Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Maya del Sol

3,320 Reviews

$$

144 South Oak Park Ave

Oak Park, IL 60302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos
Chips & Guacamole
Cheeseburger

Weekly Features

Duck Tacos

Duck Tacos

$12.00

Two tacos with confit duck leg, hearts of palm, red onion, red pepper and cilantro.

Pescado del Dia

Pescado del Dia

$34.00

pan roasted grouper with boniato puree, baby spinach and a coconut mole garnished with pickled red onions.

Pork Chop

$32.00

tomahawk berkshire bone-in pork chop served with a manchego potato cake, grilled asparagus and a black mole.

Cocktails To Go **PICK UP ONLY**

Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Valid ID will be required at time of pick-up.
Mix & Match 4 Pack

Mix & Match 4 Pack

Buy 4 or more quarts and receive a 10% discount (note: discount reflected in price when added to cart)

Prickly Pear Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

Prickly Pear Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

$16.00+

tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice

Cakuhla Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

Cakuhla Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

$18.00+

milagro silver, cointreau, fresh lime juice

Coyopa Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

Coyopa Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

$18.00+

milagro reposado, torres, fresh lime juice

Cozanna Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

Cozanna Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

$22.00+

herradura anejo, grand marnier, agave nectar, fresh lime juice

Pickanna Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

Pickanna Margarita *PICK UP ONLY*

$14.00+

tequila, triple sec, fresh lime juice

Zipakna *PICK UP ONLY*

Zipakna *PICK UP ONLY*

$20.00+

del maguey mezcal, torres, bitters, fresh lime juice

Mangaso *PICK UP ONLY*

Mangaso *PICK UP ONLY*

$14.00+

cruzan mango rum, mango puree, fresh lime juice

Red Sangria *PICK UP ONLY*

Red Sangria *PICK UP ONLY*

$14.00+
White Sangria *PICK UP ONLY*

White Sangria *PICK UP ONLY*

$14.00+

house made white sangria with mango puree.

Apps, Salads, Ceviches

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$12.00

smashed avocado, onion, cilantro, serrano and fresh lime juice packaged with our house made tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00+

homemade tortilla chips topped with apple cider vinegar and mango braised beef, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, & scallion

Platanos De Ropa Vieja

Platanos De Ropa Vieja

$12.00Out of stock

3 plantains topped with ropa vieja, queso fresco, and aji amarillo aioli

Sopes De Tinga

Sopes De Tinga

$12.00

3 lightly fried corn masa cups, topped with chicken tinga, queso fresco & sour cream

Tamales

Tamales

$8.00

two sweet corn & ricotta tamales topped with poblano cream sauce and garnished with queso fresco

Winter Salad

$9.00+

Kale, shredded brussels sprouts, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted walnuts and gorgonzola cheese tossed in a morita-molasses vinaigrette.

Maya Salad

Maya Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, sweet corn, red pepper, mint, cucumber, tomato, black beans, tortilla strips, queso fresco, citrus vinaigrette

Traditional Ceviche

Traditional Ceviche

$14.00

tilapia, tomato, onion, cilantro, green olives, serrano

Mussels

Mussels

$18.00

PEI mussels in a serrano pesto broth with cherry tomatoes, cilantro and manchego cheese served with garlic toast.

Chips & Red Salsa

Chips & Red Salsa

$8.00

6oz of our house made red salsa with fire roasted tomato, garlic and onion served with chips. Subtly smokey and not spicy.

Chips & Green Salsa

Chips & Green Salsa

$8.00

6oz of our house made green salsa with fire roasted tomatillos, garlic and onion served with chips. Hints of citrus and not spicy.

Entrees

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$17.00

three braised beef barbacoa tacos, habanero aioli, cilantro, onion, radish

Blackened Fish Tacos

Blackened Fish Tacos

$16.00

blackened tilapia, crisp cabbage, mango pico, chipotle aioli

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

pulled chicken, chihuahua cheese, mole, onion, cilantro

Veggie Enchiladas

Veggie Enchiladas

$16.00

carrots, turnips, chayote, chihuahua cheese, creamy tomatillo sauce

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$32.00

Adobo marinated skirt steak with chimichurri set over a bed of parsnip puree and green beans sauted with toasted almonds and garlic finished with a floral hibiscus-morita reduction.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$17.00

wagyu beef, sharp cheddar, brioche, chipotle mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, hand-cut fries

Cochinita Pibil

Cochinita Pibil

$23.00

pork shoulder, black beans, pickled red onion, serrano-lime salsa, housemade tortillas

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$19.00

stewed beef, polenta cake, pico de gallo, queso fresco, aji amarillo aioli

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$25.00

herb marinated and oven roasted chicken breast served with risotto croquettes, brocollini and our house mole.

Salmon

Salmon

$29.00

oak wood grilled salmon served with spaghetti squash, spinach and sweet potato, served with poblano cream sauce

Fire Roasted Shrimp

Fire Roasted Shrimp

$25.00

adobo glazed shrimp served over black rice, sweet potato, kale and a chipotle mushroom cream sauce.

Calabaza

Calabaza

$18.00

steamed half acorn squash stuffed with arborio rice, mushrooms, yucca, chayote, sweet corn and topped with serrano-butter sauce

Mushroom Tostada

Mushroom Tostada

$17.00

black beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream, arugula salad

Filet

Filet

$48.00

oak wood grilled, center cut filet topped with cabrales bleu cheese and served with mashed potatoes, asparagus and a habanero-red wine reduction

Sides

Elote

Elote

$8.00

mexican street corn

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

yukon gold potatoes mashed with poblano, garlic and butter

Asparagus

$6.00

oak wood grilled

Side Plantains

$7.00Out of stock

served with mole, queso fresco and crema fresca on the side

Rice & Beans

$5.00

steamed white rice and black beans garnished with queso fresco

Side White Rice

$3.00

steamed white rice

Side Black Beans

$3.00

garnished with queso fresco

Risotto Croquettes

$9.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

sliced, half avocado lightly salted

Side Guacamole

$6.00

4oz serving

Dessert

chocolate mousse covered with chocolate ganache set on a hazelnut-praline crust with strawberry sauce

Crepas De Cajeta

$11.00

Pastel de Chocolate

$10.00

Skillet Cookie

$11.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Flan

$7.00

Kids

All kids meals are served with a choice of rice & beans or french fries.

Kids Quesadillas

$7.00

three cheddar jack quesadillas on corn tortillas

Kids Steak Tacos

$15.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

three breaded chicken chicken fingers

Kids Mini Cheeseburgers

$8.00

two mini cheeseburgers on brioche sliders

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

oak wood grilled chicken breast

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lively spot featuring Latin American eats, craft margaritas & cocktails, and one of the best patios in the Chicago area.

Website

Location

144 South Oak Park Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302

Directions

Gallery
Maya Del Sol image
Maya Del Sol image
Maya Del Sol image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL
orange star4.2 • 1,814
7218 Madison St Forest Park, IL 60130
View restaurantnext
Shanahan's
orange starNo Reviews
7353 w.Madison illinios, IL 60130
View restaurantnext
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn
orange star4.6 • 1,210
6615 ROOSEVELT RD Berwyn, IL 60402
View restaurantnext
Ponce Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4313 west fullerton Chicago, IL 60639
View restaurantnext
Circle Tavern
orange star4.8 • 18
18 w Conti Parkway Elmwood Park, IL 60707
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oak Park

Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Surf's Up - Oak Park
orange star4.4 • 734
6427 North Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Wild Onion Tied House - Oak Park
orange star4.2 • 372
1111 South Blvd Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Kalamata Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 258
105 N Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Tre Sorelle Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 238
1111 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Park
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston