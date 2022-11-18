Restaurant header imageView gallery

MGC BBQ and Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

3008 Church St

Burns, TN 37029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Pulled Pork Pizza
Cheese Pizza

Pizza's

Pulled Pork Pizza

$15.00

Brisket pizza

$15.00

Jalapeño Popper

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Sausage pizza

$14.00

Bruschetta pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Dr.pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Vitamin water

$3.00

BY THE POUND

1/2 Brisket

$10.00

1/2 Pulled Pork

$7.00

1lb Brisket

$20.00

1lb Pulled Pork

$14.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3008 Church St, Burns, TN 37029

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Otts BBQ - 105 Meeks Ave
orange starNo Reviews
105 Meeks Ave Burns, TN 37029
View restaurantnext
Major League Burgers - unknown
orange starNo Reviews
unknown Burns, TN 37029
View restaurantnext
Zander's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
123 N. Main St. Dickson, TN 37055
View restaurantnext
Gallagher's Family Restaurant - Gallagher's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2515 Hwy 47 N White Bluff, TN 37187
View restaurantnext
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More
orange starNo Reviews
5122 hwy 70 E White Bluff, TN 37187
View restaurantnext
Whiskey Fire ®
orange starNo Reviews
7361 Northwest HWY Fairview, TN 37062
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Burns
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston