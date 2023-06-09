Mexi-Go Restaurant and Bar 533 West McDermott Drive

  • Home
Popular Items

Tortilla Soup

$6.50+

LG Flavored Margarita

$12.50

Sopapillas Three

$5.00

Main Menu

Appetizers

Bowl Queso Blanco

$10.00

Bowl Traditional Queso

$8.50

Cup Queso Blanco

$6.00

Cup Traditional Queso

$5.00

El Sampler

$16.50

Quesadillas, nachos, stuffed jalapeños, flautas, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Jalapeños Rellenos

$10.00

House-made jumbo stuffed jalapeños stuffed with shredded chicken

Large "El Cesar" Nachos

$15.00

Lightly fried hand-cut tortilla chips, black beans, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of chicken or beef fajita meat

Large Nachos

$15.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or grilled beef served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, and zesty cocktail sauce

Pepe's Trio Chips and Dip

$15.00

Queso Blanco, original queso, and freshly prepared guacamole

Quesadillas

$15.00

Your choice of brisket, grilled chicken, grilled beef, or vegetables. Served with guacamole, pico de Gallo, and sour cream

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Oaxaca cheese, mushrooms, chorizo, and flour tortillas

Small "El Cesar" Nachos

$10.00

Small Nacho

$10.00

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Shrimp, avocado, onion, cilantro, and zesty cocktail sauce

Sopes "DF" Style

$14.00

Griddled corn cakes topped with black beans, Slow-cooked brisket, slaw, sour cream, cilantro, queso fresco, and a side of salsa verde

Table Side Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and lime juice

Tortilla Soup

$6.50+

Queso Especial

$10.00

Cheese quesadilla

$10.00

Diablo Shrimp Quesadillas

$18.00

Healthy Options

Famous Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Shredded chicken, avocado, melted cheese, and tortilla strips in a delicious chicken broth

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Grilled salmon fillet over mixed lettuce, tomatoes, and spinach served with berries, almonds, and orange slices

Ranchero Bean Soup

$6.50

Bean soup with smoky bits of bacon, chopped onion, and tomatoes

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Grilled shrimp with mixed lettuce, tomatoes, avocado slices, and Cheddar cheese

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or salmon served on a bed of romaine lettuce, baby spinach, black beans, skim cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and avocado with our delicious cilantro-infused house salad dressing

Fajita Salad

$16.00

Chicken or beef with mixed lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and guacamole

Grilled Chicken and Veggies

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast served with a sautéed vegetable medley served with a side of avocado slices

Taco Salad

$15.00

Lightly fried tortilla shell with mixed lettuce and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served with sour cream and guacamole

Kids Menu

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Served with queso, rice, and beans

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Served with a side of french fries

Kids enchilada

$6.00

Choice of cheese, chicken, or beef. Served with rice and beans

Corn Dog

$6.00

Served with a side of french fries

Kids Chalupa

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with rice and beans

Adult kids meal

$2.00

Desserts

Sopapilla w\ ice cream

$6.50

Tres leches

$7.00

Churros

$6.25

Flan Napolitano

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

Sopapillas Three

$5.00

Sopapillas Three w|Ice Cream

$6.50

Churros w|Ice cream

$7.00

Cinnamon Ice Cream

$6.00

Whole Flan

$50.00

Tres Leches whole

$67.50

Grand Mariner Ice Cream

$10.00

Grand Mariner Churros

$15.00

Sopapilla

$3.00

Sides

Corn Tortillas (12)

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Flour Tortillas (12)

$4.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

Guacamole Side

$2.50

Vegetable side

$4.50

Mexican Rice Side

$2.50

Pico de Gallo Side

$1.50

Sour Cream Side

$1.50

Serrano Toreado 4

$1.50

Sgl Jalapeno Toreado

$1.00

Avocado Slice Side

$3.50

Avocado Entero

$5.00

Chorizo Side

$5.00

Avocado Salsa side

$2.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Brisket Side 4oz

$8.00

Ground Beef Side

$2.50

Jalapeños Pickle

$0.75

Side Jalapeños Chopped

$0.75

French Fries

$4.00

Cup Avocado Sauce

$4.50

Pint Hot Sauce

$3.00

Side of Mexican potatoes

$5.00

Cup Hot Sauce

$2.50

Large Chips

$5.00

Side De Nopales

$5.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Brunch

Asada con Huevos

$15.00

Heuvos a la Mexicana

$13.00

Chilaquiles con Pollo

$14.00

Huevos Divorciados

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Fajita Omelette

$14.00

Baja Omelette

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Machaca con Huevos

$15.00

Huevos con chorizo

$13.00

Pollo A La Plancha

$13.00

Dinner

Taqueria

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

(3) slow-roasted barbacoa brisket and jack cheese served with pineapple pico, cilantro, lime wedges, and ranchero bean soup

Steak Tacos

$15.00

(3) grilled steak tacos on corn tortillas, served with guacamole, grilled onions, cilantro, and ranchero bean soup

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

(3) marinated center-cut pork loin served with limes, cilantro, pineapple pico, and ranchero beans

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

(3) marinated shredded pulled pork served with pineapple pico and ranchero bean soup

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

(3) seared chipotle shrimp served with pineapple pico, cabbage slaw, and cilantro rice

Fish Tacos

$16.00

(3) citrus fusion seared chipotle fish tacos served with pineapple pico, cabbage slaw, and cilantro rice

Tacos Al Carbon

$16.00

(2) chicken or beef fajita tacos on flour tortillas, grilled onions, fresh cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico, ranchero bean soup, and cilantro rice

Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas

$13.00

Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

3 Pieces Enchiladas

$16.00

Your choice of chicken, beef, cheese, or vegetable enchiladas topped with your choice of sour cream, chile con carne, queso, ranchero, and mole sauces. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Mexicanas Enchiladas

$14.00

(2) cheese with queso fresco, onion, cilantro, and shredded lettuce topped with salsa Mexicana and a side of cilantro rice and refried beans

Las Tres Enchiladas

$14.00

(1) chicken enchilada with mole sauce, 1 cheese enchilada with salsa Mexicana, and 1 brisket enchilada with salsa verde

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

(2) shrimp enchiladas with sour cream sauce served with a side of cilantro rice and black beans

Potosinas Enchiladas

$17.00

(2) cheese enchiladas with chile con carne sauce topped with chicken or beef fajita strips, pico de gallo, rice, and refried beans

Chipotle Enchiladas

$17.00

(2) chicken enchiladas and two jumbo shrimp with chipotle sauce served with cilantro rice and black beans

Mole Poblano Enchiladas

$17.00

(2) chicken enchiladas with mole sauce drizzled with crema fresca and topped with sesame seeds, side: Mexican rice and refried beans

Suizas Enchiladas

$15.00

(2) chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa drizzled with crema agria and queso fresco served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Enchiladas (2)

$7.00

Fajitas

1 Beef Fajitas

$21.00

2 Beef Fajitas

$38.00

Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajitas 1

$30.00

Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp Fajitas 2

$56.00

Chicken Fajitas 1

$19.00

Chicken Fajitas 2

$36.00

1 Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$28.00

2 Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$54.00

1 Combo Fajita

$19.00

2 Combo Fajita

$36.00

1 Grilled Vegetables Fajitas

$15.00

2 Grilled Vegetables Fajitas

$24.00

Tex-Mex Favorites

Flautas

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken taquitos with lettuce, tomatoes, and skim cheese served with guacamole, sour cream, and rice

Chimichanga

$14.50

Chicken or beef burrito deep-fried topped with ranchera sauce and jack cheese served with sour cream, guacamole, and Mexican rice

Homemade Tamales

$14.50

Pork tamales, chile con carne sauce, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Chalupas Compuestas

$12.50

(3) chalupas with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and cheddar cheese

Burritos

$13.00

(2) bean or beef burritos served with Mexican rice, guacamole, and sour cream

Laredo

$14.50

Two beef burritos and one crispy taco with a side of guacamole

Guadalajara

$18.00

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, and fajita taco with guacamole and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Pequeña

$14.50

Cheese enchilada with ranchera sauce, chicken enchilada with verde sauce, and crispy beef taco served with a side of guacamole

Crispy Tacos

$11.50

Three crispy tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and rice

Morelia

$17.00

Tri-color: chicken enchilada with sour cream, cheese enchilada with ranchero, and beef enchilada with verde sauce served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Norteña

$17.50

Crispy taco, sour cream chicken enchilada, chicken flauta, bean chalupa, side guacamole, and side of sour cream

Ixtapa

$13.00

(2) chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce served with a guacamole salad

Pick 2

$13.50

Choose any two: enchilada, crispy taco, tamale, burrito, chalupa, and flauta. Sides: rice and beans

Pick 3

$17.00

Choose any three: enchilada, crispy taco, tamale, burrito, chalupa, and flauta. Sides: rice and beans

Cruzero

$15.00

Two chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce, one crispy taco, and a side of rice

Mexi-Go Special

$16.50

Cheese taco, cheese enchilada, and a homemade tamale with rice and beans

Acapulco

$13.00

Crispy beef taco, cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Tres Tostadas

$10.00

(1) guacamole tostada, (1) queso tostada, and (1) bean tostada

Yolanda Dinner

$12.00

California Burrito

$15.00

House Specialities

"Paella" Mexicana

$19.00

Mexican rice bowl "Paella" style with shrimp, grilled chicken, fajita beef, sausage, grilled onions, bell peppers, dried peppers, and poblano peppers

1+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

1+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

$38.00

Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas

2+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

2+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

$45.00

Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas

3+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

3+ Famous Flaming Molcajete

$60.00

Grilled chicken and beef fajita, chorizo, diablo shrimp, salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, ranchero bean soup, and flour tortillas

Alambres Norteños

$18.00

Sirloin steak tips, bacon, chorizo, Jack cheese, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, avocado salad, and ranchero bean soup

Camarones Costa Azul

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with Jack cheese and jalapeños wrapped in bacon and drizzled with chipotle salsa. Served over a bed of cilantro rice and a side of grilled vegetables

Carne Asada

$22.00

Grilled flank steak, Mexican potatoes, ranchero bean soup, and avocado salad

Carne Tampiqueña

$21.00

Sautéed steak tips with tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with cheese enchilada with ranchero sauce, guacamole, rice, and ranchero bean soup

Cayo Viejo

$20.00

Grilled salmon filet served over honey-glazed chile guajillo with grilled zucchini and cilantro rice

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken, or ground beef with nuts and raisins, served with cilantro rice and black beans

Dos Salsas Camarones

$22.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with poblano cream sauce and honey-glazed diablo sauce served with cilantro rice, avocado slices, and red onions

El Campechano

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp and pan-seared fish with onions, peppers, and tomatoes over a zucchini boat with cilantro rice

Pescado Veracruz

$15.00

Grilled fish fillet with a Veracruz tomato salsa and fresh olives served with white rice and a vegetable medley

Playa Mesa

$25.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with Jack cheese and shrimp wrapped in a skirt steak served with salsa Mexicana and salsa verde. Served with cilantro poblano rice

Pollo Asado

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, Mexican potatoes, ranchero bean soup, and avocado salad

Pollo Monterrey

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, salsa verde, grilled onions, Jack cheese, and a side of rice and dinner salad

Pollo Sorpresa

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled shrimp, grilled onions, peppers, Jack cheese, and poblano cream salsa served with cilantro rice and a side dinner salad

Salmon Cancun

$20.00

Salmon filet grilled in a tasty mango citrus glaze served with cilantro rice and a vegetable medley

Pollo Con Mole Dinner

$16.00

Bar

Craft Margaritas

Baja Margarita

$12.50

House frozen margarita, your choice of a Coronita or Dos Equis Especial floater

Billionaire

$22.00

Tres Generaciones Añejo, margarita mix, agave nectar, and Grand Marnier topped with Hennessy

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

1800 Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, agave nectar, and a splash of cranberry juice

Casamigos Anejo

$25.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos Silver margarita

$18.00

Cocorita

$14.00

1800 Coconut Tequila, Gran Gala, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

Dulce Vida

$18.00

Dulce Vida Organic Silver Tequila, simple syrup, fresh lime juice, Grand Marnier, fresh orange juice, and a splash of soda

El Don

$19.00

Don Julio Silver Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

El Patron

$19.00

Patron Silver, Grand Marnier, and house margarita mix

El Presidente

$14.00

House margarita with a shot of Presidente brandy

Elevated Margarita

$15.00

Avion Silver Tequila, agave nectar, and fresh lime juice

Juan Pablo

$16.00

Milagro Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

La Flaquita

$16.00

La Paleta

$15.00

House margarita with mango, tamarindo, strawberry, watermelon liquor, and chamoy topped with presidente!

