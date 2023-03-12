Restaurant info

Washington Square Bar & Grill is the perfect place to gather for great food & drinks and neighborly chatter. A place where friendly and talented staff welcome newcomers like regulars, and serve regulars like family. A place where art and architecture surround you while local musicians play intimate sets. A place where lush outdoor patios and cozy wood-burning fireplaces entice you to stay just a little bit longer. "The Square" welcomes you.