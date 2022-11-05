Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque

Mel's Butcher Box 10 W Railroad Avenue

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

10 W Railroad Avenue

Tenafly, NJ 07670

Popular Items

Seasoned House Fries
Butcher Box Classic
Ribeye Cheesesteak

Burgers

10 West Burger

$15.00

8oz. Lafrieda Blend Burger W/ Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato & Aged Cheddar Cheese on a Toasted English Muffin. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Mels Double Burger

$15.00

caramelized onions, melted American cheese and Mel's secret sauce. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Butcher Box Classic

$12.00

6oz. Lafrieda Blend Burger W/ Melted American Cheese & Pickle. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Country Apple Chicken Burger

$14.00

pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, arugula, and honey mustard. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Eat Your Veggies Burger

$14.00

provolone and sun-dried tomato aioli. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Pat Lafrieda Sliders

$13.00

2 mini burgers with American cheese and pickles. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Pat Lafrieda 6oz burger , American Cheese, Crispy Bacon and Mel's secret sauce. served with House made kettle chips.

Brunch Burger

$16.00

6oz Lafrieda blend burger, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg on a toasted English muffin. served with house made kettle chips.

Bacon Double

$15.00

two 4oz Lafrieda blend burgers, American cheese & Crispy bacon. served with house made kettle chips.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Cailfornia Burger

$15.00

6oz Lafrieda blend burger, pepper jack cheese, avocado spread, red onion, lettuce and tomato. served with house made kettle chips.

Burger Bash Burger

$15.00

10 West Burger

$19.95

Bacon

$2.00

Rare

Med Rare

Med Well

Well Done

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

celery root slaw, spicy mayo, pickles on a Martin's potato roll. Served with House made Kettle Chips

Italian Stallion Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, Lioni fresh mozzarella & garlic aioli. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Pat's Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

sweet and spicy peppers, fresh arugula and horseradish sauce. Served with house made Kettle Chips

House Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and avocado spread. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$14.00

caramelized onions, melted American cheese and steak sauce aioli. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Slow Roasted Pork

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken breast , melted provolone, organic baby arugula, sun dried tomato aioli on a toasted baguette. served with house made kettle chips.

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$14.00

Crispy chicken cutlet, with lettuce, tomato fresh Mozz, oil & vinegar on a seeded baguette. Served with house made kettle chips.

Ultimate BLT

$14.00

Crispy Bacon with lettuce , tomato and herb mayo. Served with house made kettle chips.

Butcher Box Turkey Club

$15.00

House roasted turkey, crispy bacon, Cheddar cheese , avocado, & sundried aioli. served with house made chips.

Italian Sub

$14.00Out of stock

Grandma Janets Meatball Hero

$14.00Out of stock

Rebecca Specials Only

$10.00

Salads

Classic Caeasr Salad

$10.00

w/ House made croutons, shaved imported parm. *Add any Butcher Box specialty meat +7*

The Butcher Box Salad

$18.00

Seasonal green, tomato, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onion, crumbled feta & balsamic vinaigrette. * choice of any Butcher box specialty meat*

Butcher Box Salad No Meat

$12.00

Seasonal green, tomato, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onion, crumbled feta & balsamic vinaigrette

Specialities

Steak Frittes

$21.00

Marinated pat lafrieda skirt steak with seasoned house fries and steak sauce aioli.

Brooklyn's Best

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, prosciutto, fresh mozz, roasted red pepper and balsamic glaze on toasted ciabatta. Served with house made Kettle Chips

World's Greatest Hotdog

$7.00

PAT LAFRIEDA 100% ALL-BEEF HOTDOG. Served with house made Kettle Chips

Hotdog Special

$11.00

2 PAT LAFRIEDA 100% ALL-BEEF HOTDOGs, sweet & spicy peppers, caramelized onions & honey mustard served with house made Kettle Chips

Chicken Tender W/fries

$10.00

4 Crispy Bell and Evans Organic Chicken Tenders & a side of honey mustard aioli Served with house made kettle chips.

Butcher Box Burger Special

$10.00

Classic burger with a side of house fries.

Shake & Fries Special

$10.00

Disco Fries

$10.00

Hot Dog And Fries

$10.00

Hot Sides

Seasoned House Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Hot Sourdough Pretzel

$9.00

w/ Melted cheese dip & honey mustard aioli.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.99

Big Mozz

$12.00

Panko crusted mozz sticks w/ house made Vodka sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Butcher Box Crispy Treats

$2.00

Kettle Chips

$2.50

Cookie

$3.99Out of stock

Garlc Ailoi

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Bbq Sauce

$0.50

Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

M & M Cookies

$4.99

Steak Sauce

$1.00

SHAKES

Mel's Butcher Box Shakes

$10.00

Smores Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Black Cherry

Dolce De Leche

$11.00

DRINKS

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Black Cherry

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Peach Tea

$3.50

Half & Half

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

SNAPPLE

$3.50

Poland Spring

$1.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Juice Box

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Newest burger joint in town. We specialize in burgers, cheesesteaks, gourmet sandwiches and salads. Try our handspun old school milkshakes.

Website

Location

10 W Railroad Avenue, Tenafly, NJ 07670

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

The Hudson
No Reviews
North End Bar
No Reviews
Aldo's Pizzeria
No Reviews
BurgerIM - NJ008 - Elmwood Park
No Reviews
Toast
No Reviews
78 The Promenade - NJ, Edgewater [15]
No Reviews
Tenafly Classic Diner
4.4 • 3,009
Cafe Angelique
4.0 • 902
