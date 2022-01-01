Tally's Dockside imageView gallery
Barbeque
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tally's Dockside

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4441 Lake Ave South

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Popular Items

Hooks Street Quesadillas
Cubano Press
Memphis Pulled Pork

Shareables

BBQ Nachos

$16.95

Tortilla chips served with pulled pork, pulled chicken, or beef brisket. Topped with Bob's Beans, shredded cheese, and guacamole.

Key West Nacho

Key West Nacho

$15.95

Tortilla chips served with pulled chicken & fiesta salsa topped with shredded cheese and guacamole.

Chips N Dip

$9.95

Tortilla chips with our house-made tropical fiesta salsa & fiesta salsa

Hooks Street Quesadillas

Hooks Street Quesadillas

$9.95

Grilled quesadillas - cheese blend served with our tropical fiesta salsa and sour cream.

Lakeside Veggie Platter

$10.95Out of stock

Veggie assortment with your choice of addicting Hook Um Dip.

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.95

Hooks smoked walleye, blended into a delicious Florida Keys flavor, served with club crackers.

Sandwiches

Naked Pulled Pork

Naked Pulled Pork

$13.95

Delicious house-smoked pulled pork with a choice of sauce and a side.

Pulled Chicken

$13.95

Juicy house-smoked chicken on top of a brioche bun with a choice of sauce and a side.

Texas Beef Brisket

Texas Beef Brisket

$15.95

Tender smoked brisket on top of a brioche bun with a choice of sauce and a side.

Memphis Pulled Pork

Memphis Pulled Pork

$14.95

Slow smoked pulled pork topped with slaw on a brioche bun. Comes with a choice of sauce and a side.

Kansas City Chicken

$14.95

Juicy smoked chicken topped with slaw on a brioche bun. Comes with a choice of sauce and a side.

Hooks PoBoy

Hooks PoBoy

$16.95

6" hoagie bun with a choice of our smoked meat: pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked sausage, or Texas beef brisket, topped with provolone cheese and our house-smoked peppers and onions.

Con's Triple Threat PoBoy

$19.95

6" hoagie bun - triple down with pulled pork, pulled chicken, and Texas beef brisket - topped with provolone cheese and our house-smoked peppers and onions.

Paninis

Cubano Press

Cubano Press

$14.95

Pulled pork, smoked ham, swiss cheese, mustard, and pickles.

Brisket Reuben Press

Brisket Reuben Press

$15.95

Texas beef brisket, swiss cheese, Memphis slaw, and thousand island dressing

Brisket Cheddar/Swiss Press

Brisket Cheddar/Swiss Press

$15.95

Texas beef brisket, cheddar, and swiss cheese

Raspberry Ham & Brie Press

Raspberry Ham & Brie Press

$14.95

Smoked ham, brie cheese, and red raspberry preserves

Grilled Cheese Press

Grilled Cheese Press

$7.95

Swiss and cheddar cheeses blended to make a delicious grilled cheese press

Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$32.95

12 mouthwatering bones with the choice of two sides

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$21.95

6 mouthwatering ribs with a choice of 2 sides

Spag's Special

Spag's Special

$15.95

4 bones served with a choice of one side

Just The Bones - Full Rack

$28.95

Full rack bones only

Southern BBQ Pies

The Traditional

$11.95

Fritos topped with Bob's beans, pulled pork, shredded cheese, onions, and sour cream

Tally's Pie

$11.95

Pulled chicken, Bob's Beans, topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos, layered on dirty chips

TSIDE2 Pie

$12.95

Beef Brisket, Memphis slaw, topped with shredded cheese and tropical fiesta salsa, layered on tortilla chips

BYO Southern BBQ Pie

$11.95

Make your choice of chips, house-smoked meat, and toppings.

Tacos

Tennessee Tacos

Tennessee Tacos

$13.95

Pulled pork topped with cabbage and tropical fiesta salsa. Served with side of sour cream and guacamole

Texas Tacos

$14.95

Beef brisket topped with cabbage and tropical fiesta salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Tijuana Tacos

$13.95

Chicken topped with cabbage and tropical fiesta salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Triple T Trifecta Tacos

$14.95

One of each, beef brisket, pulled pork, and chicken

Salads

House Salad

$7.95Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded carrots. Choice of dressing on the side

Wedge Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Tomatoes, sliced red onions, smoked bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Choice of dressing on the side

Cobb Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and a veggie medley topped with your choice of our inhouse smoked meat- Pulled pork, beef brisket, or pulled chicken. Choice of dressing on the side

Meat Platters

Meat Platters

A half-pound of our house-smoked meats. Choice of pulled chicken, beef brisket, pulled pork, or smoked sausage

Little Piglets

Naked Dog

$5.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Sides

Side Bob's Beans

$3.95

Side Memphis Slaw

$3.95
4 Fishy Cornbread

4 Fishy Cornbread

$3.95

Dirty Chips

$3.95

Side Sweet/Sour Cukes

$3.95

Smoked Cream Corn

$3.95

Sauces

Sauce Memphis

$14.95

Sauce Howlin the Blues

$14.95

Sauce KC

$14.95

Sauce Carolina Gold

$14.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Paradise Found "Live Fresh - Stay Salty"

Website

Location

4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Directions

Gallery
Tally's Dockside image

