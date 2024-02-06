Melty Layton Hills
1201 North Hill Field Road #FC06
Layton, UT 84041
Featured Items
- Mac & Cheese Bites$7.99
Pasta shells in a sauce of fontina, cheddar and Parmesan. Fried fresh and served with tomato soup!
- Brookie Alá Mode$4.49
A warm brookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle.
- French Dip$9.29
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
Food
Melts
- Crispy Chicken Melt$8.49
ON SPECIAL— REGULARLY $8.99! Crispy chicken breast, Melty sauce, provolone, mozzarella, and sliced pickles on a soft brioche bun.
- Four Cheese$6.49
A perfectly cheesy blend of provolone, fontina, havarti, and cheddar cheeses.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$3.49
Just like they like it—buttered French bread, cheddar and American cheese.
- BBQ Brisket Melt$10.79
Smoky burnt ends brisket, pepper jack, cheddar, carmelized onions, and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce.
- Fajita Melt$9.99
Tender beef, fire roasted peppers and onions, jalapeños, havarti and pepper jack.
- French Dip$9.29
Tender pot roast, red onions, smoked cheddar and fontina served with a savory au jus.
- Ham & Swiss$8.29
Tender ham, Swiss and American cheeses, tomatoes and red onions.
- Turkey Bacon$9.99
Cheddar and havarti cheeses, roasted turkey, and bacon.
- Chicken Avocado$9.99
Pepper jack, Swiss, roasted chicken, red onions, tomatoes, avocado spread, and mayo.
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99
Provolone, mozzarella, chicken tenders, Rustica sauce, savory spices and a Parmesan crust.
- Caprese$7.49
Fresh and whole milk mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic glaze with Parmesan crust.
- Jalapeño Popper$7.89
Aged cheddar, pepper jack, cream cheese, fresh jalapeños.
- Melty Burger$9.99
Certified Black Angus beef, grilled onions, provolone, cheddar, and Melty sauce on a brioche bun.
- Chipotle Jalapeño Cheddar Burger$9.99
Certified Black Angus beef, cheddar and pepper jack, fresh jalapeños, red onions, and smoky chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
Other Entrees
Combos
- Fries & Drink$4.59
- Tots & Drink$4.59
- Onion Rings & Drink$4.59
- Chips & Drink$4.59
- Cheese Fries & Drink$6.09
- Bacon Cheese Fries & Drink$7.59
- Cheese Tots & Drink$6.09
- Bacon Cheese Tots & Drink$7.59
- Cheese Curds & Drink$5.99
- Soup Cup & Drink$5.99
- Half Salad & Drink$6.99
Choose a half Mixed Greens or Caesar Salad.
- Kids Meal$5.99
Includes either a Kids Grilled Cheese, Chicken Tenders, or Mac & Cheese Bites, fries, tots or chips, and apple juice.
- Signature Lemonade Upgrade$1.30
Soups
- Cheesy Broccoli Dipper$2.09
- Cheesy Broccoli Cup$4.59
- Cheesy Broccoli Bowl$7.99
- Cheesy Broccoli Bread Bowl$7.99
- Chicken Noodle Dipper$2.09
- Chicken Noodle Cup$4.59
- Chicken Noodle Bowl$7.99
- Chicken Noodle Bread Bowl$7.99
- Tomato Basil Dipper$2.09
- Tomato Basil Cup$4.59
- Tomato Basil Bowl$7.99
- Tomato Basil Bread Bowl$7.99
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad Full$10.79
Romaine, chicken, shredded Parmesan, house-made croutons.
- Chef Salad Full$10.79
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, fontina, tomatoes, avocado, and red onions.
- Mixed Greens Salad Full$7.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fontina, house-made croutons.
- Chicken Caesar Salad Half$6.99
Romaine, chicken, shredded Parmesan, house-made croutons.
- Chef Salad Half$6.99
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, bacon, fontina, tomatoes, avocado, and red onions.
- Mixed Greens Salad Half$5.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, fontina, house-made croutons.
Sides
Desserts
- Bananas Foster Melt$5.49
Bananas, cream cheese, caramel, cookie butter.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.29
- Brookie$2.99
A delicious mash-up of a brownie and a chocolate chip cookie.
- Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
- Brookie Alá Mode$4.49
A warm brookie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
