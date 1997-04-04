Mexi-Kosher NYC
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Mexi-KO, home of the chosen burrito! Using the freshest ingredients, tailored to your taste buds, Mexi-KO is sure to knock out your hunger and deliver a satisfying experience. Customize your burrito, nachos, tacos, rice or quinoa bowl with your choice of protein, vegetables and sauces for a truly unique meal created for you!
Location
100 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Gallery
