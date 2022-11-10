Otts BBQ 105 Meeks Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally & Veteran owned. Everything is smoked and cooked fresh, daily. Fall off the bone ribs, melt in your mouth brisket, mouth watering pulled pork and delicious sides.
Location
105 Meeks Ave, Burns, TN 37029
