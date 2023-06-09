Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar 533 West McDermott Drive
No reviews yet
533 West McDermott Drive
Allen, TX 75013
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bowl Queso Blanco
Bowl Traditional Queso
Cup Queso Blanco
Cup Traditional Queso
El Sampler
Quesadillas, nachos, stuffed jalapeños, flautas, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Jalapeños Rellenos
House-made jumbo stuffed jalapeños stuffed with shredded chicken
Large "El Cesar" Nachos
Lightly fried hand-cut tortilla chips, black beans, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita meat
Large Nachos
Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled beef served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, and zesty cocktail sauce
Pepe's Trio Chips and Dip
Queso Blanco, original queso, and freshly prepared guacamole
Quesadillas
Your choice of brisket, grilled chicken, grilled beef, or vegetables. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, and sour cream
Queso Fundido
Melted Oaxaca cheese, mushrooms, chorizo, and flour tortillas
Small "El Cesar" Nachos
Small Nacho
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, and zesty cocktail sauce
Sopes "DF" Style
Griddled corn cakes topped with black beans, Slow-cooked brisket, slaw, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco, and a side of salsa verde
Table Side Guacamole
Fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and lime juice
Tortilla Soup
Queso Especial
Cheese quesadilla
Diablo Shrimp Quesadillas
Healthy Options
Famous Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, avocado, melted cheese, and tortilla strips in a delicious chicken broth
Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon fillet over mixed lettuce, tomatoes, and spinach served with berries, almonds, and orange slices
Ranchero Bean Soup
Bean soup with smoky bits of bacon, chopped onion, and tomatoes
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices, and Cheddar cheese
Southwest Salad
Your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or salmon served on a bed of romaine lettuce, baby spinach, black beans, skim cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and avocado with our delicious cilantro-infused house salad dressing
Fajita Salad
Chicken or beef with mixed lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole
Grilled Chicken and Veggies
Grilled chicken breast served with a sautéed vegetable medley served with a side of avocado slices
Taco Salad
Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole
Kids Menu
Kids Burrito
Served with queso, rice, and beans
Chicken Fingers
Served with a side of french fries
Kids enchilada
Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef. Served with rice and beans
Corn Dog
Served with a side of french fries
Kids Chalupa
Served with rice and beans
Kids Crispy Taco
Served with rice and beans
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and beans
Adult kids meal
Desserts
Sopapilla w\ ice cream
Tres leches
Churros
Flan Napolitano
Fried Ice Cream
Sopapillas Three
Sopapillas Three w|Ice Cream
Churros w|Ice cream
Cinnamon Ice Cream
Whole Flan
Tres Leches whole
Grand Mariner Ice Cream
Grand Mariner Churros
Sopapilla
Sides
Corn Tortillas (12)
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (12)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Guacamole Side
Vegetable side
Mexican Rice Side
Pico de Gallo Side
Sour Cream Side
Serrano Toreado 4
Sgl Jalapeno Toreado
Avocado Slice Side
Avocado Entero
Chorizo Side
Avocado Salsa side
Bacon Side
Brisket Side 4oz
Ground Beef Side
Jalapeños Pickle
Side Jalapeños Chopped
French Fries
Cup Avocado Sauce
Pint Hot Sauce
Side of Mexican potatoes
Cup Hot Sauce
Large Chips
Side De Nopales
Side Queso
Dinner
Taqueria
Brisket Tacos
(3) slow-roasted barbacoa brisket and jack cheese served with pineapple pico, cilantro, lime wedges, and ranchero bean soup
Steak Tacos
(3) grilled steak tacos on corn tortillas, served with guacamole, grilled onions, cilantro, and ranchero bean soup
Tacos Al Pastor
(3) marinated center-cut pork loin served with limes, cilantro, pineapple pico, and ranchero beans
Carnitas Tacos
(3) marinated shredded pulled pork served with pineapple pico and ranchero bean soup
Shrimp Tacos
(3) seared chipotle shrimp served with pineapple pico, cabbage slaw, and cilantro rice
Fish Tacos
(3) citrus fusion seared chipotle fish tacos served with pineapple pico, cabbage slaw, and cilantro rice
Tacos Al Carbon
(2) chicken or beef fajita tacos on flour tortillas, grilled onions, fresh cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico, ranchero bean soup, and cilantro rice
Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas
Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
3 Pieces Enchiladas
Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Mexicanas Enchiladas
(2) cheese with queso fresco, onion, cilantro, and shredded lettuce topped with salsa Mexicana and a side of cilantro rice and refried beans
Las Tres Enchiladas
(1) chicken enchilada with mole sauce, 1 cheese enchilada with salsa Mexicana, and 1 brisket enchilada with salsa verde
Shrimp Enchiladas
(2) shrimp enchiladas with sour cream sauce served with a side of cilantro rice and black beans
Potosinas Enchiladas
(2) cheese enchiladas with chile con carne sauce topped with chicken or beef fajita strips, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans
Chipotle Enchiladas
(2) chicken enchiladas and two jumbo shrimp with chipotle sauce served with cilantro rice and black beans
Mole Poblano Enchiladas
(2) chicken enchiladas with mole sauce drizzled with crema fresca and topped with sesame seeds, side: Mexican rice and refried beans
Suizas Enchiladas
(2) chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa drizzled with crema agria and queso fresco served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Enchiladas (2)
Fajitas
1 Beef Fajitas
2 Beef Fajitas
Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajitas 1
Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajitas 2
Chicken Fajitas 1
Chicken Fajitas 2
1 Grilled Shrimp Fajita
2 Grilled Shrimp Fajitas
1 Combo Fajita
2 Combo Fajita
1 Grilled Vegetables Fajitas
2 Grilled Vegetables Fajitas
Tex-Mex Favorites
Flautas
Crispy fried chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomatoes, and skim cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Chimichanga
Chicken or beef burrito deep-fried topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, and Mexican rice
Homemade Tamales
Pork tamales, chile con carne sauce, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Chalupas Compuestas
(3) chalupas with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheddar cheese
Burritos
(2) bean or beef burritos served with Mexican rice, guacamole, and sour cream
Laredo
Two beef burritos and one crispy taco with a side of guacamole
Guadalajara
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, and fajita taco with guacamole and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Pequeña
Cheese enchilada with ranchera sauce, chicken enchilada with verde sauce, and crispy beef taco served with a side of guacamole
Crispy Tacos
Three crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and rice
Morelia
Tri-color: chicken enchilada with sour cream, cheese enchilada with ranchero, and beef enchilada with verde sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Norteña
Crispy taco, sour cream chicken enchilada, chicken flauta, bean chalupa, side guacamole, and side of sour cream
Ixtapa
(2) chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce served with a guacamole salad
Pick 2
Choose any two: enchilada, crispy taco, tamale, burrito, chalupa, and flauta. Sides: rice and beans
Pick 3
Choose any three: enchilada, crispy taco, tamale, burrito, chalupa, and flauta. Sides: rice and beans
Cruzero
Two chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce, one crispy taco, and a side of rice
Mexi-Go Special
Cheese taco, cheese enchilada, and a homemade tamale with rice and beans
Acapulco
Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Tres Tostadas
(1) guacamole tostada, (1) queso tostada, and (1) bean tostada
Yolanda Dinner
California Burrito
House Specialities
"Paella" Mexicana
Mexican rice bowl "Paella" style with shrimp, grilled chicken, fajita beef, sausage, grilled onions, bell peppers, dried peppers, and poblano peppers
1+ Famous Flaming Molcajete
Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas
2+ Famous Flaming Molcajete
Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas
3+ Famous Flaming Molcajete
Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas
Alambres Norteños
Sirloin steak tips, bacon, chorizo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, avocado salad, and ranchero bean soup
Camarones Costa Azul
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and jalapeños wrapped in bacon and drizzled with chipotle salsa. Served over a bed of cilantro rice and a side of grilled vegetables
Carne Asada
Grilled flank steak, Mexican potatoes, ranchero bean soup, and avocado salad
Carne Tampiqueña
Sautéed steak tips with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with cheese enchilada with ranchero sauce, guacamole, rice, and ranchero bean soup
Cayo Viejo
Grilled salmon filet served over honey-glazed chile guajillo with grilled zucchini and cilantro rice
Chile Relleno
Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with nuts and raisins, served with cilantro rice and black beans
Dos Salsas Camarones
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with poblano cream sauce and honey-glazed diablo sauce served with cilantro rice, avocado slices, and red onions
El Campechano
Sautéed shrimp and pan-seared fish with onions, peppers, and tomatoes over a zucchini boat with cilantro rice
Pescado Veracruz
Grilled fish fillet with a Veracruz tomato salsa and fresh olives served with white rice and a vegetable medley
Playa Mesa
Poblano pepper stuffed with Jack cheese and shrimp wrapped in a skirt steak served with salsa Mexicana and salsa verde. Served with cilantro poblano rice
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, Mexican potatoes, ranchero bean soup, and avocado salad
Pollo Monterrey
Grilled chicken breast, salsa verde, grilled onions, Jack cheese, and a side of rice and dinner salad
Pollo Sorpresa
Grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, peppers, Jack cheese, and poblano cream salsa served with cilantro rice and a side dinner salad
Salmon Cancun
Salmon filet grilled in a tasty mango citrus glaze served with cilantro rice and a vegetable medley
Pollo Con Mole Dinner
Bar
Craft Margaritas
Baja Margarita
House frozen margarita, your choice of a Coronita or Dos Equis Especial floater
Billionaire
Tres Generaciones Añejo, margarita mix, agave nectar, and Grand Marnier topped with Hennessy
Cadillac Margarita
1800 Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave nectar, and a splash of cranberry juice
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver margarita
Cocorita
1800 Coconut Tequila, Gran Gala, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
Dulce Vida
Dulce Vida Organic Silver Tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, Grand Marnier, fresh orange juice, and a splash of soda
El Don
Don Julio Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
El Patron
Patron Silver, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mix
El Presidente
House margarita with a shot of Presidente brandy
Elevated Margarita
Avion Silver Tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice
Juan Pablo
Milagro Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
La Flaquita
La Paleta
House margarita with mango, tamarindo, strawberry, watermelon liquor, and chamoy topped with presidente!
Large House Margarita
LG Flavored Margarita
LG HH House Margarita
Lg top shelf margarita
Mangonada
Meltdown
House frozen with your choice of Midori, Chambord, or Gran Marnier
Millionaire
Tres Generaciones Silver, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar topped with Courvoisier
Monday Margarita
Sangria Swirl Margarita
Frozen margarita swirled with our delicious house made sangria!
She So Fancy
Frozen margarita and Grand Marnier served with a mini champagne bottle in a frozen mug (16 oz. Happiness in a glass!
Silver Coin
Herradura Silver Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar
Skinny Margarita
Azuna tequila organic, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and a splash of Cointreau
SM Flavored Margarita
SM HH House Margarita
Sm House Margarita
Small top shelf margarita
Sol Y Luna
Perfect balance of sweet and spicy - Hornitos tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, muddled jalapenos, and Cointreau
Virgin Margarita
XL margarita 24oz
Dulce Vida Pitcher
Bottled Beer
Bohemia Bottle Beer
Domestic Michelada
Cerveza Corona Familiar
(6) Import Bucket
Corona Extra Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Coronita Extra 7oz Bottle
(6) Domestic Beer Bucket
Dos XX Lager 7oz Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Indio Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
Pacifico Bottle Beer
Presidente Bottle
Shiner Bock Bottle
Sol Cerveza Bottle
Tecate
Victoria Bottle
Modelo Especial
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Import michelada
Dos XX Lager
Monday Bottled
Import bucket
Domestic bucket
Dos XX Amber
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Bacchant
Campari
Flangelico
Hypnotic
Kalua
Licor 43
Mata Hary Absent
Midory Melon
Sain Gemain
Somrus
XRated
Ancho Reyes
Beileys
Chambord
Cointreau
Fire Ball Cinnamon
Goldshlager
Grand Gala
Grand Marnier
Jaigermeister Coffee
Kalua
Rumplemintz
Tuaca
Rum
Whiskey
Buchanans !8
Buchanans 12
Buchanans Pine apple
Bushmils
Chivas Regal 12
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Dewards
J&B
Jack Daniel Apple
Jack Daniel Black
Jack Daniel Fire
Jack Daniel Honey
Jack Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Black label
Johnny Walker Blue Label
Johnny Walker Doble Black
Johnny Walker Red
Makers Mark
McCallan 12
Mccormick
Rebecca Creek
Screwball
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Red Wines
Cabert Pinot Noir (Italty)
Bright red fruit aromas, Cherry and cranberry are accented beautifully with a touch of spice on the plate
El Libre Mendoza Malbec (Argentina)
Fruity and flavorful with aromas of red berries and tobacco. A soft balanced finish.
Los Riscos Merlot (Chile)
Expressive notes of cassis with a hint of mint. The palate displays red cherries and plums.
Santiago Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)
Calipaso CP Cabernet Sauvignon (California)
Alluring aromas of black cherry and a touch of allspice.
Windemere Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of plum and cherry with herbs and spices and notes of tobacco and vanilla.
850 Douro Red (Portugal)
Aromas of blackberries, sweet spices and bittersweet chocolate. Well balanced.
Lg Sangria
White Wines
Social Grape Sparkling
A sparkling blend with fine and persistent bubbles. Crisp and semi-dry. Great for your celebration!
Fantinel Pinot Grigio (Italy)
Deliciately scented of acacia, dry but gentle with hints of nuts and toasted bread.
Casa Mateao Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)
Vibrant palate of tropical citrus fruits and crisp acidity.
False Bay Chardonnay (South Africa)
Crispy, unoaked, with purity of fruit and complexity
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay (California)
Citrus, melon and tropical fruit with a spicy and toasty finish
Cocktail
Adios MF
Apple Martini
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Curacao Coconut Rum Pineapple Juice
Buttery Nipple
Carribean Hurricane
Pineapple Juice Blue Cracaco Coconut Rum
Coloradita
Colorado Buldog
Cosmopolitan
Vodka Lime juice Cranberry
Cuba Libre
Rum Bacardi Silver Lime Juice Splash Coke
French Fusion
jack & Dawn
La Toxica
Lemon Drop martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Tea
Manhattan
Mexican Candy
Coconut Rum Sandia Liqour Cranberry
Mexican Candy Shotta
Mexican Coffe
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Tequila Luna Azul Reposado Squert Lime Juice
Pina Colada
Playa Baja Martini
Ranch Water
Royal Fuck
Screwdriver
Sleeping Beauty
Sorprendeme
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Coling
Vegas Bomb
Viejo Terco
Washigton Apple
Pina Colada en su Pina
Ranch water
Berta-tini
Large Daquiri
Cinnamon toast crunch
Mexican Martini
Dirty Martini
Cognac & Brandy
Mezcal
NA Beverages
Beverages
Mexican Coke 500ML
Iced Tea
Coffee
Smoothie
Jarritos
Sprite
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Pink Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Coke
Dr Pepper
Topochico
IBC Root Beer
Club soda
Orange Juice
Cranberry
Pineapple juice
Lg Pina Colada Virgin
Large Smoothie
Mexican squirt
Sangria senoral
Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexigo Restaurant is a local family owned and operated small business operating since 1990. We hope you enjoy our delicious Mexico City inspired family recipes.
533 West McDermott Drive, Allen, TX 75013