Otts BBQ 105 Meeks Ave

review star

No reviews yet

105 Meeks Ave

Burns, TN 37029

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
2 Meat plate
2lb Family Pack

By The Pound

Bologna (SATURDAY ONLY)

$9.00+Out of stock

Brisket

$23.00+

Burnt Ends

$22.00+Out of stock

Shredded Chicken

$12.00+

Pulled Pork

$13.00+

Sausage

$11.00+Out of stock

Meatloaf (Sunday Only)

$15.00+

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00+

Strawberry Lush Sm

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lush Large

$9.00Out of stock

Half Pan Banana Pudding

$30.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Sprite

$1.25

Water

$1.00

Gold Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$1.25Out of stock

Family Packs

2lb Family Pack

$35.00

Plates w/ 2 sides

2 Meat plate

$16.00

Bologna Plate (SATURDAY ONLY)

$8.00Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$15.00

Meatloaf Plate (SUNDAY ONLY)

$12.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.00

Sausage Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken Plate

$11.00

Ribs (FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY)

Whole Rack

$26.00Out of stock

Half Rack

$13.00

Sandwiches

B&B (BBQ & Bologna) Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Bologna Sandwich(saturday&sunday)

$5.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Meatloaf Sandwich(Sunday ONLY)

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00+

Sausage Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken Sandwich

$7.00+

The LOADED Sandwich

$8.50

The MESS(Saturday Only)

$8.00Out of stock

Rib Sandwich

$8.50

Sauce

Vinegar Mild

$7.00+

Vinegar Hot

$7.00+

Thick

$7.00+

White

$10.00+

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.75+

Green Beans

$4.75+

Slaw

$4.75+

Mac & Cheese (SATURDAY ONLY)

$6.50+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$4.75+

Chips

$2.00

8pk Buns

$4.00

Half Pan Mac & Cheese(Saturday & Sunday)

$32.00

Full Pan Mac & Cheese(Saturday &Sunday)

$60.00

Half Pan Green Beans

$19.00

Full Pan Green Beans

$36.00

Half Pan Baked Beans

$19.00

Full Pans Baked Beans

$45.00

Half Pan Slaw

$13.00

Full pan Slaw

$24.00

Half Pan Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$35.00

Full Pan Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$65.00

Chips & drink

$3.00

Side & drink

$3.75

Add bun

$1.00

Chicken

Whole chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Half chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Only

Turkey

$65.00

Loaded Nachos (WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY ONLY)

Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.00

Loaded Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos

$8.00

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$10.00

Loaded Smoked Potato

$8.50Out of stock

Sandwich Chips and Drink (11am-3pm)

Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Quesadilla W/ Drink(Friday & Saturday)

Brisket Queadilla W\drink

$11.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla W\ Drink

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla W/ Drink

$9.00

Smoked rotel (Saturday & Sunday)

6oz cup Rotel

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally & Veteran owned. Everything is smoked and cooked fresh, daily. Fall off the bone ribs, melt in your mouth brisket, mouth watering pulled pork and delicious sides.

Location

105 Meeks Ave, Burns, TN 37029

Directions

