Mexicali Rose imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mexicali Rose

326 Reviews

$$

195 State Hwy 13

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Street Bites

ONE (1) Bites Taco

ONE (1) Bites Taco

$3.75

4" corn tortillas, grilled and filled with Baja Fish, Pork Pastor, Carne Asada, Grilled Shrimp, Chicken OR Cauliflower

THREE (3) Bites Taco

THREE (3) Bites Taco

$10.00

4" corn tortillas, grilled and filled with Baja Fish, Pork Pastor, Carne Asada, Grilled Shrimp, Chicken OR Cauliflower

SIX (6) BitesTaco

SIX (6) BitesTaco

$18.00

4" corn tortillas, grilled and filled with Baja Fish, Pork Pastor, Carne Asada, Grilled Shrimp, Chicken OR Cauliflower

Tostada

$4.75

6" fried corn tortilla, layered with refried beans, steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, queso panela, onions, and crema sauce

Tostada (2)

$8.50

6" fried corn tortilla, layered with refried beans, steak or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, queso panela, onions, and crema sauce

Appetizers

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.99+

Blended avocado, fresh chopped tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro and a touch of lime.

Nachos

$8.75

Tortilla chips and shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, topped with sour cream and our own pico de gallo and jalapeno peppers.

Chili Con Queso

Chili Con Queso

$9.50

A traditional dip of blended cheeses and roasted chillies. Topped with pico de gallo.

Chimiquitos

$11.99

Quesadilla

$9.50

Large 10" flour tortilla folded over Oaxaca cheese, grilled. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Salads

Layered your choice of meat, cheddar and queso panela cheeses, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with crushed tortilla chips. Served with crema sauce and a side of salsa.

Taco Salad

$12.95

Layered your choice of meat, cheddar and queso panela cheeses, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with crushed tortilla chips. Served with crema sauce and a side of salsa.

Mexicali Rice Bowls

Your choice of meat, served with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, guacamole, lime and our smoked chipotle pepper sauce.
Mexicali Bowl

Mexicali Bowl

$15.25

Your choice of meat, served with cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, guacamole, lime and our smoked chipotle pepper sauce.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizo

$15.75

Two 6" flour tortillas filled with stewed chipotle chicken thigh meat topped with our mild enchilada crema sauce and crumbled cheese and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Enchiladas Roja de Carne

$16.25

Two 6" flour tortillas filled with hand cut, braised sirloin tips smothered in our ancho roja and crema sauces, topped with queso panela and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Enchiladas Vegetariana

$15.25

Two 6" flour tortillas filled with cream cheese, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, broccoli and tomatoes topped with our ranchero sauce and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Enchiladas Verde de Pollo

$15.75

Two 6" flour tortillas filled willstewed and shredded chicken thigh meat topped with tomatillo sauce, onions and crumbled queso panela and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Burritos

Grilled Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$18.95

Large 14" flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, crema sauce, chipotle sauce, avocado sauce, lettuce, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice and chorizo. On the side: guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Smothered Burrito

$15.75

10" flour tortilla stuffed with Mayan chicken, ground beef or beef tips, rice, refried beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and smothered in sauce. Topped with ancho rojo chili sauce. 10" flour tortilla stuffed with Steak, Shrimp or Carnitas, grilled onions, peppers, rice, refried beans, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, and smothered in sauce. Topped with chile con queso sauce. 10" flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, cilantro-lime rice, grilled onion, red, yellow and green peppers, tomatoes cauliflower and spinach, and smothered in ranchero sauce.

Fajitas

Hand-cut steak, chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp marinated in our special house recipes for over 24 hours, then grilled and sizzling on a bed of peppers, tomatoes and onions.Served with flour or corn tortillas and rice and refried beans on the side.

Fajitas 1 Meat

$18.50

Hand-cut steak, chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp marinated in our special house recipes for over 24 hours, then grilled and sizzling on a bed of peppers, tomatoes and onions.Served with flour or corn tortillas and rice and refried beans on the side.

