

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese & field greens with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Tender Wrap

$17.25

Crispy chicken tenders with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese & tossed in ranch dressing

Buffalo Wrap

$17.75

Crispy chicken tenders with shredded lettuce, tomatoes & onions tossed in buffalo sauce, served with a side of homemade bleu cheese dressing

Entrees

Walleye Dinner

$23.50

Jack Daniel's Sirloin

$30.00

Salmon Dinner

$24.00

Soups & Salads

Soup & Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots & sprouts

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy homemade Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese & homemade croutons

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Field greens, corn, peppers, vegetarian black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & corn tortilla strips with salsa ranch dressing

Avocado Salad

$11.50

Romaine lettuce, avocado, Parmesan cheese, corn tortilla strips, avocado ranch dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.50

Field greens, goat cheese, tomatoes, jicama & candied pecans served with cilantro vinaigrette dressing

Chef Salad

$14.00

Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, sprouts, hard-boiled egg, turkey, ham & cheese

Cup of Day

$6.50

Bowl of Day

$9.00

Chili Cup

$7.50

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy homemade Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Field greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots & sprouts

Mexican

Dinner Mexican

Three Mole Enchiladas

Three Spinach Enchiladas

3 Mole Enchiladas Cmbo

$25.00

3 Spinach Enchiladas Cmbo

$25.00

Chimichanga

$21.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.50

Black Bean Quesadilla

$19.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$21.00

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$19.00

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$21.00

Steak Strips Quesadilla

$22.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$22.00

Three Tacos

Three Tacos Combo

$23.00

Shrimp Tacos

$24.00

Authentic Tacos

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$18.25

Burrito

Fajitas

$17.50

Taco Salad

$18.50

Baskets

Walleye Basket

$19.00

Tender Basket

$16.75

Lightly breaded, served with honey mustard & BBQ sauce, seasoned fries & coleslaw.

Seasonal

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$17.00

Italian Melt

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00

Thai Peanut Pasta

$19.50

Pastor Tacos

$15.00

Pastor Burrito

$20.00

Pozole

$16.00

Surf n Turf

$28.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Shrimp Basket

$20.00

Cali Chix

$17.50

Hawaiian Burger

$17.50

Bacon Egg Burger

$17.50

Kids Menu

Kid's Menu

Kid Taco

$8.50

Kid Crust-Free Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid Butter Pasta

$9.25

Kid Marinara Pasta

$9.25

Kid Parmesan Pasta

$9.25

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Kid Chicken Tender

$9.50

The Joey

$12.50

Retail

Drink Board

$1.00

Dog Treats

$2.00

Canvas Bag

Square Black T Shirt

$25.00

Baseball Hat

$25.00

SS Straws

$10.00

Sides

Dressings & Sauces

Ala Carte Sides

Mexican Sides

Cheese

Proteins

Tortillas

$1.00

Breads

$1.50

Dessert

Baily's Choc Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Berry Chimmi

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Coconut Cake

$8.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

Lemon Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Rum Chata Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tres Leche

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Washington Square Bar & Grill is the perfect place to gather for great food & drinks and neighborly chatter. A place where friendly and talented staff welcome newcomers like regulars, and serve regulars like family. A place where art and architecture surround you while local musicians play intimate sets. A place where lush outdoor patios and cozy wood-burning fireplaces entice you to stay just a little bit longer. "The Square" welcomes you.

Location

4736 Washington Sq, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
4746 Washington Square White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Manitou Grill & Event Center
orange star4.2 • 654
2171 4th St White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Tally's Dockside
orange starNo Reviews
4441 Lake Ave South White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria & Pub - White Bear Lake
orange star4.4 • 535
1350 Hwy 96 E White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
Little Village Pub - 2670 Co Rd E East,
orange starNo Reviews
2670 Co Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurantnext
The Wild Bean
orange starNo Reviews
88 Mahtomedi Avenue Willernie, MN 55115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in White Bear Lake

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near White Bear Lake
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston