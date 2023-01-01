Mendelsohn's Pizza (On-Premise) 4418 18th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4418 18th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave - 4102 18th Ave
No Reviews
4102 18th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurant
Corner Cafe - 2 Ditmas Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11218, US
No Reviews
2 Ditmas Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurant