Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mi kitchen 9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104

review star

No reviews yet

9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104

Franklin, TN 37067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner Menu

GARDE MANGER

DAIKON GEM

$10.00

Gem Lettuce, blue cheese daikon dressing, gooseberry, figs, parmigiano

EDAMAME DUMPLING

$11.00

Homemade steamed, citrus truffle oil, parmesan

HAMACHI CRUDO

$14.00

yellow tail crudo with creamy sesame, shiso, scallion, nori oil

TUNA POKE

$13.00

Diced zuke tuna, mustard caviar, chili oil crispy quinoa, cucumber over rice

SAUTE

medium spicy tsi-ran dry rub, soy vinegrette, smashed cucumber, sesame seed

GNOCCHI

$14.00

Soupy & Mild Spicy gochujang(Korean pepper paste) sauce, garlic aioli, parmesan

STEAK

$15.00

<MEDIUM RARE ONLY> soy glazed ny strip, feta grits, cherry tomato kimchi

LAMB CHOP

$18.00

WOK

KIMCHI PAELLA

$15.00

shrimp, mixed seafood, saffron infused rice, caramelized kimchi

LUCKY UDON

$13.00

(spicy) szechuan stir-fry sauce, cilantro minced beef, lime yogurt chili oil, lettuce

CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

wok tossed cauliflower, citrus almond, sesame seed, watercress

FRYER

K-POP CHICKEN

$13.00

Korean Sweet & Spicy boneless popcorn chicken

SOFT SHELL KATSU

$15.00

Hot cake battered soft shell crab katsu with wasabi remoulade, pickled chayote

EBI IS SHRIMP

$13.00

yuzu mayo glaze deep fried shrimp, black cherry, almond, arare and mint

PLANTAIN

$9.00

Plantain with siracha goat cheese and cilantro

CRISPY TUNA

$13.00

Spicy mayo tuna with crispy rice

K-Wings

$13.00+

extra crispy bone in Korean style wings (6 PCS) Spicy gochujang OR Soy garlic

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mi(mē) Kitchen is more than just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of diversity of flavors and ingredients that can be found in Asian cuisine. We are westernized international tapas(small plate) restaurant and we recommend 2 plates per person.

Location

9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104, Franklin, TN 37067

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Corner Pub Cool Springs
orange star4.6 • 144
9200 Carothers Prkwy Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Ground - Cool Springs
orange starNo Reviews
330 Mayfield Drive Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,293
101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Eastern Peak Franklin
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Meridian Blvd Suite 106 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Garcia's Cool Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1709 Galleria Boulevard STE 1013 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Huckleberry Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
600 Frazier Drive Suite A135 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Franklin

Wild Ginger Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,293
101 Market Exchange Ct Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Hogwood BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,300
600A Frazier Drive, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Franklin
orange star4.2 • 1,295
231 Public Square #100 Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
The Bunganut Pig Pub & Eatery
orange star4.0 • 1,278
1143 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
orange star4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurantnext
Mojo's Tacos - The Factory at Franklin
orange star4.3 • 719
230 Franklin Road #11Y Franklin, TN 37064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Franklin
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston