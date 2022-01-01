Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON 1600 Woodland Park Dr

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Makhani (Butter)
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)

APPETIZERS

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)

$4.95

potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried

VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)

$5.95

seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried

CHICKEN PAKORA

$6.95

boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried

ASSORTED SNACKS

$8.95

vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora

Saag Shorba

$3.50

Daal Soup (V)

$3.50

VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V) (Copy)

$4.95

potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried

BREAD

Naan (G)(V)

$2.50

teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan (G)(V)

$2.95

teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor

Peshawari Naan (G)(V)

$4.95

white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor

Tandoori Roti (G)(V)

$2.50

thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor

Channa Roti (Gluten free)(V)

$3.50Out of stock

special Gluten-free bread made with chickpea flour and spices

VEG & VEGAN

Vegetable Masala

$13.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Paneer Masala

$14.95

Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Mattar Paneer

$13.95

Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Saag Paneer

$13.95

Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Saag Aloo

$12.95

Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Malai Kofta

$13.95

Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices

Baygan Bharta

$13.95

Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream

Mushroom Makhani

$13.95

Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices

Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)

$13.95

Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)

$13.95

Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices

Coconut Tofu (V)

$13.95

tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce

Aloo Mattar (V)

$12.95

Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Aloo Gobi (V)

$13.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices

Daman Bhindi (V)

$13.95

okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices

Mattar Mushroom (V)

$12.95

Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Channa Masala (V)

$11.95

Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Dal Maharani

$13.95

Yellow Daal (V)

$11.95

Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices

Vegetable Briyani

$13.95

Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.

CHICKEN

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.50

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Makhani (Butter)

$15.50

Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices

Chicken Coconut Kurma

$15.50

Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices

Chicken Saag

$15.50

Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Chicken Curry

$15.50

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Chicken Aloo

$15.50

Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices

Pineapple Chicken

$15.50

Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices

Mango Chicken (New)

$15.50

Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices

Chicken Mushroom

$15.50

Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Chicken Briyani

$16.50

Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita

Chicken Tandoori

$16.50

Chicken Tikka

$16.95

Chicken Rogan Josh

$15.95

LAMB

Lamb Boti Masala

$16.50

Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices

Lamb Coconut Kurma

$16.50

Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Lamb Saag

$16.50

Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices

Lamb Curry

$16.50

Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Rogan Josh

$16.50

Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.50

lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices

Lamb Mushroom

$16.50

Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices

Lamb Briyani

$17.50

Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita

SEAFOOD

Shrimp Masala

$17.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices

Shrimp Coconut Kurma

$17.50

Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices

Assam Pineapple Shrimp

$17.50

Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices

Shrimp Curry

$17.50

Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices

Fish Curry

$22.50

Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger coconut milk and tamarind

Shrimp Tandoori

$19.95

DESSERTS

Mango Ice Cream

$4.50

Kheer

$3.95

Gulab Jamun (G)

$3.95

Kulfi

$4.95

SIDES

Cucumber Raita (V)

$3.50

a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt

Kachumbar

$3.50

diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices

Basmati Rice (V)

$3.50

special aromatic long grain rice imported from India

Extra Rice

$2.50

Papadam (V) (Gluten free)

$3.50

wafers made from lentil flour and flavored with blackpepper and cumin seed baked in tandoori oven

Onion Salad (V)

$1.95

sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices

Mango Chutneys (V)

$1.95

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mint Chutneys (V)

$1.50

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Tamarind Chutneys (V)

$1.50

chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together

Mixed Pickel (V)

$1.50

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mango Lassi

$4.50

Strawberry Lassi

$4.50

Rose Lassi

$4.50

Fort Lime

$2.95

Indian Tea

$2.95

Indian Coffee

$2.95

Mango Soy Shake

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)

$3.50

Chamomile

$2.50

Oranged spice

$2.50

Green tea

$2.50

Mineral Water

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

coke+dite coke

$2.50

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indian comfort food

Location

1600 Woodland Park Dr, Layton, UT 84041

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

