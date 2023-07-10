A map showing the location of Mestizo View gallery

Mestizo

review star

No reviews yet

600 Crandon Blvd

Suite 130

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Mestizo Bakery

Cachito Ham

$4.50

Croissant Plain

$4.50

Croissant Almond

$5.95

Croissant Chocolate

$5.95

Pandebono

$2.50Out of stock

Golfeado

$5.95

With Cheese $1.99

Tequeño Queso

$2.49

Tequeño Guava Queso

$2.49

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Toast, Avocado spread and Egg. Add Smoked Salmon $3.99 or Bacon $3.19

Omelette

$14.95

Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese and 3 Vegies. Served with Toast

Complete Breakfast

$12.95

2 Eggs your way, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey. Served with Toast

Mestizo Breakfast

$17.95

2 Eggs your way, Shredded Beef, Black Beans, Sweet Plantain, Cheese. Served with Arepa

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon or Turkey, Cheese on Baguette or Croissant

Appetizers

Mini Tequeños x 6

$8.95

6 tequeños, side of garlic sauce

Mini Empanadas x 6

$11.95

6 mini empanadas. Choice of beef or cheese

Tostones x 3

$10.95

3 tostones. Choice of beef, chicken or Reina Pepiada

Arepita Sampler x 3

$11.95

3 arepitas. Choice of beef, cheese or Reina Pepiada

Empanadas Colombianas x 4

$9.95

4 empanadas colombianas

Mestizo Sampler

$16.95

2 tequeños, 2 empanadas venezolanas, 2 arepitas and 2 empanadas colombianas

Empanadas

Empanada Venezolana Cheese

$4.25Out of stock

Empanada Venezolana Shredded Beef

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Shredded Chicken

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Ground Beef

$4.25

Empanada Venezolana Pabellon

$4.25

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese

Empanada Argentina Beef

$3.95

Empanada Argentina Chicken

$3.95

Empanada Venezolana Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Arepas

Arepa Carne Asada

$11.95

Grilled steak, cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo and our mestizo sauce

Arepa Pabellon

$11.95

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantain, paisa cheese

Arepa Pelua

$10.95

Shredded beef and gouda cheese

Arepa La Islena

$11.95

Cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and our mestizo sauce

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$10.95

Shredded chicken, mayonnaise and avocado

Arepa Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Arepa Perico

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions

Arepa Catira

$10.95

Shredded chicken and gouda cheese

Arepa Queso

$9.95

Choice of guayanes, de mano, paisa or gouda Cheese

Arepa Pernil

$10.95

Shredded pork, tomatoes and mayonnaise

Cachapas

Cachapa Original

$13.50

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and nata

Cachapa Pabellon

$17.50

Served with de mano and paisa cheese, sweet plantains, black beans, shredded beef and nata

Cachapa Picanha

$18.50

Served with Picanha, de mano and paisa cheese and nata

Cachapa Pelua

$16.95

Served with