Mestizo
600 Crandon Blvd
Suite 130
Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Food
Mestizo Bakery
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Toast, Avocado spread and Egg. Add Smoked Salmon $3.99 or Bacon $3.19
Omelette
Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese and 3 Vegies. Served with Toast
Complete Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey. Served with Toast
Mestizo Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Cheese. Served with Arepa
Breakfast Sandwich
Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese on Baguette or Croissant
Appetizers
Mini Tequeños x 6
6 tequeños, side of garlic sauce
Mini Empanadas x 6
6 mini empanadas. Choice of beef or cheese
Tostones x 3
3 tostones. Choice of beef, chicken or Reina Pepiada
Arepita Sampler x 3
3 arepitas. Choice of beef, cheese or Reina Pepiada
Empanadas Colombianas x 4
4 empanadas colombianas
Mestizo Sampler
2 tequeños, 2 empanadas venezolanas, 2 arepitas and 2 empanadas colombianas
Empanadas
Empanada Venezolana Cheese
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Beef
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Chicken
Empanada Venezolana Ground Beef
Empanada Venezolana Pabellon
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese
Empanada Argentina Beef
Empanada Argentina Chicken
Empanada Venezolana Ham & Cheese
Arepas
Arepa Carne Asada
Grilled steak, cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo and our mestizo sauce
Arepa Pabellon
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese
Arepa Pelua
Shredded beef and gouda cheese
Arepa La Islena
Cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and our mestizo sauce
Arepa Reina Pepiada
Shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado
Arepa Ham & Cheese
Arepa Perico
Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions
Arepa Catira
Shredded chicken and gouda cheese
Arepa Queso
Choice of guayanes, de mano, paisa or gouda Cheese
Arepa Pernil
Shredded pork, tomatoes and mayonnaise