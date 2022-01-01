Red Fort Cuisine of India - LAYTON 1600 Woodland Park Dr
1600 Woodland Park Dr
Layton, UT 84041
APPETIZERS
VEGETABLE SAMOSA (G) (V)
potatoes, green peas, and spices wrapped in a homemade flour pastry dough and deep fried
VEGETABLE PAKORA (V)
seasoned mixed vegetables mixed with chickpea flour and deep fried
CHICKEN PAKORA
boneless chicken tenders seasoned and dipped in a chickpea batter and deep fried
ASSORTED SNACKS
vegetable samosa, onion bhaji, vegetable pakora, and chicken pakora
Saag Shorba
Daal Soup (V)
BREAD
Naan (G)(V)
teardrop-shaped white flat bread baked in a tandoor
Garlic Naan (G)(V)
teardrop-shaped white flat bread with a touch of garlic baked in a tandoor
Peshawari Naan (G)(V)
white flat bread stuffed with a mix of coconut, raisins and cashew nuts baked in a tandoor
Tandoori Roti (G)(V)
thin round-shaped whole wheat bread baked in a tandoor
Channa Roti (Gluten free)(V)
special Gluten-free bread made with chickpea flour and spices
VEG & VEGAN
Vegetable Masala
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Paneer Masala
Homemade cheese cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Mattar Paneer
Green peas and homemade cheese cubes cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
Saag Paneer
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Saag Aloo
Spinach cooked with potatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, cream and spices
Baygan Bharta
Roasted eggplant cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, spices and a touch of cream
Mushroom Makhani
Royal dish made with fresh mushroom, onioin, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, butter, cream and spices
Mixed Vegetable Curry (V)
Traditional dish of mixed vegetables cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Vegetable Coconut Kurma(V)
Mixed vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins, coconut milk and spices
Coconut Tofu (V)
tofu cooked with bell pepper, onions, garlic, ginger, and spices in a coconut milk sauce
Aloo Mattar (V)
Potatoes and green peas cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
Aloo Gobi (V)
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger and spices
Daman Bhindi (V)
okra cooked with, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut milk and spices
Mattar Mushroom (V)
Fresh mushrooms cooked with green peas, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Channa Masala (V)
Garbanzo beans (chick peas) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Dal Maharani
Yellow Daal (V)
Toor daal (yellow lentils) cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and spices
Vegetable Briyani
Basmati rice cooked with vegetables, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices. served with side of raita.
CHICKEN
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Chicken Makhani (Butter)
Tandoori chicken cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashews nuts, golden raisins,butter, cream and spices
Chicken Coconut Kurma
Chicken cooked with coconut milk, onion, garlic, tomatoes, golden raisins, and spices
Chicken Saag
Chicken cooked with spinach, onion, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Chicken Curry
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Chicken Aloo
Traditional dish cooked with boneless chicken, potatoes, garlic, ginger, tomato and curry spices
Pineapple Chicken
Breast meat cooked with potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
Mango Chicken (New)
Breast meat cooked with mango, tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, coconut milk and spices
Chicken Mushroom
Tandoori chicken breast cooked with mushroom, bell pepper, onion, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Chicken Briyani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins and spices served with side of raita
Chicken Tandoori
Chicken Tikka
Chicken Rogan Josh
LAMB
Lamb Boti Masala
Grilled lamb cooked with bell peppers, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cream and spices
Lamb Coconut Kurma
Lamb cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with spinach, onions, garlic, ginger, cream and spices
Lamb Curry
Traditional dish cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Rogan Josh
Lamb cooked with onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, ground cashews, cream and spices
Lamb Vindaloo
lamb cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, garlic, ginger, vinegar and spices
Lamb Mushroom
Lamb cooked with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger and spices
Lamb Briyani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, onions, garlic, ginger, cashew nuts, raisins, and spices served with side of raita
SEAFOOD
Shrimp Masala
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic,ginger, cream and spices
Shrimp Coconut Kurma
Shrimp cooked with coconut milk, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, cashew nuts, golden raisins and spices
Assam Pineapple Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with pineapple, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, coconut cream and spices
Shrimp Curry
Traditional dish cooked with shrimp, onions, garlic, ginger, tomatoes and curry spices
Fish Curry
Halibut cooked with curry spices, onions, garlic, ginger coconut milk and tamarind
Shrimp Tandoori
SIDES
Cucumber Raita (V)
a tangy mixture of cucumber, and spices mixed with fresh homemade yogurt
Kachumbar
diced onion, tomato & cucumber mixed with cilantro, lemon juice, and spices
Basmati Rice (V)
special aromatic long grain rice imported from India
Extra Rice
Papadam (V) (Gluten free)
wafers made from lentil flour and flavored with blackpepper and cumin seed baked in tandoori oven
Onion Salad (V)
sliced onions, sliced hot peppers, and lemon wedges seasoned with spices
Mango Chutneys (V)
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Mint Chutneys (V)
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Tamarind Chutneys (V)
chutney is a condiment of fruit or vegetables, spices, and herbs blended together
Mixed Pickel (V)
N/A Bev
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Mango Lassi
Strawberry Lassi
Rose Lassi
Fort Lime
Indian Tea
Indian Coffee
Mango Soy Shake
Mango Lemonade
Ginger Beer (Non alcoholic)
Chamomile
Oranged spice
Green tea
Mineral Water
Bottle Water
coke+dite coke
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Indian comfort food
1600 Woodland Park Dr, Layton, UT 84041