Large House Margarita

$10.50

LG Flavored Margarita

$12.50

LG HH House Margarita

$7.50

Lg top shelf margarita

$13.50

Mangonada

$7.00+

Meltdown

$13.00

House frozen with your choice of Midori, Chambord, or Gran Marnier

Millionaire

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Silver, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar topped with Courvoisier

Monday Margarita

$5.00

Sangria Swirl Margarita

$8.50+

Frozen margarita swirled with our delicious house made sangria!

She So Fancy

$16.00

Frozen margarita and Grand Marnier served with a mini champagne bottle in a frozen mug (16 oz. Happiness in a glass!

Silver Coin

$15.00

Herradura Silver Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, and agave nectar

Skinny Margarita

$16.00

Azuna tequila organic, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, and a splash of Cointreau

SM Flavored Margarita

$8.50

SM HH House Margarita

$5.00

Sm House Margarita

$7.00

Small top shelf margarita

$8.50

Sol Y Luna

$18.00

Perfect balance of sweet and spicy - Hornitos tequila, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, muddled jalapenos, and Cointreau

Virgin Margarita

$4.00+

XL margarita 24oz

$14.00

Dulce Vida Pitcher

$50.00

Bottled Beer

Bohemia Bottle Beer

Bohemia Bottle Beer

$5.75

Domestic Michelada

$8.75
Cerveza Corona Familiar

Cerveza Corona Familiar

$8.25

(6) Import Bucket

$30.00
Corona Extra Bottle

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.75
Corona Light Bottle

Corona Light Bottle

$5.75
Coronita Extra 7oz Bottle

Coronita Extra 7oz Bottle

$4.25

(6) Domestic Beer Bucket

$25.00
Dos XX Lager 7oz Bottle

Dos XX Lager 7oz Bottle

$4.25
Heineken Bottle

Heineken Bottle

$5.75
Indio Bottle

Indio Bottle

$5.75
Miller Lite Bottle

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.75
Pacifico Bottle Beer

Pacifico Bottle Beer

$5.75
Presidente Bottle

Presidente Bottle

$5.50
Shiner Bock Bottle

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.50
Sol Cerveza Bottle

Sol Cerveza Bottle

$5.50
Tecate

Tecate

$5.75
Victoria Bottle

Victoria Bottle

$5.75

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Import michelada

$10.50

Dos XX Lager

$5.75

Monday Bottled

$3.00

Import bucket

$30.00

Domestic bucket

$25.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.75

Gin

Tangeray

$7.50+

Bombay Zafhire

$6.00+

McCormick

$4.50+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$7.00

Bacchant

$5.00

Campari

$7.00

Flangelico

$7.00

Hypnotic

$7.25

Kalua

$4.75

Licor 43

$6.00

Mata Hary Absent

$8.00

Midory Melon

$4.75

Sain Gemain

$8.00

Somrus

$5.00

XRated

$7.25

Ancho Reyes

$4.75

Beileys

$6.25

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Fire Ball Cinnamon

$5.00

Goldshlager

$5.50

Grand Gala

$5.25

Grand Marnier

$7.25

Jaigermeister Coffee

$6.00

Kalua

$4.50

Rumplemintz

$5.50

Tuaca

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$5.00

Bacardi Tangering

$5.00

Malibu Coconut

$5.00

Malibu Lime

$5.00

Malibu Watermelon

$5.00

Zacapa 23

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Cruzan mango

$5.00

Flor de Cana Anejo 4

$5.50

Mount Gay Black Barril

$5.50

Frugal 1888 Doble Anejo

$9.00

Corina

$4.50

Admiral Nelson Coconut

$5.00

Whiskey

Buchanans !8

$18.00+

Buchanans 12

$8.50+

Buchanans Pine apple

$7.50+

Bushmils

$7.50+

Chivas Regal 12

$8.50+

Crown Apple

$7.50+

Crown Royal

$7.75+

Dewards

$7.00+

J&B

$7.00+

Jack Daniel Apple

$5.50+

Jack Daniel Black

$7.50+

Jack Daniel Fire

$5.50+

Jack Daniel Honey

$5.50+

Jack Daniels Rye

$6.00+

Jameson

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Johnny Walker Black label

$8.25+

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$45.00+

Johnny Walker Doble Black

$12.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$7.50+

Makers Mark

$7.50+

McCallan 12

$10.50+

Mccormick

$4.50+

Rebecca Creek

$6.75+

Screwball

$7.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.75+

Woodford Reserve

$8.50+

Red Wines

Cabert Pinot Noir (Italty)

$8.00+

Bright red fruit aromas, Cherry and cranberry are accented beautifully with a touch of spice on the plate

El Libre Mendoza Malbec (Argentina)

$7.00+

Fruity and flavorful with aromas of red berries and tobacco. A soft balanced finish.

Los Riscos Merlot (Chile)

$6.50+

Expressive notes of cassis with a hint of mint. The palate displays red cherries and plums.

Santiago Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)

$6.50+

Calipaso CP Cabernet Sauvignon (California)

$8.50+

Alluring aromas of black cherry and a touch of allspice.

Windemere Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Aromas of plum and cherry with herbs and spices and notes of tobacco and vanilla.

850 Douro Red (Portugal)

$7.00+

Aromas of blackberries, sweet spices and bittersweet chocolate. Well balanced.

Lg Sangria

$8.00+

White Wines

Social Grape Sparkling

$25.00

A sparkling blend with fine and persistent bubbles. Crisp and semi-dry. Great for your celebration!

Fantinel Pinot Grigio (Italy)

$8.50+

Deliciately scented of acacia, dry but gentle with hints of nuts and toasted bread.

Casa Mateao Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)

$6.00+

Vibrant palate of tropical citrus fruits and crisp acidity.

False Bay Chardonnay (South Africa)

$9.00+

Crispy, unoaked, with purity of fruit and complexity

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay (California)

$8.50+

Citrus, melon and tropical fruit with a spicy and toasty finish

Cocktail

Coconut Rum Sour Splash sandia Cranberry Juice

Adios MF

$12.00

Apple Martini

$9.25

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$9.50

Blue Curacao Coconut Rum Pineapple Juice

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

Carribean Hurricane

$9.50

Pineapple Juice Blue Cracaco Coconut Rum

Coloradita

$12.00

Colorado Buldog

$10.25

Cosmopolitan

$8.25

Vodka Lime juice Cranberry

Cuba Libre

$7.25+

Rum Bacardi Silver Lime Juice Splash Coke

French Fusion

$9.25

jack & Dawn

$8.00

La Toxica

$12.00

Lemon Drop martini

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Long Island Tea

$8.25+

Manhattan

$16.00

Mexican Candy

$6.50

Coconut Rum Sandia Liqour Cranberry

Mexican Candy Shotta

$6.00

Mexican Coffe

$8.50

Mojito

$11.25

Old Fashioned

$10.25

Paloma

$13.00

Tequila Luna Azul Reposado Squert Lime Juice

Pina Colada

$11.50

Playa Baja Martini

$10.00

Ranch Water

Royal Fuck

$8.25

Screwdriver

Sleeping Beauty

$10.50

Sorprendeme

$30.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.25

Tom Coling

$10.50

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Viejo Terco

$12.00

Washigton Apple

$12.00

Pina Colada en su Pina

$15.00

Ranch water

$10.50

Berta-tini

$10.50

Large Daquiri

$12.75

Cinnamon toast crunch

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$10.50

Dirty Martini

$10.50

Cognac & Brandy

Hennessy

$13.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Remy Martin 1738

$18.00

Martell 10

$12.00

D'usse

$14.00

Presidente Brandy

$6.00

Mezcal

Marfa Salina

$9.00

Santos

$12.00

Casa Amigos Jove

$12.75

Illegal Joven

$8.75

Illegal Reposado

$12.50

Illegal Anejo

$19.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Mexican Coke 500ML

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Smoothie

$6.00

Jarritos

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Topochico

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Club soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Lg Pina Colada Virgin

$10.00

Large Smoothie

$9.50

Mexican squirt

$3.50

Sangria senoral

$3.50

Milk

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Mexigo Restaurant is a local family owned and operated small business operating since 1990. We hope you enjoy our delicious Mexico City inspired family recipes.

