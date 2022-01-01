Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Mexicali Rose
326 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
195 State Hwy 13, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
No Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
No Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurant
More near Wisconsin Dells