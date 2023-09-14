Sofra Breakfast and Lunch 503 W McDermott dr. #130
Allen, TX 75013
Allen, TX 75013
Pancakes
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Three Big Buttermilk Pancakes
OREO PANCAKES
Three Big Cakes, Oreo Crumbles, Cream Cheese Glaze
BANANA NUTELLA PANCAKES
Three Big Cakes Topped with Banana and Nutella
STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE PANCAKES
Three Big Cakes with Strawberries and Cream Cheese Glaze
CINNAMON SWIRL PANCAKES
Three Cinnamon Swirl Cakes and Cream Cheese Glaze
French Toast
CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
Two French Toast
VERY BERRY FRENCH TOAST
Two French Toast Topped with Fresh Berries, Mascarpone Cheese, Vanilla Glazed and Berry Glazed
APPLE PECAN FRENCH TOAST
Two French Toast with Caramelized Apples, Pecans and Cream Cheese
BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST
Two French Toast Served slices of Banana and toped with Nutella
Crepes
Waffles
Texas Classics
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Two Eggs Any Style, Two Pieces of Bacon, Two Pieces of Sausage, and a Choice of Waffle, Pancake, French Toast or Toast
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
Two Fresh Buttermilk Biscuits, Homemade Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style and Hash Brown
MIGAS
Jalapenos, Onions and Tomatoes, Mixed with Scrambled Eggs, Topped with Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese and Tortilla Strips, Served with Salsa and Hash Brown
CORNED BEEF HASH
Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and Your Choice of Toast or Pancake, and Two Eggs Any Style
STEAK AND EGGS
8.oz Grilled Ribeye, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Hand Breaded in House, Covered in Creamy Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Browns or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Hand Breaded in House, Covered in Creamy Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style Served with Hash Brown or Grits, and a Choice of Biscuit, Pancake or Toast
CHICKEN STRIPS
Five Hand Breaded Chicken Strips, Served with French Fries, Okra or Onion Rings
COMBO
One Egg, One Piece of Bacon, One Piece of Sausage and Your Choice of Pancake, French Toast or Crepe
SOUTHERN COMBO
Homemade Sausage Gravy, Loaded Over Biscuit, One Egg Any Style, One Strip of Bacon or Patty
Healthy Choice
OATMEAL
Served with Fresh Berries and Honey (Plant Based Milk: $2.25)
PROTEIN SCRAMBLER
Three Egg Whites, Rosted Red Peppers, Onions, Spinach and Three Pieces of Turkey Bacon
IRON MAN
Three Egg Whites, Smoked Turkey, Tomato, Onions, Spinach, Topped with Feta Cheese Served with English Muffin
HEALTHY WRAP
Three Egg Whites, Smoked Turkey, Spinach, Roasted Tomato and Feta Cheese in Spinach Herb Tortilla
AVOCADO TOAST
Whole Wheat Toast, Avocado, Onions, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers and Two Scrambled Eggs
Omelettes
CHEESE OMELETTE
Melted Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese
MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese
BACADO OMELETTE
Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Topped with Avocado
OUTWEST OMELETTE
Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Cheddar Cheese and Monterey Jack Cheese
VEGGIE OMELETTE
Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese
ALBANIAN OMELETTE
Homemade Albanian Sausage, Topped with Feta Cheese
Egg Benedicts
CANADIAN BACON
English Muffin, Canadian Bacon, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
CALIFORNIA BENNY
English Muffin, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
SMOKED SALMON BENNY
English Muffin, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
STEAK BENNY
English Muffin, Sliced Beef, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Poached Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
COUNTRY STYLE BENNY
Biscuits, Hand Breaded Chicken and Poached Eggs, Topped with Gravy
FRENCH BENNY
Croissant, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Poched Eggs and Hollandaise Sauce
Skillets
ALL MEAT SKILLET
Hash Brown, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style
GARDEN SKILLET
Hash Brown, Tomato, Onions, Bell Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheddar and Monterey JackCheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style
STEAK SKILLET
Hash Brown, 8 oz. Ribeye, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Feta Cheese and Topped with Two Eggs any Style
MEXICAN SKILLET
Hash Brown, Chorizo, Jalepenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style and Avocado
CHICKEN CARNIATAS SKILLET
Hash Brown, Chicken Carnitas, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalepenos, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style and Avocado
COUNTRY SKILLET
Hash Brown, Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style
HOBO SKILLET
Hash Brown, Sausage, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style
DUBLIN HASH SKILLET
Hash Brown, Corned Beef Hash, Onions, Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese Topped with Two Eggs Any Style
Salads
CEASAR SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tossed in Ceasar Dressing, Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast
ALBANIAN SALAD
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Peppers, Red Onions, Calamta Olives and Feta Cheese
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese and Crispy Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce
COBB SALAD
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomatoes, Avocado and Feta Cheese, Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast
Burgers
CLASSIC BURGER
Lettuce and Tomato (Add Cheese: $1.99)
SWISS AND MUSHROOM
Onions, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese
COWBOY BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Rings, Swiss Cheese
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Plant-Based Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions and House-Made Sauce, Served with Your Choice of Fries, Okra or Onion Rings
CALIFORNIA BURGER
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and American Cheese
Wraps and Sandwhiches
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Smoked Turkey Avocado, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, Red Onions and Ranch Dressing
BUFFALLO CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffallo Sauce, Mixed Greens, Tomato and Blue Cheese
STEAK WRAP
Sliced Beef, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mixed Greens, Mushroom and Swiss Cheese
B.L.T. SANDWICH
Bacon, Letuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough Bread (Add Avocado: $3.50)
REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned Beef, Souerkraut and Swiss Cheese on Grilled Rye Bread withThrousand Island Dressing
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on White Toast
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Sliced Beef, Onion, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled Sourdough and American Cheese
Senior Citizens
Kids Menu
MICKEY MOUSE PANCAKE
Served with Two Strips of Bacon, One Sausage Patty and One Egg Any Style
KIDS TENDERS
Breaded Chicken Tender Loins Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits
MAC N'CHEESE
Cheddar Cheese
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Sourdough and American Cheese, Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits
KIDS CHEESE BURGER
Beef Patty and American Cheese, Served with Fries or Fresh Fruits
Sides
SOUP OF THE DAY CUP
SOUP OF THE DAY BOWL
FRESH BERRIES
Strawberries, Raspberries, Blackberries and Blueberries
FRESH FRUITS
Cantelope, Pinappple, Grapes and Watermelon
STEAK
HOLLANDAISE
GRITS
CREAM GRAVY
SAUSAGE GRAVY
BISCUITS
ENGLISH MUFFIN
TOAST
White, Wheat, Rye, Multigrain
GLUTEN FREE TOAST
SIDE PANCAKE
SIDE FRENCH TOAST
HASH BROWN
SIDE CREPES
AVOCADO
FRENCH FRIES
OCRA
ONION RINGS
ONE EGG
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
CROISSANT
CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE SALAD
GRILLED CHICKEN
GRILLED STEAK
GRILLED SALMON
Albanian Sausage
SAUSAGE
TURKEY SAUSAGE
BACON
TURKEY BACON
Drinks
SEGAFREDO COFFEE
COLD BREW
ESPRESSO SHOT
MACCHIATO
CAPPUCHINO
AMERICANO
LATTE
MATCHA LATTE
ICED LATTE
CHAI LATTE
HOT COCOA
HOT TEA
FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
GREAPFRUIT JUICE
GRAPE JUICE
TOMATO JUICE
MILK
CHOCOLATE MILK
ICED TEA
SOFT DRINKS
503 W McDermott dr. #130, Allen, TX 75013