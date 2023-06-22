Mi kitchen 9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mi(mē) Kitchen is more than just a restaurant, it’s a celebration of diversity of flavors and ingredients that can be found in Asian cuisine. We are westernized international tapas(small plate) restaurant and we recommend 2 plates per person.
Location
9050 Carothers Pkwy. #104, Franklin, TN 37067
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Franklin
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant