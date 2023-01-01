  • Home
A map showing the location of Mendelsohn's Pizza (On-Premise) 4418 18th Avenue

Mendelsohn's Pizza (On-Premise) 4418 18th Avenue

No reviews yet

4418 18th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


FOOD

Pizza Roll

$7.50

Personal Pizza Pie

$12.00

Pizza Dough

$8.50

Pizza Wrap

$10.50
Regular Slice

Regular Slice

$3.75
Broccoli Slice

Broccoli Slice

$4.59
Cheeseless Vegetable Slice

Cheeseless Vegetable Slice

$4.59

Chicago Slice

$5.25Out of stock
Eggplant Slice

Eggplant Slice

$4.59
Everything Slice

Everything Slice

$4.59
Extra Cheese Slice

Extra Cheese Slice

$4.59
Fresh Mozzarella Slice

Fresh Mozzarella Slice

$4.59
Fried Onion Slice

Fried Onion Slice

$4.59
Mushroom Onion Slice

Mushroom Onion Slice

$4.59
Mushroom Slice

Mushroom Slice

$4.59
Olive Slice

Olive Slice

$4.59
Penne / Ziti Slice

Penne / Ziti Slice

$4.59

Regular Fries Slice

$4.59

Regular Pan Slice

$5.25
Spicy Fries Slice

Spicy Fries Slice

$4.59

Spinach Vegetable Slice

$4.59
Square Slice

Square Slice

$4.59

Tomato Slice

$4.59

Vegetable Pan Slice

$5.25
Vegetable Slice

Vegetable Slice

$4.59

Whole Wheat Slice

$4.59

Regular Pie

$26.00

Regular Pie Cut 16

$26.00

Broccoli Pie

$32.00

Cheeseless Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Chicago Pie

$60.00

Eggplant Pie

$32.00

Everything Pie

$32.00

Extra Cheese Pie

$32.00

Fresh Mozzarella Pie

$32.00

Fried Onion Pie

$32.00

Mushroom Onion Pie

$32.00

Mushroom Pie

$32.00

Olive Pie

$32.00

Penne / Ziti Pie

$32.00

Regular Fries Pie

$32.00

Regular Pan Pie

$38.00

Spicy Fries Pie

$32.00

Spinach Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Square Pie

$64.00

Tomato Pie

$32.00

Vegetable Pan Pie

$40.00

Vegetable Pie

$32.00

Whole Wheat Pie

$32.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.75
Spicy Fries

Spicy Fries

$7.75

Mixed Fries

$7.25

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Spicy Cheese Fries

$9.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.75
Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$7.50
Mushroom Calzone

Mushroom Calzone

$7.50
Vegetable Calzone

Vegetable Calzone

$7.50
Broccoli Calzone

Broccoli Calzone

$7.50
Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$7.50
Cheese Pretzel

Cheese Pretzel

$7.00
Cheese Horn / Stick

Cheese Horn / Stick

$7.00
Knish

Knish

$4.50
Pizza Knish

Pizza Knish

$5.00

Moms Knish

$5.00

Create Romaine Salad

$13.50

Includes Romaine Lettuce , 4 Toppings , Your Choice of Dressing.

Create Iceberg Salad

$12.50

Includes Iceberg , 4 Toppings , Your Choice Of Dressing.

American Salad

$13.50

Lettuce , Cucumber , Carrot & Tomatoes Mix With Our Russian Dressing.

Avocado Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce , Fresh Avocado , Cherry Tomato & Red Onion , Mix With Our Lemon Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Broccoli Salad

$9.50+

Broccoli , Cashews , Craisins & Red Onion Mix With Our Sweet Mayo Dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce , Cherry Tomato , Red Onion & Croutons Mix With Our Caesar Dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce , Feta Cheese , Cherry Tomato , Black Olives & Red Onion Mix With Our Italian Dressing.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce , Our Mix Grilled Vegetable , Mix With Our Creamy Dill Dressing.

Israeli Salad

$7.00+

Cube Cucumber , Tomatoes & Pickles.

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Garden Salad

$13.50

Romaine Lettuce , Mixed Peppers , Tomatoes , Fresh Mushroom & Red Onion Mix With Our Thousand Island Dressing.

Tahina

$0.50+

Egg Salad Platte

$9.50+

Tuna Platte

$10.95+

Scoop Tuna

$4.50

Scoop Eggs Salad

$6.00
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$9.95+

Broccoli Shells & Cheese

$9.95+
Diet Zucchini Soufflé

Diet Zucchini Soufflé

$9.95+
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$9.95+
Eggplant Spinach Roll

Eggplant Spinach Roll

$10.95
Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.95+
Lasagna

Lasagna

$9.95+
Lasagna Spinach Roll

Lasagna Spinach Roll

$10.95
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.95+

Pasta of the Day

$9.95+
Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$9.95+
Spinach & Cheese Soufflé

Spinach & Cheese Soufflé

$11.50+
Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$9.95+
Baked Potato With Broccoli & Cheese

Baked Potato With Broccoli & Cheese

$7.00
Cheese Blintz

Cheese Blintz

$3.50
Vegetable Cutlet

Vegetable Cutlet

$4.95
Breaded Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.95+
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$9.95+
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$7.50+
Rice

Rice

$6.50+

Chinese Vegetables

$9.95+
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$9.95+
Potato Borekas

Potato Borekas

$0.75
Mozerella Sticks

Mozerella Sticks

$10.00
1 Garlic Knots

1 Garlic Knots

$0.75
Salmon

Salmon

$14.95
Salmon w/Side

Salmon w/Side

$17.95
Tilapia

Tilapia

$11.95
Tilapia w/Side

Tilapia w/Side

$14.95

Fish N Chips

$11.95+
(3) Falafel Balls

(3) Falafel Balls

$2.00
Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$10.50

Half Falafel in Pita

$5.50

Full Falafel in Pita

$7.50

Falafel Balls, Sauerkraut & Tehina

$6.50

Sauerkraut

$5.00

Tehina

$0.50+

Plain Pita

$0.75

Vegetable Soup

$6.50

Split Pea Soup

$6.50

Mushroom Barley Soup

$6.50

Soup of the Day

$6.50

Create Panini or Wrap

$10.50

Includes: 3 Salad Toppings 1 Choice Of Cheese Your Choice Of Dressing.

Avocado Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Sliced Avocado , Grilled Tomatoes , Mozzarella , Feta Cheese , Olive Tapenade.

Classic Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tuna Salad , Lettuce , Tomatoes , Mozzarella Cheese.

Egg Salad Panini / Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Cheese Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Vegetable Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Vegetable , Lettuce , Tomatoes & Fresh Onion.

Italian Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Roasted Peppers , Tomatoes , Mozzarella , Sundried Tomatoes , Our Basil Pesto.

Mediterranean Panini /Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Eggplant & Vegetable , Feta Cheese , mozzarella & Black Olive Spread

Pizza Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Pizza Wrap Pie

$12.00

Portobello Panini / Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Portabella , Mozzarella , Feta cheese , Black Olives , Sundried Tomato

Tuna Panini / Wrap

$9.00+

Mendelsohn's Tuna Salad , Lettuce , Tomatoes & Fresh Onion.

Butter Sandwich

$3.50

Cream Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Egg Omelet Sandwich

$7.50

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Danish

$3.50

Muffin

$3.75

Jelly Donut

$2.50

Custard Donut

$2.50

Danish (Copy)

$3.50

Cone

$4.75

Ice Cream Cup

$4.75+

Milk Shake

$7.50

Razzle

$8.00

SUSHI

A1 Spicy Kani Salad

$10.00

A2 Sushi Nigiri Appetizer, 2 salmon ,2 Tuna

$11.00

A3 Spicy Tuna Tartar

$12.00

A4 Kani Parpar ,served On A Bed Of Sushi Rice

$10.00

Poki Bow

$14.00

Small Sushi Platter

$65.00

Sushi Platter

$95.00

B1 Fancy Vegetable Roll,avcado On Top With Avcado Cucumber,carrot Inside

$9.50

B3 Avocado Roll

$7.00

B4 Cucumber & Avocado Roll

$7.00

B5 Vegetable Roll

$7.00

B6 Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

B7 Peanut Avocado Roll

$7.00

B8 Tropical Roll

$7.50

B9 Garden Vegetable Roll

$7.50

B10 Hawaii Roll

$7.50

B11 Fried Onion Avocado Roll

$7.50

B12 Futomaki Roll

$7.00

B13 Oshinko Roll

$9.50

B14 Cucum Skin Vegetable Roll

$9.00

B15 Bello Cucumber Roll

$8.50

B2 Cucumber Roll

$5.50

C1 Tuna Avocado

$10.00

C2 Salmon Cucumber

$9.50

C3 Spicy Salmon Avocado Crunch

$9.50

C4 Spicy Tuna Cucumber Crunch

$10.00

C5 California Roll

$7.50

C6 Alaska Roll

$9.50

C7 Salmon Avocado

$9.50

C8 Spicy Kani Crunch

$8.00

C9 Cherry Blossom

$10.00

C10 Black Pepper Tuna Cucumber

$10.00

C11 Yellow Tail Avocado

$10.00

C12 Smoked Green Dragon Roll

$12.00

C13 Boston Roll

$7.00

C14 Firehouse

$13.00

C15 Fire Hydrant

$13.00

C16 California Dragon

$11.00

C17 Philadelphia Roll

$8.50

C18 Salmon Skin Roll

$7.50

C19 Mushroom Avocado Roll

$7.50

Rice Roll

$6.50

D1 Cooked Salmon Avocado

$9.50

D2 Cooked Tuna Avocado

$11.00

D3 Cooked Kani Cucumber

$8.00

D4 Cooked Smoked Salmon & Cucumber

$9.50

D5 Cooked Yellowtail Avocado

$9.50

D6 Cooked Ranibow Roll

$13.00

D7 Cooked Cucumber Skin Roll

$12.00

D8 Cooked Jumbo Roll

$14.00

D9 Sweetheart Roll

$14.00

F1 King Rafie Roll

$12.50

F2 Volcano Roll

$13.00

F3 Rainbow Roll

$13.50

F4 Red Dragon Roll

$13.50

F5 Sweet Heart Roll

$14.00

F6 18th Ave Roll

$13.00

F7 Fantastic Roll

$14.00

F8 Dynamite Roll

$14.00

F9 Explosive Material Roll

$14.00

F10 Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

F11 Fuji Mountain Roll

$14.00

H1 Spider Roll

$12.00

H2 Manhattan Roll

$14.00

H3 Crazy Salmon Tempura Roll

$13.00

H4 Godzilla Roll

$13.00

H5 King Kong Roll

$14.00

H6 Smoked Salmon Tempura

$12.00

H7 California Tempura Roll

$9.50

H8 Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.00

J1 Small Platter,8 rolls 70pcs

$65.00

J2 Large Platter, 13rolls, 110pcs

$100.00

J3 Vegetable Platter,8 rolls 70pcs

$45.00

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

Fountain Soda

$1.50+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.00
Snapple

Snapple

$2.50
20 Onz Soda

20 Onz Soda

$2.50
1 Liter Soda

1 Liter Soda

$3.00

2 Liters Soda

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.50
Ice Coffee

Ice Coffee

$3.50+

Coffee

$2.00+

Tea

$1.00+

Hot Coco

$3.00+

Pareve Smoothie

$4.50+

Dairy Smoothie

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4418 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

