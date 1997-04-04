Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mexi-Kosher NYC

No reviews yet

100 West 83rd Street

New York, NY 10024

Popular Items

Mexi-KO Rice Bowl
Mexi-KO Burrito
Mexi-KO Nachos

Starters

Buffalo Fingers & Fries

$15.95

Chunky Guacamole

$12.95

5 Alarm Chili

$12.95

Wild Wings

$11.95

Vegan Cauliflower Poppers

$14.95

Chili & Creamy Queso Fries

$12.95

Philly Steak Eggroll

$12.95

Pastrami King Eggroll

$12.95

Soft Pretzel Bites

$11.95

Sides

American Fries

$5.95

Spicy Fries

$6.95

House-made Onion Rings

$7.95

Mexican Rice

$4.95

Black Beans

$4.49

Homemade Soups

Chunky Chicken Noodle

$7.95Out of stock

Kansas City Steak

$7.95Out of stock

Kids menu

Jr. Burger

$12.95

2 Hot Dogs

$11.95

Poppers

$12.95

Ensalada

Crispy Sweet Potato Salad

$17.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.95

Caesar Salad

$15.95

Crispy Cauliflower Salad

$18.95

Baja Chicken Salad

$18.95

Baja Steak Salad

$21.95

Baja VEGAN Chicken Salad

$17.95Out of stock

The Dog House

Hot Dog

$5.50

Chili Dog

$7.95

Texas Hound

$9.50

Coney N J

$9.50

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$10.50

Steak Subs/wraps

Philly Steak

$19.95

Gabby's Favorite

$19.95

Chopped BBQ Beef

$20.95

Chicken Subs/wraps

The Cedarhurst

$17.95

Captain Crunch

$16.95

Buffalo Crisp

$14.95

Main & Melbourne

$17.95

Tasty Chicken Wrap

$15.95

Chicken Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

$21.95

Baby Chicken Platter

$22.95

Popcorn Chicken Platter

$20.95

Flame Grilled Burgers

Classic Single Burger

$16.95

Texas Wrangler

$18.95

Bronx Burger

$18.95

Magic Mushroom

$16.95

Blackened Chicken Burger

$17.95

Beyond Burger

$17.95

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

BYO Mexi-KO Meal

Mexi-KO Burrito

Mexi-KO 3 Tacos

Mexi-KO Nachos

Mexi-KO Rice Bowl

Mexi-KO Quinoa Bowl

Mexi-KO Salad

$4.00

Graze Starters

Smoked Brisket Chili

$15.00

Cauliflower Poppers

$15.00

Chili Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$13.00

Guac N Chips

$13.00

Boozy Onion Rings

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Slider Trio

$15.00

Street Tacos BEEF

$14.00

Street Tacos CHICKEN

$14.00

Loaded Nachos

Pulled Beef Nachos

$21.00

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$19.00

Brisket Chili Nachos

$19.00

Wood Smoked Wings

12PC Wing Grazes

$13.00

24PC Wing Grazes

$22.00

48PC Wing Grazes

$40.00

Fried Potatoes

Chili Cheese Potatoes

$15.00

Truffle Potatoes

$10.00

Freedom Potatoes

$8.00

Loaded BBQ Potatoes

$17.00

Sriracha Potatoes

$10.00

Hot Soup

Mushroom Barley

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Greener Pastures

Signature Caesar

$17.00

Asian BBQ Crunch

$23.00

Santa Fe

$23.00

Graze BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Ultimate Chefs Salad

$26.00

Graze Cold Sides

Southern Slaw

$6.00+

Pickle Chips

$6.00+

Side Salad

$6.00+

Roasted Corn Salad

$6.00+

Salsa Roja

$6.00+

Graze Hot Sides

Truffle Mac n Chese

$6.00+

BBQ Rice Pilaf

$6.00+

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00+

Pit Smoked Beans

$6.00+

Sautéed Green Beans

$6.00+

Roasted Sweet Potatoe

$6.00+

Beef Bacon Kishka

$6.00+

Graze Platters & More

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$21.00

BBQ Duo

$27.00

Trifecta

$35.00

Grazin rice Bowl

$24.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$23.00

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

$23.00

Beef

16 Hour Brisket

$12.00

Pulled Beef

$13.00

Brisket Burnt Ends

$16.00

Beef Belly Bacon

$13.00

House Cured Pastrami

$12.00

Honey Glazed Corned Beef

$12.00

Smoked Roast Beef

$12.00

Bird

House Smoked Turkey 1/4 LB

$10.00

SmokeHouse Chicken 1/2 Bird

$15.00

Pulled Chicken 1/4 LB

$10.00

Crispy Smoked Chicken Breast

$11.00

Sausage

Spicy Chorizo Sauasage

$7.00

Roasted Garlic Sausage

$7.00

Sweet Italian Sausage

$7.00

Smokin Burgers

House Burger

$17.00

Grazer

$21.00

American Classic

$20.00

Buenos Diaz

$22.00

Truffle Mushroom

$19.00

Mac N Cheese Burger

$19.00

MOAB

$26.00

Delancy Burger

$24.00

Sloppy Jose

$21.00

Big Bird

$19.00

Dogs

Graze Chili Dog

$9.00

Bull Dog

$10.00

Pit Bull

$10.00

Hound Dog

$9.00

All Beef Hot Dog

$5.00

Graze Signature Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Wrap

$19.00

TBLT

$20.00

Tennesse

$20.00

Carolina

$20.00

Big Horn Cheezestak

$23.00