Fajitas 2 Meat

$21.95

Hand-cut steak, chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp marinated in our special house recipes for over 24 hours, then grilled and sizzling on a bed of peppers, tomatoes and onions.Served with flour or corn tortillas and rice and refried beans on the side.

Fajitas 3 Meat

$23.95

Hand-cut steak, chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp marinated in our special house recipes for over 24 hours, then grilled and sizzling on a bed of peppers, tomatoes and onions.Served with flour or corn tortillas and rice and refried beans on the side.

Fajitas 4 Meat

$25.95

Hand-cut steak, chicken, pork carnitas or shrimp marinated in our special house recipes for over 24 hours, then grilled and sizzling on a bed of peppers, tomatoes and onions.Served with flour or corn tortillas and rice and refried beans on the side.

Featured Dinners

Mexicali Feautured Tacos

$14.99

Three grilled 6" corn or flour tortillas with choice of grilled steak, grilled chicken breast, shrimp or pork pastor. Served with rice and refried beans.

Traditional Tacos

$12.75

Three grilled 6" corn or flour tortillas with choice of ground beef or Mayan chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Flautas de Pollo

$14.95

Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned chicken and cream cheese. Rolled and lightly fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans.

Traditional Carnitas

$15.95

Gordita

$15.50

Two traditional masa pastries deep fried, split and filled with carne asada, lettuce, mayo, tomato, crema sauce and crumbled cheese. Served with rice and beans.

2 Chili Rellenos

$14.75

Two large poblano peppers stuffed with pepper jack cheese, breaded and deep fried. Served with rice and beans.

Dinner Combo Pick 2

$16.00

Pick TWO items from our Featured Dinners, Enchiladas or Burritos (6" version). You will get one item of each choice. Served with rice and beans.

Dinner Combo Pick 3

$19.00

Pick THREE items from our Featured Dinners, Enchiladas or Burritos (6" version). You will get one item of each choice. Served with rice and beans.

Seafood

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Two or three grilled corn tortillas filled with grilled Tilapia, topped with our cilantro-lime house slaw on grilled corn tortillas. Served with a side of cilantro-lime rice, black beans, and our smoked chipotle pepper sauce.

Shrimp Diablo

$19.95

Grilled shrimp and chorizo mixed with our fiery house made diablo sauce. Spice and delicious. Served with corn tortillas, cilantro-lime rice and black beans.

Shrimp de Coco

$19.95

Deep fried coconut shrimp, served with cilantro lime rice and our orange marmalade sauce.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$19.75

Two 6" flour tortillas filled will grilled shrimp, onions and green peppers. Served on a bed of cilantro-lime rice and topped with our queso sauce. Includes a side of black beans.

Chimichangas

10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, deep fried, topped with our ancho rojo sauce, and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Chimichanga

$15.25

10" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, deep fried, topped with our ancho rojo sauce, and served with rice and refried beans on the side.

Extra

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Chile Con Queso

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Black Beans

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Cilantro Lime Rice

$2.50

Mexicali Rice

$2.50

Pork Tamale

$4.00

Chicken Tamale

$4.00

Ground Beef Taco

$3.75

Mayan Chicken Taco

$3.75

Steak Taco

$4.50

Fajita Chicken Taco

$4.50

Carnita Taco

$4.50

Taco Pork Pastor

$4.50

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Strips

$9.50

Hamburger

$6.95

Cheese Enchilada

$4.00

Chili Relleno

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

3 Flour Tortillas $

$1.00

3 Corn Tortillas $

$1.00
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$8.75

Kids Taco

$8.75

Hot Dog

$8.75

Corn Dog

$8.75

Kids Strips

$8.75

Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Kids Quesadilla

$8.75

Tiny Tots

$5.50

Hamburger

$8.75

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

NA Beverages

Soda

NA Margarita

$8.50

NA Pina Colada

$8.00

NA Daiquiri

$8.00

Aqua de Jamaica

Horchata

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Margarita

$5.50

Kids Pina Colada

$5.50

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Mexicali Rose

16 oz Glass

$15.00

20 oz Glass

$20.00

Blanket

$20.00

Happy Hour Drinks (Copy)

Happy Hour Margarita

$6.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

195 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Mexicali Rose image

