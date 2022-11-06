A map showing the location of Mike's Place Sports Bar & Grill 6319 Roosevelt RoadView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Mike's Place Sports Bar & Grill 6319 Roosevelt Road

review star

No reviews yet

6319 Roosevelt Rd.

Berwyn, IL 60402

Pizza

7" Cheese Pizza

$7.00

7" Veggie Pizza

$8.00

7" Sausage Pizza

$9.00

7" Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

7" Chicken Pizza

$10.00

7" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$10.00

7" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

7" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10" Veggie Pizza

$11.00

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

10" Chicken Pizza

$14.00

10" Jerk Chicken Pizza

$14.00

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.00

10" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

10" Sausage Pizza

$12.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" Veggie Pizza

$13.00

12" Sausage Pizza

$14.00

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

12" Chicken Pizza

$16.50

12" Jerk chicken Pizza

$16.50

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00

12" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

14" Sausage Pizza

$16.00

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.00

14" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

14" Chicken Pizza

$18.50

14" Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$18.50

12" Buffalo Ranch chicken pizza

$16.50

14" Jerk chicken pizza

$18.50

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

14" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Veggie Pizza

$17.00

16" Sausage Pizza

$18.00

16" jerk chicken pizza

$19.50

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

16" Chicken Pizza

$19.50

16" Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$19.50

16" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.00

16" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$24.00

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

18" Veggie Pizza

$19.00

18" Sausage Pizza

$20.00

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

18" Chicken Pizza

$22.50

18" Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$22.50

18" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.00

18" Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$27.00

18" Jerk chicken pizza

$22.50

Tacos

Jerk ChickenTacos (3)

$10.00

Chicken Tacos (3)

$10.00

Jerk taco special (1)

$2.00

Reg Chicken Taco Special (1) tuesday only

$2.00

Reg Beef tacos Special (1) tuesday only

$2.00

Steak special (1) tuesday only

$2.00

Chicken Wings

4 Whole Wings

$8.00

6 Whole Wings

$12.00

10 Whole wings

$20.00

20 Whole Wings

$38.00

6 Party Wings

$9.00

10 Party Wings

$13.00

20 Party wings

$22.00

3 Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$6.00

6 Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$12.00

Sandwiches

Jerk Chicken Philly

$14.00

Reg Chicken Philly

$14.00

Sides

Fries

$3.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Burgers

cheeseburger w/fries

$9.00

Hamburger w/fries

$9.00

Double Cheeseburger

$13.00

VODKA

Well - Barton's

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc - Apple

$10.00

Ciroc - Black Raspberry

$10.00

Ciroc - Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc - French Vanilla

$10.00

Ciroc - Mango

$10.00

Ciroc - Peach

$10.00

Ciroc - Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc - Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc - Snap Frost

$10.00

Ciroc - Summer Watermelon

$10.00

Ciroc - White Grape

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Well - Barton's

$4.00

Absolut

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Ciroc - Apple

$5.00

Ciroc - Black Raspberry

$5.00

Ciroc - Coconut

$5.00

Ciroc - French Vanilla

$5.00

Ciroc - Mango

$5.00

Ciroc - Peach

$5.00

Ciroc - Pineapple

$5.00

Ciroc - Red Berry

$5.00

Ciroc - Snap Frost

$5.00

Ciroc - Summer Watermelon

$5.00

Ciroc - White Grape

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

GIN

Well - Barton's

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Seagram's Gin

$6.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Reg Well - Barton's

$4.00

Reg Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Reg Seagram's Gin

$3.00

Reg Tanqueray

$4.00

RUM

BACARDI GOLD

$8.00

BACARDI LIMON

$8.00

BACARDI SILVER

$8.00

HARD TRUTH - TOASTED COCONUT

$8.00

MALIBU

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

BACARDI GOLD

$4.00

BACARDI LIMON

$4.00

BACARDI SILVER

$4.00

HARD TRUTH - TOASTED COCONUT

$4.00

MALIBU

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.50

TEQUILA

1800 Anejo

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Casa Azul

$50.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$44.00

Don Julio 1970

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Hussong's Platinum

$12.00

Hussong's Reposado

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.00

Milegro anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Xtra Anejo

$16.00

Well - Montezuma

$8.00

Terenana Repo

$12.00

Don Julio 1942 repo

$35.00

Espolon blanco

$8.00

Espolon Repo

$9.00

Deleon

$9.00

Deleon repo

$10.00

Deleon Anejo

$11.00

Well - Montezuma

$4.00

Cazadores

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Reg Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.00

1800 Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$5.00

Hussong's Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

800 Reposado

$6.00

Don Julio Reposado

$6.00

Hussong's Platinum

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$6.00

1800 Anejo

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Don Julio 1970

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.00

Patron Xtra Anejo

$9.00

Don Julio 1942

$22.00

Casa Azul

$25.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Milegro anejo

$6.00

Casamigos Repo

$7.00

Deleon

$4.50

Teremana

$6.00

casa azul

$18.00

WHISKEY

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$14.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

WHISKEY

$4.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

SCOTCH/Bourbon

Buchanan Deluxe

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Buchanan Deluxe

$5.00

Bulleit

$4.00

Evan Williams

$4.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$4.00

Knob Creek

$4.00

Woodford

$5.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Chambord

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$4.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

COGNAC

DUSSE

$12.00

HENESSY

$12.00

REMY MARTIN

$12.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$14.00

BLACK HENESSY

$16.00

Courvoiser

$9.00

Hennessy privilege

$13.00

DUSSE

$6.00

HENESSY

$6.00

REMY MARTIN

$6.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$7.00

BLACK HENESSY

$8.00

Courvoisier

$4.50

Hennessy privilege

$6.50

Cocktails

Long Island

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Special Margarita 6-9 only tue & thur

$5.00

Maitai

$10.00

non alcohol

Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

EasyLiving

$4.00

$5 special

Titos

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

$3 Shooter special

Milagro Anejo Tequila

$3.00

Deleon

$3.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Revolution

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

$6.00

Angry Orchard Crisp Appple

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Dark

$6.00

Corona Refresca

$5.00

Corona Refresca Guava

$5.00

Corona Refresca Passionfruit

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Hacker-Pschorr

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Malibu Splash Coconut

$6.00

Malibu Splash Lime

$6.00

Malibu Splash Pineapple

$6.00

Malibu Splash Strawberry

$6.00

MGD

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Seagrams Jamaican Me Happy

$6.00

Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stella Artois Cidre

$6.00

Sweetwater G13 420 IPA

$7.00

Sweetwater Mango Kush

$7.00

Truly Passion

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Pomegranate

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Natural Lime

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Twisted tea

$5.00

Wine Glasses

Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Sweet Grape

$6.00

Sweet Red

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Cooks Brut

$6.00

Champagne Bottles

Cooks Brut

$50.00

Luc Belaire Lux Rose

$225.00

Luc Belaire Rare Luxe

$200.00

Luc Belaire Rare Rose

$175.00

Moet Nectar Imperial Rose

$225.00

Tequila Bottles

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$225.00

Patron Reposado BTL

$225.00

Patron Silver BTL

$225.00

Don Julio Reposado BTL

$250.00

Patron Anejo BTL

$250.00

Don Julio Anejo BTL

$275.00

Patron Xtra Anejo BTL

$275.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$400.00

Clase Azul Reposado BTL

$500.00

Don julio 1942 Repo

$300.00

casamigos anejo

$275.00

casamigos Repo

$250.00

casamigos banco

$225.00

Vodka Bottles

Ciroc - Peach BTL

$175.00

Ketel One BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Coconut BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Summer Watermelon BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Red Berry BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Pineapple BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Apple BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Mango BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - Snap Frost BTL

$175.00

Ciroc - White Grape BTL

$200.00

Ciroc - Black Raspberry BTL

$200.00

Ciroc - French Vanilla BTL

$200.00

Tito's BTL

$150.00

Grey Goose BTL

$175.00

COGNAC Bottles

DUSSE BTL

$225.00

HENESSY BTL

$200.00

REMY MARTIN BTL

$225.00

REMY MARTIN 1738 BTL

$250.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$175.00

$ bottle special

jameson

$100.00

titos

$100.00

Bel Air

$150.00

Deleon

$125.00

Milagro Aejo Tequila

$100.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Best Sports Bar In Berwyn!

Location

6319 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, IL 60402

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