Bull Rider

$22.00

BBQ Chicken Ranch

$20.00

Grilled Reuben

$21.00

Trailer Park

$22.00

It's a Shidduch

$23.00

Graze Deli Sandwiches

NYs Best Pastrami Sandwich

$20.00

Honey Glaze Corned Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Roast Beef Sandwich

$20.00

House Made Turkey Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$20.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

16 Hour Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Whole Muscle Jerky

Teriyaki Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Chicago Steakhouse Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Three Pepper Crusted Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Chipotle and Honey Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Cherry Cola Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Sriracha Chile Lime Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Bourbon BBQ Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Shock Top Belgium Ale Jerky 1/4 LB

$18.00

Sausage Sticks n Strips

Jalapeno Sticks 1/4 LB

$18.00

Veal Pepperoni 1/4 LB

$18.00

Lamb Merguez 1/4 LB

$18.00

Smoked Pastrami Strip 1/4 LB

$18.00

Craft Beer & Bacon 1/4 LB

$18.00

Charcuterie

Chili Maple Bacon Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Honey Dijion Pastrami Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Spicy Dried Salami Charc. 1/4 LB

$20.00Out of stock

Party Platters

Classic Jerky Platter

$90.00

Bold Jerky Platter

$140.00

Smoked Meat Platter

$135.00

Rosa's Family Meal

Whole Chicken with 2 Large Sides

$32.75

Coal Fired Chicken A La Carte

Whole Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Rosa's Sides

Spanish Rice

$8.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00+

Rosas Beans

$8.00+

French Fries

$8.00+

Mac N Cheese

$8.00+

Quinoa

$8.00+

Garlic Green Beans

$8.00+

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.00+

Cole slaw

$8.00+

Sweet n Spicy Pickle Chips

$8.00+

Cucumber Salad

$8.00+

Roasted Corn Salad

$8.00+

Something Extra

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$15.00

Crispy Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.25

Guacamole & Chips

$11.75

Beef Chili w/ Tortillas

$14.00

Rosas Famous Rice Bowl

Vegan Rice Bowl

$16.25Out of stock

Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.50

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.75

Charcoal Grilled Burgers

Rosita Burger

$19.75

Carlito Burger

$22.25

Rosas Famous Wings

12PC Rosas Wings

$12.75

24PC Rosas Wings

$22.25

48PC Rosas Wings

$38.75

Sandwiches & Wraps

Rosas Chicken Burrito

$17.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Charcoal Grilled Chicken

$17.50

Coal Fired Caesar Wrap

$17.50

Salads

Caesar Rosas

$16.25

Casa Rosa

$19.75

Coal Fired Chicken Special

1/2 Chicken with 2 Sides

$22.30

Rosa's Family Meal

Whole Chicken with 2 Large Sides

$39.10

Coal Fired Chicken A La Carte

Whole Chicken

$32.20Out of stock

Rosa's Sides

Spanish Rice

$8.20+

Mashed Potatoes

$8.20+

Rosas Beans

$8.20+

French Fries

$8.20+

Mac N Cheese

$8.20+

Quinoa

$8.20+

Garlic Green Beans

$8.20+

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.20+

Cole slaw

$8.20+

Sweet n Spicy Pickle Chips

$8.20+

Cucumber Salad

$8.20+

Roasted Corn Salad

$8.20+

Something Extra

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$17.80

Crispy Fries

$8.20

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.40

Onion Rings

$10.90

Guacamole & Chips

$13.90

Beef Chili w/ Tortillas

$16.60

Rosas Famous Rice Bowl

Vegan Rice Bowl

$19.30Out of stock

Coal Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$24.40

Fried Chicken Rice Bowl

$23.50

Charcoal Grilled Burgers

Rosita Burger

$23.50

Carlito Burger

$26.50

Rosas Famous Wings

12PC Rosas Wings

$15.10

24PC Rosas Wings

$26.50

48PC Rosas Wings

$46.30

Sandwiches & Wraps

Rosas Chicken Burrito

$20.80

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.30

Charcoal Grilled Chicken

$20.80

Coal Fired Caesar Wrap

$20.80

Salads

Caesar Rosas

$19.30

Casa Rosa

$23.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Mexi-KO, home of the chosen burrito! Using the freshest ingredients, tailored to your taste buds, Mexi-KO is sure to knock out your hunger and deliver a satisfying experience. Customize your burrito, nachos, tacos, rice or quinoa bowl with your choice of protein, vegetables and sauces for a truly unique meal created for you!

100 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

