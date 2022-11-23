Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Maya del Sol
3,320 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lively spot featuring Latin American eats, craft margaritas & cocktails, and one of the best patios in the Chicago area.
Location
144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302
