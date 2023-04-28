Restaurant header imageView gallery

MVP's Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Magoffin Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

Popular Items

Half Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies
Not Philly Cheese Stake
Jerk Taco


Breakfast

Bacon, egg and cheese bagel

Bacon, egg and cheese bagel

$9.86

Organic egg topped with American cheese served on a traditional bagel lined with crispy bacon and a savory sauce.

NY Style BLT

NY Style BLT

$7.68

This BLT is classic: bacon, lettuce, and tomato — nothing fancy, just delicious. Try our signature sauce.

Stake egg and cheese bagel

Stake egg and cheese bagel

$11.62

Real ribeye stake with sauteed onions, organic egg, and choice of cheeses, and a NY-style bagel.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$4.20

Spicy sausage, smoky scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, bacon, and a bright, fresh avocado-tomato salsa.

Lunch

Ox Tail w/ Rice and veggies

Ox Tail w/ Rice and veggies

$14.00Out of stock

Succulent Jamaican Oxtail w/ your choice of white rice or rice and peas, plantains, or cabbage veggies.

Half Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

Half Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

$12.32
HalfJerk Pork w/ Rice and Veggies

HalfJerk Pork w/ Rice and Veggies

$12.00Out of stock

Jamaican-style jerk pork w/a choice of rice, festival, or fries.

Fried Chicken wings and Chips

Fried Chicken wings and Chips

$10.66

Fried to your liking chicken wings w/ a choice of french fries, wedges, or festivals.

Not Luther Smash Burger

Not Luther Smash Burger

$9.88

The not Luther Smash burger takes on a life of its own with one or two 6oz beef smash patty, topped off with all the traditional toppings of a scrumptious cheeseburger.

Not Philly Cheese Stake

Not Philly Cheese Stake

$10.23

Premium stake w/ choice of onions and sweet peppers topped with choice of cheeses on a hoagie.

Jerk Taco

Jerk Taco

$6.88

4 Traditional Mexican tacos with your choice of meats. Choose jerk chicken, pork, or fish.

Stake and shrimp loaded fries

Stake and shrimp loaded fries

$13.44

Loaded premium stake, shrimp, and fries with a custom cheese sauce. Pick and choose between meats and sauces.

Bring on the meats BBQ plate

Bring on the meats BBQ plate

$22.00

Pork ribs, brisket, sausage, jerk pork, and chicken.

Dinner menu

Half Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

Half Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

$12.00

Succulent full jerk chicken w/ a choice of Jamaican rice and peas, white rice, or African Jollof rice. Also served with choices of plantains, mac & cheese, or Caribbean cabbage.

Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

Jerk Chicken w/ Rice and Veggies

$12.32

Succulent full jerk chicken w/ a choice of Jamaican rice and peas, white rice, or African Jollof rice. Also served with choices of plantains, mac & cheese, or Caribbean cabbage.

Chicken and Chips

Chicken and Chips

$11.28

Friend chicken w/ chips

Ox Tail w/ Rice and Veggies

Ox Tail w/ Rice and Veggies

$12.00+Out of stock

Jamaican-style oxtail stew cooked with butterbean and flavored with browning sauce, pimento (allspice), ginger, thyme, and scotch bonnet pepper served w/ your choice of rice and vegetables.

Jerk wings w/ a choice of festival or fries

Jerk wings w/ a choice of festival or fries

$8.22+

Succulent traditional jerk wings w/ a choice of festivals, wedges, or fries.

Rasta pasta w/ chicken and shrimp

Rasta pasta w/ chicken and shrimp

$11.88

Toss penne with a creamy jerk-infused sauce for this Jamaican pasta dish. Bell peppers lend color. We add chicken, but try shrimp, too!

Bring on the meats BBQ plate

Bring on the meats BBQ plate

$28.99Out of stock

Quarter rack of pork ribs, brisket, sausage, and chicken. Add Shrimp and a side.

Jerk Taco

Jerk Taco

$6.88

4 Traditional Mexican tacos with your choice of meats. Choose jerk chicken, pork, or fish.

Hot dog combo

Hot dog combo

$5.88

1 hot dog with French fries.

Loaded fries w/ steak and shrimp

$12.30

Shrimp w/ steal and fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

MVP's Grill! The fabric of MVP's was born out of love and respect for these humble Caribbean, American, African, and Hispanic cuisine met with a desire to bring quality ingredients to the table. Simply put, we’re here to bring you a fusion food experience you can feel good about.

Location

2001 Magoffin Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901

